El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, bringing its total holdings to 6332.18.
PANews reported on September 27 that El Salvador has increased its holdings of 8 bitcoins in the past 7 days. Its current bitcoin holdings have reached 6,332.18, with a total value of US$693 million.
PANews
2025/09/27 16:43
Private equity moves from bankrolling AI to seizing the energy that keeps it running
Private equity firms bankrolling the AI explosion across America are now moving in on something way more basic; the electricity that powers it all.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/27 16:40
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Or Remittix In 2025? One Of These Is Set For 40x Gains
Dogecoin holds steady near $0.22, but capped upside limits 40x potential. Remittix, with $26.7M raised and PayFi utility, offers realistic explosive gains.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/27 16:40
bepay money Powers Invest Web3 Forum’s 3rd Edition in Dubai, Bringing $500B+ AUM Representatives and 80+ Investors
Invest Web3 Forum 2025 in Dubai gathers $500B+ AUM investors. Powered by bepay money, it highlights cross-border payments, DeFi yields, and tokenized assets.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/27 16:38
JPMorgan and Citigroup Upgrade Riot Platforms on AI Computing Pivot
TLDR JPMorgan upgraded Riot Platforms from Neutral to Overweight with price target raised to $19 from $15 Citigroup also upgraded RIOT to Buy from Neutral, lifting price target to $24 from $13.75 Both upgrades cite Riot’s pivot into artificial intelligence and high-performance computing as key growth drivers JPMorgan assigns 50% probability that Riot secures near-term [...] The post JPMorgan and Citigroup Upgrade Riot Platforms on AI Computing Pivot appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/27 16:31
CryptoPropTrader.com: A Smarter Way To Choose A Crypto Prop Firm
CryptoPropTrader.com turns scattered research into a single, clear view so traders spend more time trading and less time cross-checking rules, fees, and fine print.
Brave Newcoin
2025/09/27 16:24
Cathie Wood’s Ark and SoftBank Target Stakes in Crypto Giant Tether
TLDR Tether seeks $15-20 billion funding at $500 billion valuation from investors including SoftBank and Ark Invest The deal would give investors roughly 3% stake in the world’s largest stablecoin issuer Tether’s USDT has $173 billion market cap and the company reported $4.9 billion Q2 profits Cantor Fitzgerald advises the deal, led by new U.S. [...] The post Cathie Wood’s Ark and SoftBank Target Stakes in Crypto Giant Tether appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/27 16:22
Supreme Court allows Trump to freeze $4 billion in foreign aid
The Supreme Court has handed Trump a major legal victory by allowing his administration to freeze $4B in foreign aid, money that Congress had already approved.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/27 16:20
Stablecoin Boom on the Way as China Makes Big Moves
China has been steadily laying the groundwork for one of the largest shifts in global finance: the rollout of its […] The post Stablecoin Boom on the Way as China Makes Big Moves appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/27 16:01
Can Shiba Reach 10x Or Pepeto is The Best Crypto To Invest In
The post Can Shiba Reach 10x Or Pepeto is The Best Crypto To Invest In appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* Remember the first time you opened a crypto chart, the sudden what-if that one trade could change your week or your life? That spark is back. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is showing renewed strength; token burns and an active community have traders asking if this could match SHIB’s 2021 surge. But be realistic: from here, can SHIB deliver a clean 10x? Maybe, yet the biggest moves often begin much earlier on the curve. That is why many former SHIB believers are quietly rotating into a 2025 presale gaining serious attention: Pepeto (PEPETO), Market watchers are calling it the best crypto to invest in now, a culture-first project aiming to carve a lasting place on the memecoin map. It could be the story you’ll want to say you spotted in time. First, let’s get precise on Shiba’s price setup and whether SHIB truly has a major run left. Shiba Price Prediction, Is It Still A Good Crypto Investment To Make To decide if Shiba can still deliver a life-changing rally, start by examining its current technical picture and realistic price paths today. Shiba Inu (SHIB) trades around $0.00001215, held between support at $0.00001200–$0.00001290 and a key pivot at $0.00001364; a decisive close above $0.00001364 could clear room toward $0.00001488. Renewed burn activity and fresh technical setups are generating buzz, which could fuel a move reminiscent of SHIB’s past spikes. Meme coins can still produce massive wins ask the early SHIB holders who became millionaires in 2021. Even so, the chance of a 10x or more from current levels looks limited and would require near-perfect conditions. That reality is driving smart money into presales: tiny entry prices, low market caps, and space for momentum to build before the crowd shows up. pepeto (PEPETO) meets those criteria and adds what many presales…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 15:45
