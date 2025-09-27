2025-09-28 Sunday

$154 Million XRP Short Appears on Hyperliquid, Here’s Worst Scenario

The post $154 Million XRP Short Appears on Hyperliquid, Here’s Worst Scenario appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A high-risk play has appeared on Hyperliquid after a trader known for large bets returned with $4.2 million USDC. This was put to work straight away. The account went into leveraged shorts, targeting both Bitcoin and XRP, drawing most attention to the latter. According to Lookonchain, the trader put together a short position worth 2.78 million XRP — that is about $7.5 million in margin, but they went for 20x leverage, which means the total notional exposure ended up being more than $154 million.  The average entry was around $2.71 per token, just as XRP tested the lower end of its recent trading range. What’s liquidation price? The liquidation data makes it pretty obvious where the danger zone is. If XRP goes up to $3.06, the position will have to close, which could wipe out millions in collateral.  The size of this bet is made even bigger by the background: XRP has been all over the place since it hit $3.70 in August, dropping to $2.70 in September but still way up from earlier in the year. With liquidation only 13% away from spot, there is not much margin for error. The same wallet is also shorting 1,366 BTC with 40x leverage, but it is XRP where the squeeze potential looks brutal. If it goes beyond $3, it will be a total disaster. Thus, traders all over the market are keeping an eye on this high-risk player to see if they can make it through or if they will end up in the liquidation headlines. Source: https://u.today/154-million-xrp-short-appears-on-hyperliquid-heres-worst-scenario
XRP
XRP$2.7897-0.11%
SphereX
HERE$0.000219-0.45%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011479+9.48%
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/27 12:37
Smart Starts, Stellar Gains: 8 High-ROI Tokens Set to Soar in 2025Smart Starts, Stellar Gains: 8 High-ROI Tokens Set to Soar in 2025Smart Starts, Stellar Gains: 8 High-ROI Tokens Set to Soar in 2025

What if the next financial breakthrough lies in picking the right meme coin at the right time? With crypto markets evolving rapidly, investors are constantly searching for the projects that can multiply small entries into life-changing returns. Meme coins, once dismissed as jokes, have transformed into cultural and financial movements that generate staggering ROI. The […] The post Smart Starts, Stellar Gains: 8 High-ROI Tokens Set to Soar in 2025Smart Starts, Stellar Gains: 8 High-ROI Tokens Set to Soar in 2025Smart Starts, Stellar Gains: 8 High-ROI Tokens Set to Soar in 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004494-0.31%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0222+1.23%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00234-0.63%
LiveBitcoinNews 2025/09/27 12:15
Cronos Erases Trump Gains, CRO Faces Demand Doubts

Cronos Erases Trump Gains, CRO Faces Demand Doubts

The post Cronos Erases Trump Gains, CRO Faces Demand Doubts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cronos, the native cryptocurrency of Crypto.com’s Cronos Chain, has faced significant selling pressure since the launch of the Trump Media Group CRO Strategy last month. On Aug. 26, Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), the operator of Truth Social and majority-owned by the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, announced a joint $6.4 billion Cronos (CRO) treasury. The announcement sparked an immediate 40% rally in CRO’s price. However, since then, the token has steadily declined, almost erasing those gains as CRO tumbled below $0.19 on Thursday, approaching pre-announcement levels, according to CoinGecko data. Amid the price decline, many in the community have questioned demand for the token supported by Trump-linked TMTG, while Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek has so far avoided publicly addressing the price drop. Cronos market cap sheds $6 billion Since the peak of the Trump news-driven rally, Cronos has lost more than $6 billion, or nearly 50% of its market cap, amounting to $6.6 billion at publication. The token has also dropped out of the top 30 crypto assets by market cap, currently ranking as the 33rd biggest coin by market value, according to CoinGecko. Some online commentators remained hopeful about further CRO price action, while some market observers pointed to the lack of CRO’s utility and demand. Source: CrypT.0 (humbledpath) “You need to demand real change. $CRO once again is going to fully retrace the Trump pump. There is 0 demand for this token. The chain is a ghost town, users are non-existent,” one commentator wrote on X on Sunday. One Reddit user commented, “We’re getting rugged, just as I expected when that partnership was announced,” reflecting growing skepticism among community members. Broader sell-off? Some market watchers were more optimistic about Cronos, highlighting that the CRO price came in line with a broader sell-off on crypto markets. “It’s…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.574+0.11%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0222+1.23%
Cronos
CRO$0.18752-3.10%
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/27 12:13
Bitcoin Market Crashes – Is This the Best “Buy the Dip Moment?”

Bitcoin Market Crashes – Is This the Best “Buy the Dip Moment?”

The post Bitcoin Market Crashes – Is This the Best “Buy the Dip Moment?” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. The crypto market was shaken this week after Bitcoin endured one of its sharpest pullbacks of the year. Within a single trading session, over $1.7 billion in leveraged positions were liquidated, sending shockwaves across exchanges and briefly dragging the price below $110,000. The move rattled retail traders but has not dented long-term conviction among institutions and seasoned investors. For many, these steep selloffs are less about fear and more about opportunity, offering entry points that had previously seemed out of reach. Bitcoin’s history is littered with similar moments. In 2017, multiple 30% drawdowns punctuated the path to record highs. In 2020, a COVID-driven crash reset the market before a rally to $60,000. Each cycle has shown that while volatility is painful, it also creates the conditions for extraordinary upside. With Bitcoin still trading near all-time highs on a multi-year scale, analysts suggest that this correction may once again mark the beginning of a lucrative accumulation phase. Projects like MAGACOIN FINANCE are also benefiting from renewed interest in diversification as investors seek both stability and outsized returns. Technical support zones From a charting perspective, Bitcoin remains above critical long-term support levels. Traders point to $100,000 as the ultimate line in the sand. As long as Bitcoin holds this psychological level, the broader uptrend remains intact. Resistance sits near $116,000, where repeated attempts to break higher have been rejected. The narrowing band between support and resistance suggests that a major move is imminent, with October often…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011479+9.48%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001566-0.25%
MAY
MAY$0.03789-1.19%
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/27 12:07
mXRP Vault Hits $20M as Staking Demand Explodes

mXRP Vault Hits $20M as Staking Demand Explodes

The post mXRP Vault Hits $20M as Staking Demand Explodes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 27 September 2025 | 07:03 For years, XRP has ranked among the world’s largest cryptocurrencies but played only a minor role in decentralized finance. That dynamic may be shifting. A new staking product called mXRP has drawn in millions of tokens within days of its release, signaling untapped demand from holders who want their assets to work harder. The vault designed for mXRP originally opened with room for 6.5 million XRP but quickly maxed out. Developers raised the cap to 10 million, and nearly $20 million worth of tokens are now locked inside. The speed of adoption points to a community eager to explore yield opportunities after years of inactivity. mXRP functions as a wrapped version of XRP that lives on an Ethereum-compatible sidechain. Instead of sitting idle, the coins are deposited into strategies overseen by independent managers, with results flowing back into the value of the new token. This design gives holders exposure to activities like liquidity provisioning while still keeping a link to the underlying XRP. The project comes from tokenization platform Midas, which argues that a large portion of XRP supply has gone unused for too long. By bridging into DeFi environments, the asset can finally participate in the kind of applications that have long powered Ethereum’s ecosystem. Cross-chain infrastructure provider Axelar sees the initiative as part of a broader trend. Its co-founder Sergey Gorbunov noted that linking XRP to other blockchains expands its reach far beyond its native ledger, a step that could make the token relevant in areas like lending, stablecoin liquidity, and more. Other developers share that vision. Flare Network recently rolled out FXRP, another wrapped format designed to plug XRP into decentralized applications. Together with mXRP, these tools hint at a shift in how one of crypto’s oldest assets may evolve —…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011479+9.48%
XRP
XRP$2.7897-0.11%
MAY
MAY$0.03789-1.19%
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/27 12:06
China Billionaire’s Miniso Applies To List Top Toy In Hong Kong

China Billionaire’s Miniso Applies To List Top Toy In Hong Kong

The post China Billionaire’s Miniso Applies To List Top Toy In Hong Kong appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Miniso’s overseas retail shops include this one in Manhattan. Russell Flannery Chinese lifestyle retailer Miniso Group Holding, led by billionaire Ye Guofu, has submitted an application to list its Top Toy subsidiary at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Guangzhou-headquartered company said in an announcement on Friday evening. Details of the proposed spin-off, which has been expected, haven’t been finalized, Miniso said. Miniso said in an announcement in August that Top Toy recently completed a round of financing led by Singapore-based investment firm Temasek that valued the business at approximately HK$10 billion, “demonstrating the market recognition of Top Toy’s business model, brand equity, and global expansion roadmap on a rapid growth trajectory of its pop toy business.” Miniso’s market capitalization was HK$53 billion, or more than $6 billion, at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Friday. Top Toy’s IP licensing partners include Sanrio, Marvel and Disney. As of June 30, Miniso had a total of 293 Top Toy stores, 283 of which were located in mainland China. The retailer at midyear had more than 7,600 Miniso stores, including over 4,300 in mainland China and over 3,300 in overseas markets. Miniso stores sell a wide range of lifestyle items. Hong Kong-listed shares in Miniso, whose stock also trades at the New York Stock Exchange, have climbed by nearly 31% in the past year. Chairman and founder Ye Guofu is worth $3 billion on the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List today. A global boom in the popularity of pop toys has lifted shares in China’s Pop Mart International Group by more than 400% in the past year. Wang Ning, the chairman of the company at the center of the global Labubu doll craze, has a fortune worth $22 billion on the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List today. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbeschina/2025/09/26/china-billionaires-miniso-applies-to-list-top-toy-in-hong-kong/
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.00973-6.71%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011479+9.48%
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/27 12:03
Centrifuge Unveils Tokenized S&P 500 Index Fund, Powered by Wormhole

Centrifuge Unveils Tokenized S&P 500 Index Fund, Powered by Wormhole

The post Centrifuge Unveils Tokenized S&P 500 Index Fund, Powered by Wormhole appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Iris Coleman Sep 26, 2025 03:08 Centrifuge launches the first-ever licensed tokenized S&P 500 Index Fund, SPXA, with multichain expansion enabled by Wormhole’s interoperability platform. Centrifuge has made a significant leap in the financial world by launching the Janus Henderson Anemoy S&P 500® Index Fund Token (SPXA), the first tokenized index fund licensed by S&P, according to wormhole.com. This innovative fund, which brings the iconic S&P 500® onchain, signifies a major advancement in digital finance. Bringing Traditional Markets Onchain The SPXA token represents a groundbreaking move to integrate traditional equity markets with blockchain technology. The S&P 500®, which accounts for approximately 80% of U.S. market capitalization and supports over $6 trillion in ETF assets, is now accessible via blockchain, offering 24/7 availability and transparent holdings. This development opens new avenues for decentralized finance (DeFi) and institutional investors, enhancing market accessibility and composability. Partnership with Wormhole for Multichain Expansion The launch of SPXA is part of Centrifuge’s ongoing collaboration with Wormhole, which acts as the exclusive interoperability provider for the platform’s V3 infrastructure. Since its migration to V3 in July 2025, Centrifuge has utilized Wormhole’s technology to facilitate seamless liquidity management and investor access across multiple blockchain ecosystems. As SPXA evolves, Wormhole’s infrastructure will support its expansion, ensuring investors can engage with the fund across various networks. Wormhole’s Role in Cross-Chain Integration Wormhole, a leader in blockchain interoperability, currently supports over 200 applications across more than 40 blockchain ecosystems. Since its inception in 2020, Wormhole has processed over $65 billion in cross-chain volume through more than 1 billion messages. Its robust infrastructure is trusted by major financial institutions like BlackRock, Securitize, and Apollo to facilitate the movement of tokenized assets and stablecoins across different networks. Innovating the Tokenized Asset Space This collaboration marks…
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.047-2.78%
FUND
FUND$0.0191+1.59%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011479+9.48%
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/27 12:01
SEC, FINRA Probe Firms For Unusual Trading Activity Ahead Of Crypto Treasury Announcements – Report

SEC, FINRA Probe Firms For Unusual Trading Activity Ahead Of Crypto Treasury Announcements – Report

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) are reportedly investigating suspicious trading patterns in the shares of certain companies that have announced crypto treasury strategies. Related Reading: BNB Chain To Host KBW25 And TOKEN2049 Side Events For Builders, Web3 Enthusiasts SEC, FINRA Scrutinize Suspicious Trading Moves On Thursday, […]
Binance Coin
BNB$968.25+1.24%
Bitcoinist 2025/09/27 12:00
BlockDAG Surges With $410M+ Raise, 3M+ Miners, and Global Sponsorship Reveal Igniting Top Crypto Buzz

BlockDAG Surges With $410M+ Raise, 3M+ Miners, and Global Sponsorship Reveal Igniting Top Crypto Buzz

At only $0.0016, BlockDAG looks like one of the most undervalued opportunities in crypto this year. With $410+ million already […] The post BlockDAG Surges With $410M+ Raise, 3M+ Miners, and Global Sponsorship Reveal Igniting Top Crypto Buzz appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.005321-1.04%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013682+1.11%
Coindoo 2025/09/27 12:00
NZD/USD steadies near 0.5970 as USD rally pauses before US PCE data

NZD/USD steadies near 0.5970 as USD rally pauses before US PCE data

The post NZD/USD steadies near 0.5970 as USD rally pauses before US PCE data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NZD/USD finds some support ahead of mid-0.5700s as the USD bulls pause for a breather. Receding Fed rate cut bets and a softer risk tone could limit any meaningful USD losses. Traders now look forward to the key US PCE Price Index for a fresh directional impetus. The NZD/USD pair recovers a few pips from its lowest level since April 11, touched during the Asian session earlier this Friday, and climbs to the 0.5770 area in the last hour. Spot prices, for now, seem to have snapped a three-day losing streak, though the upside potential seems limited. The US Dollar (USD) pauses for a breather following the recent sharp rally to a three-week high as bulls now seem reluctant and opt to wait for the release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index before placing fresh bets. This, in turn, is seen as a key factor that offers some support to the NZD/USD pair. Any meaningful USD depreciating move, however, seems elusive in the wake of fading hopes for a more aggressive policy easing by the US Federal Reserve (Fed). The revised US GDP print showed on Thursday that the economy grew at an annualised 3.8% pace during the second quarter compared to the 3.3% estimated initially. Moreover, US Durable Goods Orders unexpectedly rose by 2.9% in August, while US Initial Jobless Claims dropped to 218K for the week ending September 20 from 232K in the previous week. The data pointed to a still resilient US economy and fueled uncertainty over the pace of Fed rate cuts, which favors the USD bulls. Apart from this, a generally weaker tone around the equity markets could benefit the Greenback’s relative safe-haven status and act as a headwind for the risk-sensitive Kiwi. Against the backdrop of rising geopolitical risks, US President…
NEAR
NEAR$2.717-1.12%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011479+9.48%
BULLS
BULLS$791.2+0.41%
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/27 11:54
