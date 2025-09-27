Taiwan seeks to increase tech presence in India

Taiwan plans to boost its chip and gadget sales to India by twice the current amount within five to seven years, taking advantage of India's growing phone business with America. The move comes as India ships more phones to the United States, with sales jumping almost 40% compared to last year. In the first five months of the budget year starting in April, India sent $8.43 billion worth of phones to America, mostly Apple iPhones. These Indian phone exports don't face the higher taxes that other goods do when entering the U.S. market. James C. F. Huang, who leads Taiwan's main trade group and used to serve as the island's foreign minister, spoke about the growing business ties between the two places. He made these comments during the Taiwan Expo trade show on Thursday. "Electronic industries are driving the growth of trade between our two countries," Huang said. "I believe in the next five to seven years, the trade and investment which we have in India can double." According to Taiwan government officials, Taiwan's big companies have already invested about $5 billion in Indian factories. Last year, Powerchip Semiconductor teamed up with Tata Electronics for an $11 billion project to build India's first computer chip factory powered by smart computer technology. The factory in Gujarat state received support from a $10 billion government program meant to encourage such projects. This year, Foxconn, which makes products for Apple, announced it would spend $1.5 billion on its Indian operations. The company is moving more of its work out of China to avoid trade taxes. Huang said he doesn't worry that higher U.S. taxes on Indian goods will hurt Taiwanese companies doing business there. "I don't think it's going to affect Taiwan-India trade relations or investment relations," he said. He pointed to India's…