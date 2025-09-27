2025-09-28 Sunday

The post From Gold Bars to Bitcoin — Deutsche Bank Sees Central Banks Embracing Crypto by 2030 ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Deutsche Bank predicts that by 2030, central banks might hold Bitcoin alongside gold, signaling its rise as a recognized store of value amid economic uncertainty and shifting monetary landscapes. Gold has long been the central banks’ reserve of choice for stability and inflation hedging. Now, Bitcoin, with its 21 million cap and decentralized ledger, is emerging as ‘digital gold,’ redefining wealth preservation for investors and institutions. Deutsche Bank identifies several key drivers for central banks to adopt Bitcoin, including persistent global inflation, declining trust in fiat, and the growing mainstream role of blockchain. The bank acknowledged, “Bitcoin has often been referred to as ‘Digital Gold’ because both assets provide scarcity and durability benefits, acting as a bulwark against inflation and market volatility.” Interestingly, digital asset investor Dan Tapiero recently predicted that Bitcoin’s price could reach $1 million within the next decade, thanks to the ‘digital gold’ narrative. Advertisement &nbsp On the other hand, corporate adoption of Bitcoin as a reserve asset is accelerating, outpacing central banks.  Leading crypto pioneers, such as Tesla, MicroStrategy, Square, and Stone Ridge, are joined by unconventional players, including US meat and seafood firm Beck & Bulow, Japan’s hotel service Metaplanet, and global consumer brand DDC Enterprise, demonstrating Bitcoin’s growing mainstream appeal. Therefore, central bank adoption of Bitcoin could legitimize the cryptocurrency and drive wider institutional participation, while prompting a rethink of global monetary policy as digital assets join traditional reserves. Bitcoin Faces Short-Term Capitulation, Signals Potential Next Rally Bitcoin is showing short-term market stress as over 30,000 BTC valued at approximately $3.39B were recently moved to exchanges at a loss, signaling capitulation by holders amid rising uncertainty, according to analyst Emilio Bojan. Source: CryptoQuant Interestingly, short-term holder capitulation isn’t overall bearish because it acts as a market reset. This is because…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 10:31
The post MoonBull 100x Meme Coin Presale vs Cheems and Popcat – The Next Big Crypto Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 27 September 2025 | 05:15 Discover MoonBull’s 100x meme coin presale, plus Cheems and Popcat updates. Why investors see MoonBull as the strongest crypto presale in 2025. What if the next viral coin that flips the script on meme investing is already climbing, while most investors are still refreshing their watchlists? That’s the tension fueling conversations across the cryptocurrency community right now. Every cycle, traders chase the elusive 100x meme coin presale before it takes off like a rocket. It’s not just speculation; it’s meme economics powered by community firepower.  When in doubt, zoom out; the pattern is clear: early believers with diamond hands often ride the biggest waves. Cheems and Popcat are making their own headlines with solid updates that keep their communities buzzing. But right now, the MoonBull presale has the numbers, mechanics, and energy that investors can’t stop watching. Why MoonBull’s 100x Meme Coin Presale Is Capturing the Spotlight MoonBull, having the 100X meme coin presale, is built to mix meme excitement with real token power. The supply is fixed at 73.2 billion tokens, and every part of that supply has a clear purpose. Tokens are spread across presale, staking, referrals, liquidity, community rewards, and the team. What makes it stand out is how carefully it’s managed. Each part is either locked or released slowly over time, so the market isn’t flooded. On top of that, automatic token burns and staking keep the supply shrinking while rewards grow. Less supply and more demand mean stronger chances for long-term value, not just a quick pump. The tech side is just as strong. MoonBull runs on Ethereum, the biggest and most trusted blockchain. Using the ERC-20 standard means it works right away with top wallets, DeFi tools, and exchanges. Security comes from Ethereum’s network of validators and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 10:18
PANews reported on September 27th that on-chain analyst Yu Jin has detected a single address using 30 million USDC to buy XPL, driving its price up over 10% in the past two hours. A new wallet withdrew 71.524 million USDC from an exchange onto the blockchain, then transferred 30 million USDC to Hyperliquid to purchase XPL. In just two hours, 13.6 million USDC was used to purchase 10.87 million XPL at an average price of $1.25. Purchases are still ongoing.
PANews2025/09/27 10:16
What if the next viral coin that flips the script on meme investing is already climbing, while most investors are […] The post Little Moves, Giant Shifts: MoonBull’s 100X Meme Coin Presale Pulls The Trigger As Cheems And Popcat Charge Full Steam appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/27 10:15
Could choosing the right meme coin in 2025 change the financial outlook for crypto investors in Virginia? With new tokens entering the market at record speed, the challenge is identifying which projects carry the potential to become breakout successes. Selecting wisely could mean transforming a small investment into meaningful long-term wealth. This article highlights the […] The post 4 Best Meme Coins in Virginia – Trending Crypto Projects Investors Can’t Ignore in 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/27 10:15
PANews reported on September 27 that Trump’s second son Eric Trump tweeted a tip to buy at the bottom: “Buy on dips!” Eric Trump has repeatedly suggested buying at the bottom when the market falls. On February 4 this year, he said that now is the best time to increase holdings of ETH. Subsequently, ETH fell 40% in two months. On August 17, he responded to the purchase of $18.6 million worth of Bitcoin and Ethereum, saying it was buying on dips.
PANews2025/09/27 10:10
Certainly. Here’s the rewritten article with the specified enhancements and structure, including an added introductory paragraph to provide context: — Cryptocurrency markets continue to grapple with a complex mix of macroeconomic signals, regulatory uncertainties, and investor sentiment shifts. Despite anticipation of a post-options expiry rally, Bitcoin has struggled to regain critical levels amid rising traditional [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/27 10:10
The post SWIFT Tests Linea for On-Chain Messaging appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SWIFT, the global financial messaging network, is working with over a dozen banks to test on-chain messaging using Linea, the Ethereum layer-2 platform developed by ConsenSys. Institutions including BNP Paribas and BNY Mellon are participating in the initiative, which is also considered a stablecoin-like settlement token. Sponsored Sponsored SWIFT and Global Banks Begin Linea Blockchain Messaging Trial A source within one bank said the project could mark “a technological transformation for the international interbank payments industry,” though development will take several months before outcomes become clear. SWIFT connects over 11,000 financial institutions, transmitting payment instructions but not funds. Its centralized model depends on intermediaries and legacy rails, which critics argue add complexity and delay. The pilot seeks to determine whether Linea’s zk-rollup architecture—designed for faster, scalable transactions with privacy-focused cryptography—can streamline messaging and settlement while meeting regulatory standards. The initiative follows SWIFT’s broader blockchain efforts. The network recently announced new rules for retail cross-border payments to increase speed and predictability. Global banks plan to trial live digital asset transactions on their infrastructure from 2025. Earlier pilots showed blockchain interoperability, with UBS and Chainlink helping SWIFT complete tokenized asset transfers. The network also explored global digital asset transaction frameworks and considered integration with the XRP Ledger. Linea, which launched its token this year to support a $72 billion decentralized finance ecosystem, positions itself as an enterprise-ready environment for banks seeking compliance and scalability. Sponsored Sponsored In a recent panel discussion, SWIFT executives also addressed the pilot and the broader digital asset shift, and executives stressed that the industry is moving into a new phase. We’re beyond experiments now. The question is how to scale—regardless of whether the instrument is a tokenized deposit, a CBDC, a stablecoin, or a tokenized fund. It comes down to what exactly we’re connecting and where the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 10:08
Q4 brings a decisive phase for leading coins and presales. Cardano (ADA) is pressing under strong resistance, with steady activity […] The post Searching For Which Crypto to Invest In? ADA & LINK Heat Up, but BlockDAG Raises $410M Towards 600M Goal! appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/27 10:00
PANews reported on September 27th that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the number of Tron accounts has exceeded 334.59 million since its establishment in 2017. It currently processes an average of 2.36 million USDT transfers per day, with a daily USDT transfer volume of US$22.55 billion.
PANews2025/09/27 09:54
