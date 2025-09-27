Giełda MEXC
Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now? Lyno AI Surges With Bold Predictions
Lyno AI is currently the most profitable crypto presale to purchase, and it draws the attention of many investors due to the innovative AI-based arbitrage. The Early Bird presale is currently on the presale phase where the tokens are sold at 0.050 and 793,580 tokens have been sold and 39,679 raised to date. Investors can […] The post Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now? Lyno AI Surges With Bold Predictions appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/27 17:43
Bombay Stock Exchange bars crypto-linked firm from listing
The post Bombay Stock Exchange bars crypto-linked firm from listing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has rejected a company’s application for listing its shares. According to reports, the firm raised funds through a preferential stock offering to invest a bulk of the funds in cryptocurrencies, which is why the stock exchange barred its listing. In its statement, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) mentioned that “the policy on investment in virtual digital assets (VDAs) is under review and till a final view emerges, we would not be able to process the applications of this nature”. The company in question, Jetking Infotrain, engages in IT training. The firm had initially gotten an in-principle approval from the BSE on May 9, after the board passed a resolution on May 23 for allotment of more than 3.96 lakh shares, taking the total amount to Rs. 6 lakh (approximately $720,000). Bombay Stock Exchange rejects crypto-linked firm’s listing application In the documents filed with the BSE, based on which it received its initial clearance, its objectives were stated as providing education and skill development, general corporate purposes, and acquisition of VDAs. Most of the proceeds from the issue, which is around Rs. 3.96 crore, representing about 60% were to be invested in buying VDAs. Jetking has crypto investments in its treasury book, a disclosure it made to the Registrar of Companies under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Indian firms are allowed to invest in VDAs, just as they use surplus funds in mutual funds, securities, and fixed deposits, but are required to disclose them. The BSE directives indicate that even though companies are allowed to take direct crypto exposure out of cash profits and internal accruals, authorities are still against listed companies raising funds to invest in digital assets. “We had processed the application in the normal course as per extant norms. Final approval was kept…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 17:34
Vitalik Buterin Warns EU’s Chat Control Could Break Digital Privacy: “Fight It”
The post Vitalik Buterin Warns EU’s Chat Control Could Break Digital Privacy: “Fight It” appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has slammed the European Union’s proposed “Chat Control” law, warning it threatens the basic right to privacy in online communications. Critics say this could turn everyday digital communication into a mass surveillance tool, raising serious questions about how far governments should go in the name of security. Are the concerns valid? …
CoinPedia
2025/09/27 17:32
Ethereum Price Steady Above $4,000 With Bold $15,000 Forecast in Sight
Ethereum is holding steady at a critical level, and there is a split opinion on what is next. Some think the price is set to go up further in the short term, while others think it could dip slightly before returning. The next few weeks will be critical in determining which direction Ethereum decides to […]
Tronweekly
2025/09/27 17:30
Indian agency files charges against businessman over crypto linked to scammers
The post Indian agency files charges against businessman over crypto linked to scammers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Indian agency, The Enforcement Directorate, has filed a charge sheet against businessman Raj Kundra, accusing him of having about 285 Bitcoins, which are proceeds of crime. The Bitcoin, worth Rs. 150.47 crore (approximately $18 million), was received from late crypto scam mastermind Amit Bhardwaj, Indian authorities said. The charge sheet was filed before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court. Indian authorities claimed that Kundra concealed crucial evidence in the case and failed to surrender the digital assets linked to the crime. According to the ED, Kundra remains in possession of the Bitcoin, enjoying the proceeds of crime. The Indian agency also mentioned that he conducted a transaction with his wife, Shilpa Shetty, an actress, at below market rate to obfuscate the funds gotten through criminal activities. Indian agency files charges against businessman over crime-linked Bitcoin The money laundering case originates from several FIRs filed by police in the Maharashtra and Delhi regions against Variable Tech Private Limited and several individuals, including Amit Bhardwaj, Ajay Bhardwaj, Vivek Bhardwaj, and Mahender Bhardwaj. Indian authorities claimed that the promoters promised investors huge gains in return for their investments in a Bitcoin mining program, but instead got cheated. Authorities claimed that the suspects took the ill-gotten Bitcoin and sent it into obscure online wallets. The Indian agency claimed that Kundra received the said Bitcoin from Amit Bhardwaj for establishing a Bitcoin mining farm in Ukraine. Though the deal failed to materialize, authorities claimed that Kundra allegedly still retained possession of the Bitcoin, failing to remit it so that it could be returned to those who invested in the program. Thus, it can be safely concluded that the agreement was actually between Raj Kundra and Amit Bhardwaj (his father, Mahender Bhardwaj), and the argument given by Kundra that he acted as a mere…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 17:22
Ritual — active in the project with an eye on the drop
Ritual is a decentralized AI platform that enables any protocol, application, or smart contract to integrate artificial intelligence models into the blockchain. At the time of writing, the project is running a campaign where users can complete quests to earn points and Discord roles. The team has raised $25 million from Balaji Srinivasan, Polychain, Hack, […] Сообщение Ritual — active in the project with an eye on the drop появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Incrypted
2025/09/27 17:22
Ethereum News: Developers Approve Major Gas Limit Increase
Plans for Fusaka are moving quickly. Test runs are set to begin in October, and while developers initially aimed for […] The post Ethereum News: Developers Approve Major Gas Limit Increase appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/27 17:04
Best Crypto to Buy Now: Can Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Repeat Their Success? Pepeto Targets 100X Surge
The harsh reality is that if you missed the early waves of Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, expecting those exact rallies again isn’t realistic anymore.
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/27 16:00
Bowman urges clear rate-cut path to protect employment
Fed's Bowman states that clear rate cuts are necessary to balance the risks in the job market.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/27 15:34
Trump DOJ eases fears over Lisa Cook exit from Fed
Donald Trump’s legal team told the Supreme Court on Friday that forcing Lisa Cook out of the Federal Reserve Board won’t crash the financial markets.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/27 15:22
