Traders Skip ADA For Reasons, Back $0.035 Token as Top Crypto with 15% Price Pump In Days

The post Traders Skip ADA For Reasons, Back $0.035 Token as Top Crypto with 15% Price Pump In Days appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News As crypto charts continue to fluctuate and questions arise around why crypto is down, traders are increasingly rotating their capital away from ADA, looking for tokens with stronger utility and ROI potential. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has emerged as a top choice for forward-looking crypto investors. Currently priced at $0.035 during Phase 6 of the presale, …
CoinPedia2025/09/27 15:43
Vanadi Coffee Approves €1B Bitcoin Investment

The post Vanadi Coffee Approves €1B Bitcoin Investment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Vanadi Coffee, the Spanish coffee shop franchise turned bitcoin treasury company, announced the approval of investments in BTC for up to €1 billion. The company stated that it believes in bitcoin as an instrument that can be leveraged as a treasury diversifier and an inflation hedge. Spain-Based Vanadi Coffee Greenlights Investments for up to €1B […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/vanadi-coffee-approves-e1b-bitcoin-investment/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 15:41
Dogecoin (DOGE) Analysis Shows Critical $0.23 Support As Mutuum Finance Awes Investors With Revolutionary DeFi Features

The post Dogecoin (DOGE) Analysis Shows Critical $0.23 Support As Mutuum Finance Awes Investors With Revolutionary DeFi Features appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Dogecoin oscillates about the crucial $0.23 support, uncertainty looms over its next direction, with the price action reflecting little conviction from buyers. Meanwhile, a new cryptocurrency, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), is attracting growing market interest on account of its revolutionary DeFi features and strong early-stage fundamentals. Mutuum Finance is at presale phase 6 that is over 50% sold out.  Tokens are available for sale at $0.035. The following phase prices will skyrocket to $0.04 With investors focusing more on utility than hype, Mutuum Finance is better value proposition for long-term return, come what may with DOGE’s short-term bounce or breakdown. Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Patterns Hint at Major Breakout as Key Levels Hold Dogecoin is showing strong indications of new momentum, and technical graphs are tilting towards the likelihood of a near-future breakout. The cryptocurrency recently broke above a falling resistance line and tested the significant $0.23 level of support, a typical pattern preceding a continuation rally. Investors are keeping a close eye on a double bottom formation forming and, if accurate, could send a stampede to $0.42 in the near term, with some projecting a run to the $0.60–$0.70 range in mid-to-late 2025.  Market sentiment is also becoming increasingly positive, reflected by a Greed reading of 72 and greater whale accumulation at the $0.22–$0.24 levels, setting a price floor. Despite institutional profit-taking danger, sustained closes above pivotal levels of resistance can potentially have DOGE approaching $0.50–$0.60, with the current trading at around $0.24 being a 10.42% day gain. Meanwhile, interest in MUTM continues to rise.  Mutuum Finance Presale Milestone Mutuum Finance presale has reached a new level with more than 16,600 investors and more than $16.4 million to date. It is in Phase 6, 45% sold out, selling the tokens at $0.035 for  1 MUTM. As a token of time,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 15:37
An Interview With Fasset – BitcoinWorld

The post An Interview With Fasset – BitcoinWorld appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In an exclusive interview with BitcoinWorld, we got the chance to speak with Daniel Ahmed, COO and Co-Founder of Fasset   Why did Fasset start, and what big problem is it trying to solve for people in emerging countries? Fasset was born out of a simple but urgent premise: in too many places, geography still dictates one’s financial destiny. In emerging markets, a service as necessary as banking is fragmented, minimum investment thresholds are high, and opportunities to participate in global financial systems are limited. Fasset’s mission is to bridge this gap. By tokenizing real-world assets and delivering access through a mobile-first financial superapp, Fasset is turning what was once exclusive to Wall Street into something anyone from anywhere can start, with just a dollar and a smartphone.  How does Fasset help someone with just a phone start saving or investing small amounts? With Fasset, all you need is a smartphone to start small and dream big. Once verified, users can access fractional shares of stocks, ETFs, gold, sukuks, or even pre-IPO stocks, and more, starting with as little as $10. There’s no need for brokers or complex paperwork. This “micro-investment” model turns spare change into meaningful, long-term savings, reimagining wealth-building and investing as a habit that is intuitive and bite-sized.  Why do tokenized assets matter for countries where many people don’t have easy access to banks? In regions where banking deserts are common, tokenized assets act as digital financial passports. Tokenization digitizes real-world assets and makes them tradeable from your phone. This allows users to bypass outdated legacy systems, hedge against volatile local currencies, and build real wealth, all via a smartphone.  Is it really possible for someone outside the US to own a small piece of a company like Apple or Tesla through Fasset? How? Yes. Through our partnership with Dinari…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 15:24
Crypto Market in Trouble as U.S. Government Shutdown Fears, $1.65B Liquidations, and Fed Rate Uncertainty

The crypto market has been experiencing a significant downturn since mid-September. Prominent cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, DOGE, etc, are all in downward momentum and trading at their lowest market value. According to the recent analysis, there are multiple factors, including a potential U.S. government shutdown, acting as primary catalysts of this unprecedented turmoil. The current ... Read more The post Crypto Market in Trouble as U.S. Government Shutdown Fears, $1.65B Liquidations, and Fed Rate Uncertainty appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin2025/09/27 15:10
BlackRock Deepens Bitcoin Exposure With $77M Buy as It Prepares New ETF

The post BlackRock Deepens Bitcoin Exposure With $77M Buy as It Prepares New ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 27 September 2025 | 10:05 Even as market sentiment wavers, BlackRock continues to build its Bitcoin position. The asset manager quietly added more than 700 BTC this week, worth close to $77 million, while also laying the groundwork for a new product aimed at yield-hungry investors. The purchase, executed through Coinbase Prime in several large transfers, came during a period of uncertainty in the derivatives market. Roughly $17 billion in Bitcoin options are set to expire on Deribit, leaving traders cautious and pushing the put-to-call ratio toward bearish territory. Despite that backdrop, Bitcoin is still holding above $111,000, and BlackRock’s move stands out as a signal of confidence at a time when retail sentiment appears fragile. A Clear Preference for BTC Recent flows also highlight how the firm is prioritizing Bitcoin over Ethereum. In previous weeks, BlackRock trimmed ETH positions while boosting its BTC exposure, leading to hundreds of millions in net inflows for the top cryptocurrency. Ethereum, by contrast, has seen persistent outflows, and its staking ETF application remains under SEC review until late October. Expanding Its ETF Suite Alongside accumulation, BlackRock has filed for a new iShares Bitcoin Premium ETF. Unlike the flagship IBIT, which tracks spot prices, this fund would employ covered call strategies designed to generate income while offering Bitcoin exposure. Analysts have framed it as a follow-up to IBIT rather than a diversification into altcoins. The strategy comes after IBIT shattered ETF growth records, surpassing $80 billion in assets under management in just over a year — a feat that took Vanguard’s S&P 500 ETF nearly five years to match. Broader Ambitions Beyond ETFs, BlackRock has hinted at tokenizing traditional assets such as equities, reflecting a push to bring conventional finance into blockchain ecosystems. At the same time, it continues to face regulatory hurdles,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 15:07
$10 Trillion Asset Manager Vanguard Prepares To Offer Access To Crypto ETFs For The First Time

One of the world’s largest asset managers, Vanguard, is reportedly preparing to enter the digital asset space by offering access to crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for the first time. This move comes after a period of skepticism from the firm, which manages approximately $10 trillion in assets. Vanguard Lays Groundwork For Crypto ETFs According to […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/27 15:00
BONDX Simplifies Web3 Shopping and Crypto Payments at Uquid

BONDX and Uquid team up for seamless, rewarding, and borderless crypto shopping and payments, expanding Web3 e-commerce accessibility globally.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/27 15:00
Franklin Templeton Expands Benji Platform to BNB Chain, Enhancing Tokenized Finance

The post Franklin Templeton Expands Benji Platform to BNB Chain, Enhancing Tokenized Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Darius Baruo Sep 26, 2025 07:29 Franklin Templeton integrates its Benji Technology Platform with BNB Chain, aiming to revolutionize tokenized finance by scaling real-world assets on blockchain. Franklin Templeton, a global asset management leader with $1.6 trillion in assets under management, has announced the expansion of its Benji Technology Platform to the BNB Chain. This strategic move aims to leverage BNB Chain’s robust infrastructure to scale tokenized financial products, according to BNB Chain. Integration Details The Benji Technology Platform, a proprietary tokenization stack, is now integrated with BNB Chain, connecting Franklin Templeton’s offerings to a rapidly growing community of institutional and retail investors. This integration is a significant step in moving real-world assets (RWAs) onchain, a trend Franklin Templeton has been at the forefront of since 2021 when it launched the first U.S.-registered mutual fund using blockchain for transactions and ownership records. Advantages of BNB Chain By integrating with BNB Chain, Franklin Templeton gains access to several advantages: Scale and Speed: BNB Chain offers sub-second finality and ultra-low transaction costs, making RWAs practical at scale. Compliance-Ready Infrastructure: The platform provides tools and data solutions that meet stringent regulatory requirements. Ecosystem Reach: Immediate integration with leading protocols, builders, and liquidity hubs. Strategic Vision Roger Bayston, Head of Digital Assets at Franklin Templeton, emphasized the goal of broadening access to tokenized assets while ensuring security and compliance. This partnership underscores BNB Chain’s capability to support regulated, real-world assets at scale, as noted by Sarah Song, Head of Business Development at BNB Chain. Path to Institutional Adoption The integration is a crucial milestone in bridging traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). It aligns with BNB Chain’s vision of becoming a primary destination for onchain financial products, ranging from money market funds to credit instruments.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 14:53
Solana tokenized stocks hit $800M volume, flips Ethereum – What’s next?

Despite the dominant flip, short-term price weakness lingers.
Coinstats2025/09/27 14:00
