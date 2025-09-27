Solana ETF Filings Surge as Fidelity, Franklin, and Grayscale Join the Race
The mix of Wall Street institutions and crypto-native firms rushing into the space could change how investors gain exposure to digital assets. The next few weeks may set the stage for a breakthrough. Here's why. Major Players File S-1 Amendments for Spot Solana ETFs Nate Geraci, president of The ETF Store, recently shared that a flurry of S-1 amendments were filed on spot Solana ETFs from major players such as Franklin, Fidelity, CoinShares, Bitwise, Grayscale, VanEck, and Canary. Another flurry of S-1 amendments filed today on spot sol ETFs… Franklin, Fidelity, CoinShares, Bitwise, Grayscale, VanEck, & Canary. Includes staking (yes, bodes well for spot eth ETF staking). Guessing these are approved w/in next two weeks. pic.twitter.com/g13NDFKSEU — Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) September 26, 2025 He pointed out that these filings even include staking components, a positive sign for future spot Ethereum ETF products. He expects that the approvals could land within the next two weeks, fueling even more optimism across the industry. Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart also shared that this is a sign that both issuers and the SEC are moving things forward. Solana ETFs See Strong Demand This momentum comes after the launch of the REX-Osprey Solana Staking ETF in July, the first of its kind in the U.S. REX Osprey also recently launched the first Ethereum staking ETF in the U.S., marking a major milestone for investors. Building on the recent buzz around Solana ETFs, Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley shared that $60 million was invested in the Europe Bitwise Solana Staking ETP this week, highlighting strong investor interest in Solana. $60,000,000 into the Europe Bitwise…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 17:44