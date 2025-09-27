2025-09-28 Sunday

Bitcoin Miner TeraWulf Targets $3 Billion To Power Google-Tied Project

Bitcoin Miner TeraWulf Targets $3 Billion To Power Google-Tied Project

The post Bitcoin Miner TeraWulf Targets $3 Billion To Power Google-Tied Project appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Miner TeraWulf Targets $3 Billion To Power Google-Tied Project Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-miner-terawulf-targets-3-billion-to-power-google-tied-project/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 08:06
Russia Allegedly Uses Crypto to Influence Moldovan Election Process

Russia Allegedly Uses Crypto to Influence Moldovan Election Process

TLDR Leaked texts and on-chain data connect A7 to Moldova election interference. A7 used USDT and Toncoin to fund Moldovan politicians and activists. The firm’s sanctions evasion practices are now tied to election manipulation. Russian government likely aware of A7’s role in Moldova’s election meddling. Russia Reportedly Uses Crypto to Influence Eastern European Elections Recent [...] The post Russia Allegedly Uses Crypto to Influence Moldovan Election Process appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/27 07:27
EMCD Partners with STABUL to Bridge Traditional Finance and Crypto Markets

EMCD Partners with STABUL to Bridge Traditional Finance and Crypto Markets

This partnership represents a significant step in what industry experts call the "Web 2.5" movement - platforms that bridge pure decentralized finance (DeFi) with familiar banking services.
Brave Newcoin2025/09/27 07:07
Rainbow Wallet Airdrop: How to Earn RNBW Crypto Tokens

Rainbow Wallet Airdrop: How to Earn RNBW Crypto Tokens

The post Rainbow Wallet Airdrop: How to Earn RNBW Crypto Tokens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Airdrops are one of the most exciting ways to get into crypto without spending a cent. Instead of buying tokens, you earn them by using a project early and proving you’re an active user.  Rainbow Wallet, one of the most beginner-friendly Ethereum wallets out there, is doing exactly that with its Rainbow Wallet airdrop. The project is launching its own token, called the RNBW token, in late 2025.  If you’ve been using Rainbow, your activity has already been counted toward this airdrop through something called Rainbow Wallet Points. And if you haven’t started yet, there’s still time to collect points before the big Rainbow airdrop date. In this guide, I’ll walk you step-by-step through:  What Rainbow Wallet is How the RNBW token works How you can qualify for the RNBW airdrop Let’s dive in! Key highlights: Rainbow Wallet is launching its native RNBW token in Q4 2025, with distribution through a large community airdrop. Users earn Rainbow Wallet Points by swapping tokens, bridging assets, holding crypto, minting NFTs, and referring friends. All points will be converted into RNBW tokens during the rainbow airdrop date, rewarding early and active users. Using Rainbow’s in-app browser can multiply points, and weekly ETH rewards go to the top 1,000 point earners. To maximize your share of the RNBW airdrop, start using Rainbow Wallet now and stay tuned for the official claim instructions. What is Rainbow Wallet? Rainbow Wallet is a non-custodial Ethereum wallet. It’s supposed to make Web3 simple.  Unlike some complex crypto wallets, Rainbow focuses on a clean, beginner-friendly interface. You can use it to store your crypto, trade tokens, bridge assets, collect NFTs, explore dApps without ever leaving the app. Launched in 2019, Rainbow quickly became popular among newcomers and Ethereum power users. That’s because it offers a lot, yet it’s surprisingly…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 07:05
Vanguard Eyes Third-Party Crypto ETFs for Brokerage Clients

Vanguard Eyes Third-Party Crypto ETFs for Brokerage Clients

Vanguard plans to give brokerage clients access to third-party crypto ETFs, responding cautiously to rising investor demand for digital asset exposure. Vanguard is preparing to expand client options. The firm plans to allow access to third-party crypto exchange-traded funds on its brokerage platform. According to Crypto in America, the decision represents a cautious statement into […] The post Vanguard Eyes Third-Party Crypto ETFs for Brokerage Clients appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/27 07:00
Bitmine Ethereum Position Dips Below Cost Basis: $7.5B Portfolio In The Red

Bitmine Ethereum Position Dips Below Cost Basis: $7.5B Portfolio In The Red

Ethereum is under significant pressure as the broader crypto market enters a corrective phase. After reaching a new all-time high of around $4,950 on August 24, ETH has now shed more than 22% of its value, slipping below the psychological $4,000 level. The steep pullback has left many investors in difficult positions, with some of […]
Ethereum
ETH$4,001.53-0.45%
Bitcoinist2025/09/27 07:00
$410M+ Without VC Dumps: BlockDAG Stands Above PEPE’s Hype and SUI’s Resistance in Crypto Top Gainers

$410M+ Without VC Dumps: BlockDAG Stands Above PEPE’s Hype and SUI’s Resistance in Crypto Top Gainers

Pepe continues to swing wildly, with every rise followed by quick drops. Even confident Pepe (PEPE) price predictions lose weight […] The post $410M+ Without VC Dumps: BlockDAG Stands Above PEPE’s Hype and SUI’s Resistance in Crypto Top Gainers appeared first on Coindoo.
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000923-1.59%
Coindoo2025/09/27 07:00
Ex-Biotech Firm AlphaTON Acquires $30M in Toncoin for New Strategy

Ex-Biotech Firm AlphaTON Acquires $30M in Toncoin for New Strategy

TLDR AlphaTON Capital has rebranded from a biotech company to a digital asset treasury. The company has completed a $30 million purchase of Toncoin, the native token of The Open Network. AlphaTON plans to grow its Toncoin holdings to $100 million by the end of 2025. The company secured $71 million in a recent financing [...] The post Ex-Biotech Firm AlphaTON Acquires $30M in Toncoin for New Strategy appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/27 06:59
Hypervault Drains $3.6M, 752 ETH Hits Tornado Cash

Hypervault Drains $3.6M, 752 ETH Hits Tornado Cash

The post Hypervault Drains $3.6M, 752 ETH Hits Tornado Cash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The funds were moved from Hyperliquid to the Ethereum network via a bridge, swapped into ETH, and 752 ETH (worth nearly $3 million) was deposited into Tornado Cash Shortly after the withdrawals, the official social accounts of Hypervault disappeared or were deactivated In 2024, rug pulls accounted for 65% of all DeFi scams PeckShield flagged a $3.6 million abnormal withdrawal from Hypervault, a DeFi vault project tied to Hyperliquid. The funds were moved from Hyperliquid to the Ethereum network via a bridge, swapped into ETH, and 752 ETH (worth nearly $3 million) was deposited into Tornado Cash, which is a mixing service commonly used to hide transaction trails. Shortly after the withdrawals, the official social accounts of Hypervault disappeared or were deactivated, including X, Discord, and the official website. Related: Arthur Hayes Exits HYPE Position Weeks After Predicting 126x Surge The project was advertised as a vault that would automatically grow users’ deposits by earning yield from lending and trading fees. Some people in the crypto community had already issued warning signs about the project’s audits and whether it was trustworthy. For users in the Hyperliquid ecosystem, this scam will likely make people much more suspicious of yield-generating vaults, especially those that haven’t been properly audited or don’t have clear rules.  The event also puts pressure on the Hyperliquid team itself to improve how it checks and monitors the projects built on its network. DeFi hacks and scams  Hypervault isn’t an isolated case, as there seems to be a rising trend of DeFi rug pull exploits. According to CoinLaw, in 2024, rug pulls accounted for 65% of all DeFi scams. In general, cryptocurrency rug pulls and Ponzi schemes resulted in losses totaling an astonishing $4.6 billion. Also, the average amount stolen in each rug pull went up, from $410,000 in…
Ethereum
ETH$4,001.53-0.45%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 06:46
Swift is piloting a blockchain-based messaging system with Consensys’ Ethereum layer-2 Linea

Swift is piloting a blockchain-based messaging system with Consensys’ Ethereum layer-2 Linea

Swift, the payments network that keeps global banking running, is dipping its toes into blockchain. The company is testing whether its core messaging system, the mechanism that allows more than 11,000 banks to securely talk to each other, could one day run on-chain. The experiment, reported by Grégory Raymond of The Big Whale on X, brings heavyweight partners to the table. BNP Paribas, BNY Mellon and several global banks are already involved.  For now, it’s still early days as the pilot will reportedly take months before results surface. But one banker close to the project described it as “an important technological transformation for the international interbank payments industry.” Why is Swift considering Linea? Swift’s current system is well-trusted but also criticized by those who claim that it’s expensive, often slow, and heavily reliant on intermediaries.  In an era where money and assets are going digital, that centralization is starting to look like a weakness.  The fast settlement that’s seen in decentralized transactions has led to people calling for increased usage of blockchain technology. Enter Linea, an Ethereum layer-2 network built by Consensys, the same team behind MetaMask. The appeal lies in its ability to keep data private through advanced cryptography, a must-have for institutions bound by strict regulations. The choice also ties in with Swift’s long-term digital asset push. Last year, it announced trials for central bank digital currencies and tokenized assets. Now, by bringing Linea into the mix, Swift seems willing to test whether blockchain can overhaul its very core: the messaging rails themselves. Why banks are paying attention For big names like BNP Paribas and BNY Mellon, this is more than tinkering with new tech. If blockchain-based messaging works, it could merge communications and settlement into a single, seamless layer. That means lower costs and fewer delays. It also helps them keep pace with challengers like Ripple, which has long argued its blockchain system can outdo Swift’s legacy model.  But change won’t be easy. Integrating blockchain into existing systems will require time, investment and regulatory patience.  Questions remain around how such a system would perform at the scale Swift operates, and whether regulators across the US, EU and Asia would be comfortable with it. Swift has always moved carefully. Over the past few years, it has tested APIs, dabbled with AI to fight fraud, and explored tokenized asset transfers. Partnering with Linea fits this pattern: try a controlled, private environment before scaling anything to the public. If the pilot succeeds, it could become one of the largest real-world blockchain deployments yet. It would also send a strong signal to the rest of the financial industry that blockchain isn’t just for niche use cases anymore — it’s ready to power the systems that move trillions of dollars every day. Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.
Coinstats2025/09/27 06:45
