New Crypto Projects Poised to Benefit From the UK Tokenized Banking Revolution

The post New Crypto Projects Poised to Benefit From the UK Tokenized Banking Revolution appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 27 September 2025 | 11:44 The financial landscape is shifting. UK banks plan to roll out tokenized customer deposits by 2026 under a Bank of England–backed pilot, setting the stage for a new era of digital money. As the banking system moves on-chain, tokens with real use cases are well placed to benefit. These aren’t just passing meme coins, but projects that combine finance, technology, and investor appeal. What follows are three new crypto projects that could thrive as the rails of money change. If tokenized deposits take hold, they may rank among the best presale opportunities of this cycle. Why Tokenized Deposits Matter UK banks are moving fast. HSBC, Barclays, NatWest, Lloyds, Santander, and Nationwide are already testing tokenized sterling deposits (GBTD) in a pilot coordinated by UK Finance. The program will run until mid-2026 and covers everyday payments, remortgaging, and even settlement of digital assets. The Bank of England has given its blessing. Governor Andrew Bailey has made it clear: tokenized deposits are the future, stablecoins are a risk. This isn’t just happening in the UK. Several European banks have announced plans to launch a euro-backed stablecoin, showing the region is also moving toward digital money. Meanwhile, in the U.S., Trump’s GENIUS Act is already reshaping the market by giving banks and institutions clearer rules for digital assets. Together, these moves highlight that tokenized finance is part of a broader global shift. The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority won’t finish its stablecoin rules until late 2026. Until then, tokenized deposits let banks issue digital cash today, without waiting on regulators. 1. Best Wallet Token ($BEST) – Utility-Packed Token With Real Demand Best Wallet Token ($BEST) is more than just a wallet add-on – it’s the engine of the Best Wallet ecosystem. Holding the token unlocks a stack…