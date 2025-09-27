BTC News: Hard Fork Chatter Disputed

The post BTC News: Hard Fork Chatter Disputed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Debates over Bitcoin’s future are nothing new, but this week the discussion took on a sharper edge. One of Bitcoin’s long-serving developers was at the center of a storm about immutability, censorship and what it means to “save” the protocol. The controversy escalated on Sept. 25, following an article published by The Rage claiming to reveal that Luke Dashjr, maintainer of the Bitcoin Knots software, advocates a hard fork that would install a trusted multisig committee with power to retroactively alter the blockchain, review transactions and remove illicit content. A blockchain hard fork is a permanent divergence from the previous version of the blockchain software, requiring all participants to upgrade to the new protocol because the new and old versions are incompatible. The piece cited purported leaked text messages in which Dashjr allegedly warned: “Either Bitcoin dies or we have to trust someone.” The story spread across X, drawing hundreds of thousands of views and intensifying a long-running philosophical rift: should Bitcoin remain a neutral settlement layer, or should developers actively filter what counts as legitimate use of the network? Dashjr rejected the claims outright. “The truth is I have not proposed a hardfork or anything of the sort, and these bad actors are just grasping at straws to slander me and try to undermine my efforts to save Bitcoin again,” he wrote. The Rage responded with a meme to the effect of demanding to know who sent the leaked messages that its story shared. Dashjr repeated his position multiple times over the following 24 hours. “Nope, nothing changed. Nobody is calling for a hard fork still.” he posted. In another reply, he underlined: “There is no hard fork.” The Knots vs. Core Divide Behind the dispute lies a deeper divide between Dashjr’s Bitcoin Knots project and the broader Bitcoin…