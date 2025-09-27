How Teams Are Turning It Into A Weapon

The post How Teams Are Turning It Into A Weapon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 21: Natrone Brooks #35 of the Atlanta Falcons returns a kickoff during the second half of an NFL 2025 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images) Getty Images It is always good to get a reminder that there are three assets to an NFL team, and Week Three delivered on that reminder. Over the 16 NFL games, there were five blocked field goals, with two of them being returned for touchdowns, and two punt return touchdowns. On the positive side for kickers, there were also 11 field goals scored from 50 or more yards out, with Will Reichard’s 62-yard field goal leading the group. Outside of these highlight-level plays by special teams last Week, the most interesting aspect from this positional unit may be the kickoff unit, and how teams are attempting to weaponize it. Why is this different, and why are teams attempting to do it now? Teams have the NFL rules committee to thank, or curse, for this opportunity. Answering the first question, since we are in year two of the “Dynamic Kickoff Rule”, there is reason to wonder why we are just now seeing things we did not see last year. To briefly go over the details of the rule, the Dynamic Kickoff replaced the traditional kickoff by requiring the ball to land in the landing zone (between the goal line and 20-yard line) to stay in play. The only tweaks to the rule after its first year of implementation were that the touchback spot for a kickoff was moved from the 30-yard line to the 35-yard line, and the alignment rules in the receiving team’s “setup zone” were adjusted. Now, a maximum of three receiving-team…