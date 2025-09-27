Giełda MEXC
Crypto service provider SOS Limited has temporarily shut down its internal Bitcoin mining operations.
PANews reported on September 27 that according to PRNewswire, SOS Limited, a New York Stock Exchange-listed crypto service provider engaged in commodity trading and cryptocurrency mining and hosting, disclosed in its latest 2025 semi-annual financial results report that the company has temporarily closed its internal Bitcoin mining business (autonomous mining). The company raised US$7.5 million through a rights issue at the end of July and expects to prioritize the development and expansion of third-party mining hosting services.
PANews
2025/09/27 17:40
BTC Recovery Halted at $110K, XRL Skyrockets 23% Daily: Weekend Watch
XPL is today's top performer shortly after its launch.
CryptoPotato
2025/09/27 17:24
XRP Price: Bulls Defends Key Support as Blackrock ETF Momentum Builds
TLDR XRP trades near $2.80 after defending the $2.70 support level multiple times in recent weeks Technical analysis shows RSI near 40 indicating weak demand, while MACD stabilizes suggesting selling pressure may be easing BlackRock executive discusses potential XRP ETF evaluation based on client demand, market cap, and liquidity factors Analysts identify potential retest of [...] The post XRP Price: Bulls Defends Key Support as Blackrock ETF Momentum Builds appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/27 17:13
Earning Passive Income in DeFi Beyond Staking and Yield Farming
Discover the top ways to earn passive income in DeFi — from staking and lending to Zexpire’s $ZX token, a new way to profit from crypto volatility.
Cryptodaily
2025/09/27 17:09
Bitdeer's total Bitcoin holdings increased to 1997.5, and mining output this week was 108.3 BTC.
PANews reported on September 27th that Bitdeer, a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, released its latest Bitcoin holdings data on the X platform. As of September 26th, its total Bitcoin holdings had increased to 1,997.5 (Note: This number is pure holdings and does not include Bitcoin deposited by customers). In addition, its Bitcoin mining output this week was 108.3 BTC, but 76.9 BTC were sold during the same period.
PANews
2025/09/27 17:04
Multiple Solana Staking ETFs Could Get SEC Approval Within Two Weeks
TLDR Major ETF firms including Grayscale, Fidelity, Bitwise, VanEck and others filed amended S-1 documents with the SEC for Solana ETFs that include staking features ETF analyst Nate Geraci predicts approval could come within two weeks due to streamlined SEC processes All filings include staking provisions allowing funds to earn yield through Solana’s proof-of-stake mechanism [...] The post Multiple Solana Staking ETFs Could Get SEC Approval Within Two Weeks appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/27 17:02
When will Bitcoin go up again? – Insights from KEY indicators
ETF outflows crush Bitcoin’s September gains. Is Q4 the bulls’ last lifeline?
Coinstats
2025/09/27 17:00
Cardano ADA Enters Institutional Spotlight as Reliance Allocates to $120M Treasury
OReliance Global Group, a Nasdaq-listed insurance technology company, confirmed that it has added Cardano’s native token ADA to its Digital Asset Treasury. This development follows its first crypto allocation earlier in the month with Ethereum. Ezra Beyman, the company’s Chairman and CEO, highlighted that Cardano’s focus on sustainability and governance made it an attractive choice. […]
Tronweekly
2025/09/27 17:00
New Crypto Projects Poised to Benefit From the UK Tokenized Banking Revolution
The post New Crypto Projects Poised to Benefit From the UK Tokenized Banking Revolution appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 27 September 2025 | 11:44 The financial landscape is shifting. UK banks plan to roll out tokenized customer deposits by 2026 under a Bank of England–backed pilot, setting the stage for a new era of digital money. As the banking system moves on-chain, tokens with real use cases are well placed to benefit. These aren’t just passing meme coins, but projects that combine finance, technology, and investor appeal. What follows are three new crypto projects that could thrive as the rails of money change. If tokenized deposits take hold, they may rank among the best presale opportunities of this cycle. Why Tokenized Deposits Matter UK banks are moving fast. HSBC, Barclays, NatWest, Lloyds, Santander, and Nationwide are already testing tokenized sterling deposits (GBTD) in a pilot coordinated by UK Finance. The program will run until mid-2026 and covers everyday payments, remortgaging, and even settlement of digital assets. The Bank of England has given its blessing. Governor Andrew Bailey has made it clear: tokenized deposits are the future, stablecoins are a risk. This isn’t just happening in the UK. Several European banks have announced plans to launch a euro-backed stablecoin, showing the region is also moving toward digital money. Meanwhile, in the U.S., Trump’s GENIUS Act is already reshaping the market by giving banks and institutions clearer rules for digital assets. Together, these moves highlight that tokenized finance is part of a broader global shift. The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority won’t finish its stablecoin rules until late 2026. Until then, tokenized deposits let banks issue digital cash today, without waiting on regulators. 1. Best Wallet Token ($BEST) – Utility-Packed Token With Real Demand Best Wallet Token ($BEST) is more than just a wallet add-on – it’s the engine of the Best Wallet ecosystem. Holding the token unlocks a stack…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 16:46
WLFI: The token supported by the Trumps launches a massive buyback operation
Has Trump found the cure for plummeting cryptos? WLFI buys back its tokens burned with the financial blowtorch. A hastily botched operation or a finely tuned strategy? To be seen. L’article WLFI: The token supported by the Trumps launches a massive buyback operation est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats
2025/09/27 16:46
