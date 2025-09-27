2025-09-28 Sunday

Wiadomości krypto

Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, bringing its total holdings to 6332.18.

El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, bringing its total holdings to 6332.18.

PANews reported on September 27 that El Salvador has increased its holdings of 8 bitcoins in the past 7 days. Its current bitcoin holdings have reached 6,332.18, with a total value of US$693 million.
ELYSIA
EL$0.004005-1.83%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,393.47+0.08%
Udostępnij
PANews2025/09/27 16:43
Udostępnij
Private equity moves from bankrolling AI to seizing the energy that keeps it running

Private equity moves from bankrolling AI to seizing the energy that keeps it running

Private equity firms bankrolling the AI explosion across America are now moving in on something way more basic; the electricity that powers it all.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1221-2.94%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00494-2.17%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07649+2.47%
Udostępnij
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 16:40
Udostępnij
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Or Remittix In 2025? One Of These Is Set For 40x Gains

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Or Remittix In 2025? One Of These Is Set For 40x Gains

Dogecoin holds steady near $0.22, but capped upside limits 40x potential. Remittix, with $26.7M raised and PayFi utility, offers realistic explosive gains.
DOGE
DOGE$0.22963-0.84%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0222+1.23%
NEAR
NEAR$2.718-1.16%
Udostępnij
Blockchainreporter2025/09/27 16:40
Udostępnij
bepay money Powers Invest Web3 Forum’s 3rd Edition in Dubai, Bringing $500B+ AUM Representatives and 80+ Investors

bepay money Powers Invest Web3 Forum’s 3rd Edition in Dubai, Bringing $500B+ AUM Representatives and 80+ Investors

Invest Web3 Forum 2025 in Dubai gathers $500B+ AUM investors. Powered by bepay money, it highlights cross-border payments, DeFi yields, and tokenized assets.
CROSS
CROSS$0.232-0.03%
DeFi
DEFI$0.0015+1.14%
Udostępnij
Blockchainreporter2025/09/27 16:38
Udostępnij
JPMorgan and Citigroup Upgrade Riot Platforms on AI Computing Pivot

JPMorgan and Citigroup Upgrade Riot Platforms on AI Computing Pivot

TLDR JPMorgan upgraded Riot Platforms from Neutral to Overweight with price target raised to $19 from $15 Citigroup also upgraded RIOT to Buy from Neutral, lifting price target to $24 from $13.75 Both upgrades cite Riot’s pivot into artificial intelligence and high-performance computing as key growth drivers JPMorgan assigns 50% probability that Riot secures near-term [...] The post JPMorgan and Citigroup Upgrade Riot Platforms on AI Computing Pivot appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1221-2.94%
NEAR
NEAR$2.718-1.16%
Udostępnij
Coincentral2025/09/27 16:31
Udostępnij
CryptoPropTrader.com: A Smarter Way To Choose A Crypto Prop Firm

CryptoPropTrader.com: A Smarter Way To Choose A Crypto Prop Firm

CryptoPropTrader.com turns scattered research into a single, clear view so traders spend more time trading and less time cross-checking rules, fees, and fine print.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011485+9.24%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01572+6.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07649+2.47%
Udostępnij
Brave Newcoin2025/09/27 16:24
Udostępnij
Cathie Wood’s Ark and SoftBank Target Stakes in Crypto Giant Tether

Cathie Wood’s Ark and SoftBank Target Stakes in Crypto Giant Tether

TLDR Tether seeks $15-20 billion funding at $500 billion valuation from investors including SoftBank and Ark Invest The deal would give investors roughly 3% stake in the world’s largest stablecoin issuer Tether’s USDT has $173 billion market cap and the company reported $4.9 billion Q2 profits Cantor Fitzgerald advises the deal, led by new U.S. [...] The post Cathie Wood’s Ark and SoftBank Target Stakes in Crypto Giant Tether appeared first on CoinCentral.
ARK
ARK$0.4147-1.07%
Capverse
CAP$0.10643-0.62%
Union
U$0.010392+0.39%
Udostępnij
Coincentral2025/09/27 16:22
Udostępnij
Supreme Court allows Trump to freeze $4 billion in foreign aid

Supreme Court allows Trump to freeze $4 billion in foreign aid

The Supreme Court has handed Trump a major legal victory by allowing his administration to freeze $4B in foreign aid, money that Congress had already approved.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.575+0.06%
Major
MAJOR$0.12236+0.47%
Udostępnij
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 16:20
Udostępnij
Stablecoin Boom on the Way as China Makes Big Moves

Stablecoin Boom on the Way as China Makes Big Moves

China has been steadily laying the groundwork for one of the largest shifts in global finance: the rollout of its […] The post Stablecoin Boom on the Way as China Makes Big Moves appeared first on Coindoo.
Boom
BOOM$0.007983+3.50%
Udostępnij
Coindoo2025/09/27 16:01
Udostępnij
Can Shiba Reach 10x Or Pepeto is The Best Crypto To Invest In

Can Shiba Reach 10x Or Pepeto is The Best Crypto To Invest In

The post Can Shiba Reach 10x Or Pepeto is The Best Crypto To Invest In appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* Remember the first time you opened a crypto chart, the sudden what-if that one trade could change your week or your life? That spark is back. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is showing renewed strength; token burns and an active community have traders asking if this could match SHIB’s 2021 surge. But be realistic: from here, can SHIB deliver a clean 10x? Maybe, yet the biggest moves often begin much earlier on the curve. That is why many former SHIB believers are quietly rotating into a 2025 presale gaining serious attention: Pepeto (PEPETO), Market watchers are calling it the best crypto to invest in now, a culture-first project aiming to carve a lasting place on the memecoin map. It could be the story you’ll want to say you spotted in time. First, let’s get precise on Shiba’s price setup and whether SHIB truly has a major run left. Shiba Price Prediction, Is It Still A Good Crypto Investment To Make To decide if Shiba can still deliver a life-changing rally, start by examining its current technical picture and realistic price paths today. Shiba Inu (SHIB) trades around $0.00001215, held between support at $0.00001200–$0.00001290 and a key pivot at $0.00001364; a decisive close above $0.00001364 could clear room toward $0.00001488. Renewed burn activity and fresh technical setups are generating buzz, which could fuel a move reminiscent of SHIB’s past spikes. Meme coins can still produce massive wins ask the early SHIB holders who became millionaires in 2021. Even so, the chance of a 10x or more from current levels looks limited and would require near-perfect conditions. That reality is driving smart money into presales: tiny entry prices, low market caps, and space for momentum to build before the crowd shows up. pepeto (PEPETO) meets those criteria and adds what many presales…
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000507+1.19%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011485+9.24%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.0992+3.41%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 15:45
Udostępnij

Popularne wiadomości

Więcej

Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately

ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity

SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase

Tehran faces UN sanctions after missing 30-day deadline to meet Western demands

Crypto treasury companies pose a similar risk to the 2000s dotcom bust