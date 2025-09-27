Bombay Stock Exchange bars crypto-linked firm from listing

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has rejected a company's application for listing its shares. According to reports, the firm raised funds through a preferential stock offering to invest a bulk of the funds in cryptocurrencies, which is why the stock exchange barred its listing. In its statement, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) mentioned that "the policy on investment in virtual digital assets (VDAs) is under review and till a final view emerges, we would not be able to process the applications of this nature". The company in question, Jetking Infotrain, engages in IT training. The firm had initially gotten an in-principle approval from the BSE on May 9, after the board passed a resolution on May 23 for allotment of more than 3.96 lakh shares, taking the total amount to Rs. 6 lakh (approximately $720,000). Bombay Stock Exchange rejects crypto-linked firm's listing application In the documents filed with the BSE, based on which it received its initial clearance, its objectives were stated as providing education and skill development, general corporate purposes, and acquisition of VDAs. Most of the proceeds from the issue, which is around Rs. 3.96 crore, representing about 60% were to be invested in buying VDAs. Jetking has crypto investments in its treasury book, a disclosure it made to the Registrar of Companies under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Indian firms are allowed to invest in VDAs, just as they use surplus funds in mutual funds, securities, and fixed deposits, but are required to disclose them. The BSE directives indicate that even though companies are allowed to take direct crypto exposure out of cash profits and internal accruals, authorities are still against listed companies raising funds to invest in digital assets. "We had processed the application in the normal course as per extant norms. Final approval was kept…