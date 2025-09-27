2025-09-28 Sunday

Crypto ETFs Grow Beyond BTC and ETH: Pepeto Draws Focus After DOGE and XRP Listings

The post Crypto ETFs Grow Beyond BTC and ETH: Pepeto Draws Focus After DOGE and XRP Listings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Crypto ETFs Grow Beyond BTC and ETH: Pepeto Draws Focus After DOGE and XRP Listings appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News U.S. Spot ETFs for DOGE and XRP Open New Opportunities REX Osprey has introduced first U.S.-listed spot ETFs  for Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP (XRP), providing regulated and direct access to these popular altcoins. These ETFs are structured under the protections of the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, which offers investor safeguards that many other crypto products lack. After their launch, both DOGE and XRP experienced price boosts and a surge in trading volume, signaling strong demand now that access is easier for both institutional and retail investors. This trend builds on earlier developments like the Solana and staking ETF, showing that spot crypto ETFs are no longer just niche products. They are becoming a standard way for mainstream investors to gain exposure to digital assets beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. The market has made its message clear the dog has barked loudly, and the market is now listening. What Should Be Your Next Smart Investment Move The increased adoption of meme and altcoins like DOGE and XRP in ETF products suggests that even more innovative opportunities are on the horizon. Pepeto shares a strong DNA with these tokens, particularly Pepe, not just in its meme origins but also in its supply model of 420 trillion tokens. However, unlike many projects of the past, Pepeto remains in its early growth phase, with a current price of only $0.000000155.  This creates a rare window for investors to get involved in a promising narrative-driven project before its price begins to rise, much like early positions in DOGE or SHIB, and even PEPE. Pepeto’s integration with meme culture, ongoing exchange development, and staking utility make it a standout opportunity in today’s presale…
2025/09/27
Best Crypto Presales to Buy as SWIFT Tests Blockchain Payments with Ethereum Linea

A significant transformation for international payments is on the way thanks to the interbank messaging system SWIFT. To the uninitiated, SWIFT is the backbone of the global financial messaging network, connecting more than 11,000 institutions across 200 countries. If you’ve ever sent or received a cross-border payment, you’ve almost certainly come across SWIFT, whether it […]
2025/09/27
Bitcoin News: Will BTC Price Crash to $81,000?

Bitcoin is slipping toward critical support as inflation ticks higher and the Fed hesitates on rate cuts.
2025/09/27
Crypto.com Receives CFTC Margin Derivatives License

PANews reported on September 27 that according to an official announcement, Crypto.com has obtained approval from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to obtain a margin derivatives brand license in the United States. Specifically, Crypto.com | Derivatives North America (CDNA), a CFTC-registered exchange and clearing organization and an affiliate of Crypto.com, has been approved to offer cleared margin derivatives in cryptocurrencies and other asset classes through an amendment to its Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) license, in addition to its existing ability to offer fully collateralized derivatives through its prediction markets. Additionally, Foris DAX FCM LLC (trading as Crypto.com | FCM) has now received Futures Commission Merchant (FCM) approval from the National Futures Association (NFA), enabling Crypto.com to act as an intermediary for clients and institutions in the derivatives markets.
2025/09/27
bepay money to Launch $1 Million Bitcoin Rewards Program at Invest Payments & Banking Forum Dubai 2025

Global Cross-Border Payment Platform Partners with Giakaa Capital to Bring $1 Trillion+ AUM Representatives and 100+ Banks & Payment Institutions.
2025/09/27
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Can Shiba Reach 10x Or Pepeto is The Best Crypto To Invest In

Remember the first time you opened a crypto chart, the sudden what-if that one trade could change your week or your life?
2025/09/27
ADA & DOGE May Rise on Hype, But Experts Bet on $TAP’s Utility for 50x Gains

Now that the crypto market is starting to pick up again, everyone’s eyes are glued to top tokens like Cardano (ADA) and Dogecoin (DOGE). Even some prominent influencers predict that these crypto coins will experience noteworthy gains soon. Still, more analysts believe the next pump is all about coins that have real-world applications. That’s why
2025/09/27
Amsterdams Theta Capital wil $200 miljoen ophalen voor nieuw cryptofonds

Terwijl veel durfinvesteerders zich momenteel terugtrekken uit de crypto sector, doet het Amsterdamse Theta Capital Management juist het tegenovergestelde. Het bedrijf is van plan om $200 miljoen op te halen voor hun nieuwste fonds, genaamd Theta Blockchain Ventures V. Het geld wordt ingezet om te investeren in andere fondsen die... Het bericht Amsterdams Theta Capital wil $200 miljoen ophalen voor nieuw cryptofonds verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
2025/09/27
Moody’s Flags Danger As Stablecoins Spread Globally

What if stablecoins, meant to embody stability, became a threat to global financial balance? In a recent report, Moody’s Ratings warns against their growing adoption, especially in emerging countries. These assets, now used far beyond traditional crypto circles, could weaken central banks' control, erode bank deposits, and cause systemic shocks. L’article Moody’s Flags Danger As Stablecoins Spread Globally est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
2025/09/27
UXLink Security Upgrade: Project Takes Decisive Action After Hack

BitcoinWorld UXLink Security Upgrade: Project Takes Decisive Action After Hack The cryptocurrency world is always on alert, and when incidents occur, a swift and transparent response is paramount. Recently, UXLink (UXLINK) faced a challenging situation with a hacking incident. However, the project has quickly demonstrated its commitment to user safety and platform integrity, announcing a significant UXLink security upgrade. This proactive approach aims to restore confidence and ensure a smoother, more secure future for its community. What Prompted the UXLink Security Upgrade? Following a recent security breach, UXLink wasted no time in addressing the vulnerabilities. The incident highlighted the critical need for even stronger defenses in the ever-evolving digital landscape. In response, UXLink immediately began implementing comprehensive measures to fortify its ecosystem. This wasn’t just a quick fix; it involved a fundamental re-evaluation and enhancement of their existing infrastructure. The project has taken several concrete steps: Deployment of a New Smart Contract: UXLink first deployed a completely new UXLINK smart contract, a foundational step to isolate and replace any compromised elements. Upgraded Security Solution: They have since announced a comprehensive upgrade to their overall security solution, designed to prevent future breaches. Third-Party Approval: Crucially, UXLink’s detailed security plan received approval from a reputable third-party advisory body, adding an extra layer of validation and trust to their efforts. This independent review confirms the robustness of their new security protocols. Navigating the UXLink Token Swap and Migration: What Users Need to Know? With the new security infrastructure in place, UXLink is now ready to guide its community through the next essential phases: the exchange migration and token swap. This process is vital for on-chain users to transition securely to the upgraded platform and new token standard. The project understands that such transitions can sometimes be complex, so they are streamlining the experience. Here’s what users can expect next week: Exchange Migration Begins: Users will be able to migrate their assets to the new, secure exchange environment. Token Swap Initiates: Alongside migration, the token swap for on-chain UXLINK tokens will commence, allowing users to exchange old tokens for new ones under the fortified smart contract. Gas Fees Covered: In a significant move to support its community, UXLink has committed to covering all gas fees associated with both the migration and the token swap. This thoughtful gesture removes a common barrier and cost burden for users. This coordinated effort underscores UXLink’s dedication to ensuring a smooth and cost-free transition for all affected users, reinforcing the importance of the UXLink security upgrade. Why is a Robust UXLink Security Upgrade Crucial for Trust? In the decentralized world, trust is the ultimate currency. A security incident, while unfortunate, can become an opportunity for a project to demonstrate resilience and commitment to its community. UXLink’s swift, transparent, and user-centric response, centered around the comprehensive UXLink security upgrade, is a powerful example of this. By prioritizing enhanced security measures and external validation, UXLink is not just fixing a problem; it is actively building a more trustworthy and sustainable platform. Covering gas fees and involving third-party experts are clear indicators of their long-term vision and dedication to user welfare. This approach helps rebuild confidence and sets a new standard for how projects should respond to security challenges in the blockchain space. The project’s commitment to an ongoing UXLink security upgrade will be key to its continued success. Summary: UXLink has responded to a recent hacking incident with remarkable speed and transparency, rolling out a comprehensive UXLink security upgrade. From deploying a new smart contract and enhancing its security solutions to gaining third-party approval, the project has prioritized the safety of its users. With the upcoming gas-fee-covered exchange migration and token swap, UXLink is demonstrating a strong commitment to its community, rebuilding trust, and setting a high bar for security in the crypto ecosystem. This decisive action showcases their dedication to a secure and thriving future. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What exactly happened to UXLink? A1: UXLink recently experienced a hacking incident, which prompted the project to take immediate action to enhance its security protocols and protect user assets. Q2: What is the main component of the UXLink security upgrade? A2: The core of the UXLink security upgrade involves deploying a new UXLINK smart contract and upgrading their overall security solution, which has been approved by a third-party advisory body. Q3: When will the token swap and migration begin for users? A3: UXLink announced that both the exchange migration and the token swap for on-chain users are scheduled to begin next week. Q4: Will users incur costs for the migration and token swap? A4: No, UXLink has committed to covering all gas fees associated with both the migration and the token swap, ensuring a cost-free transition for its users. Q5: How does UXLink’s response demonstrate its commitment to users? A5: By swiftly implementing a robust UXLink security upgrade, covering gas fees for users, and obtaining third-party approval, UXLink demonstrates a strong commitment to user safety, transparency, and rebuilding trust within its community. Did you find this article informative? Share your thoughts and help spread awareness about UXLink’s proactive security measures! Share this article on your social media channels to keep the crypto community informed. To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping cryptocurrency security institutional adoption. This post UXLink Security Upgrade: Project Takes Decisive Action After Hack first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
2025/09/27
