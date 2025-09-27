2025-09-28 Sunday

Wiadomości krypto

Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
Unveiling The Crucial BTC Perpetual Futures Long/Short Ratio Insights

Unveiling The Crucial BTC Perpetual Futures Long/Short Ratio Insights

The post Unveiling The Crucial BTC Perpetual Futures Long/Short Ratio Insights appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Unveiling The Crucial BTC Perpetual Futures Long/Short Ratio Insights Skip to content Home Crypto News Unveiling the Crucial BTC Perpetual Futures Long/Short Ratio Insights Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/btc-perpetual-futures-ratio-7/
Bitcoin
BTC$109,363.83+0.10%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011484+9.52%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 14:42
Udostępnij
Bitcoin, Altcoins Rebound As Dip Buyers Supply Volume

Bitcoin, Altcoins Rebound As Dip Buyers Supply Volume

The post Bitcoin, Altcoins Rebound As Dip Buyers Supply Volume appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key points: Bitcoin is nearing the support of the large range, indicating that a relief rally is possible in the near term. Several major altcoins are trying to start a relief rally, but they are likely to meet significant resistance from the bears at higher levels. Bitcoin (BTC) reclaimed the $110,000 level, but it remains to be seen whether the bounce is sustainable. Glassnode analysts said in a post on X that long-term holders realized 3.4 million BTC in profit, and exchange-funds inflows slowed down after the Federal Reserve cut rates on Sept. 17, signaling exhaustion and downside risk. According to Farside Investors data, the US spot BTC ETFs have seen net outflows of $479 million this week. That suggests institutional demand is slowing down. BTC’s fall on Thursday pulled the Crypto Fear & Greed Index into the “fear” category on Friday. Crypto market data daily view. Source: Coin360 BTC’s weakness has pulled several major altcoins lower. That suggests a negative sentiment, where traders are dumping their positions in a hurry. A minor ray of hope for the bulls is that BTC has still not broken below the support of the $107,000 to $124,474 range. Could BTC rebound off the $107,000 support with strength, pulling altcoins higher? Let’s analyze the charts of the top 10 cryptocurrencies to find out. Bitcoin price prediction BTC turned down from the 20-day exponential moving average (EMA) ($113,217) on Thursday, indicating that the sentiment is turning negative. BTC/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView Sellers will have to yank the price below the $107,000 support to complete a double-top pattern. If they manage to do that, the selling could accelerate and the BTC/USDT pair could drop to $100,000. Buyers are expected to defend the $100,000 level with all their might because a break below it clears the…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011484+9.52%
NEAR
NEAR$2.716-1.16%
Major
MAJOR$0.1221+0.30%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 14:41
Udostępnij
Nate Geraci: Multiple Firms File Spot Solana ETF Updates

Nate Geraci: Multiple Firms File Spot Solana ETF Updates

The post Nate Geraci: Multiple Firms File Spot Solana ETF Updates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Nate Geraci: Multiple Firms File Spot Solana ETF Updates appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Leading asset managers including Franklin, Fidelity, CoinShares, Bitwise, Grayscale, VanEck, and Canary have filed new amendments for spot Solana ETFs that include staking rewards. Nate Geraci, CEO of The ETF Store, predicts SEC approval could come within the next two weeks, following the positive reception of earlier Solana staking ETFs. This development represents a major milestone, giving investors the opportunity to earn staking income alongside potential price appreciation. The upcoming weeks could be a pivotal moment for crypto ETF markets. Source: https://coinpedia.org/crypto-live-news/nate-geraci-multiple-firms-file-spot-solana-etf-updates/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011484+9.52%
Major
MAJOR$0.1221+0.30%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0157-4.84%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 14:38
Udostępnij
Speak So They Lean In: The Feedback People Want to Hear

Speak So They Lean In: The Feedback People Want to Hear

The post Speak So They Lean In: The Feedback People Want to Hear appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Feedback is a strange currency. Given well, it buys trust, momentum, and better work. Given poorly, it buys silence and defensiveness. The difference is rarely about raw honesty — it is about design. When the message is shaped for the listener’s brain, the door stays open and the conversation moves. Think of signal, not noise. Context, timing, and the path of delivery are as crucial as the words. Review teams even borrow metaphors from networking — clarity improves when the path is clean and the identity is clear, much like traffic shaped through ISP proxy services to reach the right destination without distortion. Feedback benefits from the same discipline: send the right packet, at the right moment, to the right person. Why People Choose to Listen? Attention is a decision. People listen when they feel safe, respected, and likely to gain something useful. That means feedback should reduce uncertainty, not inflate it. It should name the behavior, not the person. It should point toward the next step the listener can actually take. The voice — steady, specific, patient — carries as much weight as the words. Before You Speak: A Practical Checklist Lead with the “Why Now” — Anchor the moment. Explain why this feedback matters today — a deadline, a pattern, a customer impact — so the listener sees relevance, not random critique. Name the Behavior, Not the Identity — Describe observable actions and effects. “Two deadlines slipped and the handoff stalled design” lands better than “You’re unreliable.” Shrink the Ask — Replace vague ideals with one concrete change. “Ship a draft by noon” beats “Be more proactive.” Use Receipts, Not Drama — Bring examples, timestamps, or user quotes. Evidence lowers the temperature and invites problem-solving. Co-Design the Fix — Offer a first step, then ask for a better…
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01663-0.29%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011484+9.52%
WELL3
WELL$0.000049+16.11%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 14:34
Udostępnij
Bitcoin STHs Are Capitulating—60k BTC Hits Exchanges At Loss

Bitcoin STHs Are Capitulating—60k BTC Hits Exchanges At Loss

The post Bitcoin STHs Are Capitulating—60k BTC Hits Exchanges At Loss appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin STHs Are Capitulating—60k BTC Hits Exchanges At Loss Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Keshav is a Physics graduate who has been employed as a writer with Bitcoinist since June 2021. He is passionate about writing and through the years, he has gained experience working in a variety of niches. Keshav holds an active interest in the cryptocurrency market, with on-chain analysis being an area he particularly likes to research and write about. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-short-term-capitulating-60000-btc-hits-loss/
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 14:32
Udostępnij
Peace Through Trade Blockchain Honored At The United Nations For SDG Leadership And Returns As Premier Sponsor Of Futurist Miami 2025

Peace Through Trade Blockchain Honored At The United Nations For SDG Leadership And Returns As Premier Sponsor Of Futurist Miami 2025

The post Peace Through Trade Blockchain Honored At The United Nations For SDG Leadership And Returns As Premier Sponsor Of Futurist Miami 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Peace Through Trade Blockchain Honored At The United Nations For SDG Leadership And Returns As Premier Sponsor Of Futurist Miami 2025 – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Events Peace Through Trade Blockchain Honored at the United Nations for SDG Leadership and Returns as Premier Sponsor of Futurist Miami 2025 Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/peace-through-trade-blockchain-honored-at-the-united-nations-for-sdg-leadership-and-returns-as-premier-sponsor-of-futurist-miami-2025/
Polytrade
TRADE$0.09908+3.36%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011484+9.52%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 14:12
Udostępnij
APEX up +226.73%, BTC +0.35%, Plasma is The Coin of The Day – Daily Market Update for Sep 27, 2025 | CoinCodex

APEX up +226.73%, BTC +0.35%, Plasma is The Coin of The Day – Daily Market Update for Sep 27, 2025 | CoinCodex

The post APEX up +226.73%, BTC +0.35%, Plasma is The Coin of The Day – Daily Market Update for Sep 27, 2025 | CoinCodex appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key highlights: The total cryptocurrency market cap increased from $ 3.75T to $ 3.78T in the past 24 hours, representing a 0.73% change The Bitcoin price at press time is $ 109,636 after growing by 0.35% in the last 24 hours The total crypto trading volume increased by 0.73% in the past 24 hours, and is currently at $ 485.54B All prices and changes are presented at the time of publication: September 27, 2025, at 06:00 UTC Market Overview The total cryptocurrency market cap is currently $ 3.78T after a 0.73% increase on the day. The total crypto trading volume increased by 0.73% in the same time frame. Bitcoin is trading at $ 109,636 after seeing a 0.35% gain in the last 24 hours. The Bitcoin dominance fell by -0.36% and BTC currently represents 57.79% of the cryptocurrency market. Top Coins By Market Cap At press time, Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $ 2.18T after gaining 0.35% in the last 24 hours. According to our forecast, the value of Bitcoin will drop by null% and reach null by September 27, 2025. To learn more about how the price of Bitcoin could change over the next 7 days, visit our Bitcoin price prediction page. Ethereum, which is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, is priced at $ 4,021.44 and has a market capitalization of $ 485.40B. ETH increased by 2.43% in the last 24 hours. If you’re interested in where the price of Ethereum could head next, check out the Ethereum price prediction. Bulls Dominate the Market Today The bulls dominated the market today as 51% of coins gained value in the last 24 hours. Today’s Top Gainers are ApeX Protocol, Synthetix, and Plasma Thanks to a 226.73% price increase, ApeX Protocol was the biggest gainer of the day among the top 200 cryptocurrencies by market cap. Synthetix came…
ApeX Protocol
APEX$2.32+180.83%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,363.83+0.10%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011484+9.52%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 14:03
Udostępnij
GBP/USD stays near 1.3350 as traders adopt caution due to UK inflation risks

GBP/USD stays near 1.3350 as traders adopt caution due to UK inflation risks

The post GBP/USD stays near 1.3350 as traders adopt caution due to UK inflation risks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GBP/USD holds ground as the Pound Sterling steadies on the uncertain BoE policy stance. BoE’s Megan Greene signals caution on rate cuts, hints at November pause amid rising inflation risks. The US Dollar receives support as strong economic data may slow the Fed’s interest rate cuts. GBP/USD holds ground after two days of losses, trading around 1.3350 during the Asian hours on Friday. The downside of the pair could be restrained as the Pound Sterling (GBP) may gain ground on the United Kingdom’s (UK) inflation risks and the uncertain Bank of England’s (BoE) policy stance. BoE policymaker Megan Greene urged caution on rate cuts, suggesting a pause in November as risks to inflation have shifted to the upside. However, Governor Andrew Bailey signaled that more easing is still needed. “But exactly when that will be and how much it will be will depend on the path of inflation going down,” Bailey added, while noting that there is some softening in the labor market, alongside cautiousness among consumers. Additionally, political uncertainty added to market pressure, as Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham called for the re-nationalization of key services and proposed £40 billion in borrowing for housing, a move likely to rattle gilt markets already facing weak demand at bond auctions. The GBP/USD pair faced challenges as the US Dollar (USD) advanced following stronger-than-expected economic data from the United States (US). Focus shifts toward Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, due later on Friday. Robust economic data may prompt the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to adopt a more cautious approach to cutting interest rates. The US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized grew 3.8% in the second quarter (Q2), coming in above the previous estimate and the estimation of 3.3%. Meanwhile, the GDP Price Index rose…
NEAR
NEAR$2.716-1.16%
1
1$0.008408-3.14%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011484+9.52%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 13:54
Udostępnij
BTFS Protocol v4.1 Beta Launches with Key Upgrades

BTFS Protocol v4.1 Beta Launches with Key Upgrades

The post BTFS Protocol v4.1 Beta Launches with Key Upgrades appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alvin Lang Sep 26, 2025 06:00 BitTorrent Inc. unveils BTFS Protocol v4.1 Beta with significant enhancements including streamlined storage integration and improved network accessibility, according to a Medium post. The BitTorrent File System (BTFS) has officially launched its v4.1 Beta version, introducing several key upgrades aimed at enhancing its decentralized storage capabilities, according to BitTorrent Inc. The latest iteration of BTFS focuses on improving user accessibility and network integration. Key Features of BTFS v4.1 The v4.1 Beta release incorporates significant proposals, including BTIP-103, which allows BTFS clients to directly retrieve Storage Provider (SP) addresses from the proposal contract. This change is expected to streamline the integration processes between governance and storage workflows. Another notable enhancement is BTIP-104, which introduces both automatic and manual renewal features. These features enable users to extend the storage duration of their uploaded files without the need for re-uploading, thereby improving user convenience and system efficiency. Additionally, BTIP-105 establishes a proxy mode with a dedicated upload routing system. In this setup, file data is initially sent to a proxy node before forwarding to the designated SP. This update aims to enhance accessibility and reliability, particularly in network-restricted or NAT environments. The new version also supports release packages on the Apple ARM architecture, broadening its compatibility and usability across different platforms. BTFS: A Decentralized Storage Solution BTFS is both a protocol and a web application that offers a content-addressable peer-to-peer mechanism for storing and sharing digital content in a decentralized file system. It also serves as a foundational platform for decentralized applications (Dapps). The BTFS team continues to refine network operations and adjust market-related aspects such as upload prices and airdrop reward schemes to enhance user experience. For more detailed information on BTFS v4.1 Beta, readers can visit the…
1
1$0.008408-3.14%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011484+9.52%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0016442-0.41%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 13:50
Udostępnij
Best Crypto to Buy Now? Analyst Tips Best Wallet Token as a Top Utility Pick

Best Crypto to Buy Now? Analyst Tips Best Wallet Token as a Top Utility Pick

The volatile market conditions have made people look elsewhere in their search for the best crypto to buy now. Bitcoin currently struggles just above $109K, and the same story is unfolding with other high-cap cryptocurrencies. Therefore, one of the best options available right now can be found among cryptocurrency ICOs. Among them, Best Wallet Token […]
Nowchain
NOW$0.00493-2.37%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02223-0.31%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01179-0.08%
Udostępnij
The Cryptonomist2025/09/27 11:26
Udostępnij

Popularne wiadomości

Więcej

Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately

ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity

SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase

Tehran faces UN sanctions after missing 30-day deadline to meet Western demands

Crypto treasury companies pose a similar risk to the 2000s dotcom bust