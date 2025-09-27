Giełda MEXC
Unveiling Trump’s Potential Shift On US Long-Range Weapons Policy
Unveiling Trump's Potential Shift On US Long-Range Weapons Policy
TRUMP
$7.575
+0.31%
COM
$0.011471
+6.69%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 06:52
Musk, Thiel, Bannon Named In Newly Released Epstein Itinerary
Musk, Thiel, Bannon Named In Newly Released Epstein Itinerary

Jeffrey Epstein planned to host Elon Musk at his private island in the Caribbean, have lunch with tech billionaire Peter Thiel and have breakfast with Trump ally Steve Bannon, according to newly released documents—the latest to show the extent of Epstein's ties to the rich and powerful. Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the public memorial service for right-wing activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on September 21, 2025. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Key Facts The documents released Friday by the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee include a copy of Epstein's itinerary that included Musk's tentative trip to Epstein's private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands on Dec. 6, 2014, with an annotation that reads "is this still happening?" Other entries show plans for breakfast with Bannon on Feb. 16, 2019 and lunch with Thiel on Nov. 27, 2017. This is a developing story and will be updated.
COM
$0.011471
+6.69%
ELON
$0.00000009401
-0.20%
ISLAND
$0.010965
+0.71%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 06:47
SEC to Review Cyber Hornet’s S&P 500 and XRP ETF Proposal
SEC to Review Cyber Hornet's S&P 500 and XRP ETF Proposal

Cyber Hornet has filed with the SEC to launch an ETF combining S&P 500 exposure with XRP futures and assets. The proposed XRP ETF will allocate 75% to S&P 500 stocks and 25% to XRP futures traded on the CME. The filing also includes two other products focused on Ethereum and Solana.
CYBER
$1.5419
+1.00%
XRP
$2.7899
+0.14%
Blockonomi
2025/09/27 06:42
Electronic Arts (EA) is in advanced talks to go private in a deal worth approximately $50 billion
Electronic Arts (EA) is in advanced talks to go private in a deal worth approximately $50 billion.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/27 06:30
SWIFT Trials Blockchain Payments, Introducing Competition for Ripple
SWIFT Trials Blockchain Payments, Introducing Competition for Ripple

SWIFT is testing blockchain-based transactions using Ethereum Layer 2 platform Linea. The pilot involves major banks including BNP Paribas and BNY Mellon. SWIFT aims to reduce costs and enhance transparency by combining payment instructions and settlement in one on-chain transaction. The pilot could challenge Ripple's cross-border payment model by offering a blockchain-based solution.
LAYER
$0.4198
+0.50%
LINEA
$0.02775
+1.01%
MAJOR
$0.12229
+0.19%
Blockonomi
2025/09/27 06:26
Mutuum Finance (MUTM) To Reach From $0.035 To $2 Within Record Time As Cardano Price Taps $1.20
Mutuum Finance (MUTM) To Reach From $0.035 To $2 Within Record Time As Cardano Price Taps $1.20

Cardano (ADA) is finding it hard to break the selling pressure and advance toward the $1.20 mark, as investor attention is slowly shifting towards Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a fast-rising DeFi project available at a price of only $0.035 that is projected by experts to hit $2 within record time. Compared to ADA's gradual rise, MUTM's
1
$0.008416
-3.04%
ADA
$0.7807
-1.07%
DEFI
$0.001499
+1.21%
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/27 06:00
5 Best Cryptos to Buy Today: Will BlockchainFX Be the Next 100x Coin?
5 Best Cryptos to Buy Today: Will BlockchainFX Be the Next 100x Coin?

The crypto industry continues to grow at an unprecedented pace, offering investors a mix of opportunities that range from innovative startups to established giants. With thousands of tokens in circulation, it can be overwhelming to identify the projects with the strongest fundamentals and long-term potential. In 2025, these five projects, BlockchainFX, Aster, Hyperliquid, BNB, and
GROW
$0.0319
-35.16%
GIANTS
$0.00015
+6.60%
ASTER
$1.9744
-3.21%
Coinstats
2025/09/27 05:45
Taiwan aims to double chip and gadget sales to India within seven years
Taiwan aims to double chip and gadget sales to India within seven years

Taiwan plans to boost its chip and gadget sales to India by twice the current amount within five to seven years, taking advantage of India's growing phone business with America. The move comes as India ships more phones to the United States, with sales jumping almost 40% compared to last year. In the first five
BOOST
$0.10182
+2.64%
MOVE
$0.1092
-1.79%
MORE
$0.07626
+2.11%
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/27 05:15
Stellar Joins SEC-Approved Hashdex ETF—But Will it Lift XLM Price?
Stellar Joins SEC-Approved Hashdex ETF—But Will it Lift XLM Price?

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved Hashdex's multi-asset crypto ETF on Sept.25, expanding investor access to Stellar (XLM). Yet the token is down more than 6% from a week ago and now trades near $0.36. Can Hashdex ETF lift the XLM price? Lets analyse. ETF Approval Expands Market Access Hashdex's Nasdaq Crypto Index
XLM
$0.3586
-0.55%
U
$0.010393
+0.33%
MULTI
$0.03705
+4.07%
Coinstats
2025/09/27 05:07
The Harsh Math of AI: 78% Adoption, 90%+ Disappointment with Generative AI ROI
The Harsh Math of AI: 78% Adoption, 90%+ Disappointment with Generative AI ROI

By 2025, nearly 80% of corporations have adopted AI in at least one business function — but adoption hasn't guaranteed success. Many projects remain stuck in proof-of-concept loops, infrastructure costs are ballooning, and returns often fail to meet expectations. The first wave of corporate AI has revealed a paradox: hype-driven adoption without clear integration leads to frustration, not transformation. Where AI works, it works because it's embedded into core workflows with measurable KPIs: Microsoft Copilot as part of Office, Walmart's supply chain optimization delivering $55M in savings. Where it fails, the reasons are clear — poor data, legacy systems, regulatory constraints, weak change management, and unrealistic ROI horizons. The lesson is sobering but not fatalistic: opting out of AI entirely may be riskier than wrestling with its complexity. Just as firms that ignored the internet or cloud fell behind, companies that stall on AI risk permanent disadvantage. The winners of this cycle won't necessarily be first movers, but those who align adoption with business discipline, modernize infrastructure, retrain employees, and scale only where value is provable.
MATH
$0.08283
-3.39%
AI
$0.1217
-2.01%
T
$0.01529
-0.58%
Hackernoon
2025/09/27 03:54
