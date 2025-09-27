2025-09-28 Sunday

Wiadomości krypto

Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
Trikon Joins LERAX to Accelerate Chain Abstraction and RWA Tokenization

The partnership aims to merge chain abstraction with real-world asset (RWA) tokenization to advance accessibility for worldwide participants.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/28 00:30
2,589 ETH Staked in 24 Hours, Will Ethereum Price Remain Above $4,000?

The Ethereum price rebounded above $4,000 after experiencing heavy selling pressure, supported by increased staking deposits and renewed institutional interest through ETF inflows. The post 2,589 ETH Staked in 24 Hours, Will Ethereum Price Remain Above $4,000? appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/09/28 00:24
Retail and Quants Fuel DEX Growth as Institutions Prefer CEXs

Decentralized exchanges (DEXs) are steadily gaining popularity among retail traders and quantitative strategies, challenging the dominance of traditional centralized platforms. As innovations like Hyperliquid push the boundaries of on-chain trading speed and transparency, the landscape of crypto markets is evolving rapidly, with both sectors fueling a competitive yet potentially complementary future for crypto trading. Retail [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/28 00:18
Cardano’s “Last Mile”: Hoskinson Calls for Community Board as Roadmap Unveils New Phase

Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson supported the roadmap, calling it a good start while urging the creation of a community-elected board as the next step. The roadmap involves governance plans such as delegating an additional 220 million ADA to 11 new DReps while reducing the Foundation’s self-delegation. On Tuesday, September 23, the Cardano Foundation unveiled the [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/09/28 00:02
The Meme Presale Whales Are Whispering About Could Deliver 166x Returns in 2025

The Majors Stall While New Plays Ignite Bitcoin and Ethereum are sputtering under rising regulatory pressure, miner sell-offs, and ETF fatigue. Bitcoin’s latest bounce is met with weak volume, and ETH flows are being siphoned off into yield farms and speculative alt-lanes. ETF approval headlines aren’t driving sustained momentum; they’re serving as pauses, not breakthroughs. Meanwhile, deep-pocketed crypto investors, the whales, are quietly rotating capital into pre-launch opportunities. As the majors stagnate, presales innovate. At Stage 2 of MAGAX, tokens trade at $0.000293, and projections of 166× return for 2025 are gaining whisper-level traction. The tension is stark: legacy assets under siege, while meme-driven ecosystems quietly rewrite the playbook. Bitcoin’s Momentum Fades — Whale Liquidity Pulls Out Market watchers have flagged a pause in inflows to Bitcoin; large holders are offloading into safer yields or alt bets. Whale-level rebalancing signals, such as repeated outflows from cold storage into active wallets, suggest accumulation fatigue. Ethereum’s narrative, too, is weakening. DeFi yields have compressed, and gas costs remain unpredictable. Rather than chasing ETH’s next leg, ambitious allocators are scouting deep value plays with asymmetric upside. Ethereum’s Growth Engine Coughs — Why People Are Pivoting Even institutional Ethereum bulls are muttering about “diminishing marginal returns” in staking and rollups. With growth horizons crowded, alpha is harder to find on Layer 1s. That’s driving capital into the margins: presales, token launches, and meme-centric experiments. Enter Moonshot MAGAX, a meme token engineered not for hype, but for structured growth through rewards, scarcity, and AI detection. For whales who’ve seen dozens of meme coins fade, this feels different. MAGAX’s AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Rewards Redefine Virality At MAGAX’s core is Loomint AI, a system that tracks meme performance across platforms (X, TikTok, Reddit) and algorithmically rewards both creators and amplifiers. Rather than chasing vanity metrics like likes or shares, it detects true virality, filtering bots, fakes, and spam. Rewards are disbursed in MAGAX tokens in real time, aligning meme culture with crypto incentives. This is more than meme hype: it’s meme economics built into the contract. CertiK + Internal Audit: No Paper Tigers Here Security is often the Achilles’ heel of meme projects. Moonshot MAGAX claims a full CertiK audit passed with zero critical issues; no backdoors, no hidden logic, no shenanigans. Internal audits further complement this with exhaustive unit and integration testing. By putting audit results front and center, MAGAX aims to be one of the more transparent meme presales in recent memory. For whales, “audit” is no longer optional — it’s table stakes. Referral & Booster Programs: Whales Love That Leverage One reason whales are whispering about MAGAX: its capped referral pools and booster mechanisms. By layering referral multipliers and booster campaigns, early entrants can amplify their stake far beyond their base capital. You refer, your network buys, you all win, but booster limits keep it from running away unfairly. This structure rewards both distribution and performance. Scarcity via Staged Presale: Rising Price Curve Built In MAGAX uses a staged presale model: each phase increases the token price. At Stage 2 ($0.000293), a large portion of demand is concentrated. Once Stage 2 caps, everyone rolls into Stage 3 at a higher entry cost. That built-in scarcity penalizes procrastinators. iplined burn/lock mechanics, MAGAX isn’t leaving scarcity to chance. Whale Logic: Why the Fat Stacks Are Turning Heads A few big holders are quietly accumulating. Why? Because with MAGAX’s model: Early access yields outsized reward. Referral and booster leverage multiply base capital. Scarcity and AI gating reduce naked speculation risk. A structured presale curve ensures convex upside, not linear slogging. It’s not about betting on luck — it’s about engineered asymmetry. What’s Next: Stage 2 Cap & Whale Rotation Signals At time of writing, over 415 million MAGAX tokens have been sold in Stage 2. That’s drawn strong buyer pressure. Meanwhile, external observers rank MAGAX among top 3 presales to watch, citing that 166× upside thesis. If Stage 2 closes quickly, a wave of new entrants will face higher pricing, a classic FOMO trigger. That rotation could create a “whale bleed” into public order books, heating early market action. The Whispers Might Be Real Bitcoin and Ethereum may yet rally, but not all upside needs to come from the majors. With Moonshot MAGAX, the whispers are smarter: a meme presale built with guardrails, AI-detect logic, scarcity curves, and real referral leverage. Stage 2 won’t last forever and the whales don’t whisper perpetually. The time to decide is now. The whispers are getting louder. Stage 2 won’t last forever. Secure your MAGAX tokens today before the next price hike. This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.
Coinstats2025/09/28 00:00
Bitcoin Price Dips Below $110K: Is a Breakout or Correction Coming?

Bitcoin (BTC) is currently trading at $109,225 reflecting a fall of 0.43% in the last 24 hours. Cryptocurrency has experienced a notable decline in trading volume, down 36.86%, and is now standing at $46.52 billion. In the last seven days, the Bitcoin price has declined by 5.63%, continuing to push it even lower. Source: CoinMarketCap […]
Tronweekly2025/09/27 23:59
Vanguard Prepares to Open Crypto ETF Access for Brokerage Clients

Vanguard is preparing to open its brokerage platform to crypto ETFs and has reportedly already begun setting the stage. Although the company has yet to reveal a timeline, the industry views Vanguard’s entry as inevitable, more a matter of “when” than “if.” Vanguard, the $10 trillion asset management giant, is reportedly laying the groundwork to [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/09/27 23:56
Crypto Miner TeraWulf to Raise $3B in Google-Backed Debt Deal to Expand Data Centers

The post Crypto Miner TeraWulf to Raise $3B in Google-Backed Debt Deal to Expand Data Centers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto mining firm TeraWulf (WULF) is planning to raise $3 billion in debt to expand its data center operations in a deal supported by Google, as the AI infrastructure arms race intensifies. The company, Bloomberg reports citing TeraWulf CEO Patrick Fleury, is working with Morgan Stanley to arrange the funding, which could launch as early as next month through high-yield bonds or leveraged loans. Credit rating agencies are evaluating the deal, and Google’s support may help it secure a stronger credit rating than would be typical for the firm. The AI industry’s hunger for data center space, chips, and electricity has attracted crypto miners unlikely partners, which already control power-intensive infrastructure that can be repurposed for AI workloads. Google, which recently increased its backstop for TeraWulf to $3.2 billion, now holds a 14% stake in the company. That support helped AI cloud platform Fluidstack expand its use of a TeraWulf-run data center in New York in August. Other crypto-native firms are following suit. Cipher Mining struck a similar agreement with Google and Fluidstack this week. Google will also backstop $1.4 billion in obligations tied to that deal and take an equity stake in Cipher. TeraWulf shares dropped around 1.3% in Friday’s trading session and were unchanged in after-hours trading. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/27/crypto-miner-terawulf-to-raise-usd3b-in-google-backed-debt-deal-to-expand-data-centers
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 23:53
ASTER stijgt met 9,5% terwijl airdrop deelnemers rijkelijk beloont

Aster (ASTER) maakt opnieuw indruk met een flinke prijsstijging én een gigantische airdrop. De coin staat momenteel op $2,1, goed voor een stijging van 9,5% in de afgelopen 24 uur. En terwijl de koers de lucht in gaat, maakt de community zich op voor een beloning die op dit moment... Het bericht ASTER stijgt met 9,5% terwijl airdrop deelnemers rijkelijk beloont verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/09/27 23:39
What Is Hyperliquid? The Decentralized Exchange With Its Own Blockchain

Hyperliquid’s decentralized exchange has rapidly grown to become one of the biggest projects in crypto. Here’s how it works.
Coinstats2025/09/27 23:01
