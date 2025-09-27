Giełda MEXC
Traders Warn Of Drop Below $105K Before $125K Surge
Traders Warn Of Drop Below $105K Before $125K Surge
COM
$0.011466
+9.35%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 08:32
Why Bitcoin’s Portability Makes It Superior To Traditional Gold
Why Bitcoin's Portability Makes It Superior To Traditional Gold
WHY
$0.00000002846
-1.86%
COM
$0.011466
+9.35%
ME
$0.6531
-1.44%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 08:31
Unleash The Future Of AI Agent Deployment
Unleash The Future Of AI Agent Deployment
FUTURE
$0.13145
+8.06%
AI
$0.1218
-2.16%
COM
$0.011466
+9.35%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 08:23
World Liberty Financial Executes Massive 6.92 Million Token Reduction
World Liberty Financial Executes Massive 6.92 Million Token Reduction
LIBERTY
$0.03264
-12.82%
TOKEN
$0.01179
+0.08%
COM
$0.011466
+9.35%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 08:07
Liquidity Shock Is Ending, Bitcoin’s Bull Case Remains Alive – Raoul Pal
Liquidity Shock Is Ending, Bitcoin's Bull Case Remains Alive – Raoul Pal

Pal points to the Treasury General Account – Washington's operating fund at the Federal Reserve – as the hidden force
BULL
$0.001836
+4.79%
PAL
$0.003002
-0.33%
FUND
$0.0191
+1.59%
Coindoo
2025/09/27 08:05
Tennessee Couple Ordered To Pay Almost $7 Million In Crypto Trading Fraud Scheme
Tennessee Couple Ordered To Pay Almost $7 Million In Crypto Trading Fraud Scheme

A married couple from Tennessee has been ordered to pay a penalty of nearly $7 million for fraud involving a commodity pool, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced on Thursday. Commodity Pool Fraud Costs Couple Millions, CFTC Says According to the September 25 press release, married realtors Michael Griffis and Amanda Griffis convinced 145 people to contribute
PEOPLE
$0.01662
-0.24%
Coinstats
2025/09/27 08:00
Altcoins Oversold, Signaling A Potential Reversal
Altcoins Oversold, Signaling A Potential Reversal
COM
$0.011466
+9.35%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 07:52
FTX Recovery Trust Confirms $1.6 Billion Creditor Distribution
FTX Recovery Trust Confirms $1.6 Billion Creditor Distribution
TRUST
$0.0004017
-2.11%
1
$0.008414
-3.07%
COM
$0.011466
+9.35%
Coinstats
2025/09/27 07:29
Ethereum – How a ‘deposit’ and $1.6 billion in whale purchases can affect ETH’s price
It's a tricky time for ETH and its holders right now.
1
$0.008414
-3.07%
ETH
$4,001.54
-0.45%
NOW
$0.00492
-2.57%
Coinstats
2025/09/27 07:00
Hester Peirce Shares Future NFT Plans After Her SEC Tenure
Hester Peirce Shares Future NFT Plans After Her SEC Tenure

Hester Peirce hints at creating an NFT collection featuring crypto figures. Peirce expressed regret for not influencing her SEC colleagues on crypto policy. The SEC has shifted toward greater regulatory clarity for digital assets. Hester Peirce plans to focus on crypto policy clarity before post-SEC career.
FUTURE
$0.13145
+8.06%
NFT
$0.0000004324
-0.36%
NOT
$0.001564
-0.19%
Coincentral
2025/09/27 06:27
