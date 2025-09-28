Giełda MEXC
Euphoria’s X Account Hack Triggers Phishing Warnings
The post Euphoria’s X Account Hack Triggers Phishing Warnings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Euphoria’s X account hacked, posting phishing links, control not restored. Potential user risk if phishing links clicked. No smart contract or fund losses reported. On September 27, 2025, Euphoria’s official X account was hijacked, leading to phishing link dissemination, compromising user security on the MegaETH-based crypto derivatives trading platform. The incident underscores vulnerabilities in crypto platforms, highlighting user risk from phishing schemes and potential asset exposure due to unauthorized account control. Euphoria’s X Account Hack Raises Security Concerns Immediate implications include potential asset loss for users interacting with phishing links. No reports of stolen or moved assets, as the hack targets social media, not the underlying protocol or smart contracts. Euphoria raised $7.5 million from investors like Karatage. The crypto community advises caution, with official channels echoing warnings. No comments from major crypto figures. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of security in social media accounts linked to financial platforms. Users are advised not to interact with the compromised Euphoria X account until control is restored.D BlockBeats Advisory Team, Industry Advisers Impact on Crypto Market and Safety Protocols Did you know? The Euphoria account hack is not isolated. Similar incidents have affected major platforms like Uniswap, highlighting vulnerabilities in social engineering tactics. CoinMarketCap reports Ethereum’s price as $3,992.63, with a market cap of $481.92 billion. A 0.21% drop is noted in the past 24 hours, aggregating a 10.99% decline over seven days. Trading volume stood at $25.60 billion, a 53.89% reduction within the time assessed. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 17:24 UTC on September 27, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team suggests increased vigilance and adopting enhanced security protocols as potential anti-phishing tools. Identifying social vulnerabilities could help avert similar incidents, maintaining trust in digital platforms. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 01:30
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/28 01:20
Meme Coins on the Rise, Is Trend Reversal on the Horizon?
The post Meme Coins on the Rise, Is Trend Reversal on the Horizon? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MemeCore gained the most in 24 hours, it is up by 8.04%. DOGE, top meme coin, is testing crucial levels of $0.214241 and $0.236599. Other meme coins are also showing signs of recovery. Prices of meme coins are up over the past 24 hours. This has triggered hopes for a bull run for the entire segment. MemeCore (M) is seen leading the uptrend. Overall, many global cryptocurrencies are showing a sign of recovery at the moment. Some cryptos, however, are still testing crucial levels. Surge Across Major Meme Coins Many major meme coins are seeing a surge in their respective prices over the last 24 hours. MemeCore (M) is leading the charge with an increase of 8.04%, and 10.72% in the last 24 hours and 7 days, applicable in the same order. The token is now exchanging hands at $2.31 with a market cap of $2.43 billion. The next big rise is for PENGU price with a jump of 6.51% in the last 25 hours. It is being traded at $0.02821. However, its exchange value reflects a significant downtrend of 18.54% in 7 days. Some of the top gainers in the meme coin segment are ETF500, LEASH, and AIC. Their respective values are up by 136.14%, 101.91%, and 41.65% during a day’s timeline. The market cap of the meme coin sector has soared by 3.11% to $66.49 billion. There is a decline of 31.39% in 24-hour trading volume, which is $6.41 billion. Crypto Prices Showing Signs of Recovery In general, many crypto prices are showing a sign of recovery. BTC price is up by 0.30% and the flagship token is trading at $109.353.73 at the moment. Ted Pillows has set two crucial levels for the Bitcoin token. These are $112k and $107k, with the potential to market either an uptrend…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 01:15
Oklo Inc. ($OKLO) Stock: Shares Slide on Insider Selling and Goldman’s Caution
TLDR Oklo stock closed at $110.53, down 7.22%, and slid further in after-hours trading. Shares fell 18.3% this week as Goldman Sachs gave a neutral rating with a $117 target. CEO Jacob DeWitte and other insiders sold more than $19 million worth of shares. Oklo remains a pre-revenue company, with its first Aurora Powerhouse expected [...] The post Oklo Inc. ($OKLO) Stock: Shares Slide on Insider Selling and Goldman’s Caution appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/28 01:13
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/28 01:10
Lyno AI Presale Crosses $39,679 as Traders Chase Early Gains
The post Lyno AI Presale Crosses $39,679 as Traders Chase Early Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The presale of Lyno AI has already exceeded 39,679 and sold 793,580 tokens during the ongoing Early Bird stage. The current token price is fixed at a price of $0.050, with an increment of 0.055 at the next level. Investors are rushing fast to grab early profits before the last $0.100 mark. Momentum Builds—Grab Your $LYNO Tokens Before the Next Price Jump! Early Bird stage is gaining lots of attention as it is offering competitive token prices and good momentum. The presale with almost 800,000 tokens being sold is an indication of increasing demand and trust. A good offer at this time gives buyers a great discount before the price is raised in the nearest future. Lyno AI also has a huge giveaway in which those who purchase during presale and invest more than 100 dollars will have the opportunity to win a share of a 100K pool. There will be 10 fortunate investors with 10K each, which will be an even greater reason to enter early. Retail Traders Get Institutional Tools—Join Lyno AI Before the Price Soars! Lyno AI is unique in the sense that it has autonomous, AI-based cross-chain arbitrage features available to retail traders. Its multi-layered protection, blistering speed and community control merge institutional-grade trading tools with disclosure and security. The platform is audited by Cyberscope and runs on real-time oracle prices feeds and gas optimization to seize profit opportunities on Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, and upwards of a dozen additional blockchains. Such a degree of sophistication is uncommon in presale tokens. Analysts Predict 1800% Gains—Get $LYNO Early and Be Part of the Future of AI Trading! The potential can be seen by traders who scan the past winners such as Dogecoin or Solana. Those analysts who predicted the 630 percent increase in XRP in 2024…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 01:09
SEC’s Hester Peirce Apologizes For Agency’s Past Moves, Unveils Personal NFT Plans
The post SEC’s Hester Peirce Apologizes For Agency’s Past Moves, Unveils Personal NFT Plans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SEC’s Hester Peirce Apologizes For Agency’s Past Moves, Unveils Personal NFT Plans Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Semilore Faleti works as a crypto-journalist at Bitconist, providing the latest updates on blockchain developments, crypto regulations, and the DeFi ecosystem. He is a strong crypto enthusiast passionate about covering the growing footprint of blockchain technology in the financial world. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/secs-hester-peirce-apologizes-unveils-nft-plans/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 01:02
What Will the Slowing Growth of Bitcoin, Ethereum Treasury Buys Mean for Markets?
Waning accumulations are likely to continue weighing on prices with volatility remaining elevated, three analysts said.
Coinstats
2025/09/28 00:35
Sui And Tron Under Pressure As BlockchainFX Emerges As The Best Crypto To Buy Today
The cryptocurrency market is crowded with projects promising speed, scalability and innovation. Among the most talked-about are Sui and Tron, both boasting vibrant ecosystems and strong communities. Yet even these high-profile altcoins are not immune to price swings and slower growth as their valuations increase. Investors searching for the best cryptos to buy with genuine
Coinstats
2025/09/28 00:30
Grayscale: Altcoin Season Has Already Arrived in 2025
Key HighlightsBitcoin lags despite hitting $124,000 while altcoins surge aheadStablecoin law in the US sparks fresh momentum for smart contractsETF approvals set the stage for the next big crypto rallyGrayscale Sees Altcoins Surging as Bitcoin Lags in 2025Grayscale believes the third quarter of 2025 marked the start of a new “alt season,” though this rally looks different from previous cycles. The company attributes the trend to Bitcoin’s underperformance compared to other cryptocurrencies, alongside the rising impact of centralized exchanges.According to a report, all major sectors, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, AI tokens, and smart contracts delivered positive returns in Q3. Still, altcoins captured more momentum. Grayscale noted that the smart contract sector benefited from July’s stablecoin legislation in the US, while AI tokens and Bitcoin posted more modest results.Bitcoin Struggles to Keep PaceBitcoin climbed to a record high of over $124,000 in August, yet its gains fell short compared to altcoins. Grayscale described the trend as an alt season—though unlike earlier cycles, Bitcoin’s dominance decline has been paired with broader growth in different crypto categories.The report also pointed out several market shifts driving altcoin strength:Companies holding more tokens on their balance sheetsIncreasing adoption of stablecoins in the USHigher centralized exchange trading volumesStill, both Bitcoin and altcoins remain behind gold and equities in reaching fresh highs, partly due to continued stablecoin outflows from exchanges.Outlook for Crypto ETFsAs one of the largest asset managers in digital assets, Grayscale remains central in shaping new investment products. The company said the SEC’s approval of new crypto ETF listing standards should bolster markets in Q4. One of Grayscale’s multi-asset ETFs already gives exposure to leading coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano.Grayscale sees the third quarter as a turning point, with investor interest shifting from Bitcoin to altcoins amid regulatory change. Upcoming legislation and expanding ETF products could decide whether this distinct alt season builds into a broader rally across global markets.
Coinstats
2025/09/28 00:13
