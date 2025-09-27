Bad Bunny, Morat Top Winners, See Full List
The post Bad Bunny, Morat Top Winners, See Full List appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Univision’s 2025 Premios Juventud a dazzling live telecast from Panama City marked the first time the awards show was held outside the U.S. TelevisaUnivision/Premios Juventud In a night of star-studded performances, the 2025 Premios Juventud telecast celebrated some of the biggest names in Latin music and culture, showcasing musical premieres, powerful tributes, and special recognitions. Bad Bunny, who wasn’t present to pick up his trophies, dominated the urban categories with three wins, taking Best Urban Track for “DTMF,” Best Urban Mix for “Adivino,” and Best Urban Album for “Debí Tirar Más Fotos.” Colombian pop-rock group Morat matched his success, earning Favorite Group or Duo of the Year, Best Pop/Rock Song for “Me Toca a Mí,” and Best Pop Album for “Ya Es Mañana.” Both are also nominated for Latin Grammys this year. Celebrating Talent and Agents of Change Carlos Vives earned recognition for his cultural and sustainability leadership in Colombia, while Myke Towers received the award for youth advocacy and social impact across Latin America. The Agent of Change category highlights artists who use their platforms to drive meaningful social progress. Karol G claimed Artist of the Year and Tropical Hit of the Year for “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido.” Mexican music found representation through Carín León, who won Best Mexican Music Song for “El Amor de Mi Herida” and Best Mexican Music Album for “Boca Chueca, Vol.1.” Panama Tribute and Performances Hosts Alejandra Espinoza, Clarissa Molina, and Nadia Ferreira guided viewers through 41 categories spanning music, television, streaming, and social media. The show opened with a tribute to Panama’s musical heritage featuring Boza, Dímelo Flow, Farruko, Los Rabanes, Nando Boom, Natti Natasha, Samy & Sandra Sandoval, Sech, and Willie Colón performing “La Murga,” “Ellos Benia Dem Bow,” and “Gallina Fina.” During the ceremony, performers showcased traditional Panamanian dance wearing…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 05:26