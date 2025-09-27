2025-09-28 Sunday

Solana ETF Filings Surge as Fidelity, Franklin, and Grayscale Join the Race

Solana ETF Filings Surge as Fidelity, Franklin, and Grayscale Join the Race

The post Solana ETF Filings Surge as Fidelity, Franklin, and Grayscale Join the Race appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Solana ETF Filings Surge as Fidelity, Franklin, and Grayscale Join the Race appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto ETFs are stealing the spotlight as filings, approvals, and new products gather pace. The mix of Wall Street institutions and crypto-native firms rushing into the space could change how investors gain exposure to digital assets.  The next few weeks may set the stage for a breakthrough. Here’s why.  Major Players File S-1 Amendments for Spot Solana ETFs Nate Geraci, president of The ETF Store, recently shared that a flurry of S-1 amendments were filed on spot Solana ETFs from major players such as Franklin, Fidelity, CoinShares, Bitwise, Grayscale, VanEck, and Canary. Another flurry of S-1 amendments filed today on spot sol ETFs… Franklin, Fidelity, CoinShares, Bitwise, Grayscale, VanEck, & Canary. Includes staking (yes, bodes well for spot eth ETF staking). Guessing these are approved w/in next two weeks. pic.twitter.com/g13NDFKSEU — Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) September 26, 2025 He pointed out that these filings even include staking components, a positive sign for future spot Ethereum ETF products. He expects that the approvals could land within the next two weeks, fueling even more optimism across the industry. Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart also shared that this is a sign that both issuers and the SEC are moving things forward. Solana ETFs See Strong Demand This momentum comes after the launch of the REX-Osprey Solana Staking ETF in July, the first of its kind in the U.S. REX Osprey also recently launched the first Ethereum staking ETF in the U.S., marking a major milestone for investors. Building on the recent buzz around Solana ETFs, Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley shared that $60 million was invested in the Europe Bitwise Solana Staking ETP this week, highlighting strong investor interest in Solana. $60,000,000 into the Europe Bitwise…
Crypto PR in Europe: Key Insights & Top Blockchain Agencies

Crypto PR in Europe: Key Insights & Top Blockchain Agencies

Discover the key specifics of crypto PR in Europe, from MiCA-driven compliance to regional media strategies. Explore top blockchain PR agencies like Outset PR, MarketAcross, FINPR, Melrose PR, and Ctrl PR, and see how they help crypto projects build credibility and visibility across European markets.
Hong Kong Government Explores CBDC Integration with Tokenized Bonds

Hong Kong Government Explores CBDC Integration with Tokenized Bonds

The post Hong Kong Government Explores CBDC Integration with Tokenized Bonds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Hong Kong’s HKMA issues tokenized bonds exploring CBDC integration. Tokenized bonds could revolutionize government securities issuing. CBDCs may streamline bond subscriptions, boosting market efficiency. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has announced the issuance of tokenized bonds totaling HK$386 billion since 2019, with plans to integrate CBDC subscriptions in the upcoming batch. This action underscores Hong Kong’s growing adaptation of digital finance, potentially evolving CBDC use in broader financial transactions and reinforcing its role in modern financial markets. Hong Kong’s Pioneering Role in Bond Tokenization Christopher Hui, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, emphasizes Hong Kong’s intention to normalize tokenized bonds. The government aims for broader adoption by considering tax incentives such as stamp duty exemptions. Paul Chan, Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary, highlights the bond program’s capacity to enhance efficiency, transparency, and security in financial protocols. As he noted, “The Government has once again issued digital green bonds this year, incorporating various technological innovations. This demonstrates Hong Kong’s strengths and leadership position in combining the bond market, green and sustainable finance, as well as fintech.” Market participants, including major banks and asset managers, express optimism over these ongoing technological innovations. Market participants, including major banks and asset managers, express optimism over these ongoing technological innovations. Broader Impact of CBDCs on Financial Efficiency Did you know? The first government tokenized green bond was issued by Hong Kong in 2023, marking a pioneering use of blockchain for full on-chain bond lifecycle management. As of September 27, 2025, Ethereum (ETH) trades at $3,979.36 with a market cap of $480.32 billion and market dominance at 12.77%. Over 24 hours, the price increased by 1.22%, although 7-day metrics reflect a 10.95% drop. Source: CoinMarketCap. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 09:25 UTC on September 27, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu Insights from the…
The 2025 Seoul Energy Conference Ignited XRP Fever, With MSP Miner Investors Earning up to $6,500 in Daily Returns

The 2025 Seoul Energy Conference Ignited XRP Fever, With MSP Miner Investors Earning up to $6,500 in Daily Returns

$XRP Seoul 2025 gathered 3,000+ global attendees, while MSP Miner lets XRP holders earn stable daily income with eco-friendly cloud mining contracts.
Moody’s Releases Cryptocurrency Report: Issues Warning

Moody’s Releases Cryptocurrency Report: Issues Warning

The post Moody’s Releases Cryptocurrency Report: Issues Warning appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Credit rating agency Moody’s announced in its report that cryptocurrency adoption in developing countries could put monetary policy sovereignty and financial resilience at risk. The report noted that this risk increases as cryptocurrencies go beyond being just an investment tool and are now being used for savings and money transfers. Moody’s argued that the proliferation of dollar-denominated stablecoins, in particular, and the increasing use of pricing and payments in currencies other than local currencies could weaken the monetary policy transmission mechanism. This, it added, could reduce transparency and regulatory visibility, creating pressures for “cryptocurrency”—akin to unofficial dollarization. The report also noted that cryptocurrencies provide new channels for capital flight through anonymous wallets and offshore exchanges, which could undermine exchange rate stability. Moody’s noted that the heaviest adoption of crypto assets has been seen in Southeast Asia, Africa, and parts of Latin America, driven by factors such as high inflation, currency depreciation, and limited banking services. In contrast, crypto adoption in developed economies is reportedly advancing largely due to institutional consolidation and regulatory clarity. According to the report, approximately 562 million people worldwide will be using cryptocurrencies by 2024, representing a 33% annual increase. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/moodys-releases-cryptocurrency-report-issues-warning/
Developers Approve Major Gas Limit Increase

Developers Approve Major Gas Limit Increase

The post Developers Approve Major Gas Limit Increase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum 27 September 2025 | 12:04 Ethereum’s next network upgrade, Fusaka, will come with a significant change: developers have agreed to lift the gas ceiling to 60 million units, giving the blockchain more room to process transactions as demand grows. Plans for Fusaka are moving quickly. Test runs are set to begin in October, and while developers initially aimed for a December release, the mainnet update could arrive sooner. Former Galaxy Digital researcher Christine Kim noted that Fusaka is designed to lift base-layer performance by about 33% while unlocking more than double the capacity for scaling solutions built on top. Ethereum has already raised its block gas limits twice this year – from 36 million in February to 45 million in July. The latest adjustment continues that trend, signaling developers’ commitment to steadily expand throughput without overhauling the network all at once. Debate Over Risks and Rewards Supporters see the higher ceiling as a way to ease congestion and allow more activity per block. Staking provider Everstake argues that larger block sizes bring greater efficiency across Layer-1 and Layer-2, ultimately improving user experience. Vitalik Buterin has long supported gradual lifts for this reason. Not everyone is convinced. Some warn that larger blocks will put heavier demands on nodes, potentially leaving smaller operators at a disadvantage compared with well-capitalized validators. The concern is that decentralization could erode if the barrier to participation rises too quickly. Validator Approval Still Pending Under Ethereum’s consensus rules, at least half of the validator set must support the new threshold before it activates. Roughly 17% have already signaled in favor, according to Gaslimits, suggesting adoption is on its way but not yet guaranteed. The Fusaka changes highlight Ethereum’s central challenge: scaling to meet user demand without undermining its decentralized architecture. Whether the 60 million cap delivers…
Pepeto Set To Outperform Floki In 2025, And Here’s why

Pepeto Set To Outperform Floki In 2025, And Here’s why

But the key is knowing how to identify those early opportunities before the crowd moves in.
ChainCatcher Partners with Alibaba Cloud to Enhance Web3 Infrastructure

ChainCatcher Partners with Alibaba Cloud to Enhance Web3 Infrastructure

The post ChainCatcher Partners with Alibaba Cloud to Enhance Web3 Infrastructure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: ChainCatcher collaborates with Alibaba Cloud for Web3 enhancement. No immediate financial shifts in crypto markets. Focus remains on infrastructure, not speculation. ChainCatcher has partnered with Alibaba Cloud to support blockchain startups with enhanced Web3 infrastructure, announced in July 2025, focusing on non-financial infrastructure growth. The partnership emphasizes accessible blockchain tools, aligning with industry trends of tech infrastructure over market speculation, with no immediate impact on ETH, BTC, or altcoins. Market Stability Despite Major Cloud Partnership Initiatives While official statements from ChainCatcher’s leadership are absent, its channels highlight the importance of cloud infrastructure development. Market watchers note no unusual changes connected to this announcement, reflecting a focus on foundational goals. Did you know? The AWS-Avalanche partnership in 2023, similar to ChainCatcher’s recent alliance with Alibaba Cloud, resulted in improved development tools without immediate effects on asset prices, suggesting infrastructure partnerships usually promise long-term gains. According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum’s current price stands at $3,991.42, with a market cap of $481.78 billion and a 24-hour trading volume decrease of 40.20% to $37.80 billion. Recent price changes show mixed performance with a 1.34% increase over the past 24 hours and a 63.24% rise over 90 days. Market Insights Did you know? The AWS-Avalanche partnership in 2023, similar to ChainCatcher’s recent alliance with Alibaba Cloud, resulted in improved development tools without immediate effects on asset prices, suggesting infrastructure partnerships usually promise long-term gains. Insights from the IBM’s insights on blockchain technology developments recommend prioritizing operational capabilities over immediate market responses for ecosystem growth. Analysts note the absence of direct regulatory guidance ensures the focus remains on long-term technological advancement rather than speculative influence. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:53 UTC on September 27, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Insights from the IBM’s insights on blockchain technology developments recommend prioritizing operational capabilities over immediate…
Galaxy Digital CEO Calls Next Fed Chair Bitcoin’s Bull Catalyst, Sets $200K BTC Target

Galaxy Digital CEO Calls Next Fed Chair Bitcoin’s Bull Catalyst, Sets $200K BTC Target

Read the full article at coingape.com.
CoinStats Empowers Users With Enhanced Security

CoinStats Empowers Users With Enhanced Security

CoinStats has taken a significant step in bolstering token security by adopting the innovative “Glider Token Risk” technology from Hexens, a top player in the cybersecurity sector. This advanced feature gives users crucial insight into potential vulnerabilities in over 22 categories of smart contracts before they decide to invest, thereby reinforcing the platform’s security measures. […]Continue Reading:CoinStats Empowers Users With Enhanced Security
