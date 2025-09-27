2025-09-28 Sunday

Wiadomości krypto

Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
Ripple News: Cyber Hornet Files S&P 500 + XRP Hybrid ETF

Ripple News: Cyber Hornet Files S&P 500 + XRP Hybrid ETF

The post Ripple News: Cyber Hornet Files S&P 500 + XRP Hybrid ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Ripple News: Cyber Hornet Files S&P 500 + XRP Hybrid ETF appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Cyber Hornet has filed prospectuses for three new ETFs that combine traditional equities with cryptocurrency. Each fund will hold 75% in the S&P 500® and 25% in a specific cryptocurrency. The ETFs are: Cyber Hornet S&P 500® and Ethereum 75/25 Strategy ETF (Ticker: EEE) Cyber Hornet S&P 500® and Solana 75/25 Strategy ETF (Ticker: SSS) Cyber Hornet S&P 500® and XRP 75/25 Strategy ETF (Ticker: XXX) These ETFs are part of the One Fund Trust and were submitted as 485APOS amendments. This allows them to be added to an existing structure, which may speed SEC review. Each fund will rebalance monthly. CYBER HORNET just filed for an S&P + XRP ETF with the ticker $XXX Eth and Solna + SPX too pic.twitter.com/8wFe9X5gUL — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 26, 2025 What Makes These ETFs Different XRP Inclusion – XRP appears in a U.S. ETF tied directly to the S&P 500 for the first time. Hybrid Design – The ETFs combine blue-chip equities with direct crypto exposure. Amendment Filing – Using an existing trust could allow a smoother path to approval. Timeline and SEC Decisions For Other ETFs The SEC has roughly 75 days to respond unless the process is accelerated. October will be an important month, with multiple XRP ETF decisions scheduled: Grayscale on October 18, 21Shares on October 19, Bitwise on October 20, CoinShares and Canary Capital on October 23, and WisdomTree on October 24. The SEC may issue a combined decision for some or all of these filings. Market Implications Approval could open the market to institutional investors, including pension funds and hedge funds. This may shift XRP and other cryptos from a mainly retail market to one with broader…
CyberConnect
CYBER$1.5408+0.73%
XRP
XRP$2.7887-0.14%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011479+9.48%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 13:35
Udostępnij
LYS Labs Expands Data Capabilities and Gears up to Introduce a New Trading Product on Solana

LYS Labs Expands Data Capabilities and Gears up to Introduce a New Trading Product on Solana

The post LYS Labs Expands Data Capabilities and Gears up to Introduce a New Trading Product on Solana appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. LYS Labs, a Web3 infrastructure company building the operating system that powers automated global finance on Solana, is moving to become the operating system for automated global finance, according to an official announcement today. Following the announcement, the company revealed it has achieved a series of significant milestones, signaling its rapid growth and adoption.  With these milestones, LYS Labs aims to expand its data capabilities and introduce a new trading product on Solana, LYS Flash, designed to optimize transaction execution. Amid several milestones, the company had recently launched its seed round, which saw participation from Alchemy Ventures, Auros Global, and Frachtis, among others. LYS Labs also expanded its ecosystem through integrations with QuickNode and joined the Chainlink Build on Solana Program. The company has also launched new developer-facing initiatives that are already driving significant traction. Advertisement &nbsp Notably, phase 1 of LYS Development has been completed, with its ultra-low latency, structured Solana data now available to the public. Additionally, its aggregated data is in testnet with a few selected partners. Nonetheless, LYS Labs announced it will release a new product that complements its stack, aimed at Solana traders for phase 2.  The company understands that execution on Solana can be complex, as every DEX has its own contract quirks, associated token account logic, and fee structures. However, LYS is looking to counter this complexity with its Flash smart relay engine, which will enable machines to get from signal to settlement in under 36 milliseconds. Phase 1 saw LYS Labs integrate with QuickNode…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011479+9.48%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001566-0.25%
SEED
SEED$0.001121+3.89%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 13:28
Udostępnij
RenderCon 2026 and BlenderCon 2025: Key Highlights and Innovations

RenderCon 2026 and BlenderCon 2025: Key Highlights and Innovations

The post RenderCon 2026 and BlenderCon 2025: Key Highlights and Innovations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rongchai Wang Sep 26, 2025 05:35 Explore the latest developments from RenderCon 2026 and BlenderCon 2025, including AI advancements, immersive exhibits, and hardware upgrades in rendering technology. In recent weeks, the creative and tech worlds have been abuzz with updates from RenderCon 2026 and BlenderCon 2025, marking significant advancements in rendering technology and digital art. These events have showcased innovations and collaborations that are setting new standards for creators globally, according to Render Network. RenderCon 2026: A Future-Focused Gathering Scheduled to return on April 16th and 17th, 2026, RenderCon is poised to bring together creators from various fields, including art, technology, and media. The event promises to continue its legacy of fostering innovation and collaboration among visionaries. BlenderCon 2025: Unveiling New Tools During BlenderCon 2025, Render Network’s founder Jules Urbach introduced the beta launch of OTOY.ai, a platform offering over 700 AI models optimized for consumer GPUs. This development aims to make high-scale computing more accessible, enabling artists and researchers to leverage cutting-edge AI models on decentralized networks. Immersive Experiences: SUBMERGE at Artechouse NYC SUBMERGE: Beyond the Render has transformed Artechouse NYC into an 18K immersive art experience, open until December 14th. This exhibition, powered by Render Network, features works from 16 digital artists, creating unique worlds that merge storytelling, technology, and scale. Motion Plus Design in Seoul On September 27th, Seoul will host Motion Plus Design, a gathering of the world’s leading motion graphic artists. This event promises insights into how top designers are pushing the boundaries of motion graphics. Render Network’s Technological Advancements The Render Network has announced hardware upgrades, including support for NVIDIA 50-Series Blackwell GPUs and a new 32GB VRAM option for Tier 2 jobs. These enhancements aim to boost rendering performance, especially for complex projects requiring high…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011479+9.48%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1217-2.71%
LiveArt
ART$0.0129-5.07%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 13:16
Udostępnij
Pi Network News: Founders Reaffirm Utility as Price Drops 50%

Pi Network News: Founders Reaffirm Utility as Price Drops 50%

At a Seoul meetup, co-founders Nicolas Kokkalis and Chengdiao Fan described Pi as a network that blends cryptocurrency, social engagement, […] The post Pi Network News: Founders Reaffirm Utility as Price Drops 50% appeared first on Coindoo.
Pi Network
PI$0.26592-1.55%
Udostępnij
Coindoo2025/09/27 13:05
Udostępnij
Bitcoin Cash Surges: Will BCH Break $603 Resistance or Fall Below $539?

Bitcoin Cash Surges: Will BCH Break $603 Resistance or Fall Below $539?

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is currently trading at $548.63, recording a minimal gain of 1.18% over the past 24 hours. The volume of trading has fallen, however, at $459.17 million by 8.26%, an indication of tempering activity. BCH has fallen by 8.81% over the past seven days, recording the ongoing failure of the currency to gain […]
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$542.1-0.95%
Griffin AI
GAIN$0.0198--%
1
1$0.008416-3.05%
Udostępnij
Tronweekly2025/09/27 13:00
Udostępnij
Reviving HTTP 402: A New Era for Internet Transactions

Reviving HTTP 402: A New Era for Internet Transactions

The post Reviving HTTP 402: A New Era for Internet Transactions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Iris Coleman Sep 26, 2025 04:56 HTTP 402 is being reimagined to facilitate digital payments, marking a significant shift in how online transactions are managed, according to Pantera Capital. The HTTP 402 status code, originally reserved for future use, is undergoing a transformation to become a pivotal element in the digital payment landscape. According to Pantera Capital, this move signifies a substantial step towards integrating financial transactions directly into the internet’s architecture. The Evolution of HTTP 402 Initially introduced as part of the HTTP protocol suite, the 402 status code was intended for use as a ‘Payment Required’ response. However, it remained dormant for years, as the internet’s capability to handle financial transactions matured through alternative methods. With the rise of digital currencies and the need for a standardized protocol, HTTP 402 is being revisited to align with modern ecommerce and micropayment systems. Implications for Digital Commerce Reviving the HTTP 402 status code could streamline processes for online merchants, allowing them to efficiently manage transactions without relying on third-party payment processors. This could reduce transaction fees and enhance security by embedding payment functionalities directly into the web infrastructure. The potential for HTTP 402 to support micropayments could also open new revenue streams for content creators and service providers, facilitating pay-per-click or pay-per-view models. Challenges and Considerations Adopting HTTP 402 on a wide scale presents several challenges, including standardization across different platforms and ensuring compatibility with existing systems. Security remains a paramount concern, especially in protecting sensitive financial data from cyber threats. As the internet community explores the reimplementation of this protocol, collaboration between tech companies, financial institutions, and regulatory bodies will be crucial. Looking Forward The modernization of HTTP 402 is part of a broader trend towards embedding financial services within the…
ERA
ERA$0.5585+0.44%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011479+9.48%
IRISnet
IRIS$0.0010224+16.85%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 12:58
Udostępnij
Is Trump Family, Mr. Beast Buying ASTER Token? Rumors Gain Strength

Is Trump Family, Mr. Beast Buying ASTER Token? Rumors Gain Strength

Read the full article at coingape.com.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.574+0.11%
Aster
ASTER$1.9638-4.99%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01179-0.08%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/27 12:55
Udostępnij
SEC, FINRA Probe Crypto Treasury Firms For Unusual Trading

SEC, FINRA Probe Crypto Treasury Firms For Unusual Trading

The post SEC, FINRA Probe Crypto Treasury Firms For Unusual Trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SEC, FINRA Probe Crypto Treasury Firms For Unusual Trading Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Rubmar is a crypto enthusiast who likes learning and improving constantly. She enjoys reporting on the latest news and developments in the crypto industry. Rubmar also enjoys scrapbooking, crafting, simulation games, and watching football. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/sec-finra-probe-firms-crypto-treasury-report/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011479+9.48%
Sign
SIGN$0.07663-1.81%
Cookie DAO
COOKIE$0.10495+0.82%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 12:55
Udostępnij
Zhiyun International Buys Bitcoin at $118K via Hong Kong Regulated Exchange

Zhiyun International Buys Bitcoin at $118K via Hong Kong Regulated Exchange

Zhiyun International’s subsidiary has purchased over one Bitcoin via a regulated Hong Kong trading platform. The acquisition, made entirely with internal company funds, was executed at an average price of $118,000 per BTC. Institutional Confidence in Hong Kong The move underscores growing institutional adoption in Hong Kong’s regulated crypto market. Analysts note that such corporate […]
Octavia
VIA$0.0136-9.33%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.00974-6.61%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,361.99+0.10%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/27 12:45
Udostępnij
Solana ETF Update: Grayscale, Fidelity, Others Files S-1 With Staking, Approval Expected in Two Weeks

Solana ETF Update: Grayscale, Fidelity, Others Files S-1 With Staking, Approval Expected in Two Weeks

Read the full article at coingape.com.
1
1$0.008416-3.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011479+9.48%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/27 12:43
Udostępnij

Popularne wiadomości

Więcej

Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately

ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity

SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase

Tehran faces UN sanctions after missing 30-day deadline to meet Western demands

Crypto treasury companies pose a similar risk to the 2000s dotcom bust