2025-09-28 Sunday

Wiadomości krypto

Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
Bitcoin ATM Fraud to be Solved Through Market Structure: US Senator ⋆ ZyCrypto

Bitcoin ATM Fraud to be Solved Through Market Structure: US Senator ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Bitcoin ATM Fraud to be Solved Through Market Structure: US Senator ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming has raised concerns about the growing incidents of Bitcoin ATM fraud. She tweeted her response to a new report from The Cowboy Daily’s X handle that showed a worrying increase in crypto ATM fraud in her state. Over 50 such incidents were reported in Cheyenne alone, the capital of Lummis’s state, totaling around $645,000. Overall, the FBI reports that there were over 11,000 incidents of fraud nationwide in 2024. Market Structure Bill The US Senate Banking Committee has jurisdiction over ATM operations in the country and is currently deliberating on a new market structure bill to address concerns related to cryptocurrency. Members of the group are expected to vote on the new bill by the end of this month, with Senator Lummis’s full backing. She tweeted: “This is something that has concerned me for a long time, and @SenGillibrand and I first introduced legislation stopping bad actors in the crypto kiosk space in 2023. This is just one of the issues we hope to address in market structure.” Advertisement &nbsp Crypto Brings Opposing Sides Together The senator mentioned in her tweet is Kirsten Gillibrand, a democrat from New York. It is interesting to see how the crypto issue is bringing together two politically contrasting places, with Gillibrand’s New York being a densely populated liberal stronghold, while Lummis’s deeply conservative state is the least populated. While crypto adoption is growing steadily in the country and crypto-related debit cards are becoming increasingly popular, the US Capitol has yet to pass consumer protection laws regarding crypto ATMs and kiosks. However, there were some attempts to address this issue. In February, Illinois Senator Dick Durbin introduced the Crypto ATM Fraud Prevention Act. Still, his efforts failed to advance as the US Banking Committee…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011466+9.35%
Union
U$0.010396+0.45%
Cheyenne
CHEYENNE$0.0001628+7.38%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 08:03
Udostępnij
Fetch.ai Agentverse: Unleash the Future of AI Agent Deployment

Fetch.ai Agentverse: Unleash the Future of AI Agent Deployment

BitcoinWorld Fetch.ai Agentverse: Unleash the Future of AI Agent Deployment The world of artificial intelligence is evolving at an astonishing pace, and at its heart lies the potential of autonomous AI agents. For anyone interested in the convergence of AI and blockchain, a significant development has arrived: Fetch.ai has officially launched its groundbreaking Fetch.ai Agentverse MCP tool. This innovative platform is set to dramatically simplify AI agent deployment, making advanced AI more accessible than ever before. What is the Fetch.ai Agentverse and Why Does It Matter? Fetch.ai, a pioneer in decentralized AI, is pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with intelligent automation. The Fetch.ai Agentverse is their latest offering, a powerful server designed specifically for the creation and deployment of AI agents. Think of it as a central hub where you can bring your AI ideas to life and then launch them into action. This tool addresses a crucial need in the AI landscape: the often complex and time-consuming process of getting AI agents up and running. With Agentverse MCP, Fetch.ai promises a streamlined experience, allowing users to: Build agents rapidly: Transform concepts into functional AI agents in mere minutes. Deploy effortlessly: Launch these agents across a variety of popular AI platforms. Access broader networks: Integrate with systems like Claude AI and the OpenxAI Network. This ease of use is a game-changer, democratizing access to powerful AI capabilities for developers and businesses alike. Streamlining AI Agent Deployment: How Agentverse Works The core promise of the Fetch.ai Agentverse is its simplicity in AI agent deployment. Traditionally, deploying AI agents involved intricate coding, server management, and complex integrations. Agentverse MCP strips away these complexities, offering an intuitive environment. Here’s how it works to simplify your agent journey: Rapid Development: Users can leverage the platform to construct their AI agents quickly, focusing on the agent’s logic and purpose rather than infrastructure. Multi-Platform Compatibility: Once an agent is built, it can be seamlessly deployed to a range of established AI ecosystems. This includes prominent platforms such as Claude AI and the OpenxAI Network, ensuring wide reach and utility. Instant Market Access: A significant benefit is the immediate visibility your deployed agents gain. They become discoverable and usable on the Agentverse marketplace, connecting creators with potential users and fostering a vibrant ecosystem for AI services. This integrated approach ensures that your AI agents don’t just exist; they thrive and contribute to a larger decentralized network. The Power of Flexibility: Agentverse MCP vs. MCP-Lite Recognizing diverse user needs, Fetch.ai has thoughtfully introduced two versions of its powerful tool. Alongside the full-featured Agentverse MCP, there is also a lightweight version: Agentverse MCP-Lite. What are the key differences, and which one is right for you? Agentverse MCP: This is the comprehensive server for advanced users and larger-scale projects. It offers the full suite of creation and deployment capabilities across a broad spectrum of platforms, including the robust OpenxAI Network. Agentverse MCP-Lite: Designed for speed and ease, MCP-Lite allows users to quickly build and monitor agents. It’s perfect for rapid prototyping and getting agents deployed to platforms like Cursor AI and the popular OpenAI Playground. Both versions prioritize ease of use, ensuring that whether you are a seasoned developer or just starting your journey into AI, the process of AI agent deployment remains accessible and efficient. The choice depends on the scale and complexity of your agent’s mission. Unlocking New Possibilities with Fetch.ai Agentverse The launch of the Fetch.ai Agentverse represents more than just a new tool; it signifies a monumental leap towards a truly decentralized and accessible AI future. By simplifying AI agent deployment, Fetch.ai is empowering a new generation of innovators. Imagine a world where: Small businesses can deploy specialized AI agents to automate tasks without needing extensive technical teams. Developers can experiment with complex AI interactions and quickly test their agents in real-world scenarios. A vibrant marketplace emerges where autonomous agents can discover, negotiate, and execute services with each other, creating an intelligent digital economy. This platform is not just about technology; it’s about fostering innovation and expanding the horizons of what AI can achieve when it’s put directly into the hands of creators. Facing the Future: Challenges and Opportunities While the Fetch.ai Agentverse offers incredible opportunities, like any nascent technology, it also presents challenges. Widespread adoption requires continuous education and robust infrastructure. However, Fetch.ai is strategically positioning itself at the forefront of this evolution, addressing these hurdles head-on. The opportunities are immense: Enhanced Automation: Agents can automate everything from data analysis to supply chain optimization. Decentralized Services: Creating a peer-to-peer economy where AI agents provide services securely and transparently. Global Collaboration: Enabling developers worldwide to contribute to a shared, intelligent ecosystem. Fetch.ai’s commitment to making AI agent deployment intuitive and effective will undoubtedly drive significant advancements in the decentralized AI space. In conclusion, the launch of Fetch.ai Agentverse is a pivotal moment for decentralized AI. By offering an incredibly user-friendly and versatile platform for creating and deploying AI agents, Fetch.ai is not just building a tool; it is constructing the very infrastructure for the next generation of intelligent, autonomous systems. This powerful step forward promises to unleash unprecedented innovation and accessibility in the world of artificial intelligence. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What exactly is Fetch.ai Agentverse? A: Fetch.ai Agentverse is a server-based tool launched by Fetch.ai that allows users to easily create, manage, and deploy autonomous AI agents across various platforms and networks. Q2: What are AI agents, and why are they important? A: AI agents are autonomous software entities designed to perform tasks, interact with other agents or services, and make decisions independently. They are crucial for building decentralized applications and automating complex processes in the digital economy. Q3: What is the main difference between Agentverse MCP and Agentverse MCP-Lite? A: Agentverse MCP is the full-featured version for comprehensive AI agent deployment across various networks like OpenxAI. Agentverse MCP-Lite is a lightweight version for quickly building, monitoring, and deploying agents to platforms such as Cursor AI and OpenAI Playground, ideal for rapid prototyping. Q4: Which platforms can I deploy AI agents to using Fetch.ai Agentverse? A: You can deploy agents to platforms like Claude AI, the OpenxAI Network (with MCP), and Cursor AI, as well as the OpenAI Playground (with MCP-Lite). Q5: How can my deployed AI agents be found and utilized? A: Once deployed through Fetch.ai Agentverse, your agents are immediately discoverable and usable on the Agentverse marketplace, connecting them with potential users and services. We hope this article has shed light on the exciting capabilities of the Fetch.ai Agentverse. If you found this information valuable, please consider sharing it with your network on social media to help spread awareness about the future of AI agent deployment! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping decentralized finance and artificial intelligence innovation. This post Fetch.ai Agentverse: Unleash the Future of AI Agent Deployment first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1218-2.16%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13145+8.06%
Humans.ai
HEART$0.004438+1.76%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/27 08:00
Udostępnij
MoonBull Races Ahead: The Best Upcoming Crypto’s Presale Is Live, While Dogecoin and Dogwifhat Continue Their Climb

MoonBull Races Ahead: The Best Upcoming Crypto’s Presale Is Live, While Dogecoin and Dogwifhat Continue Their Climb

In cryptocurrency investing, timing is crucial. Investors constantly seek the next high-potential project to enter before the price surge hits. Early entry can lead to substantial rewards, while delays can result in missed opportunities. Staying ahead of the market is key to capitalizing on emerging projects. Currently, MoonBull is generating significant interest. While established tokens [...] The post MoonBull Races Ahead: The Best Upcoming Crypto’s Presale Is Live, While Dogecoin and Dogwifhat Continue Their Climb appeared first on Blockonomi.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01563-5.04%
Udostępnij
Blockonomi2025/09/27 07:55
Udostępnij
WLFI Token Burn: World Liberty Financial Executes Massive 6.92 Million Token Reduction

WLFI Token Burn: World Liberty Financial Executes Massive 6.92 Million Token Reduction

BitcoinWorld WLFI Token Burn: World Liberty Financial Executes Massive 6.92 Million Token Reduction Are you keeping an eye on the latest moves in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space? A significant event has just unfolded that could reshape perceptions for a prominent project. World Liberty Financial (WLFI) has successfully executed a substantial WLFI token burn, a strategic move aimed at enhancing the value and scarcity of its native token. What’s Behind the Massive WLFI Token Burn? The World Liberty Financial (WLFI) Foundation, a DeFi project with notable leadership, recently announced on X the successful completion of a major token burn initiative. This strategic move saw a total of 6,923,416 WLFI tokens permanently removed from circulation, demonstrating a strong commitment to their tokenomics. The burn was executed in two distinct phases: Protocol Fee Burn: 3,109,320 WLFI tokens were burned, generated directly from Ethereum and BSC protocol fees. This mechanism ensures that a portion of the network’s activity directly contributes to reducing token supply. Open Market Buyback and Burn: An additional 3,814,095 WLFI tokens were bought back from the open market. This buyback utilized USD1, USDC, and USDT stablecoins, conducted at an average price of approximately $0.2093 per token. This direct market intervention reflects the foundation’s proactive approach to managing token supply. This combined effort brings the total number of tokens burned to over 6.92 million WLFI, following the foundation’s earlier commitment to initiate this buyback and burn program this week. Such initiatives are crucial for long-term project health and investor confidence. Why is a Token Burn Important for WLFI’s Future? Understanding the impact of a WLFI token burn requires a look into fundamental economic principles. When tokens are burned, they are permanently removed from the circulating supply. This reduction in supply, assuming consistent or growing demand, can lead to increased scarcity. Increased scarcity often translates into a higher perceived value for the remaining tokens, potentially benefiting holders. For World Liberty Financial, this action signals several key intentions: Value Enhancement: By reducing the total supply, the foundation aims to bolster the value proposition of each remaining WLFI token. Deflationary Mechanism: Regular token burns introduce a deflationary aspect to the tokenomics, which can be attractive to investors seeking assets with controlled supply. Investor Confidence: Proactive measures like buybacks and burns demonstrate a project’s commitment to its token holders and the long-term sustainability of the ecosystem. It shows that the team is actively working to create value. This commitment to managing token supply is a critical factor for any DeFi project striving for stability and growth in a dynamic market. How Does This Strategic WLFI Token Burn Impact the Ecosystem? The recent WLFI token burn by World Liberty Financial has immediate and long-term implications for its entire ecosystem. For participants within the Ethereum and BSC protocols, the fee burn mechanism means that network activity directly contributes to the token’s scarcity, aligning user engagement with token value. Moreover, the open market buyback injects demand directly into the market, which can help stabilize or even appreciate the token’s price in the short term. Beyond immediate price action, this initiative fosters a sense of transparency and accountability. The foundation’s announcement on X, detailing the specific amounts and sources of the burn, builds trust within the community. It reinforces the idea that the project is managed with clear objectives and a focus on sustainable growth. As a result, the WLFI ecosystem becomes more robust, attracting new users and investors who are looking for projects with strong fundamentals and transparent operations. Looking Ahead: The Future of World Liberty Financial Post-Burn The successful execution of this significant WLFI token burn marks a pivotal moment for World Liberty Financial. It underscores a clear strategy to manage token supply and enhance long-term value. This action is not merely a one-off event but rather an indicator of a well-thought-out tokenomics model designed to support the project’s growth and stability in the competitive DeFi landscape. Investors and community members will likely watch closely for future buyback and burn announcements, as these programs often become a recurring feature in projects committed to deflationary models. The foundation’s ongoing efforts to create a sustainable and valuable ecosystem through such strategic financial maneuvers will be key to its continued success and influence in the decentralized finance sector. In conclusion, World Liberty Financial’s recent burn of over 6.92 million WLFI tokens is a powerful statement. It highlights a strategic commitment to enhancing token scarcity, bolstering investor confidence, and fostering a robust DeFi ecosystem. This significant WLFI token burn serves as a clear indicator of the project’s dedication to long-term value creation and transparent financial management. Frequently Asked Questions About the WLFI Token Burn What is a token burn in cryptocurrency?A token burn is the permanent removal of cryptocurrency tokens from circulation, typically by sending them to an unspendable wallet address. This action reduces the total supply of tokens, aiming to increase scarcity and potentially enhance the value of the remaining tokens. Why did World Liberty Financial conduct a WLFI token burn?World Liberty Financial conducted the WLFI token burn primarily to reduce the total supply of WLFI tokens. This strategic move aims to increase scarcity, potentially boost the token’s value, and demonstrate the foundation’s commitment to long-term sustainability and investor confidence. How many WLFI tokens were burned in this initiative?A total of 6,923,416 WLFI tokens were burned. This includes tokens generated from Ethereum and BSC protocol fees, as well as tokens bought back from the open market. What was the average price at which WLFI tokens were bought back?The additional 3,814,095 WLFI tokens were bought back from the open market at an average price of approximately $0.2093 per token, using USD1, USDC, and USDT. Who is involved in leading the World Liberty Financial project?The World Liberty Financial (WLFI) Foundation is a DeFi project led by the Trump family, as stated in their public announcements. How might this token burn affect WLFI’s price?While a token burn reduces supply, potential price appreciation depends on various market factors including demand, overall market sentiment, and project developments. Historically, reduced supply can lead to increased value if demand remains constant or grows. Did you find this deep dive into World Liberty Financial’s strategic WLFI token burn insightful? Share your thoughts and this article with your network on social media to keep the conversation going about key developments in the DeFi space! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the DeFi space’s price action. This post WLFI Token Burn: World Liberty Financial Executes Massive 6.92 Million Token Reduction first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
WLFI
WLFI$0.2048-1.68%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01179+0.08%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.03264-12.82%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/27 07:55
Udostępnij
Tennessee court hits duo with $6.8M penalty over fake crypto platform

Tennessee court hits duo with $6.8M penalty over fake crypto platform

A Tennessee court ordered a couple to pay over $6.8 million for running a fake crypto pool.
Udostępnij
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 07:48
Udostępnij
Urgent Analysis: Altcoins Oversold, Signaling a Potential Reversal

Urgent Analysis: Altcoins Oversold, Signaling a Potential Reversal

BitcoinWorld Urgent Analysis: Altcoins Oversold, Signaling a Potential Reversal Are you watching the cryptocurrency market closely, wondering about the next big move for your favorite digital assets? Many investors are feeling the pinch as altcoin prices have seen significant dips recently. However, a fascinating new analysis suggests a turning point might be on the horizon, especially for those holding or looking to acquire altcoins oversold in the current climate. What Does ‘Altcoins Oversold’ Really Mean? The term altcoins oversold refers to a technical analysis condition where the price of an asset has fallen significantly, often below its intrinsic value or recent trading range. This typically indicates that selling pressure has been exhaustive, and a reversal or bounce in price could be imminent. It’s a key indicator many traders look for. According to Negentropic, the X account of Glassnode co-founders Yann Happel and Jan Allemann, altcoins have indeed entered an oversold phase. Their analysis points to an unwinding of excessive leverage in the market, which has contributed to the recent price declines. Think of it as the market shedding its extra weight, preparing for a healthier ascent. Excessive Leverage Unwinds: High leverage can amplify both gains and losses. When prices drop, leveraged positions get liquidated, leading to further selling pressure. This unwinding is often a precursor to market stabilization. Price Correction: This period often follows a rapid run-up, bringing prices back to more sustainable levels. Why Are Altcoins in an Accumulation Zone? Following an oversold phase, assets often enter what analysts call an “accumulation zone.” This is a period where savvy investors and institutions begin to buy up assets, anticipating a future price increase. It’s like collecting valuable items at a discount before their true worth is recognized by the broader market. Negentropic’s insights suggest that many altcoins oversold are now sitting in this crucial accumulation zone. Historically, such periods of consolidation precede an uptrend. It’s not an instant rebound, but rather a gradual build-up of buying interest and demand. This phase is characterized by: Reduced Volatility: Prices tend to stabilize, moving sideways rather than experiencing sharp drops. Increased Buying Interest: Long-term holders and institutional players see these lower prices as attractive entry points. Foundation Building: A strong base is formed, which can support future price growth. Understanding this cycle is vital for anyone looking to make informed decisions in the volatile crypto space. It requires patience and a strategic approach, rather than reacting to short-term market noise. Navigating the Market: Opportunities and Risks for Altcoins While the notion of altcoins oversold entering an accumulation zone sounds promising, it’s crucial to approach the market with a balanced perspective. This period presents both significant opportunities and inherent risks that investors must consider. Potential Opportunities: Bargain Prices: For long-term investors, buying quality altcoins at depressed prices can lead to substantial returns if the anticipated uptrend materializes. Diversification: This could be an opportune time to diversify your portfolio with promising projects that have been unfairly punished by broader market sentiment. Future Growth: Many innovative altcoin projects continue to build and develop, irrespective of short-term price movements. An accumulation phase allows investors to position themselves for their long-term success. Inherent Risks: Further Downside: While oversold, there’s no guarantee prices won’t drop further. Market sentiment can shift unexpectedly, and external factors can impact crypto values. Prolonged Consolidation: The “period of consolidation” mentioned by Negentropic could be longer than anticipated, testing investors’ patience. Project Viability: Not all altcoins will recover. It’s essential to conduct thorough research into the fundamentals of each project you consider. To mitigate risks, consider strategies like Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA), where you invest a fixed amount regularly, regardless of price. This can smooth out your average purchase price over time. Always remember to do your own research (DYOR) and never invest more than you can afford to lose. What’s Next for the Altcoin Market? The analysis by Negentropic suggests that after this period of consolidation, we can expect altcoins to begin an uptrend. This doesn’t mean a straight shot upwards; markets move in waves. However, the foundational work of deleveraging and accumulation sets the stage for potential positive price action. It’s a time for strategic thinking rather than impulsive trading. Keep an eye on on-chain data, market sentiment, and macroeconomic factors. The crypto market is dynamic, and while technical indicators provide valuable insights, they are just one piece of the puzzle. In conclusion, the current state of altcoins oversold presents a compelling narrative for those willing to look beyond the immediate price charts. The insights from Glassnode co-founders highlight a potential shift from capitulation to cautious optimism, paving the way for future growth. Patience, research, and a clear strategy will be your best allies in navigating this exciting phase of the market. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What does “oversold” mean in cryptocurrency trading? A1: “Oversold” is a technical indicator suggesting that an asset’s price has fallen significantly, often implying that selling pressure is exhausted and a price reversal or bounce may be near. It doesn’t guarantee a bounce but signals a potential shift. Q2: How is “excessive leverage unwinding” related to altcoins being oversold? A2: Excessive leverage unwinding means that many traders who used borrowed funds to amplify their positions are being forced to sell as prices drop, leading to liquidations. This intensifies selling pressure, driving prices down further, often into oversold territory. Once this unwinding is complete, the market can stabilize. Q3: What is an “accumulation zone” and why is it important for altcoins? A3: An “accumulation zone” is a period after an asset has been oversold, where smart money and long-term investors begin buying, anticipating future price appreciation. It’s important for altcoins because it suggests a potential bottoming process and the building of a strong foundation before a new uptrend begins. Q4: How long does the consolidation period typically last after altcoins are oversold? A4: The duration of a consolidation period can vary widely, from weeks to several months, depending on market sentiment, macroeconomic conditions, and specific altcoin fundamentals. There’s no fixed timeline, and patience is key during this phase. Q5: What should investors do when altcoins are in an accumulation zone? A5: Investors might consider strategies like Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) to buy gradually, conduct thorough research (DYOR) on specific projects, and maintain a long-term perspective. It’s also wise to manage risk by not over-allocating to any single asset and only investing what you can afford to lose. If you found this analysis helpful, consider sharing it with your fellow crypto enthusiasts! Your insights could help others navigate these crucial market phases. Spread the knowledge and empower your community! To learn more about the latest altcoin market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping altcoins price action. This post Urgent Analysis: Altcoins Oversold, Signaling a Potential Reversal first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Movement
MOVE$0.1092-1.88%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0003763-2.89%
LOOK
LOOK$0.03564+9.66%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/27 07:40
Udostępnij
SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce Calls for Quick Progress in Crypto Rules

SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce Calls for Quick Progress in Crypto Rules

TLDR SEC Commissioner Peirce apologizes for past resistance to crypto industry. Peirce calls for “quick progress” in the newly clarified crypto regulatory landscape. Peirce leads SEC’s Crypto Task Force to modernize digital asset regulations. SEC shifts focus from regulation-by-enforcement to clearer crypto rules. A New Chapter for Crypto Regulation SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce, known for [...] The post SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce Calls for Quick Progress in Crypto Rules appeared first on CoinCentral.
Quickswap
QUICK$0.02061+1.62%
Udostępnij
Coincentral2025/09/27 07:00
Udostępnij
Best Crypto Presale 2025: BlockDAG, PEPENODE, WEPE & Snorter Lead the Buzz

Best Crypto Presale 2025: BlockDAG, PEPENODE, WEPE & Snorter Lead the Buzz

New digital coins are launching every month, and it’s easy to overlook the ones with lasting potential. Still, some presales stand out because they already show progress, real features, or community strength. As 2025 unfolds, four names are drawing attention for the right reasons. These are not just speculative launches; they are active projects proving their worth before hitting exchanges. If you want to join the best crypto presale before listings, here’s a clear lineup. From BlockDAG’s live testnet and mobile miners, PEPENODE’s gamified approach, and WEPE’s cross-chain burns, to Snorter Bot’s trading tool, these presales are gaining ground for real progress. If you missed earlier giants like BTC or ETH, this could be your fresh start. BlockDAG: $410M+ Raised With Testnet and 3M+ Users BlockDAG is proving its strength right now instead of waiting for a future launch. The project has already raised more than $410 million during its presale phase, a figure that places it among the largest in the market. Alongside the impressive funding, over 20,000 miners have been shipped to more than 130 countries, showing that BlockDAG’s reach is global and not confined to one region.  More than 3 million people have also joined through the X1 mobile app, which allows anyone with a smartphone to mine BDAG coins with just a tap. At the same time, the Awakening Testnet is live and running smoothly, showcasing features like account abstraction, live explorers, built-in miner integration, and its own smart contract framework. This open-access testnet proves that BlockDAG (BDAG) is building in real time and showing progress before the mainnet even arrives. Community growth is steady and easy to measure. There are already more than 312,000 holders, with more than 1,000 new members joining daily. On social channels, the project has a strong presence with more than 325,000 people actively engaging.  The mining process is simple, requiring no costly hardware, and 2,000 physical miners are being delivered each week. This combination of mobile and physical mining has already created real earning opportunities. Daily presale inflows surpass $1 million, and 26.4+ billion coins have been sold so far. For anyone seeking the best crypto presale with working technology, live adoption, and huge demand, BlockDAG clearly stands at the front. PEPENODE: Meme Energy With Virtual Mining PEPENODE adds a gaming twist to memes by blending virtual mining with a deflationary model. Instead of buying hardware, players build digital server rooms and upgrade rigs in-app. These actions burn tokens, creating scarcity while keeping users engaged. So far, the presale has raised more than $1.2 million, and staking rounds have touched APYs as high as 1,300%. The current price is $0.0000627, rising with each stage. A growing community is taking part, earning credits, and leveling setups inside the game. PEPENODE offers more than holding; it gives actual in-app activity linked to its coin.  WEPE: Cross-Chain Meme With Burn Power Wall Street Pepe, known as WEPE, goes beyond memes by moving from Ethereum to Solana for cheaper and faster use. A unique burn feature supports this shift: every Solana buy removes an equal share of WEPE on Ethereum. More than 3.6 billion coins are already burned. The current price sits at $0.000055, with a market value near $11 million. Supply is capped at 200 billion coins across both chains. The “WEPE Army” community supports activities like alpha calls, NFTs (5,000 minted, $33,000+ in secondary sales), and gated groups. For those who want a meme with dual-chain mechanics and utility, WEPE is worth tracking.  Snorter Bot: Trading Tool With Meme Edge Snorter Bot mixes Telegram trading utilities with coin rewards. It helps users trade on Solana by offering honeypot alerts, copy trading, and limit orders; all inside Telegram. The SNORT coin reduces fees, powers the bot, and offers up to 118% APY from staking. So far, $3.8 million has been raised. The presale price is $0.104, with supply capped at 500 million coins. More features are planned, including multi-chain support. Unlike many meme coins, Snorter Bot delivers a live tool that traders already use, making it stand out in the presale market. Key Takeaways Presales often feel uncertain, but some are already showing results. BlockDAG has real mining rigs, a live testnet, and millions using its app. PEPENODE fuses memes with mining games. WEPE expands across chains with burn mechanics. Snorter Bot ties its coin to actual trading tools. For anyone seeking the best crypto presale before listings, these names deserve attention. BlockDAG shows unmatched scale with $410M+ raised and 3M+ mobile users. PEPENODE fuels gamified scarcity. WEPE shrinks supply while jumping to Solana. Snorter Bot connects coins to real trading. Now is the time to look closely before prices rise. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post Best Crypto Presale 2025: BlockDAG, PEPENODE, WEPE & Snorter Lead the Buzz appeared first on 36Crypto.
Wall Street Pepe
WEPE$0.00004331-3.30%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.005307-1.35%
RealLink
REAL$0.06736+4.58%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/27 07:00
Udostępnij
Why BlockchainFX ($BFX) at $0.025 Beats Remittix: $4,500 Could Grow to $243K With $BFX: Top Crypto Coins Right Now

Why BlockchainFX ($BFX) at $0.025 Beats Remittix: $4,500 Could Grow to $243K With $BFX: Top Crypto Coins Right Now

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/why-blockchainfx-bfx-at-0-025-beats-remittix-4500-could-grow-to-243k-with-bfx-top-crypto-coins-right-now/
WHY
WHY$0.00000002846-1.86%
Triathon
GROW$0.0319-35.16%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/27 07:00
Udostępnij
SWIFT allegedly partners with big banks to test on-chain transactions using Linea

SWIFT allegedly partners with big banks to test on-chain transactions using Linea

SWIFT is reportedly planning to test payment transactions and messaging on-chain in partnership with over a dozen big banks, using the Ethereum Layer-2 network Linea.
LINEA
LINEA$0.02773+0.79%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4199+0.57%
Udostępnij
Fxstreet2025/09/27 06:20
Udostępnij

Popularne wiadomości

Więcej

Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity

XRPL Validator Reveals Why He Just Vetoed New Amendment

SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase