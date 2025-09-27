2025-09-28 Sunday

The post Can Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Repeat Their Success? Pepeto Targets 100X Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* The harsh reality is that if you missed the early waves of Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, expecting those exact rallies again isn’t realistic anymore. Larger market caps move more slowly, and the biggest gains are happening elsewhere. Savvy investors are already shifting their focus looking for the best crypto to buy now in early presales, where prices are low and momentum can grow rapidly. That’s why attention is turning to Pepeto (PEPETO), one of the presales capturing traders’ interest. As an Ethereum meme coin designed to ride the next market cycle, Pepeto isn’t chasing yesterday’s story. Instead, it’s an early, culture-driven project gaining traction before the broader crowd notices. With a major bull run on the horizon, Pepeto represents the kind of early entry investors should consider now before the opportunity is gone and everyone else is just learning about it. Why Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Cannot Repeat Their 2021 Exploits Remember when a small investment in Dogecoin or Shiba Inu could dramatically change someone’s life? In 2021, DOGE turned early investors into millionaires overnight, and SHIB’s October peak became legendary. Those who entered early still talk about it, just as those who missed out carry lingering regret today. But let’s face facts: the 2021 playbook no longer works for DOGE and SHIB. SHIB’s volatility has dropped to new lows, and the SHIB–DOGE trading pair has fallen back to levels last seen in November 2021. The recent BONE flash loan tied to Shibarium didn’t help matters either, further eroding confidence and causing bids to hesitate. Dogecoin’s growth is also limited by an uncapped supply around 5 billion new coins are minted each year which dilutes the value of rallies. The truth is, they can no longer sustain the 50x to 100x gains that once defined them. Chasing that…
2025/09/27 17:42
The post IOTA Unveils New Trust Framework to Simplify Blockchain Integration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rongchai Wang Sep 26, 2025 09:29 IOTA introduces its Trust Framework, an open-source suite designed to streamline blockchain technology for businesses, offering tools for identity, notarization, and more. The IOTA Foundation has announced the launch of the IOTA Trust Framework, an innovative open-source suite that aims to simplify the integration of blockchain technology into real-world business applications. This framework provides developers and organizations with essential tools to create secure, scalable, and compliant applications, leveraging the IOTA protocol’s high performance, according to the IOTA Foundation. Building Blocks for Digital Trust Designed to bridge the gap between complex blockchain technology and practical business needs, the IOTA Trust Framework offers a range of components addressing common challenges faced by organizations. These include identity verification, data integrity, digital asset management, and access control, all while reducing the friction associated with traditional blockchain implementations. The IOTA Trust Framework Components The framework comprises five key products: IOTA Identity: Facilitates the transformation of verified entities into trusted participants within IOTA’s decentralized ecosystem. IOTA Hierarchies: Offers attribute-based access control reflecting real-world organizational structures. IOTA Notarization: Ensures data integrity by proving its authenticity and timestamp without disclosing the data itself. IOTA Gas Station: Allows user transactions to be sponsored, enhancing the user experience by eliminating the need for token management. IOTA Tokenization: Converts real-world and digital assets into secure, tradable tokens, providing complete control over ownership and compliance. Real-World Applications and Benefits The IOTA Trust Framework is already being utilized in various sectors, offering solutions such as digital identity management, secure trade documentation, and real-world asset tokenization. By providing an open-source, free, and compliance-ready infrastructure, the framework ensures that organizations can implement blockchain solutions without the burden of high costs or vendor lock-in. The framework’s modular design allows businesses to adopt…
2025/09/27 17:41
The post ETHTokyo 2025: Bitcoin.com Developers Secure Win With AI-Ethics Project appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Two Bitcoin.com developers, Vitalik Marincenko and Shreyansh Pandey, won second place at ETHTokyo 2025 with their project Prompt Piper, a tool designed to make AI more cost-efficient and socially responsible. Their success builds on a growing culture of professionalized hackathons across the crypto space. From Hackathon Guide to Hackathon Winner: Bitcoin.com Duo Triumph in Tokyo […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ethtokyo-2025-bitcoin-com-developers-secure-win-with-ai-ethics-project/
2025/09/27 17:32
The post Bitcoin Price Prediction: Novogratz Sees $200K if Trump’s Fed Pick Turns Dovish  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The crypto market is watching closely as changes loom at the U.S. Federal Reserve.  Jerome Powell’s term as Fed chair ends soon, and the choice of his successor could reshape financial markets. For Bitcoin and the wider crypto industry, the decision may be a powerful catalyst for the next cycle. Let’s dive in to understand.  …
2025/09/27 17:26
The post XRP Burn Rate Returns From Zero Trend, Up 91% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP burn activity rockets 91% Is XRP rally over? The recent crypto market trends have seen XRP repeatedly reject its potential breakout to the crucial $3.60 level, gradually stirring doubts among investors. However, the crypto asset has seen a sharp surge in its burn activity, according to data from CryptoQuant, suggesting that something positive is still underway. XRP burn activity rockets 91% Notably, the data shows a decent rise in the quantity of XRP tokens burned as fees over the last week. After falling as low as 390 as of Sept. 20, this key metric is finally flashing hopes and is headed toward the four-figure range. While XRP saw a sharp resurgence in its price amid shifting investor sentiment over the last day, the positive trend was accompanied by a major surge in its burn activity. XRP burns saw a sharp rise to 749 XRP on Sept. 26, marking a decent increase of 91% over the last seven days. With historical records showing that XRP had recorded a high burn volume of about 2,800 XRP in the last month, the recent surge witnessed in the metric is not impressive enough. However, it signals resurgence in the token’s on-chain activity, fueling hopes for a massive rebound soon. Is XRP rally over? Nonetheless, it is important to note that the surge in XRP’s burn activity aligns with a sharp rise in its price over the last day, where its price reclaimed its three-day high of $2.81 after recording an intraday low of $2.70. Apparently, the growth in its burn rate suggests growing demand for XRP as it showcases the volume of transaction fees permanently removed from circulation amid heightened on-chain activity. As such, the positive movements in both metrics is attributable to a growing usage in XRP for payments, DeFi activities and tokenized asset…
2025/09/27 17:23
The post Microsoft 365 Copilot’s AI Agent Revolutionizes Workplace Efficiency appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tony Kim Sep 26, 2025 08:49 Discover how Microsoft 365 Copilot’s AI agent, Researcher, enhances workplace productivity by providing in-depth analysis and comprehensive reports quickly, leveraging deep reasoning capabilities. In a significant advancement for workplace productivity, Microsoft has introduced a new AI-driven feature within its Microsoft 365 Copilot suite. The AI agent, known as Researcher, is designed to transform how professionals gather and analyze information by leveraging deep reasoning capabilities. According to Microsoft’s official announcement, this tool can produce comprehensive reports in minutes, a task that would traditionally require hours or even weeks. Understanding the Researcher Researcher functions as a virtual research assistant, capable of analyzing vast amounts of work-related data and external information. This includes emails, meeting notes, work documents, news articles, and industry blogs. The AI agent utilizes this data to generate insightful expertise for various applications, such as preparing for meetings, brainstorming product ideas, or crafting strategic reports. Enhanced Analysis and Reporting Unlike its counterpart, Copilot Chat, which provides quick, concise answers, Researcher excels at multi-step analysis using large datasets. It employs deep reasoning to contextualize answers and ask clarifying questions, ensuring the responses are tailored to the user’s specific needs. This capability allows users to choose the model it employs and view the reasoning steps, or “chain of thought,” behind its conclusions, thereby enhancing the transparency and reliability of its outputs. Security and Compliance Microsoft ensures that Researcher operates within the boundaries of organizational security and privacy policies. The AI agent uses only the data the user is authorized to access, maintaining compliance with security protocols. This feature is particularly crucial for businesses that handle sensitive information and require strict data governance. Applications and Benefits Researcher is part of a suite of AI agents available to users with…
2025/09/27 17:14
Forty minutes. That’s all Hedera scheduled to ship its latest mainnet upgrade—and it hit the window on Sept. 24 at 17:00 UTC. The network marked the work complete with no lingering incidents, then turned to a testnet cutover the following day. Mainnet v0.65: short window, clean cutover Hedera set a ~40-minute maintenance window for the […] The post Mainnet Done, Testnet Next—Does Hedera’s Upgrade Tighten Fees at Last? appeared first on CoinChapter.
2025/09/27 16:59
The post Bitcoin (BTC) Faces Market Exhaustion Amid ETF Inflow Slowdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Iris Coleman Sep 26, 2025 08:30 Bitcoin shows signs of exhaustion post-FOMC rally with long-term holders realizing significant profits. ETF inflows slow, indicating potential market cooling. Bitcoin (BTC) is experiencing signs of exhaustion following a rally driven by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, according to Glassnode Insights. Long-term holders have realized profits amounting to 3.4 million BTC, while inflows to exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have slowed, suggesting a potential cooling phase for the market. Market Dynamics and Long-Term Holder Activity The recent rally saw Bitcoin’s price peak near $117,000, transitioning into a corrective phase marked by a “buy the rumour, sell the news” dynamic. Despite this, the on-chain drawdown remains mild at 8%, a stark contrast to the more significant declines seen in previous cycles. Notably, the realized cap inflows have reached $678 billion, highlighting substantial capital rotation and distribution. Long-term holders have played a significant role in this market phase, realizing 3.4 million BTC in profits. This heavy distribution aligns with historical patterns where long-term holder activity often marks market tops. The current cycle’s realized profits have already surpassed those of previous cycles, indicating a mature rally. ETF Inflows and Market Fragility ETF inflows, which once absorbed much of the supply, have sharply decreased around the FOMC meeting. This reduction in institutional demand, coupled with increased long-term holder distribution, has created a fragile market balance. The short-term holder cost basis at $111,000 is identified as a critical level to maintain to prevent further market cooling. Spot and Futures Market Stress Spot market volumes spiked during the recent sell-off, driven by forced liquidations and thin liquidity. This situation exacerbated the decline, forming a temporary foundation just above the short-term holder cost basis. Concurrently, futures markets saw a sharp deleveraging as Bitcoin’s…
2025/09/27 16:59
The post Bitcoin Fails To Hold $110K, Here’s Why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key takeaways: Strong US economic data and rising gold prices shift investor focus away from Bitcoin’s upside. Regulatory uncertainty and vague US Strategic Bitcoin Reserve plans keep BTC price down despite macro tailwinds. Bitcoin (BTC) failed to reclaim the $110,000 level on Friday, despite high expectations from traders following the monthly BTC options expiry. Hopes for a post-expiry rally were dashed as bearish momentum continued, driven by several headwinds, including macroeconomic data and a possible investigation targeting listed cryptocurrency treasury companies. The US Commerce Department reported Friday that the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index rose 2.7% in August compared to the previous year, matching economists’ forecasts. Persistent inflation is one of the reasons the US Federal Reserve remains cautious about lowering interest rates. Bitcoin fails to keep up despite gold nearing a record high Traders have dialed back their expectations for interest rates to fall to 3.75% or lower by the end of the year, based on futures markets. Implied odds for Dec. 10 US Fed meeting. Source: CME FedWatch The CME FedWatch tool currently shows a 67% implied probability of two 0.25% rate cuts by year-end, down from 79% just a week ago. Bitcoin traders’ frustrations were further amplified as gold surged to $3,770 on Friday, just 0.5% shy of its all-time high, signaling that investors are leaning toward traditional safe-haven assets amid uncertainty. The S&P 500 posted gains on Friday after data showed a 0.6% rise in US consumer spending for August. Economists had previously anticipated a slowdown in spending toward year-end, citing rising prices and concerns over a weakening labor market, according to Yahoo Finance. US annualized gross domestic product (GDP) growth. Source: DerivativePath A strong US economy tends to support stock markets by driving corporate earnings and lowering perceived risk, particularly amid growing worries about…
2025/09/27 16:53
The post AI boom drives private equity into America’s local power grid appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Private equity firms bankrolling the AI explosion across America are now moving in on something way more basic; the electricity that powers it all. These investors aren’t just backing flashy data centers anymore. They’re going after local utilities that deliver power to everyday people and the massive servers running AI models like ChatGPT. According to reporting from the Associated Press, billions of dollars from firms like Blackstone and BlackRock are now flowing into electric companies in New Mexico, Texas, Wisconsin, and Minnesota. These utilities supply power to more than 150 million people across millions of miles of power lines, and the profit potential is turning heads fast. “The reason is very simple: because there’s a lot of money to be made,” said Greg Brown, a finance professor at the University of North Carolina who studies private equity and hedge funds. Greg said investors are now stacking up power plants, data centers, and energy services, all thanks to the surge in demand since the late 2022 launch of ChatGPT. Blackstone targets utilities while Minnesota fight escalates Blackstone is pushing regulators to approve its purchase of both Public Service Company of New Mexico and Texas New Mexico Power, based in Albuquerque and Lewisville. Wisconsin has already cleared the sale of Superior Water, Light and Power, and last year, Northern Indiana Public Service Company sold a 19.9% stake to Blackstone. But in Minnesota, things are far messier. A major fight is unfolding over whether BlackRock, through one of its subsidiaries, can team up with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to take over Allete, the parent company of Minnesota Power. That utility provides electricity to 150,000 customers and runs a mix of coal, gas, wind, and solar power. This isn’t just another transaction. Google might be building a data center in the area,…
2025/09/27 16:52
