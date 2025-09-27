Giełda MEXC
Sei Blockchain Adoption Climbs as Price Struggles to Break $0.29
Additional data from Marc Shawn Brown shows daily transactions jumping 46% in September, signaling strong user adoption. Despite a short-term dip to $0.27, these fundamentals suggest rising on-chain activity and robust network growth that could drive future price appreciation.
SEI
$0.2762
-1.60%
FUTURE
$0.13158
+8.14%
Brave Newcoin
2025/09/27 04:40
Intel (INTC) Stock: Surges Almost 5% on Talks with TSMC for AI Chips
TLDRs; Intel (INTC) stock surged nearly 5% after reports of talks with TSMC for AI chip manufacturing partnerships. The chipmaker has faced struggles competing with Nvidia and AMD in the booming AI sector. Nvidia and SoftBank have recently invested billions into Intel, boosting investor sentiment despite ongoing challenges. Analysts caution Intel still needs foundry customers [...] The post Intel (INTC) Stock: Surges Almost 5% on Talks with TSMC for AI Chips appeared first on CoinCentral.
AI
$0.1216
-2.32%
CHIPS
$0.00043
-4.95%
Coincentral
2025/09/27 04:31
ChatGPT Pulse Launches for Pro Users, Offering Crypto-Ready Daily Briefs
Sam Altman's ChatGPT Pulse now gives Pro users daily updates with overnight crypto market research and curated trader insights. Sam Altman has unveiled Pulse, a new ChatGPT feature that is about to turn the platform from a reactive chatbot to a proactive digital assistant. It is available first to Pro subscribers at $200 per […] The post ChatGPT Pulse Launches for Pro Users, Offering Crypto-Ready Daily Briefs appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
PRO
$0.8167
-3.26%
READY
$0.01741
-6.09%
NOW
$0.00493
-2.37%
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/27 04:30
Crypto News: SWIFT Partners with Ethereum Layer-2 Linea as Token Surges 15%
The post Crypto News: SWIFT Partners with Ethereum Layer-2 Linea as Token Surges 15% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: SWIFT chose the Ethereum Layer-2 network Linea for an interbank on-chain messaging system pilot, as per recent crypto news. More than a dozen major banks, including BNP Paribas and BNY Mellon, will participate in the trial phase. LINEA token price jumped from $0.02544 to $0.02932 in a few hours after the report. SWIFT selected Consensys-developed Linea as its blockchain partner for testing an on-chain messaging system that could transform interbank communications, as The Big Whale reported on Sept. 26. This crypto news triggered immediate market reaction. LINEA token price surged 15.2% within a few hours after the report surfaced. Linea (LINEA) 1-hour price chart | Source: TradingView Major Banks Join Blockchain Messaging Experiment After months of negotiations, SWIFT selected Linea, an Ethereum layer-2 network, to experiment with transitioning its messaging system to an on-chain approach. More than a dozen banks committed to the trial phase. This included BNP Paribas and BNY Mellon, signaling significant institutional interest in blockchain-based financial infrastructure. A source at one of the participating banks noted in the report: "The project will take several months to see the light of day, but it promises a major technological transformation for the international interbank payments industry." SWIFT also confirmed development of an "interbank token" alongside the messaging system pilot. Thus, expanding its blockchain experimentation beyond communications into digital currency infrastructure. The source also highlighted that the selection of Linea represented a strategic decision focused on transaction confidentiality and regulatory compliance requirements. Developed by Consensys, Linea operates as an Ethereum layer-2 network that emphasizes advanced cryptographic proofs for transaction privacy and security. SWIFT's banking consortium believed blockchain technologies could offer greater speed, transparency, and programmability in payment processing without compromising strict regulatory controls. Linea's focus on transaction confidentiality through cryptographic proofs aligned with banks' data protection imperatives and…
LAYER
$0.4192
+0.43%
LINEA
$0.02761
+0.65%
TOKEN
$0.01178
--%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 04:26
Ethereum devs finalize Fusaka testnet rollout
The post Ethereum devs finalize Fusaka testnet rollout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum developers have locked in the testnet rollout for the Fusaka upgrade, paving the way for mainnet activation and turning their sights to the next hard fork, Glamsterdam. During Thursday's All Core Devs call #221, contributors confirmed testnet timelines, approved a long-anticipated gas limit bump, and advanced early plans for Glamsterdam, including a proposal to formalize EIP "champions." Fusaka testnet schedule, gas limit raised to 60M Fusaka will activate on Holesky on October 1, followed by Sepolia two weeks later, and Khudai two weeks after that. Each testnet will enable blob parameter optimizations (BPOs) one week after Fusaka itself. The full timeline is now published in META EIP-7607. The precise mainnet date remains TBD. Speaking of blobs, on-chain data shows blobs have now roughly hit the network's target usage for the first time since their introduction, thanks to a steady rise over the past month. The average number of blobs per block climbed to just shy of 6 on Thursday. Source: Blockworks Research Dragonfly data head hildobby noted that "2/3 of blobspace [is] being occupied by Base and World," with Base alone accounting for 42% of current usage. In response to growing concerns about validator storage burdens and MEV inefficiencies, Vitalik Buterin reassured the community: "Fusaka will fix this. But also, safety first is of the utmost importance for Fusaka. The core feature, PeerDAS, is trying to do something pretty unprecedented: have a live blockchain that does not require any single node to download the full data." Client releases — the software running on those nodes — are expected imminently. "Congrats everyone. It's been a long, long sprint to get the Fusaka releases," project coordinator Tim Beiko said on the call. The upgrade will also include a default gas limit increase to 60 million, which has already been adopted on…
COM
$0.011477
+6.77%
CORE
$0.386
+0.52%
1
$0.00841
-1.48%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 04:07
Crypto Treasury Boom Faces Regulatory Heat Amid $20B Surge
More than 200 digital asset treasury firms (DATs) have sprung up this year, raising over $20 billion in fresh capital […] The post Crypto Treasury Boom Faces Regulatory Heat Amid $20B Surge appeared first on Coindoo.
BOOM
$0.00799
+3.24%
MORE
$0.07634
+2.16%
Coindoo
Coindoo
2025/09/27 04:01
Hypervault Rug Pulls $6.3M From Investors, Founder Allegedly Disappears
TLDR: Hypervault allegedly stole $6.3M in crypto, leaving users with empty smart contracts. Nick Olsen, founder, reportedly deleted all social media channels after the incident. Affected users are advised to revoke wallet permissions immediately to protect funds. Blockchain transactions are irreversible, making recovery of lost funds impossible. The crypto community is sounding the alarm after [...] The post Hypervault Rug Pulls $6.3M From Investors, Founder Allegedly Disappears appeared first on Blockonomi.
SMART
$0.004494
-0.28%
WALLET
$0.02224
-0.13%
Blockonomi
2025/09/27 03:59
OTC Whale Buys 60,333 Ethereum For $238.7M Despite Market Selloff
The post OTC Whale Buys 60,333 Ethereum For $238.7M Despite Market Selloff appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OTC Whale Buys 60,333 Ethereum For $238.7M Despite Market Selloff | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian's journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian's contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian's passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian's journey as…
COM
$0.011477
+6.77%
SIGN
$0.07651
-1.64%
DEEP
$0.110111
-2.07%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 03:57
Aster Price Targets $1.65 to $1.55 Support Zone for Potential $3+ Surge
Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/aster-targets-1-65-to-1-55-support-zone/
ASTER
$1.9753
-2.90%
1
$0.00841
-1.48%
COM
$0.011477
+6.77%
Coinstats
2025/09/27 03:39
Cryptocurrency Faces Potential Breakthrough by Year's End
As the last weekday wraps up, anticipation builds for the cryptocurrency market, known for its weekend silence. Bitcoin is striving to regain the $110,000 level, while Ethereum has already stepped past the $4,000 mark.Continue Reading:Cryptocurrency Faces Potential Breakthrough by Year's End
Coinstats
2025/09/27 03:36
