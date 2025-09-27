Giełda MEXC
Bitcoin Pharaoh Returns to Rio, Sparks Questions
Bitcoin Pharaoh, Glaidson Acacios dos Santos, comes back to Rio to face court hearings between October 7
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/27 05:30
Sei Blockchain Adoption Surges While Token Price Struggles to Surpass $0.29
Sei blockchain records $9.88B in DeFi trading volume, signaling strong adoption. Sei's daily transactions rose 46% in September, showing growing user activity. Despite solid network growth, Sei's token price struggles near $0.29 resistance. Analysts watch for sustained support as Sei's DeFi ecosystem continues to expand.
Coincentral
2025/09/27 05:29
Tether Explores $20 Billion Fundraise with SoftBank and Ark Investment
Tether seeks up to $20 billion in funding for a 3% equity stake. SoftBank and Ark could help Tether reach a $500 billion valuation. Tether's USDT stablecoin has a market cap of $173.6 billion. Tether plans expansion into commodities, energy, and media sectors. Tether Holdings is reportedly in discussions with SoftBank Group and ARK
Coincentral
2025/09/27 05:00
Plasma Launches XPL Tokens and New Neobank
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/plasma-token-launch-neobank/
Coinstats
2025/09/27 05:00
Kaia Chain Adds SwapScanner as Second Consensus Liquidity Partner
Kaia Chain collaborates with SwapScanner as second Consensus Liquidity provider and opens KAIA-SCNR pool with 50% liquidity to enhance degree of DeFi trading.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/27 05:00
Elizabeth Warren Targets SEC Chair Over Dropped Cases – “Open Corruption” Alleged
Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is slamming newly confirmed United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Paul Atkins for allegedly participating in "open corruption" under U.S. President Donald Trump, a September 25 social media post shows. Senator Elizabeth Warren Lambasts SEC Chair Paul Atkins In response to a September 24 X post by The New York Times journalist Kenneth P. Vogel alleging that the SEC dropped a complaint against its chairman's former client, Warren aired her grievances over Atkins and the Trump administration at large. "Trump's SEC Chair spent his career advising big banks and giant corporations," Warren said. "It's no surprise the SEC is now dropping cases against his Wall Street friends." "Just the latest example of how Trump and his Administration are engaging in open corruption on an unprecedented scale," she added. According to Vogel's Wednesday report, Atkins was paid $1,450 an hour by Devon Archer's lawyers to serve as an expert witness as the businessman faced claims he defrauded a Native American entity in 2018. A spokesperson for Atkins told the award-winning media outlet that the former SEC commissioner recused himself from the agency's decision to drop the case. Archer was convicted of securities fraud in 2018 and was pardoned by Trump earlier this year. The SEC Shifts Its Stance The SEC has dropped several legal cases against key players in the blockchain sector this year alone, including OpenSea, Ripple, and Coinbase. The decision to rescind litigation against actors in the crypto space comes as the SEC moves away from its prior regulation-by-enforcement approach to digital assets under former chairman Gary Gensler. In January, the federal regulator established a Crypto Task Force to lead the SEC on a "sensible regulatory path that respects the bounds of the law," according to a 2025 press release from the agency. However, with key U.S. lawmakers like Warren eyeing issues of "open corruption" at the SEC, the political battle over the regulator's latest policy stance is only just heating up
CryptoNews
2025/09/27 04:58
WLD Price Prediction: $1.28 Support Holds as CCIP Unlocks Native Cross-Chain Moves
WLD price prediction has examined World Chain's Chainlink CCIP and Data Streams rollout for 35M users, cross-chain token transfers, and technicals showing a descending triangle around $1.28–$1.32; potential moves toward $1.86–$2.00 have hinged on broader sentiment and sustained resistance breaks.
Coinstats
2025/09/27 04:45
What’s the Latest on Solana? Analysis Firm Issues Warning – “It Shouldn’t Fall Below This Level”
Cryptocurrency analysis firm MakroVision has shared its latest thoughts on Solana (SOL).
Coinstats
2025/09/27 04:42
Tether’s mega fundraise draws top investors as it expands beyond yield income
SoftBank and ARK are reportedly eyeing an investment in Tether, a move that could value the stablecoin issuer at up to $500 billion as it diversifies beyond USDT. At least two high-profile investment companies are reportedly vying to back stablecoin issuer Tether as it looks to sell roughly 3% of its equity — a move that underscores pent-up investor demand for one of the world's most profitable companies.According to Bloomberg, venture capital giants SoftBank Group and ARK Investment Management are among potential investors considering a combined investment of up to $20 billion in Tether. As Cointelegraph reported this week, if successful, the funding round could value the company at up to $500 billion, placing it among the world's most valuable private enterprises.
Coinstats
2025/09/27 04:38
Bitcoin underperformance signals ‘distinct’ Q3 altseason: Grayscale
According to Grayscale, some market sectors benefited from significant changes to US policy in the third quarter, but Bitcoin underperformed compared to Ether and others. Asset management company Grayscale has suggested that the third quarter of 2025 may have represented an altcoin season "distinct from those in the past," based in part on the underperformance of Bitcoin and a boost from centralized exchanges.According to a Grayscale report released on Thursday, though returns across crypto-related markets, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), AI, and smart contracts, were positive in Q3, the quarter may have stood out as an "alt season." The asset manager said the smart contracts sector benefited from stablecoin legislation — likely referring to the GENIUS Act signed into law in the US in July — while AI, currencies and BTC lagged behind."Bitcoin underperformed other market segments, and the pattern of returns could be considered a crypto 'alt season' — although distinct from other periods of falling Bitcoin dominance in the past," said the Grayscale report.
Coinstats
2025/09/27 04:35
