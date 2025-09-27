Spotify Tightens AI Policy And Trims Catalog

The post Spotify Tightens AI Policy And Trims Catalog appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CHINA – 2023/11/03: In this photo illustration, the Swedish music streaming platform Spotify logo seen displayed on a smartphone with an Artificial intelligence (AI) chip and symbol in the background. (Photo Illustration by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Spotify announced on Thursday that it has culled 75 million tracks from its catalog that are “spammy,” as part of an effort to clamp down on the increasing flood of audio tracks submitted to the service that are vehicles for fraud, gaming the royalty system, or “AI slop.” It also announced a list of new policies that prohibit impersonation, spam submissions, and tracks used to generate fraudulent royalties. In this announcement, Spotify has joined Deezer in taking public steps to curb abuses in the huge and growing volume of music tracks submitted to it every day. At the heart of this announcement is the unfathomably large and accelerating volume of music submitted to streaming music services every day. Deezer has estimated that the number is 150,000 – and that 28% of those are purely AI-generated. Music data firm Luminate tracks consumption data on over 200 million music tracks worldwide. In removing 75 million tracks, Spotify has trimmed its catalog by a very significant percentage. This explosion in volume – three orders of magnitude larger than during the CD era of the 1980s-1990s – is something that no one in the music industry has had any incentive to talk about until recently. Instead, it has been in the industry’s collective interest to maintain an image that anyone can record music, submit it to digital services, and with the right combination of talent and hard work, become the next Taylor Swift, Beyonce, or Bad Bunny. But the incentives have been changing. It started with the major record labels,…