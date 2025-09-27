2025-09-28 Sunday

Zhiyun International Purchases Bitcoin in Hong Kong

The post Zhiyun International Purchases Bitcoin in Hong Kong appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Zhiyun International’s subsidiary acquires over one Bitcoin in Hong Kong. Transaction reflects institutional crypto adoption trends. Bitcoin purchase funded entirely by internal resources. Zhiyun International’s subsidiary has acquired over one Bitcoin via a regulated trading platform in Hong Kong, using internal funds at an average price of $118,000 USD. This purchase highlights institutional interest within Hong Kong’s regulated crypto market, signifying potential growth in corporate digital asset adoption. Zhiyun’s Bitcoin Buy Signals Institutional Confidence “This event marks an institutional adoption action within the context of Hong Kong’s regulated crypto market.” Market responses have remained muted, with no significant impact noted on public discourse or on-chain metrics. No prominent figures or institutions have commented directly on Zhiyun’s action, though broader interest in Hong Kong’s crypto adoption persists. “This event marks an institutional adoption action within the context of Hong Kong’s regulated crypto market.” Bitcoin’s Trajectory and Market Analysis Did you know? When Bitcoin first reached $100,000, it marked a significant milestone, similar to this purchase, reflecting growing institutional interest despite market volatility. As of the latest data, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $109,652.70, with a market cap of $2.19 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap. The currency has seen a 0.07% price change in 24 hours, a -7.64% change over 60 days, while maintaining a 57.74% market dominance. The circulating supply is 19,926,696 BTC, nearing its maximum of 21 million, showing Bitcoin’s continued influence and scarcity in the crypto market. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 03:53 UTC on September 27, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team observes that Hong Kong’s regulatory regime fosters a conducive environment for corporate crypto activity, potentially incentivizing further acquisitions from other institutional actors. Historical trends suggest that such moves might bolster more robust market structures under supervised conditions. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is…
2025/09/27 11:59
Euro strengthens above 1.1650 ahead of US PCE inflation data

The post Euro strengthens above 1.1650 ahead of US PCE inflation data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/USD gains traction near 1.1680 in Friday’s Asian session. Traders will take more cues from the key US PCE inflation data later on Friday.  Reuters poll indicates the majority of economists surveyed expect ECB to hold interest rates steady until at least December 2025. The EUR/USD pair recovers some lost ground around 1.1680 during the Asian trading hours on Friday, bolstered by a weaker US Dollar (USD). Markets might turn cautious later in the day ahead of the key US August Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index report.  Traders continue to assess mixed signals from Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers. Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid stated that the US central bank may not need to lower interest rates again soon, citing the need to keep bringing down inflation. Meanwhile, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee noted that he was not eager to do a lot more policy easing while inflation is above target and moving the wrong way.  The attention will shift to the US consumer spending data for signals of how urgently the economy needs an additional rate cut from the Fed. Markets are now pricing in nearly an 87.7% odds of a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut in the October meeting, down from a 90%-92% possibility on Wednesday. Any signs of hotter inflation could dampen the case for Fed rate cuts and underpin the Greenback, which creates a headwind for the major pair.  Across the pond, a significant majority of economists surveyed expected the European Central Bank (ECB) to keep rates unchanged for the remainder of the year, according to a Reuters poll. Rising expectations that the ECB is done cutting rates could support the shared currency against the USD. However, some financial institutions anticipate further cuts later this year or in early 2026 if conditions warrant. Euro FAQs The…
2025/09/27 11:51
Mariah Carey Is ‘Here For It All’ On New Album

The post Mariah Carey Is ‘Here For It All’ On New Album appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mariah Carey WireImage for ABA At this point in her three-decade career, Mariah Carey has nothing to prove. The music icon boasts enough awards and number-one singles for an army of artists, not to mention a coveted cultural status as a Christmas fixture every year. Still, her love of music can’t be extinguished, as evidenced by the release of her sixteenth studio album Here For It All, out now. Here For It All arrives seven years after her last album Caution and was preceded by singles like “Type Dangerous” and the Kehlani and Shenseea collab “Sugar Sweet.” It comes as Carey navigates a difficult grieving process after losing both her mother and sister on the same day last August. For Carey, the road to the album’s creation and release wasn’t quick or easy. “I was working on this album for so long,” she told The Associated Press, admitting she questioned whether she’d release it at all or what she wanted it to sound like. “And it just became something that I then sort of focused on.” Those expecting a traditional R&B album from Carey will find a mashup of various sounds that speak to Carey’s established artistry in this chapter of her career. “We were doing all types of different music and I was working with lots of different people,” she recounted. “It just came out that it was an eclectic album that had a lot of different textures to it.” On “Play This Song,” Carey teams up with hit-making singer Anderson .Paak, with whom she co-wrote other tracks like “In Your Feelings” and “I Won’t Allow It” – a working relationship birthed out of both her and her son’s love for Silk Sonic, .Paak’s Grammy-winning duo with Bruno Mars. Elsewhere, she covers a Paul McCartney and the Wings classic…
2025/09/27 11:48
Layer-1 Blockchain’s Evolving Role in Mainstream Adoption

The post Layer-1 Blockchain’s Evolving Role in Mainstream Adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In 2025, the crypto industry is shifting from hype to utility. Stablecoin frameworks are taking shape, tokenized assets are entering mainstream markets, and artificial intelligence is beginning to transact on-chain. At the center of these changes, layer-1 blockchains are being redefined not as experiments, but as the infrastructure powering real-world adoption. “Layer-1s are still the backbone of the industry,” said Marc Vanlerberghe, chief strategy and marketing officer at the Algorand Foundation, on this week’s episode of Decentralize with Cointelegraph. “Everything else builds on top of them. You can innovate endlessly at the edges, but without a secure and scalable base, none of it holds.” Adoption hurdles  Despite technical progress, onboarding and retention remain sticking points. As Vanlerberghe explained: “It is an impossible challenge today. You have to be really, really, really motivated to jump through the hoops and confront the complexity that crypto is.” That difficulty has kept many new users from sticking with blockchain apps after their first try. To address this, projects across the ecosystem are experimenting with gamified campaigns and simplified wallet designs aimed at lowering friction. “We want people to experience the benefits of using Algorand, not by talking about instant finality, but by having people experience it,” Vanlerberghe said. Related: BitGo secures license to launch regulated crypto trading in Europe The road ahead Even as new experiments unfold in the ecosystem as a means to onboard and retain users, he stressed the importance of resilience and vision. “You just have to keep… you have to really understand what your North Star is. And that’s where you’re aiming for. And through highs and lows, you just continue to make progress.”  That North Star for Algorand, according to Vanlerberghe, includes both retail adoption and enterprise use cases like tokenization and payments. As tokenized finance expands and blockchain…
2025/09/27 11:46
Solana Crypto Network Dive: Tokenized Stock Volume Numbers Soar

The post Solana Crypto Network Dive: Tokenized Stock Volume Numbers Soar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Despite recent Solana (SOL) crypto price pressure, the network is capturing record-breaking activity across Solana tokenized stocks, stablecoin issuance, and decentralized exchange volumes. With more than $800 million in tokenized stock transfers and stablecoin supply now surpassing $30 billion, Solana has cemented a strong place at the center of blockchain-based capital markets. At the same time, technical signals show both short-term challenges and longer-term strength, painting a nuanced picture of where the asset could head next. Tokenized Stocks On Solana Crypto Network Surge to $800M Volume Tokenized stock transfer volumes on Solana crypto network reached $800M, surpassing all other blockchains’ combined total. The chart below reveals that tokenized stock transfer volumes, totaling $1.3 billion, were far from evenly distributed. Instead, a small group of networks captured the lion’s share of activity. Solana emerged as the clear leader, handling more than $807 million in transfers. That single figure represents well over half the total, underscoring Solana’s growing role as the preferred chain for tokenized assets. Right behind it, Gnosis recorded a striking $307 million, carving out a significant share and signaling that its infrastructure continues to attract serious transactional demand. Ethereum, once the natural hub for tokenized markets, still contributed a solid $127 million. However, in relative terms, its position has been overtaken by newer, faster chains. Avalanche, with about $55 million, maintained a smaller but steady presence, showing it remains relevant in this space. Meanwhile, Arbitrum and Polygon registered very modest volumes of approximately $1.6 million and just under $400,000 respectively. Their performance suggests that despite having established ecosystems, they are currently not primary destinations for tokenized stock flows. Taken together, the numbers point to a clear concentration of activity on Solana crypto network and Gnosis, with Ethereum playing a secondary role. If this trend continues, 2025 could mark a…
2025/09/27 11:42
XRP Fast Price Lane Revealed as Ripple Co-Founder Makes Bold XRP Thesis Against SWIFT ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post XRP Fast Price Lane Revealed as Ripple Co-Founder Makes Bold XRP Thesis Against SWIFT ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Top market analyst Ali Martinez has suggested that XRP could be on the verge of a breakout, provided it holds above the key $2.71 support. After weeks of consolidation, the 4th-largest cryptocurrency by market cap now sits at a pivotal level that may define its next major move. As a result, Martinez identifies $2.71 as a crucial support for XRP. Historically, holding such levels during consolidation has fueled stronger buying pressure and upward momentum. If XRP sustains this floor, it could spark renewed confidence and a rally toward $3.60, an upside of 28.4% from the current price of $2.81. Such a move would also bring XRP just a stone’s throw away from its present all-time high (ATH) of $3.65. Chris Larsen Explains Why XRP Has an Upper Hand Over SWIFT Technical analyst ALLINCRYPTO highlighted Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen’s insights at a Talks at Google session, where Larsen debunked a common misconception in global payments and explained why XRP holds a critical edge over SWIFT, the decades-old financial messaging network. Advertisement &nbsp Larsen argued that comparing blockchain settlement to SWIFT is misguided, since SWIFT only transmits payment messages; it doesn’t actually move money. This critical limitation, he noted, makes it impossible for SWIFT ever to match blockchain’s real-time settlement speed. He noted, “SWIFT only deals with the data. They have a corresponding banking partner that deals with the value.” Unlike SWIFT, XRP acts as a true bridge asset, enabling near-instant settlement without intermediaries. Transactions finalize in seconds, eliminating cross-border payment friction, a capability SWIFT cannot match without overhauling its entire infrastructure. Source: https://zycrypto.com/xrp-fast-price-lane-revealed-as-ripple-co-founder-makes-bold-xrp-thesis-against-swift/
2025/09/27 11:25
70% Decline In Corporate Crypto Treasury Buying: What’s Going On?

The post 70% Decline In Corporate Crypto Treasury Buying: What’s Going On? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ronaldo is an experienced crypto enthusiast dedicated to the nascent and ever-evolving industry. With over five years of extensive research and unwavering dedication, he has cultivated a profound interest in the world of cryptocurrencies. Ronaldo’s journey began with a spark of curiosity, which soon transformed into a deep passion for understanding the intricacies of this groundbreaking technology. Driven by an insatiable thirst for knowledge, Ronaldo has delved into the depths of the crypto space, exploring its various facets, from blockchain fundamentals to market trends and investment strategies. His tireless exploration and commitment to staying up-to-date with the latest developments have granted him a unique perspective on the industry. One of Ronaldo’s defining areas of expertise lies in technical analysis. He firmly believes that studying charts and deciphering price movements provides valuable insights into the market. Ronaldo recognizes that patterns exist within the chaos of crypto charts, and by utilizing technical analysis tools and indicators, he can unlock hidden opportunities and make informed investment decisions. His dedication to mastering this analytical approach has allowed him to navigate the volatile crypto market with confidence and precision. Ronaldo’s commitment to his craft goes beyond personal gain. He is passionate about sharing his knowledge and insights with others, empowering them to make well-informed decisions in the crypto space. Ronaldo’s writing is a testament to his dedication, providing readers with meaningful analysis and up-to-date news. He strives to offer a comprehensive understanding of the crypto industry, helping readers navigate its complexities and seize opportunities. Outside of the crypto realm, Ronaldo enjoys indulging in other passions. As an avid sports fan, he finds joy in watching exhilarating sporting events, witnessing the triumphs and challenges of athletes pushing their limits. Furthermore, His passion for languages extends beyond mere communication; he aspires to master German, French, Italian, and…
2025/09/27 11:16
Vesting NFTs Surge on BNB Chain as Token Lockups Become Tradable

The post Vesting NFTs Surge on BNB Chain as Token Lockups Become Tradable appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Vesting NFTs surged to the top of data aggregator CryptoSlam’s daily sales volume rankings on Friday, generating over $12.4 million on BNB Chain. The sharp spike placed the niche non-fungible tokens (NFTs) product ahead of legacy digital art collections like CryptoPunks and Pudgy Penguins, signaling that investors are showing interest in new forms of liquidity for vested tokens. The activity surge also made BNB Chain the top network for daily NFT sales with about $14 million, almost doubling Ethereum’s $7 million for the day.  CryptoSlam data showed that UNCX Network, a decentralized service provider, operates the Vesting NFTs that surged on BNB Chain. The project allows users to wrap vested tokens and mint a tradable NFT voucher.  Top 10 NFTs by sales volume. Source: CryptoSlam Vesting NFTs could have billion-dollar use case Vesting is commonly used to deter early investors and team members from hastily selling their tokens for a profit and leaving the business early. Projects lock the tokens, essentially barring holders from selling them.  However, vesting NFTs has the potential to allow holders of vested tokens to access liquidity by selling their NFTs.  Vesting NFTs wrap token lockups into tradable NFTs that act as a voucher. Owning the NFT grants the holder rights to claim the vested tokens according to their programmed timeline. This allows users with locked tokens to have and trade liquidity without breaking their original vesting agreements.  While the volume for Vesting NFTs is only in the millions, crypto vesting is a deeply integrated mechanism within the crypto ecosystem.  Tokenomist data showed that in September, the crypto market released about $15 billion in vested tokens into the market. The platform also showed that a combined figure of $10 billion will be unlocked in the next two months.  Related: Ronin Treasury to start buying back millions…
2025/09/27 10:49
Alarming Outflows: Spot ETH ETFs See $243M Net Decline in Five Days

BitcoinWorld Alarming Outflows: Spot ETH ETFs See $243M Net Decline in Five Days The cryptocurrency market often presents a dynamic landscape, full of shifts that can surprise even seasoned investors. Recently, a notable trend has emerged concerning Spot ETH ETFs, signaling a period of caution for many. These investment vehicles, which allow traditional investors to gain exposure to Ethereum without directly holding the asset, have seen a significant withdrawal of funds. Understanding the Alarming Spot ETH ETFs Outflows On September 26, U.S. Spot ETH ETFs recorded a substantial net outflow of $243 million. This marks the fifth consecutive trading day where more money has left these funds than entered, according to data compiled by TraderT. Such a sustained trend can indicate shifting investor sentiment or broader market pressures. While the overall picture shows outflows, it’s important to look at the nuances. Not all Spot ETH ETFs experienced the same fate. For instance: Ark 21Shares’ TETH saw a net inflow of $8.05 million. Grayscale’s ETHE also recorded a net inflow, totaling $17.91 million. However, these positive movements were overshadowed by much larger withdrawals from other major players: BlackRock’s ETHA experienced a significant net outflow of $195 million. Fidelity’s FETH followed suit with a net outflow of $74.39 million. This disparity suggests that while some funds are attracting capital, others are facing considerable redemption pressures. The concentration of outflows from key funds like BlackRock’s ETHA and Fidelity’s FETH is particularly noteworthy, as these are often seen as bellwethers for institutional interest. What Drives Such Significant Spot ETH ETFs Movement? Several factors could contribute to such pronounced movements in Spot ETH ETFs. Market sentiment, often influenced by broader economic conditions or regulatory news, plays a crucial role. When investors perceive increased risk or uncertainty in the wider financial markets, they may opt to withdraw funds from more volatile assets like cryptocurrencies. Moreover, the price performance of Ethereum itself can directly impact investor behavior. A period of stagnant or declining ETH prices might prompt investors to re-evaluate their positions in related ETF products. It’s also possible that investors are rebalancing their portfolios, moving capital from one asset class to another in response to changing investment strategies or opportunities. Another potential factor could be profit-taking. If investors had previously entered these Spot ETH ETFs at lower prices, the current outflows could represent a strategic move to lock in gains. Conversely, some investors might be cutting losses if they entered the market at higher price points and are reacting to recent market dips. Navigating the Future of Spot ETH ETFs: Challenges and Insights The consistent net outflows present a challenge for the burgeoning Spot ETH ETFs market. While the approval of these ETFs was a significant milestone for institutional adoption, sustained withdrawals could temper enthusiasm and potentially impact future product development or market liquidity. However, it’s also important to view these movements in context. The cryptocurrency market is known for its volatility, and periods of outflows can be followed by periods of strong inflows. For investors, these trends highlight the importance of staying informed and understanding the underlying dynamics of their investments. It’s crucial to look beyond daily fluctuations and consider the long-term potential of Ethereum and the broader crypto ecosystem. The inflows into Ark 21Shares’ TETH and Grayscale’s ETHE, though smaller, indicate that some investors still see value and opportunity in the asset. Key Takeaways for Investors: Monitor Fund-Specific Data: Not all ETFs perform identically. Consider Broader Market Trends: Macroeconomic factors can influence crypto performance. Long-Term Perspective: Volatility is inherent in crypto markets; focus on long-term goals. In conclusion, the recent $243 million net outflow from U.S. Spot ETH ETFs over five consecutive days is a significant event. While specific funds like BlackRock’s ETHA and Fidelity’s FETH bore the brunt of these withdrawals, others like Ark 21Shares’ TETH and Grayscale’s ETHE saw modest inflows. This mixed picture underscores the complex nature of investor sentiment and market dynamics within the cryptocurrency space. As the market continues to evolve, understanding these trends will be vital for anyone involved with Ethereum-related investment products. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What are Spot ETH ETFs? Spot ETH ETFs (Exchange-Traded Funds) are investment vehicles that hold actual Ethereum (ETH) as their underlying asset. They allow investors to gain exposure to the price movements of Ethereum without directly buying, storing, or managing the cryptocurrency themselves. Why are Spot ETH ETFs experiencing outflows? Outflows can be driven by various factors, including shifting investor sentiment due to broader economic conditions, regulatory uncertainty, profit-taking by early investors, or a general decline in Ethereum’s price. Large withdrawals from specific funds like BlackRock’s ETHA and Fidelity’s FETH contributed significantly to the recent net outflows. Do these outflows mean institutional interest in Ethereum is waning? Not necessarily. While significant, the outflows could be part of a normal market cycle, including portfolio rebalancing or short-term reactions to market volatility. The fact that some funds like Ark 21Shares’ TETH and Grayscale’s ETHE still saw inflows suggests continued, albeit selective, institutional interest. How do Spot ETH ETFs differ from other Ethereum investment products? Unlike futures-based ETFs, which track the price of Ethereum futures contracts, Spot ETH ETFs directly hold Ethereum. This often appeals to investors seeking more direct exposure to the asset’s current market price. Other products might include direct ETH purchases or trust funds, each with different structures and fee implications. What should investors do in response to these Spot ETH ETFs trends? Investors should conduct their own research, consider their risk tolerance, and consult with a financial advisor. It’s advisable to monitor market trends, understand the specific performance of their chosen ETFs, and maintain a long-term perspective rather than reacting impulsively to short-term fluctuations. If you found this analysis insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Stay informed about the latest developments in the crypto market by following our updates on social media. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum institutional adoption. This post Alarming Outflows: Spot ETH ETFs See $243M Net Decline in Five Days first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
2025/09/27 10:40
SWIFT Taps Linea for Blockchain Messaging Pilot

SWIFT, the global financial messaging network, is working with over a dozen banks to test on-chain messaging using Linea, the Ethereum layer-2 platform developed by ConsenSys. Institutions including BNP Paribas and BNY Mellon are participating in the initiative, which is also considered a stablecoin-like settlement token. SWIFT and Global Banks Begin Linea Blockchain Messaging Trial A source within one bank said the project could mark “a technological transformation for the international interbank payments industry,” though development will take several months before outcomes become clear. SWIFT connects over 11,000 financial institutions, transmitting payment instructions but not funds. Its centralized model depends on intermediaries and legacy rails, which critics argue add complexity and delay. The pilot seeks to determine whether Linea’s zk-rollup architecture—designed for faster, scalable transactions with privacy-focused cryptography—can streamline messaging and settlement while meeting regulatory standards. The initiative follows SWIFT’s broader blockchain efforts. The network recently announced new rules for retail cross-border payments to increase speed and predictability. Global banks plan to trial live digital asset transactions on their infrastructure from 2025. Earlier pilots showed blockchain interoperability, with UBS and Chainlink helping SWIFT complete tokenized asset transfers. The network also explored global digital asset transaction frameworks and considered integration with the XRP Ledger. Linea, which launched its token this year to support a $72 billion decentralized finance ecosystem, positions itself as an enterprise-ready environment for banks seeking compliance and scalability. In a recent panel discussion, SWIFT executives also addressed the pilot and the broader digital asset shift, and executives stressed that the industry is moving into a new phase. We’re beyond experiments now. The question is how to scale—regardless of whether the instrument is a tokenized deposit, a CBDC, a stablecoin, or a tokenized fund. It comes down to what exactly we’re connecting and where the value shows up. Tom Zschach, SWIFT Scaling Blockchain Messaging Faces Legal and Compliance Hurdles Supporters argue blockchain messaging could enhance settlement efficiency, programmability, and transparency. However, hurdles remain. Banks face steep integration costs, operational risks, and regulatory scrutiny around token issuance and transaction data. One critical obstacle is legal certainty. Settlement is a legal construct, not a technical one. We need to align a blockchain’s confirmation model with legal finality. Without that alignment, scaling will be difficult. Tom Zschach, SWIFT The comment highlights why standards, rulebooks, and jurisdictional clarity are essential for recognizing on-chain settlement in court. While full adoption is uncertain, the pilot signals SWIFT’s intent to align its infrastructure with emerging digital asset markets. The outcome could determine whether blockchain becomes embedded in global interbank communication.
2025/09/27 09:28
