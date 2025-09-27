Giełda MEXC
WLFI Launches 100% Fee-Funded Buyback and Burn Program
WLFI Launches 100% Fee-Funded Buyback and Burn Program

The post WLFI Launches 100% Fee-Funded Buyback and Burn Program appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. All fees collected from WLFI's own liquidity pools on Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana will be used to purchase WLFI on open markets and send them to a burn address The decision comes after a sharp price decline, since in September alone, WLFI dropped by approximately 41% from its high The team promises to be open by showing every single buyback and burn transaction to the public WLFI, the token for World Liberty Financial (a crypto project backed by the Trump family), has officially approved a plan to buy back its tokens with every dollar fees earned from its liquidity pools. All tokens purchased will be sent to a burn address, permanently removing them from circulation. That means all fees collected from WLFI liquidity pools on Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana. By committing all of those fees to token buybacks, the team is betting that a shrinking supply will help support price levels in a weak market. Related: WLFI Debuts on Robinhood as Token Burns Shape Price Path Why WLFI Is Turning to Buybacks Now The decision comes after a sharp price decline, since in September alone, WLFI dropped by approximately 41% from its high (about $0.33) to around $0.19. By burning tokens pulled from the open market, it seems that WLFI is attempting to reduce circulating supply, which could help stabilize or support the price if demand remains. Transparency and Oversight Promised The team promises to be open by showing every single buyback and burn transaction to the public. However, it is important to note that the program is funded solely by fees from the protocol's directly controlled liquidity, excluding other sources. While the community voted overwhelmingly in favor of the plan, with over 99% approval, some skeptics wonder if the project will earn enough in fees to make…

BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 06:28
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 06:28
Billions Of XRP Set To Be Taken Out Of Circulation – Here’s How
Billions Of XRP Set To Be Taken Out Of Circulation – Here's How

A quiet yet powerful shift could be underway within the XRP ecosystem as billions of tokens are steadily moving away from open trading and into systems that keep them locked for longer stretches of time. According to crypto pundit Zach Rector, network upgrades and DeFi opportunities could encourage holders to commit their XRP for the […]

Bitcoinist
2025/09/27 06:00
Bitcoinist
2025/09/27 06:00
Meme Coin Modeled on Baby Shark Creator Collapses
Story Protocol says that it can turn intellectual property into Legos, but some users’ dreams were shattered on Thursday.
Coinstats
2025/09/27 05:54
Xbox launches preorders of its new handhelds, the ROG Xbox Ally X and the Xbox Ally
Xbox has launched the preorders of its new handhelds, the ROG Xbox Ally X and the Xbox Ally.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/27 05:50
Hester Peirce discusses her future NFT plans after serving at the SEC
Hester Peirce discusses her future NFT plans after serving at the SEC

Though she said she was joking about "becoming an NFT creator" after her time at the SEC, the commissioner signaled she was working "to get crypto policy right" first. Hester Peirce, a commissioner at the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) known by many in the industry as "Crypto Mom," gave a speech laced with non-fungible token (NFT) metaphors and a review of the agency's approach to digital assets.Speaking at a Coin Center event on Thursday, Peirce seemed to joke in response to speculation that her "days at the SEC [were] numbered," given her term officially expired in June. However, statutes allow SEC commissioners to serve up to an additional 18 months until the US Senate confirms a replacement. "A lot of people have asked me what is next," said Peirce. "I could leave the government and do a 180 on crypto, but that career path is too well-trodden for me. My plan long had been to transition to beekeeping—honey is delicious and nutritious, and bees sting with less glee than most of my Twitter commenters."Read more

Coinstats
2025/09/27 05:35
Coinstats
2025/09/27 05:35
Plasma Launches XPL Token with Even Distribution Strategy
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/plasma-xpl-token-launch/
Coinstats
2025/09/27 05:29
What’s the Latest on the Altcoin Season Index? Are We in a Bitcoin Season or an Altcoin Season?
After recent declines, how are altcoins performing compared to Bitcoin? Here's the value to watch. Continue Reading: What’s the Latest on the Altcoin Season Index? Are We in a Bitcoin Season or an Altcoin Season?
Coinstats
2025/09/27 05:20
Citi raises stablecoin market cap forecast to $4T by 2030
Citi raises stablecoin market cap forecast to $4T by 2030

High stablecoin market growth in 2025 signals a $1.9 trillion base case and a $4 trillion bull case by 2030, Citi's analysts said. Citi, an international banking and financial services company, revised its stablecoin forecast due to the strong growth of the sector in the last six months, and now projects the stablecoin market cap will grow to $4 trillion by 2030.Analysts at Citi project a $1.9 trillion stablecoin market as their "base" case and up to $4 trillion as the "bull" case, up from previous projections of $1.6 trillion and $3.7 trillion, respectively, according to Thursday's forecast.Analysts at Citi also said stablecoins would not disrupt the banking sector, contrary to concerns voiced by the banking industry, but would help overhaul the financial system, alongside tools like tokenized bank deposits. Citi wrote:Read more

Coinstats
2025/09/27 05:08
Coinstats
2025/09/27 05:08
Hackernoon
2025/09/27 03:00
Hackernoon
2025/09/27 02:00
Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately
CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon
ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity
XRPL Validator Reveals Why He Just Vetoed New Amendment
SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin's Vision Reveals Ethereum's Next Big Phase