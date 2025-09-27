Cronos Erases Trump Gains, CRO Faces Demand Doubts
Cronos, the native cryptocurrency of Crypto.com's Cronos Chain, has faced significant selling pressure since the launch of the Trump Media Group CRO Strategy last month. On Aug. 26, Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), the operator of Truth Social and majority-owned by the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, announced a joint $6.4 billion Cronos (CRO) treasury. The announcement sparked an immediate 40% rally in CRO's price. However, since then, the token has steadily declined, almost erasing those gains as CRO tumbled below $0.19 on Thursday, approaching pre-announcement levels, according to CoinGecko data. Amid the price decline, many in the community have questioned demand for the token supported by Trump-linked TMTG, while Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek has so far avoided publicly addressing the price drop. Cronos market cap sheds $6 billion Since the peak of the Trump news-driven rally, Cronos has lost more than $6 billion, or nearly 50% of its market cap, amounting to $6.6 billion at publication. The token has also dropped out of the top 30 crypto assets by market cap, currently ranking as the 33rd biggest coin by market value, according to CoinGecko. Some online commentators remained hopeful about further CRO price action, while some market observers pointed to the lack of CRO's utility and demand. Source: CrypT.0 (humbledpath) "You need to demand real change. $CRO once again is going to fully retrace the Trump pump. There is 0 demand for this token. The chain is a ghost town, users are non-existent," one commentator wrote on X on Sunday. One Reddit user commented, "We're getting rugged, just as I expected when that partnership was announced," reflecting growing skepticism among community members. Broader sell-off? Some market watchers were more optimistic about Cronos, highlighting that the CRO price came in line with a broader sell-off on crypto markets.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 12:13