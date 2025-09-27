2025-09-28 Sunday

XRP Coinmarketcap Data Analysis Suggests Strong Market for Tundra’s Token Model

The post XRP Coinmarketcap Data Analysis Suggests Strong Market for Tundra’s Token Model appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News XRP continues to feature in Coinmarketcap’s top rankings, holding a position among the most traded and widely held digital assets. With daily volumes consistently measured in the billions and a market capitalization that secures it a spot in the top ten cryptocurrencies, XRP remains a core instrument for settlement and liquidity across exchanges. Yet liquidity …
CoinPedia2025/09/27 16:38
Experts Claim Bitcoin Crash to $94,334 Ahead As BTC Dominance Rebounds

The post Experts Claim Bitcoin Crash to $94,334 Ahead As BTC Dominance Rebounds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC) price is seeing strong selling pressure, correcting another 6% over the past week and slipping under $110,000. Market experts believe that the Bitcoin crash can extend further all the way t0 $94,334. At the same time, they see BTC dominance surging higher, which could potentially mean that altcoins could crash even harder. Bitcoin Crash Can Extend to $94,334 Says Expert Crypto analyst Ali Martinez has warned that Bitcoin faces the risk of a steep correction if it fails to reclaim the $116,354 level. According to Martinez, pricing bands suggest that BTC is currently trading in a tight range, with resistance at $116,000 and support near $94,000. He explained that the MVRV bands highlight this consolidation zone. Thus, losing the mean band could trigger a Bitcoin crash with another 15% downside. Bitcoin price is showing weakness despite the drop in US PCE inflation data. If BTC cannot hold above the critical resistance, a decline toward $94,334 remains a strong possibility. Bitcoin MVRV band | Source: Ali Martinez Although analysts remain positive about Q4, expecting a strong rebound from the Bitcoin crash. Furthermore, they expect the BTC dominance to rise, which could mean a strong altcoin correction in the near term. Speaking on the development, crypto analyst Ted Pillows noted: “Crypto market open interest is now at a 4-week low. All the leverage built up this month has been wiped out. Open interest has gone down by $21,000,000,000 from its peak. This is a good thing in the long term”. BTC Dominance Sees Strong Bounce Crypto analysts are pointing to renewed strength in Bitcoin dominance, signaling a shift in market liquidity. This could potentially weigh on altcoins in the near term. Analyst Ted Pillows noted that Bitcoin dominance is bouncing back sharply, suggesting liquidity is moving into BTC at the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 16:38
Unlocking Astounding Gains By 2030

The post Unlocking Astounding Gains By 2030 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Price Prediction: Unlocking Astounding Gains By 2030 Skip to content Home Crypto News Bitcoin Price Prediction: Unlocking Astounding Gains by 2030 Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-price-prediction-2030-3/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 16:33
Supreme Court lets Trump block $4 billion in foreign aid spending

The post Supreme Court lets Trump block $4 billion in foreign aid spending appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Supreme Court has handed Trump a major legal victory by allowing his administration to freeze $4 billion in foreign aid, money that Congress had already approved. This ruling, issued Friday, overturned a lower court decision that had ordered the funds to be disbursed before the end of the fiscal year on September 30. The court’s order gives Trump cover to ignore Congress’s deadline and kill the aid package without spending a cent. The decision was short and unsigned, but made one thing clear: the groups that sued the White House over the withheld aid had no legal standing to sue under the Impoundment Control Act. The court accepted Trump’s argument that his executive power outweighed the potential harm to nonprofit groups expecting the money, which included organizations working on water access and disease prevention across developing countries. Supreme Court overrides lower court order without full hearing The court’s conservative 6-3 majority said it saw enough harm in blocking the administration’s foreign policy plans to justify letting the aid freeze stand. But the ruling didn’t come with a full opinion or any oral arguments. That pissed off the three liberal justices, especially Elena Kagan, who wrote in her dissent that the court was rushing into “uncharted territory” and ignoring the legal process. “We therefore should have denied this application,” Kagan wrote, “allowed the lower courts to go forward, and ensured that the weighty question presented here receives the consideration it deserves.” This is now the 20th emergency ruling the court has granted Trump since the start of his second term in January. The pace and volume of wins he’s getting at the top court are unlike anything seen before, and even some federal judges are calling it out. But for now, the administration isn’t slowing down. Chief Justice John Roberts…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 16:31
United States Michigan Consumer Expectations Index registered at 51.7, below expectations (51.8) in September

The post United States Michigan Consumer Expectations Index registered at 51.7, below expectations (51.8) in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 16:22
Accenture announces new job policy: Learn AI or leave the company

The post Accenture announces new job policy: Learn AI or leave the company appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Accenture is forcing a hard reset on its workforce. If you can’t work with AI, you’re out. That’s the new rule. The company is done waiting for people to catch up. Either you learn fast or you lose your job. This move is part of a huge restructuring. The company says AI is now baked into everything it does. CEO Julie Sweet made it clear: “We are investing in upskilling our reinventors, which is our primary strategy.”  For those who can’t be retrained? She said the company is “exiting on a compression timeline” for anyone for whom reskilling is not “a viable path.” In short: adapt or disappear. Accenture plans to hire AI experts So far, Accenture says it’s already retrained 550,000 employees on the basics of generative AI. That’s part of a massive six-month $865 million business optimization program, which includes layoffs and severance packages. The company expects to save over $1 billion, according to CFO Angie Park, and plans to reinvest the savings into the business and the remaining staff. It also wants to maintain profit margins while doing it. Even as cuts continue, Accenture isn’t freezing hiring. The company is actively expanding its AI and data team, which hit 77,000 workers in 2025, up from 40,000 in 2023. New hires are expected in the U.S., Europe, and other major markets. Sweet confirmed, “Our No. 1 strategy is upskilling, given the skills we need.” If workers don’t have those skills and can’t get them quickly, they’re gone. The restructuring comes at a time when Accenture’s revenue reached $69.7 billion, a 7% increase from the year before. That growth, Sweet said, comes directly from companies scrambling to roll out AI tools. She said, “Our early investment in AI is really paying off.” Sweet added, “We feel very good as…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 16:10
Stablecoin boom ahead as China accelerates digital currency push

The post Stablecoin boom ahead as China accelerates digital currency push appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 27 September 2025 | 11:01 China’s digital yuan progress and policy shifts could fuel a global stablecoin boom. Analysts outline what this means for crypto markets. China has been steadily laying the groundwork for one of the largest shifts in global finance: the rollout of its central bank digital currency (CBDC), known as the digital yuan. In recent weeks, pilot programs have expanded to dozens of cities, while cross-border tests with Hong Kong and other Asian financial hubs have accelerated. State media reports suggest transaction volumes through digital yuan wallets are climbing rapidly, signaling growing adoption not only for consumer payments but also for wholesale settlement. This momentum is sparking broader discussions about the future of stablecoins. As the world’s second-largest economy doubles down on its CBDC initiative, analysts argue that private stablecoins like USDT, USDC, and others will face new competitive pressures—but also new opportunities. The demand for tokenized dollars, euros, and yuan could surge as businesses and consumers look for efficient, programmable money rails. For crypto investors, this shifting backdrop has rekindled interest in stablecoin-related tokens, DeFi protocols, and presale projects like MAGACOIN FINANCE, which are positioned to benefit from renewed liquidity. Stablecoins enter the spotlight Stablecoins already account for more than $300 billion in circulating supply, making them one of the most widely used segments of the crypto economy. They function as bridges between fiat and blockchain ecosystems, facilitating trading, remittances, and increasingly real-world payments. With China’s digital yuan trials showing that central banks can and will push programmable currency, private stablecoin issuers may see greater legitimacy for their role in global finance. At the same time, geopolitical competition is pushing Western regulators to rethink their own frameworks. The U.S. Congress has multiple stablecoin bills under review, while Europe continues to refine its MiCA rules.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 16:04
Eric Trump Claims Stablecoins Could Protect the U.S. Dollar

Speaking to the New York Post, he argued that properly regulated stablecoins would “save the dollar” at a time when […] The post Eric Trump Claims Stablecoins Could Protect the U.S. Dollar appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/27 16:03
Ethereum Crash: ETH Price Might Crash to $3,500 and Here's Why

Ethereum Price on the Edge: $4,000 Support at RiskEthereum ($ETH) is in a dangerous zone as it trades just above the $4,000 mark. After a sharp drop that briefly pushed the coin to $3,800, ETH has managed to claw back some ground—but the recovery looks fragile. With Bitcoin collapsing below $110,000, the pressure across the entire crypto market is weighing heavily on Ethereum, sparking fears of another breakdown toward $3,500.Ethereum price in USD for the past week - TradingViewWhy Is Ethereum Crashing?Several key factors are driving the current crash in Ethereum and the broader crypto market:Bitcoin Crash: Bitcoin’s sharp decline under $110,000 has triggered panic selling across altcoins. ETH, as the second-largest crypto, is following BTC’s lead.Market-Wide Selloff: The entire crypto sector is under pressure, with investors de-risking amid heavy volatility and liquidity squeezes.Political Uncertainty: Global tensions and unclear policies on crypto regulation are pushing risk assets lower.Ethereum Technical Weakness: ETH’s chart shows clear signs of breakdown, with important support levels already tested.Technical Analysis: ETH/USD Price ChartThe Ethereum daily chart reveals a fragile setup:Key Support Levels: $ETH briefly broke the $3,840 support, a level that has been tested multiple times in recent months. A close below this zone would expose the next downside target near $3,500, with deeper risks toward $3,200 if selling intensifies.Resistance Zones: On the upside, ETH faces immediate resistance at $4,350–$4,400, close to the 50-day moving average. Bulls need to reclaim this level to negate further downside pressure.Moving Averages: The 50-day SMA ($4,403) has already flipped into resistance, while the 200-day SMA sits far lower at $2,941, showing how much room ETH has to fall in an extended crash.RSI Indicator: The RSI is currently at 38, signaling bearish momentum. Any further drop into oversold territory could accelerate selling.ETH/USD 1-day chart - TradingViewEthereum Price Prediction: ETH Price Drops to $3,500?Market analysts warn that ETH could revisit $3,500 in the coming days if Bitcoin fails to stabilize above $110,000. The close correlation between the two assets means Ethereum has little chance of decoupling in the short term. While some traders see $3,500 as a potential buy-the-dip opportunity, many fear that a break lower could trigger cascading liquidations.Outlook: Is This the Start of a Bigger Ethereum Crash?Ethereum’s price action is flashing warning signs. The fragile bounce from $3,800 may only be temporary if Bitcoin continues to fall and macro uncertainty persists. Unless ETH can hold above $4,000 and reclaim the $4,350–$4,400 resistance, the path of least resistance remains to the downside.For now, Ethereum traders are bracing for volatility—with eyes on $3,500 as the critical line in the sand.
Coinstats2025/09/27 15:57
Fed’s Bowman urges decisive rate cuts to protect fragile job market

The post Fed’s Bowman urges decisive rate cuts to protect fragile job market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Michelle Bowman has called for significant cuts to interest rates to stop the problems in the job market from worsening. During her speech at the Forecasters Club of New York, Bowman mentioned that recent information from reliable sources indicated that the labor market is weakening as inflation, excluding tariffs, stays slightly above its target. Fed’s Vice Chair calls for the need to help the job market  Bowman recently analyzed data collected over the last few months and pointed out that it indicated escalating problems in the job market. Concerning these rising issues, she urged the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the Federal Reserve System responsible for creating the nation’s monetary policy to achieve maximum employment and stable prices, to implement bold and proactive measures to address the diminishing activity in the labor market and new signs of weakness. The Vice Chair cautioned, “We may already be lagging behind in responding to escalating concerns in the labor market.” She further expressed worries that if these issues persist, they might have to change their policies more swiftly and implement substantial adjustments. In their last meeting in August, the Federal Open Market Committee had reduced its target range for overnight interest rates by 0.25 percentage points to between 4% and 4.25%. Notably, this rate cut was meant to support the job market despite officials raising concerns about inflation remaining above the target. Following these concerns, one Federal Reserve governor favored a bigger rate cut, but Bowman decided to stick with her colleagues’ opinion to support the 25-basis-point decrease. However, during the meeting in late July, she disagreed with the decision to maintain the rates unchanged, while most officials supported the idea. Bowman explained her stand, stating that US President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs might result in long-term inflation problems. Based…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 15:49
