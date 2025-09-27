2025-09-28 Sunday

Wiadomości krypto

Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
Tether Appoints Ex-Google Executive Benjamin Habbel as Chief Business Officer

Tether Appoints Ex-Google Executive Benjamin Habbel as Chief Business Officer

The post Tether Appoints Ex-Google Executive Benjamin Habbel as Chief Business Officer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tony Kim Sep 26, 2025 04:19 Tether has named Benjamin Habbel, a former Google executive, as its Chief Business Officer to spearhead its global growth and portfolio expansion, according to Tether. Tether, the company behind the world’s most utilized stablecoin, has appointed Benjamin Habbel as its new Chief Business Officer (CBO). This strategic decision aims to propel Tether into its next phase of global growth and portfolio expansion. The announcement was made on September 24, 2025, according to Tether. Benjamin Habbel’s Career and Experience Habbel brings a wealth of experience from both the technology and finance sectors. Previously, he served as CEO of Limestone Capital, where he managed a robust alternative asset firm with over $1 billion in assets under management. His tenure at Limestone Capital involved overseeing various funds and companies, which employed more than 500 staff globally. His career also includes significant roles at Google, where he contributed to the growth of Android and Google Maps, and helped launch major products for Google Search. In addition to his role at Tether, Habbel holds board positions at several companies, including Limestone Capital AG and Aethos AG, where he provides strategic advice on growth and operations. Tether’s Strategic Vision As CBO, Habbel is tasked with leading Tether’s organizational growth, finance, investments, and portfolio expansion. His role will also involve working closely with Tether’s portfolio companies to bolster their growth and enable them to achieve their strategic goals. Tether’s current portfolio spans various sectors, including AI, telecommunications, Bitcoin mining, cloud computing, and digital assets, highlighting its commitment to long-term infrastructure development in the digital asset economy. Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, expressed confidence in Habbel’s leadership, emphasizing Tether’s mission to build resilient infrastructure and advance financial sovereignty. Ardoino stated, “With Benjamin’s leadership and…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011479+9.48%
1
1$0.008416-3.05%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07633+2.26%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 12:28
Udostępnij
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $418 million yesterday, while none of the twelve ETFs saw a net inflow.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $418 million yesterday, while none of the twelve ETFs saw a net inflow.

PANews reported on September 27 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs was US$418 million yesterday (September 26, US Eastern Time). The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net outflow of US$300 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of FBTC has reached US$11.924 billion. The second is Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net outflow of US$37.2546 million. Currently, the total net inflow of IBIT in history has reached US$60.819 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$143.563 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.59%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$56.815 billion.
LayerNet
NET$0.00007319-0.05%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000095--%
Udostępnij
PANews2025/09/27 12:20
Udostępnij
XRP News: mXRP Vault Hits $20M as Staking Demand Explodes

XRP News: mXRP Vault Hits $20M as Staking Demand Explodes

That dynamic may be shifting. A new staking product called mXRP has drawn in millions of tokens within days of […] The post XRP News: mXRP Vault Hits $20M as Staking Demand Explodes appeared first on Coindoo.
XRP
XRP$2.7887-0.14%
MAY
MAY$0.03789-1.19%
Udostępnij
Coindoo2025/09/27 12:03
Udostępnij
Why This Week Could Change Crypto Trading

Why This Week Could Change Crypto Trading

The post Why This Week Could Change Crypto Trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 27 September 2025 | 07:00 Act now: BlockDAG leads crypto with $410M+ raised, 3M+ miners, sponsorship reveal in 2 days, and $0.0016 entry. Don’t miss out. At only $0.0016, BlockDAG looks like one of the most undervalued opportunities in crypto this year. With $410+ million already raised, 26.5+ billion BDAG sold, and a massive 2,900% ROI since Batch 1, this project has combined hype with real delivery. What makes this week especially critical is the countdown: just 2 days until BlockDAG’s global sponsorship reveal, which has already been confirmed to trigger a price increase. The clock is ticking, and the locked price window will be gone as soon as the announcement lands. From 3+ million mobile miners actively using the X1 app, to over 20,000 hardware miners shipped, to referral tools like Buyer Battles, BlockDAG (BDAG) has proven it is more than a presale pitch. For those searching for the top crypto to buy right now, time is running out faster than most realize. BlockDAG’s Technical Edge: DAG Meets Proof of Work BlockDAG’s backbone is a powerful hybrid model that fuses a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) with Proof-of-Work (PoW). This unique pairing enables blazing-fast transaction speeds of 2,000 to 15,000 TPS while keeping the trustless, secure framework that PoW chains are known for. Unlike networks still battling congestion or leaning on untested Layer 2 fixes, BlockDAG is scalable by design. And this is no future promise. The Beta Testnet has already launched, backed by quality assurance reports and Stratum Protocol integration. Mining options are flexible, with users tapping into X-Series hardware miners (X10, X30, X100) or mobile-friendly mining on the X1 app. With more than 3 million daily miners engaged, BlockDAG’s system is already battle-tested, making it a serious frontrunner for anyone deciding on the top crypto to…
WHY
WHY$0.00000002846-1.86%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00164173-0.56%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011479+9.48%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 12:00
Udostępnij
Warren Calls for Probe into Trump Family

Warren Calls for Probe into Trump Family

The post Warren Calls for Probe into Trump Family appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. $2-B Crypto Deal Gets Senate Spotlight: Warren Calls for Probe into Trump Family Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/2-b-crypto-deal-gets-senate-spotlight-warren-calls-for-probe-into-trump-family/
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.574+0.11%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011479+9.48%
B
B$0.30752-1.37%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 11:58
Udostępnij
Crypto Treasury Moves Trigger Regulatory Scrutiny Over Stock Jumps

Crypto Treasury Moves Trigger Regulatory Scrutiny Over Stock Jumps

Sudden stock price spikes ahead of crypto-related disclosures have drawn the attention of U.S. regulators, signaling deepening concern over potential market manipulation. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) are reportedly reviewing trading patterns at companies that revealed digital asset purchases this year. According to the Wall Street Journal, […]
Union
U$0.010392+0.32%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/27 11:30
Udostępnij
Institutional Whale Acquires 431,000 ETH from Major Exchanges

Institutional Whale Acquires 431,000 ETH from Major Exchanges

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/institutional-whale-acquires-431000-eth/
Ethereum
ETH$4,000.62-0.61%
Major
MAJOR$0.1221+0.30%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011479+9.48%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/27 11:28
Udostępnij
Slept on the Cardano Opportunity? BullZilla is The Top Coin to Join for Short Term Now

Slept on the Cardano Opportunity? BullZilla is The Top Coin to Join for Short Term Now

Every investor in the crypto space has felt the sting of hindsight. Ethereum’s launch, Solana’s meteoric rise, and even Cardano’s early days were golden opportunities that slipped past many who were cautious or unaware at the time. Those missed ICOs have become part of crypto folklore, teaching a hard lesson: timing matters, and sometimes the […]
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00494-2.17%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.2213+2.02%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/27 11:15
Udostępnij
Bitcoin’s ‘biggest bull catalyst’ may be the next Fed chair pick: Novogratz

Bitcoin’s ‘biggest bull catalyst’ may be the next Fed chair pick: Novogratz

Mike Novogratz said “of course” Bitcoin could reach $200,000 if the Federal Reserve adopts a highly dovish stance following a leadership change. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz said Bitcoin’s price could see a significant rally if the next US Federal Reserve chair nominee to replace Jerome Powell is exceptionally dovish.“That’s the potential biggest bull catalyst for Bitcoin and the rest of crypto,” Novogratz said in an interview with Kyle Chasse published to YouTube on Friday.“Fed’s cutting when they shouldn’t be, and you put in a massive dove,” Novogratz said, adding that may lead to “your blow-off top” moment for Bitcoin (BTC).Read more
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001836+4.79%
MAY
MAY$0.03789-1.19%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00164173-0.56%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/27 11:06
Udostępnij
$154 Million XRP Short Appears on Hyperliquid, Here's Worst Scenario

$154 Million XRP Short Appears on Hyperliquid, Here's Worst Scenario

Notorious trader opens $154 million XRP short, liquidation price revealed
XRP
XRP$2.7887-0.14%
SphereX
HERE$0.000219-0.45%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0001077-16.31%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/27 11:00
Udostępnij

Popularne wiadomości

Więcej

Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately

ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity

SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase

Tehran faces UN sanctions after missing 30-day deadline to meet Western demands

Crypto treasury companies pose a similar risk to the 2000s dotcom bust