2025-09-28 Sunday

Costly, Wasteful, With Contracts for Palantir

The post Costly, Wasteful, With Contracts for Palantir appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Co-founder of PayPal, Palantir Technologies, and Founders Fund, Peter Thiel speaks at the Bitcoin 2022 Conference. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images President Trump trumpets his proposed defense system against missile attack using space-based weapons, dubbed “Golden Dome.” Earlier in September it entered its contracting phase in which it will provide a single, flexible procurement mechanism with rapidly issued task orders rather than separate competitive processes. Basically, Golden Dome returns to the old failed Reagan Administration concept of the United States using space-based sensors and interceptors to detect and destroy foreign missile threats. In a bogus way, it claims to amplify and multiply the success that has accrued to the much smaller and more focused defensive systems used for individual American military bases and vessels, and the “Iron Dome” system in Israel, and spread it over all North America. Largely freed of competition, Golden Dome task orders can go to favored Trump contractors, including high-tech billionaires who are his close allies. The evidence accumulates that Golden Dome is going to be an enormously costly and extremely wasteful system. And, the contracting for high-tech work seems sure to go to Palantir. Palantir’s board chairman, the extremely well connected billionaire Peter Thiel, longtime Trump-backer and mentor of Vice President J.D. Vance. Golden Dome has played a huge part in Trump defense ideology during and since the campaign. It gave Trump something seemingly fresh and strong to say about defense, something seemingly linking him with a world of high-tech advances and let him condemn the Biden Administration for a seeming lack of boldness. That way, he poses himself as propounding an imaginative, innovative defensive measure while not having to face real-world and difficult defense problems like the Russian invasion of Ukraine or Chinese potency in the Pacific. In…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 10:30
Tron Network Achieves Phenomenal 334 Million Account Milestone

The post Tron Network Achieves Phenomenal 334 Million Account Milestone appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tron Network Achieves Phenomenal 334 Million Account Milestone Skip to content Home Crypto News Tron Network Achieves Phenomenal 334 Million Account Milestone Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/tron-network-account-milestone-2/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 10:26
Mets’ Soto, Yankees’ Chisholm Jr. Among MLB’s Six 30-30 Players

The post Mets’ Soto, Yankees’ Chisholm Jr. Among MLB’s Six 30-30 Players appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Juan Soto exchanges high fives after hitting his 37th homer of the season at Detroit on Sept. 2. He has a career-high 37 stolen bases. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved The power/speed combination that is considered a star-defining season — 30 homer runs, 30 stolen bases — is back in major league baseball. A record six players have reached that plateau this year entering the final weekend of the regular season, including the New York Mets’ $765 million man, Juan Soto, who became baseball’s highest paid player last winter. Soto, who added base-stealing to his game this season with No. 37 early Friday, is one of four first-timers. He had never stolen more than 12. “It means a lot,” said Soto, who has 43 homers. “It’s part of the journey of your career. At the end, you’ve just got to think about the team. What we’re trying to do here is help the team as much as I can.” Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong capped his breakout season with his career-high 30th homer in a 12-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in Wrigley Field on Friday, pushing the Cubs within one game of hosting their NL wild card series against San Diego. He has 35 stolen bases. Crow-Armstrong joined the club one day after the New York Mets’ Francisco Lindor hit his 30th homer against the Cubs in Wrigley for his second career 30-30 season, and five days after Corbin Carroll hit his career-high 30th homer to become the first player in Arizona history to get there. Carroll Is Arizona’s First 30-30 Player “It was a goal of mine before the season to hit 30 homers and steal more than 30 bases, so to accomplish some personal goals late in the year is great,”…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 10:21
Tether Eyes $500B Valuation Amid Explosive Stablecoin Market Growth

The post Tether Eyes $500B Valuation Amid Explosive Stablecoin Market Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The global stablecoin market is surging in 2025, with institutional giants like SoftBank and ARK Investment pursuing investments in infrastructure players like Tether. While Tether and other stablecoins continue to expand, analysts warn that rapid adoption carries financial risks, particularly to central banks’ ability to control interest rates and maintain exchange rate stability. Tether’s Expansion and Investor Interest Sponsored Tether is reportedly exploring a $20 billion funding round, which could value the company at around $500 billion, potentially placing it among the world’s most valuable private firms. Tether aims to use the capital to diversify beyond its core stablecoin business, which currently supports a USDT supply exceeding $170 billion. SoftBank has been steadily expanding its cryptocurrency investments, while ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, has pursued multiple high-profile crypto funding deals in recent years. If completed, the round would mark Tether’s most extensive search for external capital yet. Cantor Fitzgerald, a shareholder in Tether, is advising on the potential transaction. Market observers say the move reflects the stablecoin issuer’s dominant position and growing institutional confidence in digital asset infrastructure. SoftBank and Ark Investment Management are in talks to join a major funding round for Tether Holdings. The deal could value the company at up to $500bn, w/Tether aiming to raise $15–20bn by selling ~3% of the firm. Backing from SoftBank and Ark would give Tether fresh momentum &… pic.twitter.com/LF7bc8v8Sl — Holger Zschaepitz (@Schuldensuehner) September 26, 2025 Supported by large US Treasury holdings and a growing Bitcoin reserve, Tether has emerged as one of the most profitable firms in crypto. In Q2 2025, it posted $4.9 billion in net income, up 277% from a year earlier. Sponsored Institutional Cash Pours In as Market Explodes The stablecoin sector is undergoing an explosive growth phase in 2025, driven by unprecedented institutional adoption and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 10:14
Tezos (XTZ) Ecosystem Evolves Amidst Etherlink’s Surge in Q2 2025

The post Tezos (XTZ) Ecosystem Evolves Amidst Etherlink’s Surge in Q2 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Peter Zhang Sep 26, 2025 01:05 Tezos is undergoing significant transformation in Q2 2025, with Etherlink leading a shift in activity and ecosystem momentum, according to Messari’s latest report. Tezos (XTZ) is witnessing a transformative phase in its ecosystem, driven by the rapid expansion of Etherlink, a Layer 2 solution, according to Messari’s Q2 2025 State of Tezos report. The report highlights pivotal changes as Tezos navigates a shift in activity from its Layer 1 base to the burgeoning Etherlink environment. Etherlink’s Dominance in Q2 Etherlink has emerged as a key player, with Messari reporting over 20.5 million transactions in Q2, marking a 474% increase from Q1. This surge has positioned Etherlink as a central hub for network fees and smart contract deployments, which rose dramatically from 806 in Q1 to more than 203,000 in Q2. This growth reflects a strategic shift towards leveraging Etherlink for faster execution and lower costs, aligning with Tezos’ scaling ambitions. Layer 1 Developments Despite Etherlink’s rise, Tezos’ Layer 1 is not being sidelined. The Rio upgrade has been instrumental in reducing cycle times and enhancing validator participation through improved incentives. These upgrades are crucial for the Tezos X vision, serving as a secure settlement layer while rollups like Etherlink handle execution. Notably, L1 DeFi activity grew by 46% in XTZ terms, indicating that the base layer continues to diversify and grow. Broader Ecosystem Momentum The ecosystem’s momentum is evident as L1 transactions and contract calls increased by 63% quarter-over-quarter, reaching nearly 4 million. This growth underscores that while Etherlink accelerates development, the base chain maintains robust activity. Validator participation trends also reflect this, with a new staker role increasing inclusivity and active stake growing by nearly 10% despite a slight dip in the number of public…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 10:07
Cardano & Chainlink Near Breakouts as BlockDAG Crosses $410M

The post Cardano & Chainlink Near Breakouts as BlockDAG Crosses $410M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 27 September 2025 | 05:00 See how Cardano and Chainlink test major levels while BlockDAG’s presale crosses $410M, with less than $200M left before reaching its $600M milestone Q4 brings a decisive phase for leading coins and presales. Cardano (ADA) is pressing under strong resistance, with steady activity and governance upgrades hinting at a run toward $1. Chainlink (LINK) is holding a step-by-step uptrend, but the $25–$27 ceiling will determine whether it keeps ranging or breaks into higher momentum. At the same time, BlockDAG (BDAG) has moved past early hype and into a countdown mode. The presale is now about 70% done, raising nearly $410M with under $200M left before the $600M limit. That shift from “ongoing” to “closing soon” is creating urgency. With adoption numbers already strong, many now ask which crypto to invest in before the year closes. Here’s where ADA, LINK, and BDAG stand in Q4. Chainlink Price Setup and Ceiling Test LINK has kept its pattern of higher lows since summer, but the $25–$27 zone is still the lid. If it breaks and stays above $27 on weekly timeframes, that would turn a long-term barrier into fresh support. Such a move opens targets in the high-30s and low-40s. Until then, traders can expect swings between $21 and $27. The key sign of confirmation will be volume growth in spot markets, not just leverage activity. On the project side, Chainlink’s cross-chain protocol and new institutional deals give bulls added strength to argue for a breakout. The simple rule stays clear: treat $27 as the key level. A hold above it, backed by rising On-Balance Volume and daily RSI above 55, points to trend continuation. Failed retests, though, keep LINK inside its trading band. The chart leaves little middle ground, making the setup straightforward. Cardano Price…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 10:03
Olympic Champion Hezly Rivera Injured, Withdraws From World Championships Selection

The post Olympic Champion Hezly Rivera Injured, Withdraws From World Championships Selection appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 10: Hezly Rivera warms up during the senior women finals at the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Smoothie King Center on August 10, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Alicia Malnati/Getty Images) Getty Images 2024 Olympic team gold medalist Hezly Rivera has announced that her bid to make her first World Championship team has been cut short. In an Instagram story posted early Friday evening, Rivera announced she had “recently rolled her ankle” in training. After assessing the injury with her doctor and coaches, Rivera shared that she had decided to withdraw from the upcoming World Selection Event in Crossville, Tennessee. The event, scheduled to begin on Tuesday, September 30, and run through October 2, will determine Team USA’s delegation for the upcoming World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia. Four women will be selected to Team USA, and Rivera – the current U.S. National Champion – was heavily favored to make the team. “I’m definitely bummed about the timing,” Rivera said in her post. “But I’m excited to cheer on my teammates and Team USA from home. My focus is on recovery and coming back stronger in 2026.” A month prior, Rivera looked in her best form to date at the U.S. National Championships in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Olympic team gold medalist seemed to hit her stride after struggling to start the season, and ultimately posted the highest all-around score from a U.S. gymnast this year. Rivera edged Olympic alternates Leanne Wong and Joscelyn Roberson in the all-around competition, and picked up gold medals on every event but vault. Both Wong and Roberson are currently slated to compete at the World Selection Event and are favored to make the team. Without Rivera’s abilities in the all-around, underdogs like Jayla Hang and Ashlee…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 09:54
Classic Aspirations On The Line

The post Classic Aspirations On The Line appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DEL MAR, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 02: Full Serrano ridden by Joel Rosario #3 wins the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile race on day two of the 2024 Breeders’ Cup World Championships at Del Mar Race Track on November 02, 2024 in Del Mar, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images) Getty Images This Saturday at Santa Anita Park, the Grade 1 Goodwood Stakes returns as a pivotal stop on the road to the Breeders’ Cup. The winner earns an automatic berth into the Breeders’ Cup Classic, making this nine-furlong dirt test a must-watch for racing fans and bettors alike. A competitive field of seven will vie for prestige, purse money, and a guaranteed ticket to Del Mar in November. Key Contenders First Mission – The morning-line favorite brings a steady string of top-level performances and tactical versatility, capable of either pressing the pace or settling mid-pack. His consistency makes him the one to beat and a likely anchor for many bettors’ tickets. Full Serrano – A former Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile winner, this talented runner prepped with a sharp allowance score at Del Mar and has proven stamina beyond a mile. Drawing an outside post means he’ll need a clean break, but his late kick makes him dangerous if the pace gets hot. Privman – Lightly raced but brimming with potential, this improving colt takes a bold step into Grade 1 company. With strong morning works and a powerful closing style, he’s a live longshot who could upset if the leaders falter. Gaming – Another Bob Baffert trainee, Gaming has shown flashes of ability in graded company but needs to put everything together to contend. A good trip and patient ride could put him in the mix late. Nevada Beach – Fresh off a Los Alamitos Derby win, the younger Nevada Beach…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 09:51
SEC’s Hester Peirce teases NFTs while outlining digital asset vision

The post SEC’s Hester Peirce teases NFTs while outlining digital asset vision appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hester Peirce, an American lawyer and Commissioner at the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), widely recognized in the industry as “Crypto Mom,” recently delivered a speech rich with non-fungible token (NFT) metaphors as she discussed the agency’s handling of digital assets. In her speech at the Coin Center event, Peirce made light of rumors of stepping down from her position, especially since her term at the SEC was officially terminated in June. However, according to the laws permitting SEC commissioners, a commissioner can continue performing his or her duties for 18 more months until the US Senate nominates someone new.  Peirce’s speech shocks the crypto ecosystem as individuals respond with mixed reactions  Concerning her speech, Peirce stated that several individuals had been asking her what was next. Based on her argument, she stated that she could have decided to leave the government and completely change her perspective on crypto, but that path was too common for her. According to the commissioner, her preferred occupation after stepping down from her position was to switch to beekeeping. In her explanation, apart from honey being tasty and healthy, the sting of a bee is less painful than that of her Twitter critics. After making these remarks, Peirce made it clear that this was all a joke when she added that: “For my life after stepping down from my position at the SEC, I must go to Plan C, or more specifically, Plan NFT […] My NFT collection will feature characters I have met in the crypto world, particularly at its often tricky crossroads with policy.”  Peirce is one of the four commissioners and three Republicans in charge of the SEC. She has often proposed and supported policies that benefit the crypto and blockchain industry. In support of this claim, the commissioner had…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 09:48
Urgent Bitcoin Price Prediction: Traders Warn of Drop Below $105K Before $125K Surge

BitcoinWorld Urgent Bitcoin Price Prediction: Traders Warn of Drop Below $105K Before $125K Surge The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with a surprising Bitcoin price prediction that has many traders on edge. Instead of a straight shot upwards, a significant number of market participants are now betting on a substantial dip before any major rally. This shift in sentiment highlights the unpredictable nature of digital assets and the complex factors influencing market movements. What’s Driving This Surprising Bitcoin Price Prediction? Recent data from the decentralized prediction market Myriad Markets reveals a fascinating trend. Traders are increasingly convinced that Bitcoin (BTC) will dip below the $105,000 mark before it manages to break through the $125,000 barrier. Decrypt reported this intriguing development, underscoring a growing bearish sentiment in the short term. Currently, the probability of BTC falling below $105,000 first stands at a notable 68%. This figure represents a significant increase of over 25 percentage points in just the past seven days. Such a rapid change in market sentiment suggests that underlying forces are at play, pushing traders to reconsider their immediate outlook on the Bitcoin price prediction. Why Are Traders Betting on a Dip Before the Surge? It might seem counterintuitive for traders to anticipate a fall when many hope for new all-time highs. However, this particular Bitcoin price prediction is often influenced by several factors: Profit-Taking: After periods of significant gains, some investors may look to secure profits, leading to selling pressure. Macroeconomic Headwinds: Broader economic concerns, such as inflation data or interest rate decisions, can impact risk-on assets like Bitcoin. Technical Resistance: Key technical levels often act as strong resistance points, making a pullback more likely before a breakthrough. The market often experiences corrections, which are healthy for long-term growth. Traders might view a drop below $105,000 as a necessary retest or a chance to accumulate more BTC at a lower price before the next major upward move towards $125,000. Navigating Volatility: What Should Investors Consider for Their Bitcoin Price Prediction? Understanding these market dynamics is crucial, but making informed decisions requires careful consideration. Here are some actionable insights for navigating this period of uncertainty: Do Your Own Research (DYOR): Always verify information and understand the methodologies behind prediction markets. Risk Management: Never invest more than you can afford to lose. Consider setting stop-loss orders to limit potential downsides. Long-Term Perspective: While short-term fluctuations can be dramatic, many long-term investors focus on Bitcoin’s fundamental value proposition. Diversification: Spreading investments across different assets can help mitigate risks associated with any single asset’s performance. Remember, prediction markets reflect current sentiment, not guaranteed outcomes. The market can shift rapidly, making any Bitcoin price prediction a snapshot in time. The Broader Market Context for This Bitcoin Price Prediction The current sentiment around a potential dip for Bitcoin doesn’t exist in a vacuum. The broader cryptocurrency market, alongside global economic indicators, plays a significant role. Institutional adoption continues to grow, and major regulatory discussions are ongoing. These factors create a complex environment where price movements can be influenced by both internal crypto dynamics and external global events. As we move forward, monitoring these broader trends will be just as important as watching the immediate price action for any accurate Bitcoin price prediction. In summary, the decentralized prediction market Myriad Markets highlights a prevailing sentiment among traders: a notable dip for Bitcoin below $105,000 is more probable than an immediate surge past $125,000. This fascinating Bitcoin price prediction, gaining significant traction, underscores the dynamic and often unpredictable nature of the crypto market. While such predictions offer a glimpse into market psychology, they also serve as a crucial reminder for investors to remain vigilant, conduct thorough research, and manage their risks effectively. The journey of Bitcoin continues to be an exciting, albeit volatile, one. Frequently Asked Questions About Bitcoin Price Prediction Q1: What is Myriad Markets? A1: Myriad Markets is a decentralized prediction market where users can bet on the outcomes of future events, including cryptocurrency price movements. It aggregates collective market sentiment. Q2: Why is the probability of a Bitcoin drop increasing? A2: The increasing probability reflects a growing consensus among traders on Myriad Markets. This could be due to various factors like profit-taking, technical analysis indicating resistance, or broader macroeconomic concerns influencing investor sentiment. Q3: Does this mean Bitcoin will definitely drop below $105,000? A3: No, a prediction market probability indicates current sentiment and likelihood, not a certainty. The cryptocurrency market is highly volatile, and prices can change rapidly based on new information or unforeseen events. Q4: How can traders use this Bitcoin price prediction information? A4: Traders can use this information as one data point among many. It helps gauge market sentiment, but it should be combined with personal research, technical analysis, fundamental analysis, and a robust risk management strategy. Q5: What factors typically influence Bitcoin’s price? A5: Bitcoin’s price is influenced by supply and demand, regulatory news, macroeconomic trends, technological developments, adoption rates, mining difficulty, and market sentiment, among other factors. Did you find this analysis of the latest Bitcoin price prediction insightful? Share this article with your friends, fellow traders, and anyone interested in the dynamic world of cryptocurrency! Your shares help us bring more valuable insights to the community. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Urgent Bitcoin Price Prediction: Traders Warn of Drop Below $105K Before $125K Surge first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/27 08:10
