Huang Licheng opened a 5-fold order for 4.7 million XPL, with a current floating profit of $140,000.
PANews reported on September 27 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng currently has a 5x long order of 4.7 million XPL, worth US$7.42 million, with an opening price of US$1.56, and has made a floating profit of US$140,000.
PANews
2025/09/27 15:40
Mysterious Whale Sparks Astounding $30M Investment & Price Surge
The post Mysterious Whale Sparks Astounding $30M Investment & Price Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XPL Crypto: Mysterious Whale Sparks Astounding $30M Investment & Price Surge Skip to content Home Crypto News XPL Crypto: Mysterious Whale Sparks Astounding $30M Investment & Price Surge Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/xpl-crypto-whale-investment/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 15:28
SoftBank, ARK Eye Stake in Massive Tether Fundraise: Report
The post SoftBank, ARK Eye Stake in Massive Tether Fundraise: Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. At least two high-profile investment companies are reportedly vying to back stablecoin issuer Tether as it looks to sell roughly 3% of its equity — a move that underscores pent-up investor demand for one of the world’s most profitable companies. According to Bloomberg, venture capital giants SoftBank Group and ARK Investment Management are among potential investors considering a combined investment of up to $20 billion in Tether. As Cointelegraph reported this week, if successful, the funding round could value the company at up to $500 billion, placing it among the world’s most valuable private enterprises. For comparison, OpenAI, the developer behind ChatGPT, is said to be in talks to raise capital at a similar $500 billion valuation. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino confirmed earlier this week that the company is exploring a potential fundraise “from a select group of high-profile key investors,” though he declined to disclose specific names or amounts. Ardoino also hinted that Tether could expand into new business lines, including commodities, energy and media, as part of its broader growth strategy. Source: Paolo Ardoino The investor interest reflects Tether’s dominant position in the stablecoin market, which has evolved from a tool for crypto traders into a strategic financial asset. In the United States, the recently approved GENIUS Act has further elevated stablecoins as a national priority, aimed at strengthening the dollar’s role in global finance. Tether’s flagship US dollar-backed, USDt (USDT), remains the world’s largest stablecoin with a market capitalization of approximately $173.6 billion. USDT’s circulating supply continues to climb steadily. Source: DefiLlama Related: US Treasury opens second round of comments on Genius Act implementation Tether’s massive profitability and the need to move beyond interest income Backed by vast US Treasury holdings and a growing Bitcoin (BTC) reserve, Tether has become one of crypto’s most profitable companies, reporting…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 15:20
A whale bought over $1 million worth of APEX in the past hour, and currently has a floating profit of over $200,000.
PANews reported on September 27 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, in the past hour, a whale spent 1.029 million USDT to buy 489,376 APEX at a price of US$2.1, and currently has a floating profit of more than US$200,000.
PANews
2025/09/27 15:19
United States UoM 1-year Consumer Inflation Expectations registered at 4.7%, below expectations (4.8%) in September
The post United States UoM 1-year Consumer Inflation Expectations registered at 4.7%, below expectations (4.8%) in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 15:01
Hyperliquid Launches APEX Contract with 3x Leverage Amid Demand
The post Hyperliquid Launches APEX Contract with 3x Leverage Amid Demand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Hyperliquid launches APEX perpetual contract with community-driven governance. Enables up to 3x leverage in trading activities. Potential increase in trading volumes and liquidity. On September 27, Hyperliquid announced the launch of the APEX perpetual contract with up to 3x leverage, a decision driven by strong community demand. This launch signifies Hyperliquid’s commitment to community governance while potentially boosting trading volumes and liquidity for APEX in the DeFi space. Hyperliquid APEX Contract Launches with Community Approval Hyperliquid unveiled the APEX perpetual contract in response to community demand, offering leverage of up to 3x. The contract listing followed the HIP-3 process, where community votes drove its approval. The anonymous core team of Hyperliquid continues to focus on peer-led improvements and rapid feature releases. Market activity is expected to rise, with the APEX-PERP contract potentially leading to heightened trading volumes. By addressing trader demand, the platform reinforces its position as a leading decentralized exchange for perpetual contracts. Market observers have noted a positive response in Hyperliquid’s community forums and social media. Support for manageable leverage levels indicates confidence in the contract’s stability, with several users expressing enthusiasm for the increase in trading venues. Hyperliquid Market Stats and Expert Predictions Did you know? The introduction of APEX-PERP follows Hyperliquid’s previous success with meme tokens, often sparking short-term boosts in related trading activities. Hyperliquid (HYPE) sees a market cap of $15.08 billion with a circulating supply of 336,685,219. Its 24-hour trading volume has decreased to $545.09 million. The token’s value has seen a 6.62% rise in the past 24 hours, with a notable fluctuation over three months according to CoinMarketCap. Hyperliquid(HYPE), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 06:54 UTC on September 27, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap “HYPE is one of the only perps DEX tokens I consider a real monster for the next cycle—decentralized,…
APEX
$2.3306
+183.11%
COM
$0.011484
+9.23%
DEFI
$0.0015
+1.14%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 15:00
Dogecoin ETF Shatters Expectations with $6 Million Opening Hour Volume
The long-awaited arrival of the first U.S. Dogecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) has instantly reshaped market expectations for the meme coin. Since commencing trading last week, the new investment product has demonstrated surprisingly robust demand, paving the way for a potential sustained price rally. In its very first hour, the DOGE ETF recorded an extraordinary $6 … Continue reading "Dogecoin ETF Shatters Expectations with $6 Million Opening Hour Volume" The post Dogecoin ETF Shatters Expectations with $6 Million Opening Hour Volume appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
Coinstats
2025/09/27 15:00
AlphaTON Adds $30M in Toncoin to Balance Sheet Amid Price Decline
The post AlphaTON Adds $30M in Toncoin to Balance Sheet Amid Price Decline appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Another publicly listed company is moving into the digital asset treasury market, targeting exposure to The Open Network native coin, even as the token’s price continues to slump. In a Thursday announcement, AlphaTON, formerly Portage Biotech, said it purchased $30 million worth of Toncoin (TON) tokens as part of its crypto accumulation strategy. The token is down roughly 13% over the past month. With the purchase, AlphaTON became the second Toncoin-focused digital asset treasury (DAT), joining TON Strategy Co., which rebranded from Verb Technology Company in August. In a press release, the company said it plans to build its treasury to $100 million in TON by the end of 2025. AlphaTON shares were down about 9.6% over 24 hours at the time of writing, according to Yahoo Finance. Behind the company’s move is Brittany Kaiser, a former board member of Bitcoin mining company Gryphon Digital. According to a September filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the company has been “researching and developing immune oncology treatments” since 2019. The TON crypto treasury will be one of its “primary lines of business.” AlphaTON 24-hour stock price. Source: Yahoo Finance The number of public companies pivoting to become DATs has picked up in 2025. Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy, started the trend in 2020 when the company made its first Bitcoin (BTC) purchase. TON Strategy, the first TON treasury company to launch, began accumulating in August with a purchase of $713 million, and now holds around 217.5 million tokens. Its stock performance has also struggled, falling over 65% in the past month. TON Strategy Company stock price over the past month. Source: Yahoo Finance Both companies follow a similar playbook of accumulating and staking TON, though AlphaTON emphasizes ecosystem investment, while TON Strategy highlights a no-leverage, long-term holding model. Cointelegraph…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 14:56
Is Pi Network The Biggest Flop Of 2025? Analysts Believe This Coin Could Be The Biggest Success Story
But just as skeptics write it off, a new contender is rising: analysts are betting that Remittix could become the […] The post Is Pi Network The Biggest Flop Of 2025? Analysts Believe This Coin Could Be The Biggest Success Story appeared first on Coindoo.
PI
$0.26603
-1.55%
Coindoo
2025/09/27 14:50
Bitcoin to $60K or $140K? Traders at odds over where BTC price goes next
Despite numerous calls for higher BTC prices in October, Bitcoin would repeat history with a steep drop toward $60,000 first. Key takeaways:Bitcoin price charts from 2021 hint at a crash toward $60,000 if history repeats.Bulls see $104,000 support holding, with targets at $140,000 or higher.Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/27 14:38
