2025-09-28 Sunday

Reform UK Leads Polls On Crypto And Anti-Immigration Promises

Reform UK Leads Polls On Crypto And Anti-Immigration Promises

The post Reform UK Leads Polls On Crypto And Anti-Immigration Promises appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nigel Farage’s Reform UK leads national polls, indicating an unusual shift away from the established Conservative-Labour political dynamic. The party is actively appealing to voters dissatisfied with the government’s perceived overregulation and excessive taxation of digital assets. This strategy mirrors Donald Trump’s successful embrace of the “crypto vote” in the 2024 US election, suggesting digital asset policy is now a significant, rising factor in UK electoral politics. Reform UK Leads: The Two-Party Collapse With the next general election scheduled for 2029, the current political scene is marked by a profound, historic shift. Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party consistently leads national voting intention polls. Sponsored Sponsored This revelation represents a highly unusual feat for a party outside the traditional Conservative-Labour duopoly. The Reform UK Party currently captures the highest percentage of parliamentary voting intention. Source: POLITICO. Seat projections now indicate Reform UK could become the largest party in a hung parliament if an election were held immediately, with some models even suggesting an outright majority. This shift signals a major breakdown in voter loyalty to the two major parties. The projected collapse of the establishment parties is dramatic. The governing Labour Party won in a landslide in 2024, ending 14 years of Conservative rule. However, amid political and economic challenges, it’s expected to lose many seats as its vote share declines sharply. Meanwhile, the Conservatives are projected to fall to a historically low total. Amid this political volatility, Reform UK seeks to distinguish itself from the establishment parties. It achieves this by offering radical policy alternatives in areas where the current government is perceived to have failed. One such area that Farage has specifically targeted is the United Kingdom’s handling of the cryptocurrency sector. The UK’s Crypto Grievances Sponsored Sponsored Today, the cryptocurrency community across the UK is generally dissatisfied with…
XRP Price Prediction for September 26

XRP Price Prediction for September 26

The post XRP Price Prediction for September 26 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Most of the coins are not ready yet to keep moving up, according to CoinMarketCap. Top coins by CoinMarketCap XRP/USD XRP is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 4.41%. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is going down after a false breakout of the local resistance of $2.777.  You Might Also Like If the situation does not change, one can expect an ongoing drop to the $2.70 zone. Image by TradingView On the longer time frame, the picture is also bearish. If the daily bar closes below the $2.6975 level, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound decline to the $2.60-$2.70 range. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, bears are more powerful than bulls. If a breakout of the $2.7280 level happens, there is a high chance of seeing a test of the $2.50 mark soon. XRP is trading at $2.7045 at press time. Source: https://u.today/xrp-price-prediction-for-september-26
Top-Level FED Member Bowman Makes Critical Statements on Interest Rates and the US Economy

Top-Level FED Member Bowman Makes Critical Statements on Interest Rates and the US Economy

The post Top-Level FED Member Bowman Makes Critical Statements on Interest Rates and the US Economy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FED member Michelle Bowman said in her assessments of monetary policy that the neutral interest rate is higher than before the pandemic. Bowman argued that the Fed’s inflation is within its target range, but that risks to the labor market outweigh the risks. Bowman stated that he favors a gradual approach to interest rate adjustments, saying, “It is critical to protect employment by taking decisive and proactive steps now.” He noted that the impact of monetary policy on the economy will be evident over time, emphasizing the importance of the central bank’s ability to make independent decisions. Bowman said the Fed should aim for the smallest possible balance sheet size in the long term. He argued that it would be healthier to keep reserves closer to scarcity than abundance, adding, “Allowing limited volatility in money markets allows us to better understand market functioning and risks.” Bowman stated that he strongly supports holding only Treasury bonds on the Fed’s balance sheet, saying that shifting to shorter-term bonds would give the Fed greater flexibility. He also added that the Fed should actively consider selling its mortgage-backed securities (MBS) holdings. Bowman stated that the impact of one-time tariffs should be ignored, while the revised wage data indicated that the Fed was at risk of “falling behind.” He emphasized the importance of a more forward-looking and proactive approach, saying, “Remaining rigidly dependent on data leads to a backward-looking perspective and condemns us to constantly reacting late to the current situation.” Bowman also noted that slowing population growth and an aging population will be factors that will lower the neutral interest rate in the long run. He also noted that technological advances could lead to a lasting increase in productivity. The governor said that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) may need to take “faster…
Emerging Markets Face Risks as Stablecoin Boom Sparks Cryptoization

Emerging Markets Face Risks as Stablecoin Boom Sparks Cryptoization

As the global adoption of stablecoins and cryptocurrencies accelerates, especially in emerging markets, concerns are rising over potential threats to financial stability and monetary sovereignty. A new report highlights that increasing use of these digital assets could undermine traditional central banking systems, increase systemic risks, and challenge regulatory frameworks. Widespread stablecoin use may weaken central [...]
Coinbase CLO Says Base Is "Not an Exchange" Amid SEC Scrutiny

Coinbase CLO Says Base Is “Not an Exchange” Amid SEC Scrutiny

Coinbase’s chief legal officer, Paul Grewal, has defended the company’s Ethereum Layer-2 network, Base, against suggestions that it should be regulated as a securities exchange. Speaking in an interview with Bankless, Grewal argued that Base functions as blockchain infrastructure rather than a platform for matching securities trades. “Base is just a normal blockchain,” Grewal said. “Yes, it’s a Layer-2. But that doesn’t change its relationship to securities laws. We are not matching buyers and sellers of securities. We are just a blockchain layer.” He stressed that transaction matching occurs within applications built on top of Base, such as automated market makers or centralized limit order book protocols, not at the Layer-2 level itself. Coinbase’s Base Balances SEC Scrutiny With Decentralization Push His comments come amid growing debate over the role of Layer-2 sequencers. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission defines an exchange as a marketplace that matches buyers and sellers of securities. Commissioner Hester Peirce has previously warned that centralized sequencers could resemble exchange matching engines and therefore fall within the SEC’s jurisdiction. Ripple CTO David Schwartz has backed Grewal’s position, likening Layer-2 networks to cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services, which host exchange code but are not classified as exchanges themselves. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has also praised Base for combining centralized sequencing with Ethereum’s decentralized security model, describing the approach as key to improving user experience. Base was launched in 2023 as a low-cost, developer-focused chain built on Ethereum. It has since become a popular scaling solution for decentralized finance applications. Grewal warned that treating Layer-2 infrastructure as an exchange would impose heavy compliance burdens that could hinder innovation and slow the growth of the broader ecosystem. The regulatory debate coincides with a shift in Coinbase’s approach to Base’s long-term roadmap. At the BaseCamp 2025 event in Vermont, Jesse Pollak, who leads the Base project, revealed that the team is “beginning to explore” launching a native network token. The remarks marked a departure from Coinbase’s previous position that Base would not issue a token. Pollak emphasized that no decision has been made on the design, governance, or timeline for a token launch but described the exploration as part of efforts to accelerate decentralization and expand opportunities for developers and creators. The comments came a few weeks after the token distribution by Consensys’ Linea network, which released more than 9.3 billion LINEA tokens to eligible users. Alongside token discussions, Base also announced an open-source bridge with Solana at BaseCamp, allowing interoperability between ERC-20 and SPL tokens. The developments show both the rapid growth of the Layer-2 ecosystem and the unresolved regulatory questions facing infrastructure providers. Base Emerges as a Growing DeFi Powerhouse Amid Shifts in TVL Rankings Ethereum continues to dominate decentralized finance with $86.3 billion in total value locked (TVL), but Coinbase’s Base network is quickly establishing itself as one of the most active ecosystems in the market. Base currently holds $4.83 billion in TVL across more than 700 protocols, showing steady monthly growth despite short-term fluctuations. Liquidity is largely stablecoin-driven, with $4.4 billion in circulating supply on the network, underpinning lending and trading activity.Source: DeFiLlama Daily decentralized exchange (DEX) volumes approach $2 billion, while perpetuals trading adds another $1.1 billion—placing Base among the most liquid Layer-2s. Chain-level efficiency also stands out. In the past 24 hours, Base captured $237,000 in fees, nearly all of which were converted to revenue. The network processed activity from nearly 740,000 addresses in a single day, showing its broad retail and institutional adoption.Source: DeFiLlama Bridged liquidity stands far higher at nearly $20 billion, indicating large capital inflows that are not yet fully deployed in DeFi protocols. Protocols fueling the ecosystem include Aerodrome, Uniswap, Aave, and Spark. Aerodrome remains a major liquidity hub, though it leans heavily on incentives, resulting in negative net earnings. By contrast, Spark has emerged as one of the fastest-growing lending platforms, posting a 41% TVL increase over the past month. Risk management services such as Gauntlet and Block Analitica also highlight the maturing role of analytics in DeFi. While Ethereum and Solana still command larger ecosystems, Base’s rapid rise, backed by Coinbase’s infrastructure and user base, is positioning it as a contender in the next wave of DeFi expansion. Sustaining growth, however, may depend on whether protocols can reduce reliance on subsidies and maintain long-term liquidity
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Considers Stake in Tether as Company Eyes $500B Valuation

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Considers Stake in Tether as Company Eyes $500B Valuation

Tether seeks $500B valuation with SoftBank and Ark Invest exploring stakes. Ark Invest has previously backed Circle, a rival stablecoin issuer. Tether plans a U.S.-based stablecoin launch to strengthen its market position. A successful raise could cement stablecoins’ role in global finance. Ark Invest and SoftBank Eye Stake in Tether Ark Invest and SoftBank are [...] The post Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Considers Stake in Tether as Company Eyes $500B Valuation appeared first on CoinCentral.
Stablecoin boom risks 'cryptoization' as fragmented rules leave economies exposed — Moody's

Stablecoin boom risks ‘cryptoization’ as fragmented rules leave economies exposed — Moody’s

Moody’s warns “cryptoization” is undermining monetary policy and bank deposits in emerging markets amid uneven regulatory oversight. As stablecoin and cryptocurrency adoption accelerate worldwide, emerging markets face mounting risks to monetary sovereignty and financial stability, according to a new report from Moody’s Ratings. The credit rating service warned that widespread use of stablecoins — tokens pegged 1:1 with another asset, usually a fiat currency like the US dollar — could weaken central banks’ control over interest rates and exchange rate stability, a trend called “cryptoization.” Banks could also “face deposit erosion if individuals shift savings from domestic bank deposits into stablecoins or crypto wallets,” the report said. Read more
Will Bitcoin Finish the Month Above $105K? Traders Are Losing Faith

Will Bitcoin Finish the Month Above $105K? Traders Are Losing Faith

Predictors on Myriad Markets are now flipping bearish about Bitcoin’s next price milestone, leaning towards $105,000 before $125,000.
The Wild Story of a Cancer Patient, Meme Coin, Scammers, And Pump.Fun

The Wild Story of a Cancer Patient, Meme Coin, Scammers, And Pump.Fun

A cancer patient recently gained huge support from the crypto community after a scammer stole $32,000 from his treatment fund. He raised more than enough to pay for healthcare, and has since begun donating the surplus cash. In today’s dark climate of increasing scams and political instability, incidents like this remind us of crypto’s lighter side. For one rare moment, the community came together to rectify a great injustice. Crypto Fighting Cancer Earlier this week, Steam removed a game, “Block Blasters,” after community sleuths warned that it contained crypto-stealing malware. The game had been active for months, but it took a massive burst of public outcry to get it removed. The full story, however, is less well-known. It involves one cancer patient, a dangerous scam, and the crypto community coming together. 26-year-old Twitch streamer rastalandTV is a stage 4 cancer patient who turned to crypto to raise funds for treatment. He launched a CANCER meme coin on Pump.fun, and promoted it on his streams. This token gained a moderate amount of traction, raising around $32,000 from the community. Soon, however, a particularly jarring scam took place. A hacker gave this user an on-stream donation, requesting that he play Block Blasters, claiming that it was a little-known indie favorite. In actuality, this game quickly drained all of RastalandTV’s crypto wallets, consuming the creator fees earned from his CANCER token. This shocking incident led the community to rally on behalf of this streamer’s fight against cancer. Sleuths unmasked the perpetrator, a young Argentinian national living in Miami, and managed to compel Steam to remove Block Blasters and other crypto malware games. Generosity All Around Moreover, the crypto community managed to pump CANCER to new heights. Its market cap briefly reached a sum just under $8 million before rastalandTV announced that he had enough resources to continue paying for treatment. Naturally, this led interest to diminish, albeit not completely. CANCER Market Cap. Source: Pump.fun Since making this announcement, this Twitch streamer has begun donating the surplus proceeds to other charitable donations. On top of major contributions to cancer research institutions, rastalandTV has also been using his crypto in a mutual aid campaign, giving assistance to other terminal patients in need. In the last few weeks, the meme coin community has rallied in response to a few particularly appalling news items. The crypto community needs stories like CANCER, too. Even though this episode highlights the ruthless and mercenary nature of today’s scammers, better impulses proved to win in the end. Decentralized finance has a great power to bring people together and create positive change in the world. No matter how dark things may seem in today’s society, we always have the choice to help one another.
Want to Stay Safe Online? Lie About Your Birthday

Want to Stay Safe Online? Lie About Your Birthday

Your birth date, like your phone number, is personal information that scammers can use to steal your identity or target you for fraud.
