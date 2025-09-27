Giełda MEXC
/
Wiadomości krypto
/
2025-09-28 Sunday
Wiadomości krypto
Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
New Crypto Projects Ready to Thrive as UK Banks Embrace Tokenized Deposits
As the banking system moves on-chain, tokens with real use cases are well placed to benefit. These aren’t just passing […] The post New Crypto Projects Ready to Thrive as UK Banks Embrace Tokenized Deposits appeared first on Coindoo.
READY
$0.01741
-6.09%
REAL
$0.06739
+4.48%
WELL
$0.000049
+16.11%
Udostępnij
Coindoo
2025/09/27 16:44
Udostępnij
U.S. Spot ETFs for DOGE & XRP Unlock New Access
The post U.S. Spot ETFs for DOGE & XRP Unlock New Access appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 27 September 2025 | 11:40 REX Osprey has launched the first U.S.-listed spot ETFs for Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP (XRPR), giving investors regulated, direct exposure to two of the market’s most popular altcoins. Structured under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, these ETFs provide investor protections that many crypto products still lack. Following the debut, both DOGE and XRP saw notable price jumps and a spike in trading volume a clear sign of pent-up demand now that institutional and retail access is easier. This move follows earlier milestones such as Solana’s staking ETF approval and reinforces that spot crypto ETFs are no longer niche products. They are quickly becoming a mainstream gateway to digital assets beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. The market is paying attention and traders are now looking for the next altcoin to benefit from this rising wave. What Could Be Your Next Smart Investment Move With meme coins and altcoins like DOGE and XRP now finding their way into ETF products, the market is clearly signaling where attention is headed next. Pepeto shares much of the same DNA as these tokens especially PEPE, with which it shares the iconic 420T supply model but it’s still at an early stage. Currently priced at just $0.000000155, Pepeto offers a rare chance to get in before the big moves happen, much like the earliest entries into DOGE, SHIB, or PEPE. What sets Pepeto apart is its mix of meme culture, active exchange development, and live staking utility, making it one of the most compelling presales available right now. What This Means for Pepeto and the Future of Meme Coin Plays Pepeto is stepping into this evolving market at exactly the right moment. As crypto ETFs bring meme coins into regulated channels, projects with real infrastructure and strong community backing are…
U
$0.010392
+0.39%
DOGE
$0.22964
-0.83%
XRP
$2.7899
-0.25%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 16:43
Udostępnij
Vanguard Considers Enabling Cryptocurrency ETF Access for Clients
The post Vanguard Considers Enabling Cryptocurrency ETF Access for Clients appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Vanguard considers allowing cryptocurrency ETF access for brokerage clients. Investor demand drives potential ETF access changes. Regulatory shifts impact Vanguard’s strategic considerations. Vanguard, the world’s second-largest asset manager, is reportedly planning to allow brokerage clients to invest in third-party cryptocurrency ETFs, responding to increased demand for digital assets. This potential shift could impact retail and institutional investments, boosting cryptocurrency market legitimacy amid evolving regulatory landscapes. Vanguard Explores Cryptocurrency ETFs Amid Regulatory Changes Vanguard, managing an asset portfolio valued at $10 trillion, is reportedly preparing to offer access to cryptocurrency ETFs for its brokerage clients. CEO Salim Ramji, known for his pivotal role in BlackRock’s IBIT Bitcoin ETF success, is steering Vanguard’s potential shift towards digital assets. The regulatory landscape regarding digital assets is evolving, as the SEC adopts a more open stance, enabling Vanguard to consider listing select third-party crypto ETFs. This openness reflects significant investor interest and indicates broader acceptance of cryptocurrencies in institutional portfolios. Although Vanguard’s leadership has not publicly affirmed any specific plans, the investment community is keenly watching. Salim Ramji previously indicated at a financial conference that third-party crypto ETF access remains a possibility. Investor forums are abuzz with discussions over potential positive shifts in asset inflows. Bitcoin Price and ETF Moves Set Market Dynamics Did you know? Widespread institutional interest in Bitcoin ETFs began with BlackRock’s IBIT launch, which significantly influenced asset inflows and market sentiment, highlighting the potential positive impacts of new ETF offerings. Bitcoin (BTC) is currently priced at $109,383.88 with a market cap of $2.18 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap. Its market dominance stands at 57.82%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $45.91 billion, reflecting a short-term decline of 0.17% over the past day. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:24 UTC on September 27, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The possible…
COM
$0.011485
+9.24%
SECOND
$0.0000095
--%
MORE
$0.07642
+2.38%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 16:30
Udostępnij
Unlocking The Future Of XRP And Its Potential $5 Breakthrough
The post Unlocking The Future Of XRP And Its Potential $5 Breakthrough appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple XRP Price Prediction: Unlocking The Future Of XRP And Its Potential $5 Breakthrough Skip to content Home Crypto News Ripple XRP Price Prediction: Unlocking the Future of XRP and Its Potential $5 Breakthrough Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ripple-xrp-price-prediction-2/
FUTURE
$0.13139
+8.07%
XRP
$2.7899
-0.25%
COM
$0.011485
+9.24%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 16:27
Udostępnij
Bitcoin Bulls Eye $150K, Yet Ozak AI Presale Investors Expect Bigger ROI
Crypto markets in 2025 are alive with optimism as Bitcoin (BTC) continues its climb, trading around $108,000.
BULLS
$791.2
+0.41%
AI
$0.1221
-2.94%
BTC
$109,393.48
+0.08%
Udostępnij
Cryptodaily
2025/09/27 16:25
Udostępnij
Stablecoin boom risks ‘cryptoization’ in emerging markets
The post Stablecoin boom risks ‘cryptoization’ in emerging markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As stablecoin and cryptocurrency adoption accelerate worldwide, emerging markets face mounting risks to monetary sovereignty and financial stability, according to a new report from Moody’s Ratings. The credit rating service warned that widespread use of stablecoins — tokens pegged 1:1 with another asset, usually a fiat currency like the US dollar — could weaken central banks’ control over interest rates and exchange rate stability, a trend called “cryptoization.” Banks could also “face deposit erosion if individuals shift savings from domestic bank deposits into stablecoins or crypto wallets,” the report said. Crypto adoption risks in different markets. Source: Moody’s Moody’s said digital asset regulations around the world remain fragmented, with fewer than one-third of countries implementing comprehensive rules, exposing many economies to volatility and systemic shocks. While regulatory clarity and enhanced investment channels often drive adoption in advanced economies, Moody’s said the fastest growth is in emerging markets — particularly in Latin America, Southeast Asia and Africa — where usage stems from remittances, mobile payments and inflation hedging. “[…] the rapid growth of stablecoins, despite their perceived safety, introduces systemic vulnerabilities: insufficient oversight could trigger runs on reserves and force costly government bailouts if pegs collapse,” Moody’s said. The agency said that the divergence highlights not only the potential for financial inclusion but also the mounting risks of financial instability if oversight fails to keep pace. In 2024, global ownership of digital assets reached an estimated 562 million people, up 33% from the previous year. Related: Singapore New Crypto Rules: $200K Fines, Jail Risk Regulations in Europe, the US and China accelerate Though much of the world still lacks clear rules around cryptocurrency and stablecoins, Europe, the United States and even China have been making progress over the last year. On Dec. 30, 2024, after a phased rollout, the remaining provisions of…
BOOM
$0.007983
+3.50%
COM
$0.011485
+9.24%
1
$0.008412
-3.16%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 16:20
Udostępnij
3 Best Meme Coin Picks to Watch Before They Moon
From classics like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu to fresh names like Memecoin and Neiro, each project proves that community, culture, […] The post 3 Best Meme Coin Picks to Watch Before They Moon appeared first on Coindoo.
MEME
$0.002341
-0.50%
MOON
$0.07736
-7.20%
LIKE
$0.007912
+3.68%
Udostępnij
Coindoo
2025/09/27 16:15
Udostępnij
ETH Eyes Price Discovery After Breakout, Analyst Targets $10K
Detail: https://coincu.com/uncategorized/eth-eyes-price-discovery-after-breakout/
ETH
$4,002.58
-0.64%
COM
$0.011485
+9.24%
Udostępnij
Coinstats
2025/09/27 15:54
Udostępnij
Ether ETFs log straight week of outflows, $796M pulled as price drops 10%
The five straight days of spot Ether ETF outflows come amid recent data suggesting weakening retail participation in the asset. US-based spot Ether exchange-traded funds (ETF) have posted five straight net outflow days as the asset’s price slid around 10% over the week.On Friday, spot Ether (ETH) ETFs closed the trading week with $248.4 million in daily outflows, bringing total weekly outflows to $795.8 million, according to Farside data. Meanwhile, the price of Ether fell 10.25% over the past seven days, trading at $4,013 at the time of publication, according to CoinMarketCap data.Read more
NET
$0.00007317
-0.08%
ETH
$4,002.58
-0.64%
MORE
$0.07642
+2.38%
Udostępnij
Coinstats
2025/09/27 15:46
Udostępnij
Is Pepe Coin Losing Ground?
In a volatile cryptocurrency landscape, Pepe Coin (PEPE) has captured fresh attention as its value drops. Witnessing a recent 2.21% fall in just 24 hours, PEPE extends its weekly losses to 16.65%.Continue Reading:Is Pepe Coin Losing Ground?
PEPE
$0.00000925
-1.59%
Udostępnij
Coinstats
2025/09/27 15:44
Udostępnij
Popularne wiadomości
Więcej
Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately
ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity
SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase
Tehran faces UN sanctions after missing 30-day deadline to meet Western demands
Crypto treasury companies pose a similar risk to the 2000s dotcom bust