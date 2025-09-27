How Stablecoins Are Transforming Traditional Finance Payments

The post How Stablecoins Are Transforming Traditional Finance Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new report analyzes five stablecoin payment networks, determining their ability to overcome new challenges. Generally, Tether- and Circle-focused projects self-select for different clusters of common traits. Foresight Ventures also shared some exclusive commentary on this subject with BeInCrypto. For more concrete data on each project, consult the firm’s report. Sponsored Sponsored A New Stablecoin Report The stablecoin market is growing to new heights, with many industry leaders predicting far greater accomplishments in the near future. In this context, Foresight Ventures released a report on stablecoins’ potential, claiming that they could become “the backbone of a global payments rail.” According to this report, two main factors are converging to boost the stablecoin market. Web3 firms are trying to integrate with TradFi to seize corporate inflows, while financial institutions are looking to blockchain for new functionality and use cases. Therefore, the market is lifting these tokens up from both directions. Still, the report is quite clear that not all stablecoins are created equal. The technology has hit certain practical limitations under massive new stress tests, and developers are finding different methods to innovate. Alice Li, Investment Partner at Foresight Ventures, exclusively shared some insights with BeInCrypto: “The market is recognizing that general-purpose blockchains may not be optimal for specific use cases. What makes this space particularly interesting is how different projects are approaching the same problem from different angles. It’s not yet clear which approach will prove most successful,” Li claimed. Sponsored Sponsored Differences Between USDT and USDC Approaches Some of these flaws, such as inconsistent gas fees and slow transaction times, are particularly concentrated in general-purpose blockchains like Ethereum. Foresight’s report examined five new stablecoin projects: Plasma, Stable, Codex, Noble, and 1Money, to determine their successes and failures. Without getting too lost in the minutiae, this report details some intriguing…