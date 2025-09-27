2025-09-28 Sunday

BRICS bank plans debut rupee bond by March 2026

The post BRICS bank plans debut rupee bond by March 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The New Development Bank, backed by BRICS countries, is working toward its first Indian rupee bond sale in the domestic market by March 2026, according to Reuters. The move is part of a growing push by the Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa-founded lender to boost fundraising in local currencies. Discussions with the Reserve Bank of India are almost finalized, but the bank still needs approvals before going ahead with the deal. If cleared, the New Development Bank (NDB) will raise between $400 million and $500 million in its initial tranche using three- to five-year bonds. The plan comes as India and China both try to push their currencies beyond their borders, while investors hunt for alternatives outside traditional Western markets. In the same week, China introduced new policies to help develop the yuan bond market in Hong Kong. On India’s side, the RBI has announced changes that make it easier for foreign funds to be deployed from Indian bank accounts. So far, the NDB has raised capital using the yuan and rand, but it has never issued bonds in rupees, despite earlier attempts. Back in 2023, the bank had plans to enter the Indian debt market, but Reuters said the initiative stalled due to a lack of approval from both the government and the central bank. Now, the same proposal is back on the table with more momentum. Regulators delay bond as NDB targets rupee “NDB is working with the government of India and regulators to explore raising funds in the local markets to provide local currency finance for Indian projects,” said Monale Ratsoma, the bank’s Chief Financial Officer, when asked about the current plan. Monale refused to offer any additional details on timing or scale. Two other people familiar with the conversations confirmed that the plan is…
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07352-3.75%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1523+0.06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011482+6.81%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 05:32
What Time Is Chiefs Vs. Ravens? Here’s How To Watch

The post What Time Is Chiefs Vs. Ravens? Here’s How To Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 11: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts prior to Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Getty Images Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson meet for the seventh time in their careers as the Chiefs vs. Ravens play on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. The network’s top NFL broadcast group, featuring Jim Nantz (play by play), Tony Romo (analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter), will be in the booth at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Both teams have a 1-2 record in 2025. Mahomes, who is in his eighth year as the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, has a 5-1 record against Jackson, who has previously referred to the Chiefs as “our kryptonite.” Their most recent matchup — which was the most-watched kickoff game in NFL history — came on Sept. 5, 2024 when Kansas City beat Baltimore 27-20 in the season-opener. Mahomes completed 20 of 28 passes for 291 yards, one touchdown and one interception, compared with Jackson, who went 26 of 41 through the air for 273 yards and one score. Jackson, who has been the Ravens starting quarterback since his MVP season in 2019, also ran the ball 16 times for 122 yards. Meanwhile, through Week 3 of the current NFL regular season, Jackson leads all quarterbacks with nine passing touchdowns and is No. 12 in yards (722). Mahomes — who is the NFL’s highest-paid player in 2025 according to Forbes — has just three touchdowns through the air, combined with 669 passing yards. Seven of eight NFL experts at CBS Sports predict the Ravens will beat the Chiefs, who are 2.5-point underdogs at…
SphereX
HERE$0.00022--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011482+6.81%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9663+0.15%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 05:20
SoftBank And Ark Invest’s Monumental Discussions Unveiled

The post SoftBank And Ark Invest’s Monumental Discussions Unveiled appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether Investment: SoftBank And Ark Invest’s Monumental Discussions Unveiled Skip to content Home Crypto News Tether Investment: SoftBank and Ark Invest’s Monumental Discussions Unveiled Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/tether-investment-softbank-ark/
ARK
ARK$0.4147-0.90%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011482+6.81%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 05:16
How Iga Swiatek’s Drug Ban Puts No. 1 Within Reach

The post How Iga Swiatek’s Drug Ban Puts No. 1 Within Reach appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – SEPTEMBER 21: Iga Swiatek of Poland poses with the trophy following victory in the Women’s Singles Final match on Day Seven of the Korea Open Tennis Championship 2025 presented by Motiva at Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center on September 21, 2025 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images) Getty Images Iga Swiatek could reclaim the No. 1 ranking this year, and her 2024 drug suspension gives her an unexpected advantage. Swiatek is the top seed at the 2025 China Open in Beijing. Her tournament gets underway tonight against Yuan Yue, who defeated Yulia Putintseva, 6-3, 6-3, in the first round. Swiatek is seeded No. 1 because top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka withdrew due to a minor injury she suffered at the 2025 U.S. Open. After Sabalenka defended her title at the U.S. Open, her lead at No. 1 seemed insurmountable. However, Swiatek won a 500-level tournament in Seoul last week and enters Beijing with zero points to defend. If Swiatek wins the China Open, she would come within less than 1,000 points of Sabalenka. With the 1000-level Wuhan Open and WTA Finals still to play, Swiatek could overtake Sabalenka and finish the year ranked No. 1. “Well, I would say it’s always something to be, like, there in the back, but it’s not like it’s a main focus,” said Swiatek during a pre-tournament press conference. “I already know that thinking about the rankings, it’s not a way to go, no matter if you’re No. 2 or no matter if you’re No. 1.” Swiatek’s 2025 Struggles Begin With 2024 Drug Ban RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – NOVEMBER 05: Coco Gauff of the United States and Iga Swiatek of Poland pose prior to their round robin singles match during Day 4 of the 2024 WTA Finals Riyadh as part…
Comedian
BAN$0.06819+10.80%
1
1$0.008408-1.51%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011482+6.81%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 05:11
Strategy’s Michael Saylor Unveils His Main Bitcoin Principle in Only 2 Words

The post Strategy’s Michael Saylor Unveils His Main Bitcoin Principle in Only 2 Words appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor posted two words on Thursday — “Be Unstoppable” — just as new rankings confirmed Strategy’s unmatched lead in corporate Bitcoin holdings. The company now controls 639,835 BTC, worth more than $70 billion, with Bitcoin trading around $109,500. The distance between Saylor’s firm and the rest is wide. MARA Holdings is second with 52,477 BTC. Tesla has 11,509. Coinbase sits at 11,776. Even if the next 10 companies combine their reserves, they fall short of Strategy’s total. In the meantime, the Bitcoin price action recently looks more like a roller coaster ride, climbing above $124,000 in August before dropping to $106,000, and then recovering to just under $110,000.  For traders, those swings decide wins or losses. For Strategy, they have not changed the approach: accumulate and hold. Michael Saylor’s Strategy A single software company has turned itself into the biggest Bitcoin vault on the planet, larger than miners and exchanges that run the infrastructure of the network. Public firms like CleanSpark, Riot and Block are active players, but they look small next to Saylor’s balance sheet. Saylor’s post puts a face on those numbers, as the Strategy chairman himself is the face of his company. The image of him in a dark hoodie with an orange tie, paired with the words “Be Unstoppable,” is a reminder of how he frames the company’s position. Strategy is not treating Bitcoin as an experiment. It has built its identity around it, and the latest figures show that no one else is even close. Source: https://u.today/strategys-michael-saylor-unveils-his-main-bitcoin-principle-in-only-2-words
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011482+6.81%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00494-2.17%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,364.57+0.22%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 04:57
Shane Gillis And More Criticize Saudi Arabia Comedy Festival

The post Shane Gillis And More Criticize Saudi Arabia Comedy Festival appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline A comedy festival featuring the likes of Pete Davidson, Dave Chappelle and Kevin Hart launches Friday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, leading plenty of fellow comedians and human rights groups to slam those performing, citing human rights abuses and the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. Comedian Shane Gillis said he turned down a significant amount of money to perform in Riyadh, taking what he called a “principled stand.” (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Bob Woodruff Foundation) Getty Images for Bob Woodruff Foundation Key Facts The Riyadh Comedy Festival spans from Sept. 26 to Oct. 9 and will feature performances from dozens of international comedians, nearly all of whom are American, in an event organizers have billed as the “world’s largest comedy festival.” The event has sparked blowback from some comedians, including Shane Gillis, who said on an episode of his podcast he turned down a “significant bag” to perform at the festival, which he said organizers then offered to double, calling his refusal a “principled stand.” Several critics of the Saudi comedy festival have cited the death of Khashoggi, who was killed by Saudi authorities at a consulate in Istanbul in 2018, as reason to not support the Riyadh comedy festival. Human Rights Watch alleged the Saudi government is hosting the festival to “deflect attention from its brutal repression of free speech and other pervasive human rights violations,” noting the dates coincide with the seventh anniversary of Khashoggi’s killing. Participating comedians should “use the comedy festival to publicly urge Saudi authorities to free unjustly detained Saudi dissidents, journalists, and human rights activists,” Human Rights Watch said. Who Is Performing At The Riyadh Comedy Festival? In addition to Davidson, Chappelle and Hart, other comedians scheduled to perform in Riyadh include Jeff Ross, Aziz Ansari, Louis C.K., Jo Koy,…
Moonveil
MORE$0.07634+2.16%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011482+6.81%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.8067-11.35%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 04:50
Stablecoins, ETPs and Legislation Key Themes for Crypto Returns in Q4

The post Stablecoins, ETPs and Legislation Key Themes for Crypto Returns in Q4 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto prices will likely be spurred by crypto market structure legislation, stablecoins and a flood of exchange-traded products (ETP) in the fourth quarter, analysts told Cointelegraph, after assets tied to digital treasuries dominated over the last quarter. In a report released on Thursday, crypto asset manager Grayscale’s research team said that crypto market structure legislation in the US, the CLARITY Act, represents “comprehensive financial services legislation,” and could be “a catalyst for deeper integration with the traditional financial services industry.” Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission’s approval of a generic listing standard for commodity-based ETPs could also spark inflows because it increases the “number of crypto assets accessible to US investors.” The researchers also said “crypto assets should be expected to benefit from Fed rate cuts,” with the Federal Reserve slashing rates for the first time since last year on Sept. 17, with more possibly on the way. Although JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon cast doubt on more rate cuts, and said on Monday that he thinks the Fed will have a hard time cutting the interest rate unless inflation drops.  Source: Grayscale Stablecoin chains could emerge as winners this quarter Speaking to Cointelegraph, Edward Carroll, head of markets at crypto and blockchain investment firm MHC Digital Group, said he expects stablecoin growth to be a key driver of returns in Q4. US President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law in July. It’s aimed at establishing clear rules for payment stablecoins, but is still awaiting final regulations before implementation. “This should be positive medium- to long-term for any chain being used for stables, Ethereum, SOL, Tron, BNB, Eth layer 2s, but more fundamentally to the companies building and providing the products to market,” Carroll said. At the same time, he predicts institutional applications of tokenization will start to gain…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011482+6.81%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.0326-1.09%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.012395-1.77%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 04:18
Meme Coin Presale 2025: MoonBull Presale Live Now With Huge 24,000% ROI and 95% APY, While Turbo and Popcat Join the Bull Run

Have you ever felt like the crypto train left the station without you? Maybe you watched Dogecoin or Shiba Inu […] The post Meme Coin Presale 2025: MoonBull Presale Live Now With Huge 24,000% ROI and 95% APY, While Turbo and Popcat Join the Bull Run appeared first on Coindoo.
Memecoin
MEME$0.00234-0.84%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01544-6.48%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00494-2.17%
Coindoo2025/09/27 04:15
Bitcoin Drops 12% From $124K Peak: Healthy Pullback or the First Crack in the Bull Market?

Analysts warn that the real danger for Bitcoin (BTC) only starts below $109K.
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001836+4.79%
RealLink
REAL$0.06736+4.64%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,364.57+0.22%
CryptoPotato2025/09/27 04:11
New Crypto Presale Memecoin With 1000x Returns

The post New Crypto Presale Memecoin With 1000x Returns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 26 September 2025 | 22:00 Join the $HUGS whitelist today, a new crypto presale memecoin with staking, NFTs, charity, and 1000x return potential for early supporters.  If you’re watching for the next big move in crypto, look beyond charts and token tickers, and start looking at culture. That’s exactly where $HUGS, the official memecoin of the Milk & Mocha universe, is carving out its space. Currently in its early access phase, $HUGS is rapidly becoming the new crypto presale memecoin that not only captures hearts but could also generate 1000x returns for early supporters. Unlike most memecoins that rely on short-term hype or influencer cycles, $HUGS enters the market with something no other token can replicate: emotional equity. With Milk & Mocha already commanding millions of loyal fans globally, across social media, merchandise, and licensed products, $HUGS is not starting from zero. It’s transforming a well-loved IP into a participatory, gamified, on-chain economy. And it’s doing it early. The whitelist is now open, and it’s unlike anything typical presales offer. There’s no KYC. No wallet cap. No max allocation. No region blocking. It’s inclusive, frictionless, and ready for global access. All that’s needed is an email address to secure a spot. While other projects complicate entry, $HUGS simplifies it, and that accessibility is part of what makes it so viral-ready. Presale pricing begins at just $0.0002, and each of the 40 rounds increases price while burning any unsold tokens. The earlier you enter, the more you secure, and the stronger the deflationary curve becomes over time. By Stage 40, a token that cost $0.0002 will be worth over 11x more. The math? A $100 purchase in Stage 1 gives 500,000 tokens. By final stage valuations, that’s $23,292, implying a 1000x return before listings even begin. That doesn’t factor…
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001149-3.92%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011482+6.81%
Movement
MOVE$0.1089-1.98%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 03:50
