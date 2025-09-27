Giełda MEXC
Bitcoin Developer Sparks Controversy Over Alleged Plans
The post Bitcoin Developer Sparks Controversy Over Alleged Plans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bitcoin community is currently engaged in a heated debate about possible changes to the protocol, centering on claims involving longtime developer Luke Dashjr. A media report has brought to light alleged suggestions by Dashjr, reportedly advocating for significant changes to Bitcoin’s immutable blockchain. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Developer Sparks Controversy Over Alleged Plans Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bitcoin-developer-sparks-controversy-over-alleged-plans
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 01:14
Bitcoin price forms two risky patterns as ETF outflows rise
The post Bitcoin price forms two risky patterns as ETF outflows rise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the Bitcoin price retreats below the $110,000 support level, two risky chart patterns have formed while exchange-traded fund (ETF) outflows rise. Summary Bitcoin price has formed a head-and-shoulders pattern. BTC has also formed a rising wedge pattern on the weekly chart. Bitcoin ETF inflows have slowed for two consecutive weeks. Bitcoin price retreats amid ETF weakness At last check on Saturday, September 27, Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at approximately $109,600. That’s down 12% from its all-time high. It is also hovering at its lowest level since September 2. BTC and other cryptocurrencies pulled back this week as demand from American investors eased. Data compiled by SoSoValue shows that ETF inflows have slowed in the past two weeks. All Bitcoin ETFs experienced outflows of $902 million this week, after adding $886 million a week earlier. They said $2.34 billion the week of September 12. One potential reason for the weakness is that some Federal Reserve officials warned about interest rate cuts. Officials like Austan Goolsbee, Beth Hammack, and Raphael Bostic cautioned that the Fed should be cautious when cutting rates. These officials noted that inflation has remained above the 2% target for over four years. They also noted that the labor market was still strong, citing the low unemployment rate. Also, the economy has been resilient, with a recent report showing that it expanded by 3.8% in the second quarter. The number of Americans filing for jobless claims has dropped significantly in the past few weeks. Looking ahead, the next important catalyst for Bitcoin and other coins will be the non-farm payrolls data on Friday. These numbers will help to determine whether the Fed will cut interest rates in the October meeting. BTC price has formed a head-and-shoulders pattern BTC price chart | Source: crypto.news The daily timeframe chart shows…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 00:57
BTC News: Hard Fork Chatter Disputed
The post BTC News: Hard Fork Chatter Disputed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Debates over Bitcoin’s future are nothing new, but this week the discussion took on a sharper edge. One of Bitcoin’s long-serving developers was at the center of a storm about immutability, censorship and what it means to “save” the protocol. The controversy escalated on Sept. 25, following an article published by The Rage claiming to reveal that Luke Dashjr, maintainer of the Bitcoin Knots software, advocates a hard fork that would install a trusted multisig committee with power to retroactively alter the blockchain, review transactions and remove illicit content. A blockchain hard fork is a permanent divergence from the previous version of the blockchain software, requiring all participants to upgrade to the new protocol because the new and old versions are incompatible. The piece cited purported leaked text messages in which Dashjr allegedly warned: “Either Bitcoin dies or we have to trust someone.” The story spread across X, drawing hundreds of thousands of views and intensifying a long-running philosophical rift: should Bitcoin remain a neutral settlement layer, or should developers actively filter what counts as legitimate use of the network? Dashjr rejected the claims outright. “The truth is I have not proposed a hardfork or anything of the sort, and these bad actors are just grasping at straws to slander me and try to undermine my efforts to save Bitcoin again,” he wrote. The Rage responded with a meme to the effect of demanding to know who sent the leaked messages that its story shared. Dashjr repeated his position multiple times over the following 24 hours. “Nope, nothing changed. Nobody is calling for a hard fork still.” he posted. In another reply, he underlined: “There is no hard fork.” The Knots vs. Core Divide Behind the dispute lies a deeper divide between Dashjr’s Bitcoin Knots project and the broader Bitcoin…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 00:56
Ripple News Today: XRP Price Prediction & Top Crypto To Buy At The End Of Q3 Is Remittix, Say Experts
There is an ongoing bet on the Remittix token to outperform all other new tokens this year, with a stride that has already seen it cover 8 times its initial value. Moreover, this outlook follows the change in sentiment that is now trailing the XRP price prediction as investors push funds to the new PayFi […] The post Ripple News Today: XRP Price Prediction & Top Crypto To Buy At The End Of Q3 Is Remittix, Say Experts appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/28 00:30
XRP Gains Shariah Compliance Approval in Bahrain
XRP secures Shariah compliance in Bahrain, boosting Ripple’s cross-border role and opening adoption in Islamic finance and global markets. XRP has been certified as Shariah-compliant by the Shariyah Review Bureau (SRB) under the Central Bank of Bahrain. The declaration opens the option of using XRP in Islamic financial services, which opens up new opportunities in […] The post XRP Gains Shariah Compliance Approval in Bahrain appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/28 00:30
Altcoin Season Has Already Arrived in 2025
The post Altcoin Season Has Already Arrived in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Bitcoin lags despite hitting $124,000 while altcoins surge ahead Stablecoin law in the US sparks fresh momentum for smart contracts ETF approvals set the stage for the next big crypto rally Grayscale Sees Altcoins Surging as Bitcoin Lags in 2025 Grayscale believes the third quarter of 2025 marked the start of a new “alt season,” though this rally looks different from previous cycles. The company attributes the trend to Bitcoin’s underperformance compared to other cryptocurrencies, alongside the rising impact of centralized exchanges. According to a report, all major sectors, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, AI tokens, and smart contracts delivered positive returns in Q3. Still, altcoins captured more momentum. Grayscale noted that the smart contract sector benefited from July’s stablecoin legislation in the US, while AI tokens and Bitcoin posted more modest results. Cryptocurrency market returns in Q3. Source: Grayscale Bitcoin Struggles to Keep Pace Bitcoin climbed to a record high of over $124,000 in August, yet its gains fell short compared to altcoins. Grayscale described the trend as an alt season—though unlike earlier cycles, Bitcoin’s dominance decline has been paired with broader growth in different crypto categories. The report also pointed out several market shifts driving altcoin strength: Companies holding more tokens on their balance sheets Increasing adoption of stablecoins in the US Higher centralized exchange trading volumes Still, both Bitcoin and altcoins remain behind gold and equities in reaching fresh highs, partly due to continued stablecoin outflows from exchanges. Outlook for Crypto ETFs As one of the largest asset managers in digital assets, Grayscale remains central in shaping new investment products. The company said the SEC’s approval of new crypto ETF listing standards should bolster markets in Q4. One of Grayscale’s multi-asset ETFs already gives exposure to leading coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. Grayscale sees the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 00:15
Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If…
The post Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum (ETH) price traded near $4,021 at press time, down 10% over the past week. Analysts said momentum signals showed oversold conditions, raising questions about whether the token could rebound or decline further. Ethereum (ETH) Price Tested Major Support Levels The ETH price fell back to around $4,021 after recent highs. The level coincided with the 200-day moving average, a widely followed trend measure. Analysts said this line often marked the difference between extended rallies and deeper losses. Technical readings showed clear stress. The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, was near 33 at the time of writing. Values under 30 usually signaled oversold conditions, meaning sellers dominated. The Williams %R, another momentum indicator, was near minus 80 at press time. That level often showed capitulation pressure. Both signals aligned with ETH trading near the support zone. Analysts said similar conditions in the past often preceded strong rebounds. Whether the pattern repeated remained uncertain. The ETH price also sat in a broader market context. Tighter liquidity conditions and ongoing regulatory disputes in the United States weighed on sentiment. Despite this, ETH continued to function as the base layer for decentralized finance, NFT marketplaces, and smart contracts. This backdrop helped explain why some investors still treated the $4,000 area as a fair entry level. Broader Market Reality Ethereum’s role as infrastructure gave it lasting relevance in the digital asset market. At press time, the ETH price held above $4,000 despite pressure. Analysts said institutional players often treated pullbacks to such levels as accumulation opportunities. Retail investors, by contrast, had turned cautious. The split in sentiment highlighted the dual nature of the market. Retail participants focused on short-term swings, while professional desks often viewed declines as value windows. The ETH price near $4,000 thus acted as both a technical and psychological…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 00:13
Data: The total holdings of 18 Solana treasury entities exceeded 20 million SOL, worth approximately US$4.21 billion
PANews reported on September 27th that according to Strategic SOL Reserve data, the 18 entities currently establishing the Solana Treasury hold a total of 20.921 million SOL tokens, valued at $42.1 billion, representing 3.64% of the current total SOL supply. Of this, approximately 12.468 million SOL tokens are staked, with an average staking yield of 7.7%, representing 2.168% of the total supply. The top holding entities are as follows: 1. Forward Industries (FORD) ranks first, currently holding 6.822 million SOL, worth approximately US$1.69 billion; 2. Sol Strategies (CFRF) ranks second, currently holding 3.55 million SOL, worth approximately $853.7 million; 3. Sharps Technology (STSS) ranks third, currently holding 2.14 million SOL, worth approximately $400 million; 4. DeFi Development (DFDV) ranks fourth, currently holding 2.096 million SOL, worth approximately $421.9 million; 5. Upexi (UPXI) ranks fifth, currently holding 2 million SOL, worth approximately US$377.6 million.
PANews
2025/09/27 23:55
Best Presale Tokens 2025: Why Investors Are Choosing Lyno AI
This innovative AI-based platform of cross-chain arbitrage is making Lyno AI one of the finest presale tokens in 2025. The Early Bird presale stage is selling tokens at a reduced price of only $0.050 and investors are willing to buy tokens before the next stage increases to $0.055. Interest is already rising with 793,580 tokens
Coinstats
2025/09/27 23:30
Bitcoin Crashes Below $109K as Macro Cues and Options Expiry Trigger Liquidations
Bitcoin (BTC) price traded near $109,000 on Sept. 26, extending a losing streak that began earlier in the week. BTC price is down nearly 6% WTD on Sept. 26, sparking fears of a deeper correction in the token’s prices. The decline deepened as selling pressure accelerated across major tokens, with Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and […] The post Bitcoin Crashes Below $109K as Macro Cues and Options Expiry Trigger Liquidations appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats
2025/09/27 23:27
