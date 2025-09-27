2025-09-28 Sunday

Wiadomości krypto

Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
GBP is outperforming on crosses as BoE repricing shifts with Fed – Scotiabank

GBP is outperforming on crosses as BoE repricing shifts with Fed – Scotiabank

The post GBP is outperforming on crosses as BoE repricing shifts with Fed – Scotiabank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Pound Sterling (GBP) is trading flat against the US Dollar (USD) and outperforming all of the G10 currencies on the crosses, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report. GBP is flat vs. USD “The outlook for relative central bank policy is offering some stability for GBP, given the softening of easing expectations for both the BoE and Fed. Domestic releases have been limited, and fiscal concerns remain elevated as markets eye the softening of demand for gilts.” “The technical picture has shifted bearishly following losses on Wednesday and Thursday. The 50 day MA (1.3468) has been clearly broken, and the GBP is threatening a break of the early September low just above 1.33. We look to a near-term range bound between 1.3320 and 1.3420.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/gbp-is-outperforming-on-crosses-as-boe-repricing-shifts-with-fed-scotiabank-202509261208
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011474+6.72%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07352-3.83%
Mind-AI
MA$0.0005162+3.92%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 05:56
Udostępnij
Above $110K; ETH, SOL, DOGE Rebound as Crypto Fear & Greed Sinks

Above $110K; ETH, SOL, DOGE Rebound as Crypto Fear & Greed Sinks

The post Above $110K; ETH, SOL, DOGE Rebound as Crypto Fear & Greed Sinks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto markets modestly bounced on Friday with BTC$109,491.48 back above $110,000. Ethereum’s ETH$4,017.18 outperformed with a 3.8% gain to cross $4,000, while DOGE$0.2317 rose 3.4% and SOL$202.13 added 2.5%. The cautious bid came as fresh inflation data landed squarely in line with forecasts. The Fed’s preferred measure of prices, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, rose 2.7% year-over-year in August, while core PCE excluding food and energy climbed 2.9%. The data report reinforced the Fed’s narrative of gradually easing price pressures, said Fabian Dori, CIO at Sygnum Bank, but it also leaves policymakers balancing sticky inflation with a softer labor market backdrop. “For investors, the implications are twofold: if inflation trends lower, risk assets may find support from confidence in the Fed’s easing cycle,” he said. “But any upside surprises in coming data could push back short-term rate cut expectations, weighing on equities and boosting the U.S. dollar.” Crypto sentiment turns fearful Meanwhile, sentiment in crypto remained fragile. The Fear & Greed Index, a well-followed sentiment indicator, plummeted to 28 on Friday, its most depressed level since mid-April signaling “fear” among traders. That reflected recent volatility after Thursday’s $1.1 billion liquidation wave wiped out leveraged long positions. The Crypto Fear & Greed Index sunk to its lowest since April’s correction. (Alternative.me) “In recent days, roughly $3 billion of levered longs have been liquidated,” noted Matt Mena, strategist at digital asset manager 21Shares. With excess leverage largely flushed out, he said positioning has swung to an extreme bearish, Mena noted: popular tokens such as BTC, SOL, and DOGE now show a long-to-short ratio of just one-to-nine. That, combined with the Fear & Greed Index at near extremes lows, “sets the stage for a potential short squeeze,” Mena argued. Paul Howard, senior director at trading firm Wincent, didn’t share to positive outlook…
Ethereum
ETH$4,002.49-0.41%
Solana
SOL$202.13+0.85%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22959-0.58%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 05:42
Udostępnij
Ethereum Layer 2: Taiko Introduces Hoodi Testnet, Replaces Hekla

Ethereum Layer 2: Taiko Introduces Hoodi Testnet, Replaces Hekla

TLDR Taiko launched the Hoodi testnet on September 25, replacing the Hekla testnet. Hoodi introduces preconfirmations to speed up transaction processing for Ethereum developers. Developers can now test faster transaction flows and simulate mainnet conditions on Hoodi. Hekla will sunset on September 30 due to the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to deprecate the Holesky testnet. Taiko’s [...] The post Ethereum Layer 2: Taiko Introduces Hoodi Testnet, Replaces Hekla appeared first on Blockonomi.
Solayer
LAYER$0.4196+0.45%
Taiko
TAIKO$0.3541+0.39%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00491-2.77%
Udostępnij
Blockonomi2025/09/27 05:17
Udostępnij
Best Crypto Presales to Invest in 2025 Amid Market Volatility

Best Crypto Presales to Invest in 2025 Amid Market Volatility

The post Best Crypto Presales to Invest in 2025 Amid Market Volatility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 27 September 2025 | 00:15 Explore why Hedera, BullZilla, and Cronos stand out as the best crypto presales to invest in 2025. Get the latest market insights, project updates, and detailed guidance on how to participate in BullZilla’s ongoing presale. Can 2025 still surprise crypto investors with big opportunities, or has the market cooled after years of meteoric growth? The question dominated discussions at XRP Seoul 2025, where more than 3,000 global attendees gathered to share major breakthroughs in staking, tokenization, and real-world asset applications on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). Excitement from this event rippled across the industry, highlighting how innovation continues even when prices fluctuate. The wider market, however, is showing mixed signals. Bitcoin recently slipped below the $110,000 mark for the first time in a month, while Ether dropped as much as 8.2% to its weakest level in nearly seven weeks, below $4,000. Altcoins followed suit, Dogecoin and Cronos both faced sharp intraday swings demonstrating the volatility that keeps investors alert and selective about where to put fresh capital. Against this backdrop, Hedera (HBAR), BullZilla ($BZIL), and Cronos (CRO) are emerging as key names to watch. Hedera and Cronos are established networks seeing steady ecosystem growth, while BullZilla stands out as the only active presale among them, making it a prime candidate for those researching the best crypto presales to invest in 2025. Hedera: Building Steady Momentum in a Choppy Market Hedera’s native token HBAR is priced at $0.21 with a 24-hour trading volume of $308,722,075, reflecting a modest -3.86% decline in the latest session. Despite short-term volatility, Hedera continues to attract enterprise interest thanks to its fast, low-cost consensus service and environmentally friendly proof-of-stake network. Developers at XRP Seoul highlighted Hedera’s growing role in tokenization of real-world assets, from carbon credits to supply-chain data. Such…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011474+6.72%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002846-1.86%
GET
GET$0.004575+4.35%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 05:17
Udostępnij
Can Ethereum Bounce Above $4,841 or Slide Toward $3,000?

Can Ethereum Bounce Above $4,841 or Slide Toward $3,000?

The post Can Ethereum Bounce Above $4,841 or Slide Toward $3,000? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum fell below $4,000 amid global uncertainty and market pressure. ETH support sits between $3,900 and $3,600 for short-term bottom. Upcoming PCE data may push Ethereum toward $4,100 or lower $3,000. The crypto market faced a sharp sell-off today, with Ethereum dropping under $4,000 for the first time in six weeks. The decline comes amid growing uncertainty in global markets, institutional activity, and broader macroeconomic risks. Related: Top 3 Mid-Cap Altcoins to Watch as Bitcoin Falls Below $109K, ETH $4K A Drop Below $3000 In Play? Ethereum’s latest drop coincides with reports that BlackRock sold more than 25,000 ETH in a single day. ETH is trading around $3,900 and sits at a critical point on the MVRV deviation bands. Analyst Ali Martinez has observed that ETH must break above $4,841 to reverse the current downtrend. A successful move higher could open the door to a run toward $5,864. If the price fails to clear resistance, a correction could follow with downside risk toward $2,750, a level that aligns with lower deviation support.  Are The Next 24 Hours Crucial For Ethereum? Immediate Support Levels For ETH Ethereum faces a crucial 24 hours as it tests support after its most bearish week since August. The coin has lost its uptrend against both the dollar and Bitcoin, signaling relative weakness. Important levels sit between $3,900 and $3,600, with $3,700–$3,800 seen as the most likely zone for a short-term bottom.  Upcoming Catalysts For ETH The release of the PCE price index today could act as a catalyst, and weaker-than-expected data may help Ethereum stabilize. A rebound toward $4,100 remains possible if support holds, but failure to do so could open the door to deeper losses toward $3,300 or even $3,000.  Geopolitical and Domestic Pressures Weigh on Markets Reports of U.S. jets intercepting Russian bombers…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011474+6.72%
Ethereum
ETH$4,002.49-0.41%
MAY
MAY$0.03789-1.12%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 05:10
Udostępnij
Tether Eyes $20B Funding Round, Attracts SoftBank, Ark Investment

Tether Eyes $20B Funding Round, Attracts SoftBank, Ark Investment

TLDR Tether is looking to raise up to $20 billion in its largest funding round. SoftBank and Ark Investment are reportedly in early talks to invest in Tether. Tether’s valuation could reach $500 billion if the funding round is successful. Cantor Fitzgerald, a Tether shareholder, is advising on the potential deal. Tether plans to expand [...] The post Tether Eyes $20B Funding Round, Attracts SoftBank, Ark Investment appeared first on Blockonomi.
ARK
ARK$0.4146-0.90%
Udostępnij
Blockonomi2025/09/27 05:03
Udostępnij
Mantle (MNT) price prediction – New all-time high may be around the corner, but…

Mantle (MNT) price prediction – New all-time high may be around the corner, but…

Lower timeframe charts showed that the $1.7 zone could lead to MNT dipping towards $1.56.
Mantle
MNT$1.7514+3.12%
MAY
MAY$0.03789-1.12%
1
1$0.008415-3.05%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/27 05:00
Udostępnij
DOGE Sets Up for Breakout, SHIB Slides Again, BlockDAG’s $0.0016 Offer Unlocks Massive ROI Potential!

DOGE Sets Up for Breakout, SHIB Slides Again, BlockDAG’s $0.0016 Offer Unlocks Massive ROI Potential!

In the global crypto market, investors are constantly on the lookout for the next big opportunity. Dogecoin (DOGE) breakout setup […] The post DOGE Sets Up for Breakout, SHIB Slides Again, BlockDAG’s $0.0016 Offer Unlocks Massive ROI Potential! appeared first on Coindoo.
DOGE
DOGE$0.22959-0.58%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001175-1.09%
Udostępnij
Coindoo2025/09/27 05:00
Udostępnij
Vanguard Considers Allowing Access to Third-Party Crypto ETFs

Vanguard Considers Allowing Access to Third-Party Crypto ETFs

The post Vanguard Considers Allowing Access to Third-Party Crypto ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Vanguard evaluates allowing client investment in third-party crypto ETFs. Demand and regulatory shifts drive firm’s consideration. No official Vanguard statement or action. Vanguard is reportedly exploring options to allow client investments in select cryptocurrency ETFs on its brokerage platform, reflecting growing demand and a shifting regulatory climate. This move underscores the increasing institutional acceptance of digital assets, potentially impacting market dynamics and asset inflows similar to past ETF introductions. Historical Context and Expert Insights on Market Impact The change could broaden access to crypto markets for Vanguard clients, aligning the company with competitors who have already integrated digital assets. However, the timeline and specific products involved remain uncertain. Market reactions remain quiet in absence of an official statement from Vanguard’s CEO or executives. Yet, financial markets anticipate potential impacts on large-cap tokens like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) if Vanguard follows similar pathways as other firms. As noted by Salim Ramji, CEO of Vanguard, “Vanguard will not copy competitors by launching its own crypto ETFs,” but did not rule out platform access to third-party offerings. Did you know? Vanguard’s possible access to crypto ETFs mirrors a trend observed in 2024 when major players like BlackRock introduced Bitcoin ETFs, leading to substantial institutional inflows and boosting market accessibility. Market Data and Future Insights Did you know? Vanguard’s possible access to crypto ETFs mirrors a trend observed in 2024 when major players like BlackRock introduced Bitcoin ETFs, leading to substantial institutional inflows and boosting market accessibility. CoinMarketCap reports Bitcoin’s price at $109,880.31, with a market cap of $2.19 trillion as of September 26, 2025. Bitcoin dominates the market at 57.76%, despite a 4.82% dip over the past week. The 24-hour trading volume amounted to $61.61 billion, marking an 11.66% decrease. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 18:55 UTC on…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011474+6.72%
Movement
MOVE$0.1091-1.88%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000896+1.47%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 04:46
Udostępnij
Retail Asks What’s the Best Crypto to Buy After BTC Whales Dump $16.5B in BTC

Retail Asks What’s the Best Crypto to Buy After BTC Whales Dump $16.5B in BTC

Bitcoin (BTC) whales moving $16.5 billion out of BTC wallets have sent shockwaves through retail communities, sparking the question among investors: what is going on with crypto today? Amid the uncertainty and panic caused by large-scale whale movements, retail investors are searching for secure and high-potential alternatives. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has emerged as a standout
Bitcoin
BTC$109,364.57+0.22%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/27 04:30
Udostępnij

Popularne wiadomości

Więcej

Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity

XRPL Validator Reveals Why He Just Vetoed New Amendment

SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase