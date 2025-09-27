2025-09-28 Sunday

Remarkable Surge As BTC Breaks Key Milestone

The post Remarkable Surge As BTC Breaks Key Milestone appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin $110,000: Remarkable Surge As BTC Breaks Key Milestone Skip to content Home Crypto News Bitcoin $110,000: Remarkable Surge as BTC Breaks Key Milestone Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-110000-price-surge/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 06:34
Crypto Fear & Greed Index Now Echoes $83,000 Bitcoin Price

The post Crypto Fear & Greed Index Now Echoes $83,000 Bitcoin Price appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key points: The Crypto Fear & Greed Index is back at levels not seen since Bitcoin traded at $83,000. Analysis wonders whether the BTC price “turning point” is already here. Social media user behavior already suggests that a price rebound should take place next. Bitcoin (BTC) sentiment collapsed overnight Thursday as the latest BTC price dip forced fresh liquidations. New data from the Crypto Fear & Greed Index shows that “fear” now drives the mood. Bitcoin sentiment echoes April lows Bitcoin, nearing new monthly lows under $109,000, had a near-instant impact on market sentiment. The Fear & Greed Index, which lags market movements, hit just 28/100 on Friday, marking its lowest level since April 11. The index fell 16 points in a single day. Crypto Fear & Greed Index (screenshot). Source: Alternative.me “MORE fear and a HIGHER price,” crypto YouTube channel host Michael Pizzino said in an X post. Pizzino referred to the emerging divergence between price and sentiment. The last time that the Fear & Greed Index was below 30/100, BTC/USD traded at about $83,000, days after its recovery from $75,000 lows, data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView confirmed. BTC/USD one-day chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView As a result, accompanying analysis argued that the time is right for a market reversal. “Could this be the turning point Bitcoin and Crypto has been waiting for? The analysis looks good, but it has not been confirmed,” Pizzino added. BTC/USDT perpetual contract one-day chart with sentiment data. Source: Michael Pizzino/X Fear & Greed has been no stranger to erratic moves in 2025. As Cointelegraph reported in February, the Index collapsed to just 10/100 thanks to macroeconomic uncertainty focused on US trade tariffs. “Impatience and bearishness” rule BTC price takes Some signals of an impending BTC price rebound emerged even before the latest dip.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 06:33
Cloudflare Unveils USD-Backed Stablecoin NET Dollar Targeting AI Transactions

The post Cloudflare Unveils USD-Backed Stablecoin NET Dollar Targeting AI Transactions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Cloudflare launches NET Dollar stablecoin for AI payments, led by CEO Matthew Prince. Designed to facilitate real-time, programmatic payments in an emerging AI-driven market. No immediate impact on major cryptocurrencies but could influence DeFi protocols. Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET) has initiated the launch of NET Dollar, a USD-backed stablecoin designed for instant AI-driven online transactions, as announced by CEO Matthew Prince. NET Dollar’s introduction highlights a shift towards microtransactions, potentially impacting global payment systems and digital business models, enhancing programmatic operations across various internet activities. Cloudflare Launches NET Dollar for AI-Powered Transactions The introduction of NET Dollar marks a significant shift toward adopting programmatic payments for online transactions. Offering near-instant settlements, it could streamline processes across currencies and geographies, emphasizing speed and efficiency. Experts suggest this could pave the way for broader utilization of microtransaction capabilities. No official reactions from leading industry figures like Vitalik Buterin or Elon Musk have been noted thus far. However, community discussions under the #AgenticWeb hashtag highlight growing interest in integrating AI-driven payment mechanisms. Matthew Prince stated, “We’re modernizing the financial structure to facilitate real-time payments leveraging our extensive network.” No official reactions from leading industry figures like Vitalik Buterin or Elon Musk have been noted thus far. However, community discussions under the #AgenticWeb hashtag highlight growing interest in integrating AI-driven payment mechanisms. Matthew Prince stated, “We’re modernizing the financial structure to facilitate real-time payments leveraging our extensive network.” Historical Context, Price Data, and Expert Analysis Did you know? The launch of NET Dollar highlights a new trend in leveraging stablecoins for AI payments, a step not previously taken by other USD-backed tokens on such a scale. Ethereum’s recent trading data reveals turbulent market behavior. According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) is priced at $4,021.87 with a market cap of $485.45 billion. In the past…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 06:31
Experiment With Pension Funds Proves Blockchain as ‘Ultimate’ Identity Tech

The post Experiment With Pension Funds Proves Blockchain as ‘Ultimate’ Identity Tech appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The United Nations leaned into blockchain technology to overhaul its own pension system, and a study of that process concluded the innovation is the “ultimate technology for digital identity verification,” which has spurred the UN toward extending the system and sharing it with other international groups. The UN — which has explored various blockchain uses over the years — tried it out on their United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund (UNJSPF), according to a white paper released this week that suggested its use in confirming people’s identities can help in security, efficiency and transparency. In cooperation with the Hyperledger Foundation, the UN sought to “improve and secure the UN pension process globally by putting a blockchain-supported digital identification infrastructure into production.” The UN pension fund had been working off of a 70-year-old system to identify beneficiaries in 190 countries, relying on a paper-based approach to prove more than 70,000 beneficiaries were who they said they were, still alive and where they claimed to be. It was prone to error and abuse, and resulted in about 1,400 payment suspensions every year, according to the document. So the organization shifted to the blockchain-powered digital certification, beginning with a 2020 pilot program and a 2021 implementation. “The shift away from physical documentation has substantially reduced processing times previously spent on receiving, opening, scanning, and archiving paper documents,” the paper said. The blockchain helped eliminate the single-point-of-failure problem posed by a centrally managed approach, according to the paper that detailed the process and results, with the authors suggesting its success could be repeated elsewhere. Its open access and usability by multiple entities reduces the repetitious need for identity checks, the authors found. The UN is exploring spreading similar technology throughout its own system and sharing it elsewhere as a “digital public good,” seeking to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 06:30
Chapter 2’ Coming To Streaming?

The post Chapter 2’ Coming To Streaming? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “The Strangers : Chapter 2” partial poster. Lionsgate The Strangers: Chapter 2, the sequel to the 2024 slasher horror hit The Strangers: Chapter 1, is new in theaters. When will the film be available to stream at home? Featuring the return of director Renny Harlin and star Madelaine Petsch, The Strangers: Chapter 2 opens in theaters nationwide on Friday. The summary for the film reads, “The Strangers are back – more brutal and relentless than ever. When they learn that one of their victims, Maya (Petsch), is still alive, they return to finish what they’ve started. ForbesWhen Is DiCaprio’s ‘One Battle After Another’ Coming To Streaming?By Tim Lammers “With nowhere to run and no one to trust, Maya must survive another horrific chapter of terror as The Strangers – driven by a senseless, unceasing purpose – pursue her, more than willing to kill anyone who stands in their way. Rated R, The Strangers: Chapter 2 also stars Gabriel Basso and Ema Horvath. Currently, the only place you can see The Strangers: Chapter 2 is in theaters, so check your local listings for showtimes. When The Strangers: Chapter 2 comes to the home entertainment market, the first place you’ll be able to see the film is on digital streaming via premium video on demand. Generally, new films cost anywhere from $19.99 to $29.99 to purchase on PVOD or $14.99 to $24.99 to rent for 48 hours. New PVOD releases are typically available on such digital platforms as Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and YouTube. ForbesRecap: New ‘South Park’ Mocks Trump, FCC’s Carr And Prediction Market – How To WatchBy Tim Lammers Lionsgate, the studio behind The Strangers: Chapter 2, typically has a three-week to a one-month window between its films’ theatrical and PVOD releases. For example, Lionsgate’s Hurry Up…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 06:29
Limp Bizkit’s New Single Is Climbing Charts Like It’s 1999

The post Limp Bizkit’s New Single Is Climbing Charts Like It’s 1999 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LEEDS, ENGLAND – AUGUST 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit performs onstage during Leeds Festival at Bramham Park on August 24, 2025 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Katja Ogrin/Redferns) Redferns Nu metal’s resurgence has taken over the heavy music scene and Limp Bizkit have once again proved that with their latest single, “Making Love to Morgan Wallen.” The single is currently No.1 on a number of Billboard charts including Hot Hard Rock Songs, Alternative Digital Song Sales, and Hard Rock Digital Song Sales charts. According to Billboard, Limp Bizkit’s new single has amassed over 2.6 million US streams since September 18th. Limp Bizkit’s New Single “Making Love to Morgan Wallen” “Making Love to Morgan Wallen” is the first Limp Bizkit track to hit No.1 on a Billboard songs chart since their 1999 single, “Re-Arranged.” While the new song is stand-alone single, it’s one of the best tracks Limp Bizkit has put out in well over a decade – the band’s 2020 comeback album Still Sucks was fairly underwhelming. Between Fred Durst’s quirky and borderline corny bars and Wes Borland’s bouncy riffs, “Making Love to Morgan Wallen” feels like the type of song fans were expecting to hear on their highly anticipated comeback LP. It’s not going to win over any new fans, but it will certainly please the loyal nu metal fans that have stuck with the band even after their disastrous Woodstock ’99 performance. However, Limp Bizkit’s newfound popularity isn’t just with their original nu metal fanbase. Gen Z has played a massive role in bringing nu metal back to the top of the heavy metal food chain, with acts like Korn, Deftones, and Slipknot seeing their biggest streaming numbers and headline shows to date. Limp Bizkit are currently rocking 20 million monthly listeners on Spotify,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 06:20
Spotify Tightens AI Policy And Trims Catalog

The post Spotify Tightens AI Policy And Trims Catalog appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CHINA – 2023/11/03: In this photo illustration, the Swedish music streaming platform Spotify logo seen displayed on a smartphone with an Artificial intelligence (AI) chip and symbol in the background. (Photo Illustration by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Spotify announced on Thursday that it has culled 75 million tracks from its catalog that are “spammy,” as part of an effort to clamp down on the increasing flood of audio tracks submitted to the service that are vehicles for fraud, gaming the royalty system, or “AI slop.” It also announced a list of new policies that prohibit impersonation, spam submissions, and tracks used to generate fraudulent royalties. In this announcement, Spotify has joined Deezer in taking public steps to curb abuses in the huge and growing volume of music tracks submitted to it every day. At the heart of this announcement is the unfathomably large and accelerating volume of music submitted to streaming music services every day. Deezer has estimated that the number is 150,000 – and that 28% of those are purely AI-generated. Music data firm Luminate tracks consumption data on over 200 million music tracks worldwide. In removing 75 million tracks, Spotify has trimmed its catalog by a very significant percentage. This explosion in volume – three orders of magnitude larger than during the CD era of the 1980s-1990s – is something that no one in the music industry has had any incentive to talk about until recently. Instead, it has been in the industry’s collective interest to maintain an image that anyone can record music, submit it to digital services, and with the right combination of talent and hard work, become the next Taylor Swift, Beyonce, or Bad Bunny. But the incentives have been changing. It started with the major record labels,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 06:11
Zeus Network Launches BitcoinKit for Bitcoin-Solana DeFi Integration

The post Zeus Network Launches BitcoinKit for Bitcoin-Solana DeFi Integration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes BitcoinKit provides comprehensive solutions for Bitcoin’s DeFi integration challenges including UTXO management and scaling issues. The modular architecture enables developers to build BTC-native protocols with tokenized assets like zBTC for lending and trading. Bitcoin DeFi demand surged 2,000% in 2024 while ZEUS token dropped 10.14% despite the product launch announcement. Zeus Network has launched BitcoinKit, a developer kit designed to connect Bitcoin with the Solana ecosystem, addressing several persistent barriers to Bitcoin’s use in decentralized finance (DeFi). The initiative introduces modular tools that enable projects to unlock programmable Bitcoin features on Solana, aiming to boost accessibility and utility for DeFi platforms. Developer Kit Solves Bitcoin DeFi’s Biggest Roadblocks BitcoinKit’s release comes at a time when Bitcoin infrastructure is fragmented, and available tooling is outdated. Also, the demand for Bitcoin DeFi is increasing in tandem with its price, and it is well known that developing within the Bitcoin network is challenging. Developers face significant limitations, including complex UTXO management, scaling bottlenecks, and a lack of practical DeFi products. According to the team at Zeus Network, the solution provides routes for integrating BTC trading pairs through tokenized assets, such as zBTC, allowing users to participate in borrowing, lending, and yield strategies via familiar Solana interfaces. Introducing BitcoinKit – Powered by @ZeusNetworkHQ Turn Bitcoin into programmable money and tap directly into $2T of BTC liquidity, no corporate gatekeepers required. Learn more ↓ pic.twitter.com/ZdRKSIi52G — BitcoinKit – Powered by Zeus (@BitcoinKitDev) September 26, 2025 The kit addresses specific issues cited by developers: missing users, infrastructure gaps, and liquidity constraints. BitcoinKit interfaces range from single-line widgets for instant wallet support to comprehensive SDKs for enterprise adoption, removing technical hurdles for projects seeking to bridge Bitcoin and Solana environments. Modular Architecture Expands Developer Options With BitcoinKit, decentralized exchanges, wallets, and BTC-native experiences can gain…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 06:10
BTC Open Interest Drops 160K as Traders Rebuild

The post BTC Open Interest Drops 160K as Traders Rebuild appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin options expiry drops OI from 515K BTC to 355K BTC. Skew shows demand for puts as traders hedge downside risk. Call buyers exploit liquidations to grab cheap upside bets. Bitcoin faced a notable options reset this week, following the largest weekly expiry on Deribit. According to Glassnode data, BTC settled near $109,000, just shy of the $110,000 max pain level.  What’s left is a leaner market, with traders weighing whether the next wave will break higher or drag lower. Related: Bitcoin Price Near $109K as PCE Inflation Data and ETF Outflows to Test $107K Support $BTC Options WeeklyThe largest options expiry on Deribit has reset positioning, with BTC settling at $109k vs. a $110k max pain. With expiries cleared, the market faces a clean slate. Monitoring OI, term structure, skew, vol spreads, and flows will be key to assessing sentiment — glassnode (@glassnode) September 26, 2025 Open Interest Drops 160,000 BTC BTC options open interest dropped sharply from 515,000 BTC to 355,000 BTC in a single sweep. That’s 160,000 BTC worth of contracts gone. It shows just how crowded the derivatives market had become.  Source: X Now, the question is where new positions will be built. That rebuild will tell us whether traders are bracing for another slide or quietly setting up for a rally. Related: Traders Target $120K as Bitcoin Awaits Key U.S. PCE Inflation Report What Skew and Volatility Say About Sentiment Option pricing shows what traders fear. The 25-delta skew favors puts, meaning downside protection is expensive.  25 Delta Skew (multi-tenor)BTC options show puts commanding a premium across maturities, most pronounced at the front end. Longer tenors lean neutral. Traders are paying up for downside cover, while upside optionality remains discounted. pic.twitter.com/nGA5X5zQY5 — glassnode (@glassnode) September 26, 2025 Implied volatility trades richer than realized volatility, especially…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 06:07
Pharma stocks drop despite limited impact from new U.S. drug tariffs

The post Pharma stocks drop despite limited impact from new U.S. drug tariffs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Major drug company shares declined Friday after President Donald Trump announced 100% tariffs on imported branded medications, though analysts believe most large pharmaceutical firms will escape serious financial damage from these trade policies. Indian drug manufacturers experienced stock price decreases even as industry specialists indicated the tariffs would barely affect their business operations. Share values for Sun Pharmaceutical dropped 2.5% while Divi’s Laboratories fell 3.5% on Friday. The sector benchmark Nifty Pharma Index dropped over 2%. According to Sudarshan Jain, an official at the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, who spoke with CNBC, Indian firms primarily export generic medications to the United States, which means the anticipated impact should be quite limited. Yet investor anxiety seems rooted in a wider pattern of mounting trade disputes rather than immediate operational concerns. Broader trade tensions with India escalate Speaking to CNBC, Ayush Abhijeet, director of investments at White Oak Capital Partners, noted that international market observers interpret these tariffs as another chapter in recent economic pressures on India. The United States first introduced 25% tariffs on India during August, then raised these to 50% while citing India’s Russian oil purchases. White House trade advisor Peter Navarro called Russia’s conflict in Ukraine “Modi’s war.” Trade barriers have most severely affected Indian businesses in textiles, gems and jewelry, plus marine products. However, given that India’s economy depends largely on domestic spending, the overall tariff effects stay constrained. Last week, President Trump introduced a single-payment $100,000 fee for new H-1B visa applications, a policy that may disproportionately impact Indian technology workers. This series of quick policy announcements has heightened investor anxiety, with many concerned about additional escalation from Washington. Gyanendra Tripathi, partner at risk advisory firm BDO Partners, believes these sequential U.S. measures could represent bargaining strategies designed to accelerate trade negotiations with India. At the same…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 05:53
