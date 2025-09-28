Meme Coins on the Rise, Is Trend Reversal on the Horizon?

The post Meme Coins on the Rise, Is Trend Reversal on the Horizon? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MemeCore gained the most in 24 hours, it is up by 8.04%. DOGE, top meme coin, is testing crucial levels of $0.214241 and $0.236599. Other meme coins are also showing signs of recovery. Prices of meme coins are up over the past 24 hours. This has triggered hopes for a bull run for the entire segment. MemeCore (M) is seen leading the uptrend. Overall, many global cryptocurrencies are showing a sign of recovery at the moment. Some cryptos, however, are still testing crucial levels. Surge Across Major Meme Coins Many major meme coins are seeing a surge in their respective prices over the last 24 hours. MemeCore (M) is leading the charge with an increase of 8.04%, and 10.72% in the last 24 hours and 7 days, applicable in the same order. The token is now exchanging hands at $2.31 with a market cap of $2.43 billion. The next big rise is for PENGU price with a jump of 6.51% in the last 25 hours. It is being traded at $0.02821. However, its exchange value reflects a significant downtrend of 18.54% in 7 days. Some of the top gainers in the meme coin segment are ETF500, LEASH, and AIC. Their respective values are up by 136.14%, 101.91%, and 41.65% during a day’s timeline. The market cap of the meme coin sector has soared by 3.11% to $66.49 billion. There is a decline of 31.39% in 24-hour trading volume, which is $6.41 billion. Crypto Prices Showing Signs of Recovery In general, many crypto prices are showing a sign of recovery. BTC price is up by 0.30% and the flagship token is trading at $109.353.73 at the moment. Ted Pillows has set two crucial levels for the Bitcoin token. These are $112k and $107k, with the potential to market either an uptrend…