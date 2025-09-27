2025-09-28 Sunday

How Stablecoins Are Transforming Traditional Finance Payments

The post How Stablecoins Are Transforming Traditional Finance Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new report analyzes five stablecoin payment networks, determining their ability to overcome new challenges. Generally, Tether- and Circle-focused projects self-select for different clusters of common traits. Foresight Ventures also shared some exclusive commentary on this subject with BeInCrypto. For more concrete data on each project, consult the firm’s report. Sponsored Sponsored A New Stablecoin Report The stablecoin market is growing to new heights, with many industry leaders predicting far greater accomplishments in the near future. In this context, Foresight Ventures released a report on stablecoins’ potential, claiming that they could become “the backbone of a global payments rail.” According to this report, two main factors are converging to boost the stablecoin market. Web3 firms are trying to integrate with TradFi to seize corporate inflows, while financial institutions are looking to blockchain for new functionality and use cases. Therefore, the market is lifting these tokens up from both directions. Still, the report is quite clear that not all stablecoins are created equal. The technology has hit certain practical limitations under massive new stress tests, and developers are finding different methods to innovate. Alice Li, Investment Partner at Foresight Ventures, exclusively shared some insights with BeInCrypto: “The market is recognizing that general-purpose blockchains may not be optimal for specific use cases. What makes this space particularly interesting is how different projects are approaching the same problem from different angles. It’s not yet clear which approach will prove most successful,” Li claimed. Sponsored Sponsored Differences Between USDT and USDC Approaches Some of these flaws, such as inconsistent gas fees and slow transaction times, are particularly concentrated in general-purpose blockchains like Ethereum. Foresight’s report examined five new stablecoin projects: Plasma, Stable, Codex, Noble, and 1Money, to determine their successes and failures. Without getting too lost in the minutiae, this report details some intriguing…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 07:31
SEC And FINRA Investigate Suspicious Trading Activity Ahead Of Crypto Treasury Announcements ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post SEC And FINRA Investigate Suspicious Trading Activity Ahead Of Crypto Treasury Announcements ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp U.S. regulators are probing potentially unusual stock trading activities that occurred before publicly listed digital asset treasury companies (DATs) announced plans to buy crypto. Crypto Treasury Craze Sparks Investigations Into Sharp Stock Rallies According to a Wall Street Journal report, citing sources familiar with the matter, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) have reached out to certain crypto treasury companies regarding potential Regulation Fair Disclosure violations, also known as Reg FD. This rule specifically requires that material, non-public information be shared broadly, instead of with a few handpicked analysts, investors, and other market participants who could potentially benefit from trading just before official announcements. Violation of Reg FD can expose companies to civil penalties, enforcement actions, and reputational risk. The investigation was drawn from a review of over 200 firms that disclosed crypto treasury strategies this year, though only a select few were flagged. Described as preliminary, the scrutiny focuses on suspicious trading patterns, including abnormally high trading volumes and dramatic stock price jumps in the days leading up to the disclosure of some companies’ strategies for digital assets, according to the WSJ report. Advertisement &nbsp FINRA has already sent letters to the firms, a move former SEC lawyer David Chase described as the ‘first step’ in the insider trading investigation. “When those [FINRA] letters go out, it really stirs the pot. It’s typically the first step in an investigation. Whether it goes full, full length, it’s anybody’s guess,” David added.  The regulatory inquiries come amid a surge in corporate interest in crypto treasury strategies, following the playbook set forth by Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin giant, Strategy. Such a crypto treasury trend has attracted significant momentum in recent months, with various companies raising debt or equity to acquire digital…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 07:30
Unpacking The Colossal Investments Reshaping The Future Of AI

The post Unpacking The Colossal Investments Reshaping The Future Of AI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI Data Centers: Unpacking The Colossal Investments Reshaping The Future Of AI Skip to content Home AI News AI Data Centers: Unpacking the Colossal Investments Reshaping the Future of AI Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ai-data-center-investments/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 07:25
Revolutionary YouTube Music AI Hosts Transform Listening Experience

The post Revolutionary YouTube Music AI Hosts Transform Listening Experience appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Revolutionary YouTube Music AI Hosts Transform Listening Experience Skip to content Home AI News Revolutionary YouTube Music AI Hosts Transform Listening Experience Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/youtube-music-ai-hosts/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 07:10
Chris Hemsworth And Mark Ruffalo Get Blockbuster Backing From Amazon

The post Chris Hemsworth And Mark Ruffalo Get Blockbuster Backing From Amazon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo are starring in a high profile new Amazon production (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for Disney) Getty Images for Disney Amazon MGM Studios has today revealed its latest blockbuster investment which it hopes will help it to take on Hollywood’s heavyweights. Money is no object in the tech giant’s quest to take on traditional movie studios. In 2017 it paid an estimated $250 million to buy the television rights to The Lord of the Rings and then spent more than $800 million on producing two seasons of The Rings of Power show based on it. The spending spree didn’t stop there and in March 2022 Amazon paid $8.5 billion for storied movie studio MGM giving it access to its most famous franchise – James Bond. However, Amazon couldn’t freely develop the spy series as longtime stewards Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson were in charge so it had to whip out its wallet again and handed them an estimated $1 billion to cede creative control. Sparing no expense, Dune director Denis Villeneuve was hired to helm the next instalment in the franchise but Amazon isn’t putting all its eggs in that basket. As this report explained, Bond will be joined by a big budget reboot of the Thomas Crown Affair led by Michael B. Jordan whilst Ryan Gosling will next year star in new sci-fi epic Project Hail Mary which has already cost Amazon $168.6 million. That’s not all. In 2023 Amazon won a bidding war for the movie rights to American author Don Winslow’s novella Crime 101. The story has shades of 1995 Robert De Niro action drama Heat as it sees as series of high-level jewel heists taking place along the Pacific Coast. Police link them to Colombian cartels but detective Lou Lubesnick…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 07:08
BlockDAG’s $410M+ Presale Beat PEPE & SUI

The post BlockDAG’s $410M+ Presale Beat PEPE & SUI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 27 September 2025 | 02:00 See why BlockDAG’s $410M+ presale, 26.4B+ coins sold, and 312K+ holders outshine PEPE price swings and SUI resistance levels. Pepe continues to swing wildly, with every rise followed by quick drops. Even confident Pepe (PEPE) price predictions lose weight when momentum fades fast. SUI has strong tech, yet each SUI price analysis shows the coin stuck around resistance points and steady selling pressure. The bigger question is simple: why chase coins that stumble when another project is proving steady traction? BlockDAG (BDAG) has already pulled in $410+ million from its presale, all without VC money. That includes $40 million in the last 30 days, an average of $1 million daily. The best part? It’s all powered by retail buyers, with no early unlocks or corporate wallets waiting to dump. For anyone asking what crypto top gainers to buy today, BlockDAG buyers may have already secured the floor. BlockDAG’s $410M+ Retail Power BlockDAG has shown that a project can achieve huge growth without relying on venture capital. The presale alone has reached an impressive $410+ million, proving that everyday buyers can drive momentum on their own. In just 30 days, $40 million poured in, averaging $1 million each day. These results point to steady and reliable support, making it clear that demand is strong and consistent. The size of this growth speaks for itself. By excluding VC funding, BlockDAG has removed the usual problem of early dumps that often crush smaller buyers. Every dollar raised is linked directly to organic demand rather than corporate allocations. With more than 312,000 holders already involved, confidence in the project clearly stretches far beyond a small circle of insiders. This wide distribution underlines how BlockDAG has become one of the crypto top gainers in presale charts and highlights…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 07:02
Sinclair Brings ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Back To Dozens Of ABC Stations

The post Sinclair Brings ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Back To Dozens Of ABC Stations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The conservative-leaning Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns dozens of ABC affiliates nationwide, said it would bring “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” back to the air Friday night after pre-empting the late-night host’s show over Kimmel’s comments on the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Sinclair had suspended Kimmel on its ABC affiliate stations, including Washington, D.C., its biggest market. (Photo by Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images) Disney via Getty Images Key Facts This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/conormurray/2025/09/26/sinclair-brings-jimmy-kimmel-live-back-to-air-after-boycott-over-charlie-kirk-comments/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 06:56
Xbox’s ROG Ally handhelds hit pre-order ahead of launch

The post Xbox’s ROG Ally handhelds hit pre-order ahead of launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Microsoft’s new Xbox handhelds, the ROG Xbox Ally X and the Xbox Ally, are now available for pre-order. The company also said the devices will be available for pre-order in 38 countries. Pre-orders are available in countries, including the U.S., the UK, Australia, Belgium, Spain, Canada, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Hong Kong, Germany, Italy, Japan, Ireland, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, New Zealand, Poland, Romania, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, Taiwan, Turkey, Vietnam, Portugal, and the United Arab Emirates. The handhelds are set to launch on 16th October with 8 new markets, including Greece, Egypt, Indonesia, Slovenia, Hungary, South Africa, Ukraine, and Thailand. Xbox handhelds offer new features Ready to take your gaming anywhere? Pre-order the @ASUS_ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X today: https://t.co/bYD2J1oTKv pic.twitter.com/fq7DrmmG1g — Xbox (@Xbox) September 26, 2025 The ROG Xbox Ally X will come with 24GB RAM and 1TB of storage and will retail at an Estimated Retail Price of $999.99. The ROG Xbox Ally will come with 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage, retailing at $599.99. Xbox said more pre-order opportunities will be coming soon in other select markets.  The company urges its customers to visit Xbox’s main website to locate participating retailers if pre-orders are available in their market. According to the report, the handhelds can also be pre-ordered through the Microsoft Store in the U.S. (ROG Xbox Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally), ASUS e-shop, and select local retailers.  The gaming company acknowledged that the handhelds will also be available in additional markets where ROG Ally series products are currently sold. Those markets include China, India, Brazil, Luxembourg, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Switzerland. The new devices’ price differs from the Xbox Series X, which currently costs 499.99 euros for its disc drive edition with 1TB of storage. The company’s all-digital…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 06:50
Cyber Hornet Seeks SEC Nod for S&P 500 and XRP ETF

The post Cyber Hornet Seeks SEC Nod for S&P 500 and XRP ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cyber Hornet has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) that combines exposure to the S&P 500 with XRP. The SEC filing also outlines two additional products under the same structure. Cyber Hornet Expands ETF Suite With XRP, Ethereum and Solana Products The SEC filing shows that the Cyber Hornet S&P 500 and XRP 75/25 Strategy ETF will trade under the ticker “XXX” if approved. The ETF aims to replicate the performance of the S&P 500 and the S&P XRP Futures 75/25 Blend Index. This benchmark places 75% of its assets in S&P 500 stocks and 25% in XRP futures traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. To maintain its exposure, the fund will also invest directly in XRP and may use exchange-traded products tied to the asset. The other two products are focused on Ethereum and Solana. The Cyber Hornet S&P 500 and Ethereum 75/25 Strategy ETF will trade under ticker “EEE.” However, the Cyber Hornet S&P 500 and Solana 75/25 Strategy ETF will trade under ticker “SSS.” Both funds follow the same design, combining equities with futures contracts for their respective cryptocurrencies. Ethereum exposure will be managed through Ether futures on the CME and direct holdings. In contrast, the Solana exposure will track the S&P Solana Futures Index. This filing comes as Solana investment products are already gaining momentum, with REX-Osprey’s Solana staking ETF recently hitting a new AUM high. The three Cyber Hornet ETFs will carry an annual management fee of 0.95%, with no shareholder transaction fees. Based on SEC estimates, a $10,000 investment would incur about $100 in fees after one year and $312 after three years. The funds will rebalance monthly to maintain the 75/25 allocation. However, Cyber Hornet reserves the option to adjust more often in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 06:48
Bahrain Certifies XRP as Shariah-Compliant, Opening Path to Islamic Finance Market

The post Bahrain Certifies XRP as Shariah-Compliant, Opening Path to Islamic Finance Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Shariyah Review Bureau of Bahrain has certified XRP as Shariah-compliant, a declaration that could open the digital asset to the $2 trillion Islamic finance market. Strategic Advantage for Ripple The Shariyah Review Bureau (SRB), which operates under the Central Bank of Bahrain, has reportedly declared that XRP meets Shariah compliance standards. This certification positions […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bahrain-certifies-xrp-as-shariah-compliant-opening-path-to-islamic-finance-market/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 06:45
