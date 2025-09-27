2025-09-28 Sunday

XRP ETF Approval Odds Surge to 99%, but Expert Says ‘ETFs Will Be Irrelevant in 5 Years’

XRP ETF Approval Odds Surge to 99%, but Expert Says 'ETFs Will Be Irrelevant in 5 Years'

The post XRP ETF Approval Odds Surge to 99%, but Expert Says ‘ETFs Will Be Irrelevant in 5 Years’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post XRP ETF Approval Odds Surge to 99%, but Expert Says ‘ETFs Will Be Irrelevant in 5 Years’ appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News XRP is making headlines again as investors look ahead to a possible green light from the SEC and the launch of an ETF. On prediction site Polymarket, traders now place the odds of a Ripple ETF being approved in 2025 at more than 99 percent. With expectations running high, one expert has stepped in with an unexpected take. Crypto ETFs have been praised as a gateway for traditional investors, but one industry voice says their relevance will not last long. Hugo Philion, co-founder of the Flare Network, said he expects ETFs to be “irrelevant” within five years. On the Paul Barron Podcast, Philion explained that older generations, including baby boomers and Gen X, control most wealth today. They prefer familiar financial products such as ETFs, which helps explain the strong demand for spot crypto funds. But he argued that younger generations are more comfortable holding assets directly on blockchains, and that shift will reshape how money flows into crypto. He added that broader economic pressures could speed up the move away from ETFs. Unfunded retirement liabilities, growing government debt, and financial uncertainty may push investors to adopt blockchain-based finance more quickly than expected. According to Philion, the market’s celebration around ETF approvals is short-sighted. He said that the future lies in direct on-chain ownership, not traditional wrappers. If his view proves correct, today’s enthusiasm for ETFs could look outdated within a few years. “I think the rejoicing around ETFs is hilarious because I think in five years, ETFs will be irrelevant,” Philion said. Source: https://coinpedia.org/news/xrp-etf-approval-odds-surge-to-99-but-expert-says-etfs-will-be-irrelevant-in-5-years/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 11:37
Sui and t’order Revolutionize KRW Stablecoin Payments in Korea

Sui and t'order Revolutionize KRW Stablecoin Payments in Korea

The post Sui and t’order Revolutionize KRW Stablecoin Payments in Korea appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Zach Anderson Sep 26, 2025 02:30 Sui partners with t’order to launch next-gen KRW stablecoin payments in Korea, integrating advanced tech for seamless transactions, enhancing small business operations. Sui, a prominent blockchain platform, has announced a strategic partnership with t’order, a leading table ordering service, to roll out innovative stablecoin payment solutions across South Korea. This collaboration aims to transform the digital payment landscape by integrating advanced technologies like QR codes and facial recognition, according to the Sui Foundation. Expanding Stablecoin Adoption in Everyday Commerce The partnership is set to provide Sui with direct access to one of Korea’s largest payment platforms. By integrating with Sui and Walrus, t’order seeks to enhance transaction security and reliability, paving the way for a native Korean Won (KRW) stablecoin. This stablecoin will enable ultra-fast and secure transaction processing, backed by Walrus’s cost-efficient and robust solution for managing large-scale transaction and loyalty data on-chain. Christian Thompson, Managing Director of the Sui Foundation, emphasized the significance of this development, stating, “The mass adoption arc for stablecoins and crypto payments is rapidly accelerating, and it’s thrilling to see Sui at the forefront of this trend with innovative partners like t’order.” The initiative targets the Korean food service market, valued at over 190 trillion KRW, enhancing consumer experiences nationwide. Empowering Small Businesses Through Innovation t’order’s zero-fee payment gateway model has long supported small business owners by reducing operational costs. This partnership expands that mission by incorporating stablecoins into t’order’s real-time communication network, fostering a sustainable commerce ecosystem focused on small businesses. Currently, t’order processes approximately $350 million in monthly transactions, totaling over $4.3 billion annually. The new stablecoin system is expected to significantly cut traditional card and payment gateway fees, replacing them with minimal transaction costs of about KRW…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 11:34
BlackRock Exec Pressed On XRP ETF: Questions Remain

BlackRock Exec Pressed On XRP ETF: Questions Remain

The post BlackRock Exec Pressed On XRP ETF: Questions Remain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock Exec Pressed On XRP ETF: Questions Remain Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/blackrock-exec-xrp-etf-answer-more-questions/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 11:28
Chainalysis Blockchain Data Proven Highly Accurate by Independent Study

Chainalysis Blockchain Data Proven Highly Accurate by Independent Study

The post Chainalysis Blockchain Data Proven Highly Accurate by Independent Study appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rebeca Moen Sep 26, 2025 01:53 A recent independent study confirms Chainalysis’s blockchain analytics data accuracy with 94.85% true positive rates, reinforcing its reliability for investigations and compliance. Chainalysis, a leader in blockchain analysis, has had its data accuracy independently validated by researchers from TU Delft in the Netherlands. This assessment, part of the 34th USENIX Security Symposium, revealed that Chainalysis’s blockchain analytics data achieved an impressive true positive rate of up to 94.85%, with minimal false positives, according to Chainalysis. Independent Evaluation The study involved the seizure of servers from three illicit services, providing researchers access to the complete set of crypto addresses controlled by these entities. This allowed for a comprehensive comparison of data vendors, marking the first instance where a blockchain intelligence vendor was evaluated against a controlled dataset. The findings confirmed the high accuracy and reliability of Chainalysis’s data, crucial for investigative and compliance purposes. Importance of Accurate Data Accurate blockchain data is essential for tracing illicit funds, reducing risk exposure, and informing regulation and policymaking. The study underscored the importance of high-quality data in preventing money laundering and securing actionable leads. Chainalysis’s data accuracy ensures reliable intelligence and evidence, safeguarding the credibility of investigations. Chainalysis Welcomes Scrutiny While the study was initially intended to evaluate multiple blockchain analysis vendors, Chainalysis was the only company to participate. Embracing independent evaluation, Chainalysis aims to maintain rigorous standards for its data, which is used in courtrooms, regulatory hearings, and high-stakes investigations. The company continually refines its methodologies to minimize errors and enhance data accuracy. Proven Success in Legal Cases The reliability of Chainalysis’s data has been demonstrated in several high-profile cases. In the Bitcoin Fog case, a judge ruled that Chainalysis’s data was based on reliable methods and was admissible…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 11:04
DeFi Community On Alert Following Hypervault’s $3.6 Million Suspected Rug Pull

DeFi Community On Alert Following Hypervault's $3.6 Million Suspected Rug Pull

Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol HyperVault is suspected to have executed a “rug pull,” as on-chain analytics account PeckShield noted an abnormal outflow of funds from the protocol, worth close to $3.6 million.  DeFi Protocol HyperVault Pulls The Rug According to an X post by on-chain analytics account PeckShield, Hyperliquid-based DeFi protocol HyperVault appears to have […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/27 11:00
Grayscale Near Trust Begins Trading on OTCQB Under Ticker GSNR

Grayscale Near Trust Begins Trading on OTCQB Under Ticker GSNR

Grayscale's Near Trust (GSNR) begins trading on OTCQB, letting investors buy NEAR exposure in brokerage accounts as it advances private offerings toward ETPs.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/27 11:00
Early Uber Investor: Avoid Saylor, Buy Bitcoin Directly

Early Uber Investor: Avoid Saylor, Buy Bitcoin Directly

The post Early Uber Investor: Avoid Saylor, Buy Bitcoin Directly appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Prominent Uber investor Jason Calacanis has reiterated that investors who want to get exposure to Bitcoin should buy the leading cryptocurrency directly instead of buying the shares of Strategy (MSTR).  Calacanis, who has emerged as one of the most vocal Strategy bears, believed there is a 75% chance that he will end up being correct.  As reported by U.Today, Saylor recently stated that investors should stay away from Saylor “as far as possible.” Strategy’s recent plunge  The shares of the biggest Bitcoin corporate treasury holder, which boasts a total of 639,835 coins, have now plunged by 35% from their local peak of $457.  Strategy critics, including famed short seller James Chanos, have long argued that the company does not deserve to trade at a significant premium to net asset value (NAV).  You Might Also Like Moreover, the company recently issued a new equity issuance policy, which will negatively affect its ability to buy Bitcoin in the future.  Of course, the company also took a big hit in early September after it got snubbed by the S&P 500. Even though Saylor tried to downplay the severity of the decision, JPMorgan predicted that this could negatively affect Strategy as well as other Bitcoin treasury firms.  Source: https://u.today/early-uber-investor-avoid-saylor-buy-bitcoin-directly
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 10:46
Grayscale: Q3 saw another localized copycat season, how will Q4 develop?

Grayscale: Q3 saw another localized copycat season, how will Q4 develop?

By Grayscale Compiled by Luffy, Foresight News Grayscale, a crypto research firm, released its Q3 2025 crypto market insights, noting that all six major cryptocurrency sectors experienced positive price returns during the quarter, but fundamentals were mixed. Bitcoin lagged behind other sectors, exhibiting characteristics of a localized altcoin season. Grayscale also highlighted three key themes: stablecoin legislation and adoption, growing trading volume on centralized exchanges, and the rise of digital asset vaults. The report also provided an outlook on potential drivers and risks for the fourth quarter. The original content is translated below: TL;DR In the third quarter of 2025, all six major cryptocurrency sectors (Crypto Sectors) had positive price returns, but fundamentals were mixed. Bitcoin has lagged behind other crypto market sectors this quarter, a pattern that could be considered an altcoin season, but with significant differences from previous cycles. The top 20 tokens in Q3 (based on volatility-adjusted price returns) highlight the importance of stablecoin legislation and adoption, rising trading volumes on centralized exchanges, and digital asset treasuries (DATs). All crypto assets are related to blockchain technology and share the same underlying market structure, but that's where the commonality ends. This asset class encompasses a wide range of software technologies, with applications spanning consumer finance, artificial intelligence (AI), media and entertainment, and other sectors. To help streamline the market, the Grayscale research team, in collaboration with FTSE Russell, developed a proprietary classification system called "Crypto Sector." This framework covers six distinct market sectors (see Figure 1), encompassing 261 tokens with a combined market capitalization of $3.5 trillion. Figure 1: Cryptocurrency sector framework Blockchain fundamentals metrics While blockchains aren't traditional businesses, we can still use analogies to measure their economic activity and financial health. The three core metrics for on-chain activity are user base, transaction volume, and transaction fees. Due to the anonymity of blockchains, analysts often use active addresses (blockchain addresses with at least one transaction) as a proxy for user numbers. In the third quarter, fundamentals across various cryptocurrency sectors were mixed (see Figure 2). On the negative side, both the "Currency Sector" and the "Smart Contract Platform Sector" saw month-over-month declines in user numbers, transaction volume, and fees. Overall, speculative activity related to meme coins has continued to cool since the first quarter, directly leading to a decline in both trading volume and activity. One positive signal worth noting is that blockchain application layer fees increased by 28% month-over-month. This growth was primarily driven by a handful of leading high-fee applications, including: (1) Jupiter, a decentralized exchange within the Solana ecosystem; (2) Aave, a leading lending protocol in the crypto space; and (3) Hyperliquid, a leading perpetual swap exchange. On an annualized basis, application layer fee revenue has now exceeded $10 billion. Blockchain is both a digital transaction network and an application development platform; therefore, the growth in application layer fees can be seen as an important signal of increasing blockchain technology adoption. Figure 2: Mixed fundamentals across cryptocurrency sectors in Q3 2025 Price Performance Tracking In the second quarter, all six major cryptocurrency sectors experienced positive price returns (see Chart 3). Bitcoin underperformed other market sectors this quarter, a pattern that could be considered an "alt season," but one that differs significantly from previous periods of declining Bitcoin dominance. The financial sector led gains, primarily benefiting from increased trading volume on centralized exchanges (CEXs). The rise in the smart contract platform sector may be related to the advancement of stablecoin legislation and its implementation. While all sectors achieved positive returns, the AI sector lagged behind other sectors, a trend consistent with the sluggish returns of AI stocks during the same period. The currency sector also underperformed, reflecting the relatively modest gains in Bitcoin prices. Chart 3: Bitcoin underperforms other crypto market sectors The diverse nature of the cryptoasset class means that dominant themes and leading sectors often shift. Figure 4 shows the top 20 tokens by volatility-adjusted price returns within the Crypto Sector Index for Q3. This list includes large-cap tokens with market capitalizations exceeding $10 billion (such as ETH, BNB, SOL, LINK, and AVAX), as well as some small- and mid-cap tokens with market capitalizations below $500 million. In terms of sector distribution, the "Financials" sector (seven assets) and the "Smart Contract Platforms" sector (five assets) dominated the top 20 list this quarter. Chart 4: Top risk-adjusted performers in the cryptocurrency sector We believe there are three key themes that stand out in the futures market: The rise of digital asset treasuries (DATs): Last quarter saw a significant increase in the number of digital asset treasuries (DATs), which are publicly listed companies that add crypto assets to their balance sheets, providing crypto exposure to equity investors. Several tokens in this quarter's top 20 (including ETH, SOL, BNB, ENA, and CRO) may have benefited from the launch of new DATs. Accelerating Stablecoin Adoption: Stablecoin legislation and implementation were another key theme last quarter. On July 18, President Trump signed the GENIUS Act, establishing a comprehensive regulatory framework for the US stablecoin market. Following its passage, stablecoin adoption accelerated significantly, with circulating supply increasing by 16% to over $290 billion (see Chart 5). The direct beneficiaries were smart contract platforms that facilitate stablecoin trading, including ETH, TRX, and AVAX, with AVAX experiencing significant growth in stablecoin trading volume. Stablecoin issuer Ethena also achieved strong price returns, despite its USDe stablecoin not being compliant with the GENIUS Act. Chart 5: Stablecoin supply increased this quarter, with the Ethereum ecosystem making a significant contribution Exchange trading volume rebounded: The third major theme was the active exchange sector. In August, centralized exchange trading volume reached a new monthly high since January (see Chart 6). This trend benefited several assets associated with centralized exchanges, including BNB, CRO, OKB, and KCS, all of which entered the top 20 list this quarter (some of which are also associated with smart contract platforms). Meanwhile, the decentralized perpetual swaps sector continues to heat up. Hyperliquid, a leading perpetual swaps exchange, saw significant expansion this quarter, ranking among the top three cryptoasset exchanges in terms of fee revenue. Smaller competitor DRIFT, surging in trading volume, successfully entered the top 20 cryptocurrency sector. Another decentralized perpetual swaps protocol, ASTER, launched in mid-September and saw its market capitalization soar from $145 million to $3.4 billion in just one week. Chart 6: Perpetual swap trading volume on centralized exchanges hit a new high in August Fourth Quarter Outlook In Q4, the drivers of cryptocurrency sector returns are likely to differ from those in Q3. Key potential catalysts include: First, the relevant U.S. Senate committee has begun advancing legislation on cryptocurrency market structure, following the bipartisan passage of the relevant bill in the House of Representatives in July. This bill will provide a comprehensive financial services regulatory framework for the crypto industry, potentially promoting the deep integration of the crypto market with traditional financial services. Secondly, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved universal listing standards for commodity exchange-traded products (ETPs). This move could make more crypto assets available to U.S. investors through ETP structures, further expanding market access. Finally, the macroeconomic environment is likely to continue evolving. Last week, the Federal Reserve announced a 25 basis point interest rate cut and hinted at two more rate cuts this year. Crypto assets are expected to benefit from this rate cut, as it reduces the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-bearing assets and may increase investor risk appetite. Meanwhile, a weak US labor market, high stock market valuations, and geopolitical uncertainty will be key downside risks for the crypto market in the fourth quarter.
PANews2025/09/27 10:30
Cheems Created Millionaires, But MoonBull Could Be the Next Best Upcoming Crypto for 2025 With 24,540% ROI Potential

Cheems Created Millionaires, But MoonBull Could Be the Next Best Upcoming Crypto for 2025 With 24,540% ROI Potential

Every cycle in crypto leaves behind a trail of regret. Some folks still wake up at night wishing they had grabbed Bitcoin under $100. Others replay the thought of ignoring Dogecoin at fractions of a cent. And more recently, Cheems left thousands on the sidelines, wishing they had recognized its potential at the right time. […]
Coinstats2025/09/27 10:15
OpenAI CEO: General artificial intelligence will arrive before 2030, and AI will take over 40% of human jobs in the future

OpenAI CEO: General artificial intelligence will arrive before 2030, and AI will take over 40% of human jobs in the future

PANews reported on September 27th that, according to Jinshi, OpenAI CEO Altman stated that artificial general intelligence (AGI) will arrive before 2030. This AI will be "far smarter than humans," earning the nickname "super AI." Altman believes that people shouldn't view AI with a pessimistic perspective, pointing out that even without AI, many jobs from 30 years ago no longer exist. He claims that AI will take over 30-40% of jobs in the future.
PANews2025/09/27 10:13
