2025-09-28 Sunday

Wiadomości krypto

Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
SEC’s Cryptocurrency Bull Member Makes a New Call for the Industry

SEC’s Cryptocurrency Bull Member Makes a New Call for the Industry

The post SEC’s Cryptocurrency Bull Member Makes a New Call for the Industry appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hester Peirce, a member of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), stated that a more positive era has begun in regulations for the cryptocurrency sector and called for “rapid progress.” Peirce, known as “Crypto Mom,” apologized during a speech at the Coin Center Dinner for the institution’s more critical stance toward crypto in the past. “I regret that I was unable to persuade my colleagues to give you a chance during my tenure at the SEC,” Peirce said, arguing that regulatory uncertainty had now given way to clarity. “Use this time to build structures that will enhance safety, prosperity, and happiness,” he said. The SEC has taken more crypto-friendly steps over the past year, following the start of the Trump administration and the appointment of Paul Atkins as its chief executive. This includes the establishment of a Crypto Task Force led by Peirce, the dismissal of several lawsuits, and the launch of a new initiative called “Project Crypto” to modernize existing rules governing digital assets. Under former chairman Gary Gensler, the institution had taken a cautious approach to cryptocurrencies and filed lawsuits against several large companies. Gensler was criticized for his view that most cryptocurrencies were securities and his “regulation through litigation” approach. Peirce was a frequent critic of this approach at the time. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/secs-cryptocurrency-bull-member-makes-a-new-call-for-the-industry/
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001836+4.79%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011484+9.23%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07642+2.38%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 15:35
Udostępnij
Novogratz Posits Bitcoin Surge with Dovish Fed Chair Scenario

Novogratz Posits Bitcoin Surge with Dovish Fed Chair Scenario

The post Novogratz Posits Bitcoin Surge with Dovish Fed Chair Scenario appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Novogratz predicts Bitcoin surge with dovish Federal Reserve changes. Bitcoin might reach $200,000 according to Novogratz’s scenario. The scenario poses potential risks for U.S. economic stability. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz suggested Bitcoin could surge to $200,000 if a dovish Federal Reserve Chair is appointed, potentially influencing U.S. economic stability. This scenario could catalyze significant market shifts, accentuating the tension between crypto growth and America’s economic landscape. Novogratz’s $200,000 Bitcoin View Amid Fed Predictions Mike Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital, predicted a potential Bitcoin surge driven by dovish Federal Reserve leadership. His comments center on the belief that a rate cut scenario might boost Bitcoin’s price. This outlook is part of Novogratz’s broader market analysis, linking monetary policy with crypto performance. Changes expected from such a dovish turn are significant. If realized, the scenario could pivot Bitcoin towards an exceptionally high valuation. Institutional involvement, with spot ETFs by firms like BlackRock and Fidelity, could further enhance this trend. “If the Fed cuts rates when they shouldn’t be cutting, and you appoint an extremely dovish chairman, that could lead to a moment of ‘final explosive rise’ for Bitcoin. Could Bitcoin go to $200,000? Of course it could… because if this scenario happens, that would be a whole new narrative.” — Mike Novogratz Bitcoin’s Market Landscape: Historical Data and Analysis Did you know? Past dovish monetary policies, such as during the 2020-2021 period, have historically led to Bitcoin reaching new price highs, as risk assets saw increased liquidity. Bitcoin (BTC) is currently valued at $109,588.18, with a market cap of $2.18 trillion, dominating 57.74% of the market, per CoinMarketCap data. The past 24 hours saw a -1.53% price dip, while a weekly review shows a decline of -5.36%. The trading volume diminished by -27.82%. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011484+9.23%
Union
U$0.010392+0.39%
Boost
BOOST$0.1016+1.97%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 15:31
Udostępnij
3 Best Cryptos to Buy Today as One Live Presale Raises Over $670k

3 Best Cryptos to Buy Today as One Live Presale Raises Over $670k

The post 3 Best Cryptos to Buy Today as One Live Presale Raises Over $670k appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 27 September 2025 | 10:15 If meme coins were cats, the 2025 market would look like a living room full of laser pointers. Traders are chasing dots, jumping at candles, and clawing at charts. BullZilla ($BZIL), Ethereum ($ETH), and Solana ($SOL) keep showing up on lists of the Best Crypto to Buy Today, and for good reason. Investors searching for new altcoins to buy now are seeing a shift: it’s not just memes anymore; it’s mechanics, scarcity, and lore.   BullZilla ($BZIL) presale is live at Stage 4 Phase 2 (4-B). This beast of a project uses a pricing model that climbs every time $100,000 is raised or 48 hours pass. With over $670,000 raised already, ROI projections are making investors wide-eyed. The reality is simple: every minute of hesitation means a higher entry price. BullZilla is more than a meme coin, it’s a saga in motion. The presale has raised more than $670,000 in September 2025, sold over 29 billion tokens, and onboarded more than 2,100 holders. The current Stage 4B price is $0.00009241, aiming for a listing price of $0.00527, which signals a 5,604.37% ROI potential. For early buyers, ROI already sits at 1,507.13%. This explains why it dominates rankings for the Best Crypto to Buy Today. The model doesn’t rely on luck. Prices increase mechanically with each $100K milestone or 48-hour window. This means momentum doesn’t fade, and buyers always feel the pressure to act. Investors are already calculating big plays: $1,000 today equals around 10.82 million tokens, while $50,000 locks in over 541 million tokens. At the listing price, that could scale into millions of dollars in value, keeping BullZilla front and center in conversations about altcoin picks for high ROI. With the next 7.2% price surge to Stage 4C on the horizon, waiting…
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01569-4.90%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011484+9.23%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002341-0.50%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 15:16
Udostępnij
Will BTC Price Crash to $81,000?

Will BTC Price Crash to $81,000?

The post Will BTC Price Crash to $81,000? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin price is holding just above 109,000, but pressure is mounting. With inflation climbing again on the back of Trump’s renewed tariffs, and the Fed stuck between rate cuts and sticky prices, investors are asking: could Bitcoin price slide all the way down to 81,000? Let’s break it down. Bitcoin News: Inflation, Tariffs, and Market Psychology The survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia points to inflation rising to 3% by year-end, a notch higher than the current 2.9%. Core PCE remains stubborn at 2.9%, and Goldman sees it climbing to 3.2% by December. That’s not runaway inflation, but it’s high enough to keep the Fed cautious. Here’s the thing: markets were betting on faster and deeper rate cuts after the Fed’s first cut in 2025. Inflation re-accelerating flips that script. If the Fed slows down, risk assets like BTC price could suffer. Traders tend to rotate out of crypto when rates remain restrictive, since the opportunity cost of holding a non-yielding asset rises. Tariff Inflation: A Temporary but Sticky Threat Tariffs are acting as an artificial inflation driver. Surveys suggest companies have passed through about 70% of costs so far, but more pass-through is expected in Q4. That means inflation may look hotter into year-end, even if underlying demand is soft. For Bitcoin news, tariff-driven inflation cuts two ways. On one hand, persistent inflation keeps real yields high, which hurts crypto. On the other, prolonged tariff pressure weakens consumer confidence and stirs demand for hedge assets. Historically, Bitcoin price thrives when investors see fiat policy as compromised. Right now, however, traders are more worried about Fed delays in easing than about long-term hedge arguments. Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Daily Chart BTC/USD Daily Chart- TradingView The BTC price daily chart shows price consolidating near 109,600 after a sharp drop…
Bitcoin
BTC$109,368.36+0.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011484+9.23%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.574+0.05%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 15:09
Udostępnij
Bitcoin Underperformance Signals ‘Distinct’ Q3 Altseason — Grayscale

Bitcoin Underperformance Signals ‘Distinct’ Q3 Altseason — Grayscale

The post Bitcoin Underperformance Signals ‘Distinct’ Q3 Altseason — Grayscale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Asset management company Grayscale has suggested that the third quarter of 2025 may have represented an altcoin season “distinct from those in the past,” based in part on the underperformance of Bitcoin and a boost from centralized exchanges. According to a Grayscale report released on Thursday, though returns across crypto-related markets, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), AI, and smart contracts, were positive in Q3, the quarter may have stood out as an “alt season.” The asset manager said the smart contracts sector benefited from stablecoin legislation — likely referring to the GENIUS Act signed into law in the US in July — while AI, currencies and BTC lagged behind. “Bitcoin underperformed other market segments, and the pattern of returns could be considered a crypto ‘alt season’ — although distinct from other periods of falling Bitcoin dominance in the past,” said the Grayscale report. Source: Grayscale Among other themes in the report were a surge in the number of crypto treasuries holding a variety of tokens on their balance sheets, greater adoption of stablecoins in the US and rising volume in centralized exchanges. Grayscale speculated that other US policies, including a digital asset market structure bill pending in Congress, could help drive crypto markets in the fourth quarter of 2025. Related: Crypto markets are down, but corporate proxies are doing far worse Though the price of BTC increased significantly in Q3, reaching an all-time high of more than $120,000 in August, its performance was still lagging when compared to other assets. Research suggested that Bitcoin and altcoins were falling behind gold and stocks in reaching new all-time high prices, in part due to stablecoins leaving exchanges. Optimism for crypto exchange-traded funds As one of the largest asset managers offering cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs), Grayscale has been a first mover in digital…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011484+9.23%
MAY
MAY$0.03812-0.59%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0003752-2.99%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 15:05
Udostępnij
Multiple SOL Staking ETFs Could Be Approved Within 2 Weeks

Multiple SOL Staking ETFs Could Be Approved Within 2 Weeks

Several applications for Solana ETFs incorporating staking features are expected to receive approval from U.S. regulators by mid-October, according to ETF analyst Nate Geraci. This signals a potential uptick in institutional acceptance of Solana-based investment vehicles amid recent filings and market developments. Multiple asset managers, including Franklin Templeton, Fidelity, and Grayscale, filed amended S-1 documents [...]
Solana
SOL$201.95+0.53%
Union
U$0.010392+0.39%
1
1$0.008408-3.21%
Udostępnij
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/27 14:13
Udostępnij
How much profit can the “1:1 printing right” of stablecoins bring?

How much profit can the “1:1 printing right” of stablecoins bring?

Written by: RWA Knowledge Circle 1. Stablecoins: The “Private Money Printing Machine” of the Digital Age Over the past year, "stablecoin" has been one of the hottest buzzwords in the capital markets. A stablecoin is a digital currency pegged to a fiat currency, theoretically trading at a 1:1 ratio with the fiat currency and backed by real assets. This raises the question: If large cross-border e-commerce companies issue stablecoins to reduce transaction costs and potentially save tens of millions of yuan annually, that's reasonable. However, in reality, stablecoins are often issued by blockchain platforms and digital service providers. So, how much profit can this "1:1 money printing power" actually generate? Don't underestimate this business. The global stablecoin market landscape is clear: USDT holds a 60% market share, while USDC holds 25%. Tether, the issuer of USDT, has even made headlines: its average employee salary ranks second globally. Bloomberg also reports that it is considering selling a 3% stake for $15-20 billion, valuing it at $500 billion, comparable to OpenAI and SpaceX. Tether, why is it worth this price? (Ranking of average salary of global companies) 2. The “Money Printing Logic” of Stablecoins Traditional banks profit by accepting deposits and lending them out to earn a profit margin. Stablecoin issuers, on the other hand, collect US dollars and mint them into tokens on the blockchain. The money in hand is the source of profit. Circle (USDC issuer): It has a stable operating style and mainly invests in low-risk assets such as US Treasury bonds and cash after receiving funds to ensure a 1:1 exchange rate with the US dollar. Tether (USDT issuer): This model is more aggressive, currently holding $100 billion in reserves and earning over $4 billion annually from interest alone. Net profit is projected to reach $13.7 billion in 2024, with a profit margin of 99%. Tether's portfolio includes not only cash and US Treasury bonds, but also Bitcoin and equity investments, spanning payment infrastructure, renewable energy, artificial intelligence, tokenization, and other fields. To some extent, Tether no longer resembles a simple stablecoin company, but more like a top investment bank and asset management giant. 3. The “Stablecoin War” of DeFi Protocols Once the “printing money model” was discovered to be so profitable, it naturally attracted countless imitators. Many DeFi protocols have joined the stablecoin war: MakerDAO’s DAI: One of the First Successful Decentralized Stablecoins Innovation: It was the first to include U.S. Treasury bonds in its reserves, and at one point held more than $1 billion in short-term Treasury bonds. Revenue Distribution: Excess revenue goes into a surplus buffer, which is then used to repurchase and burn MKR governance tokens. MKR is no longer just a "governance voting right," but is directly tied to cash flow, becoming an "equity token" with real value. Frax: A small but focused "fine money printing machine" Frax's overall scale is not large, and its circulation volume has been maintained below US$500 million for a long time, but its design is extremely sophisticated. Income distribution: A portion is used to destroy FRAX tokens to maintain scarcity; A portion is allocated to stakers to enhance user stickiness; The remaining portion is invested in the sFRAX vault, which tracks the Federal Reserve interest rate, which is equivalent to providing users with a product that "follows U.S. Treasury returns." Although its scale is far smaller than Tether, Frax can still generate tens of millions of dollars in revenue each year, making it a representative example of "small scale and high efficiency". Aave’s GHO: An extension of DeFi lending The well-known lending protocol Aave launched its own stablecoin GHO in 2023. Model: When users borrow GHO, the interest paid goes directly to Aave DAO instead of to external institutions. Income distribution: approximately $20 million in interest income annually; Half of this amount is distributed to AAVE token stakers, and the other half remains in the DAO treasury for community governance and development. The current scale of GHO is approximately US$350 million, but its logic is to deeply integrate stablecoins with lending businesses to form a "vertical ecological closed loop." It can be said that "Eight Immortals crossing the sea, each showing their magical powers", every stablecoin protocol is trying to build its own private money printing machine. 4. Hidden concerns: Is it really stable? Although stablecoins reduce cross-border transaction costs and improve efficiency, they also pose many hidden risks: The anchored asset is not absolutely stable: Tether's reserves include Bitcoin, and once there is a sharp fluctuation, the stablecoin may "break away from the anchor". The revenue distribution process is not transparent: Many agreements claim that the revenue will be used for token repurchase or rewards, but the actual operation process is a "black box". Hedging strategies involve risks: The use of futures hedging models cannot theoretically guarantee 100% safety. Compared with national credit endorsement, the "creditworthiness" of private stablecoins is always limited. 5. Why is Tether worth $500 billion? Given the numerous risks, why is Tether still valued at $500 billion? The answer is: stablecoins have become the infrastructure of the digital age. It's not just a payment and settlement tool; it can also be embedded in scenarios like lending, trading, and RWA (real-world asset tokenization), providing a new channel for global capital circulation. Tether's high valuation actually reflects the market's huge expectations for the future of RWA. Of course, the implementation of compliance supervision is still a key factor in determining how far stablecoins can go in the future. Stablecoins, while seemingly just a cornerstone of the digital currency market, are actually a new form of "coinage" within the financial system. Whether it's Tether's $500 billion valuation or the proliferation of DeFi protocols, they remind us that the monetary landscape of the digital age is quietly being rewritten.
1
1$0.008408-3.21%
Allo
RWA$0.009388+4.33%
RealLink
REAL$0.06736+4.43%
Udostępnij
PANews2025/09/27 14:13
Udostępnij
Cyber Hornet seeks SEC nod for S&P 500 ETFs tied to XRP, Ethereum, Solana

Cyber Hornet seeks SEC nod for S&P 500 ETFs tied to XRP, Ethereum, Solana

The post Cyber Hornet seeks SEC nod for S&P 500 ETFs tied to XRP, Ethereum, Solana appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cyber Hornet has filed with the SEC to launch a unique ETF that combines exposure to the S&P 500 with XRP. If approved, the fund will be known under the ticker “XXX”. It is meant to provide investors returns that closely correspond to an index of the S&P 500 and another tracking futures contracts for XRP – called the S&P XRP Futures 75/25 Blend Index. In its structure, 75% of the Cyber Hornet ETF portfolio will be allocated to S&P 500 stocks, while the remaining 25% goes into XRP futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. The fund can also hold XRP directly or use ETPs to balance its exposure. Cyber Hornet listed two other similar offerings in its SEC filing Cyber Hornet also has two more ETFs in the works for Ethereum and Solana. The Ethereum version will be listed as “EEE,” and the Solana one as “SSS.” All of the funds have similar 75/25 models, mixing shares with futures contracts. Ethereum exposure comes from CME Ether futures and direct purchases. Meanwhile, the fund’s Solana share will track the S&P Solana Futures Index. This move coincides with growing investor interest — REX-Osprey’s Solana staking ETF just set a new asset record.  Investors will pay a 0.95% management fee annually for the Cyber Hornet ETFs, but there are no shareholder trading fees. The SEC calculates that $10,000 invested would result in about $100 in fees after one year and $312 after three. The ETFs will also rebalance every month to keep the 75/25 split intact, though Cyber Hornet may adjust more frequently if markets get volatile. Moreover, the funds may trade slightly higher or lower than their underlying value, just like most ETFs. The ETFs are also set to trade on Nasdaq if approved. Individual investors will trade shares on the…
CyberConnect
CYBER$1.5415+0.65%
XRP
XRP$2.7888-0.29%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011484+9.23%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 14:10
Udostępnij
PCE Report Confirms No Surprises, US Demand Remains Strong

PCE Report Confirms No Surprises, US Demand Remains Strong

The PCE inflation figures for the month of August, published this Friday, September 27, confirm apparent stability, with progress as expected. A key indicator for the Federal Reserve, the PCE remains above the target, while American consumption continues to surprise with its strength. In a context of monetary tension, these data maintain uncertainty about the future trajectory of interest rates. L’article PCE Report Confirms No Surprises, US Demand Remains Strong est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13146+8.13%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/27 13:15
Udostępnij
U.S. government shutdown on October 1 will crash XRP, Bitcoin & crypto?

U.S. government shutdown on October 1 will crash XRP, Bitcoin & crypto?

Rising BTC dominance could impact altcoins in Q4.
Union
U$0.010392+0.39%
1
1$0.008408-3.21%
XRP
XRP$2.7888-0.29%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/27 13:00
Udostępnij

Popularne wiadomości

Więcej

Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately

ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity

SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase

Tehran faces UN sanctions after missing 30-day deadline to meet Western demands

Crypto treasury companies pose a similar risk to the 2000s dotcom bust