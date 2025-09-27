2025-09-28 Sunday

Watch $112K and $107K for Big Moves

The post Watch $112K and $107K for Big Moves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Bitcoin holds near $109K, traders eye $112K resistance and $107K support for decisive breakout. Range-bound action shows BTC consolidating between $109,988 and $108,625, with volume fading on low timeframes. Analysts warn reclaiming $112K sparks uptrend, while breaking $107K risks correction toward $105K–$102K zones. Bitcoin Stuck at $109K: Watch $112K and $107K for Big Moves Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at $109,355 with a 24-hour volume of $43.15 billion. The price has slipped 0.24% in the past day and is down 6% over the week. The market is quiet, with traders watching for a clear signal on the next move. Analyst Ted noted that Bitcoin is holding near $109,000, a level that has acted as a pivot in recent days.  He said,  “I’m not expecting much activity over the weekend. If Bitcoin shows some volatility, $112K and $107K are 2 crucial levels.” Source: Ted/X Key Levels to Watch Ted pointed to $112,000 as the near-term resistance. He added, “A reclaim of the $112,000 level will start an uptrend.” A break above this mark could bring targets at $113,400 and $117,400, with scope to test $124,000 if momentum grows. On the other side, $107,000 stands as the main support. Ted warned, “A dump below $107,000 will start a bigger correction.” Should that level fail, traders may look to $105,800 and then the $103,400–$102,000 zone as the next demand areas. Range-Bound Action on Short Timeframes Altcoin Sherpa  described Bitcoin’s short-term action as sideways. He wrote, “$BTC range on low time frames.” His chart shows a range capped by $109,988 on the upside and $108,625 on the downside. Price has bounced between these levels without breaking out. Trading volume has eased compared to earlier, though occasional spikes appear when price tests the boundaries of the range. Bitcoin remains trapped between support at $107,000…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 18:24
Solana ETFs Add Staking as SEC Decision Nears

The post Solana ETFs Add Staking as SEC Decision Nears appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 27 September 2025 | 13:10 Solana is back in the spotlight as a wave of issuers push ahead with revised ETF proposals. Firms including Grayscale, Fidelity, Bitwise, VanEck, Franklin, CoinShares, and Canary have all updated their filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, this time adding staking to the mix. The adjustment would allow the funds to put their Solana holdings to work on-chain, generating rewards that can be distributed as income to shareholders. Analysts say the move not only enhances potential returns but also strengthens the case for regulatory approval. Bloomberg’s James Seyffart flagged the filings, while ETF specialist Nate Geraci suggested the SEC could deliver a decision in as little as two weeks. Momentum has been building for Solana ETFs throughout 2025. Institutional inflows have already surged in Europe, with Bitwise’s staking product attracting $60 million in its debut week. In the U.S., the REX-Osprey Solana + Staking ETF has also been gaining traction, surpassing $250 million in assets just months after launch. The fund recently restructured to improve tax efficiency, boosting its appeal further. Grayscale, meanwhile, is widening its focus beyond single assets. Its new CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF, which includes Solana and XRP, traded $22 million on its opening day. This adds to the growing sense that Solana exposure is becoming a core component of crypto investment strategies. Regulatory winds appear to be shifting in favor of approval. Earlier this month, the SEC streamlined rules for Ethereum products, reducing the need for one-off approvals. Market watchers believe the same framework will clear the path for Solana ETFs, potentially making early October a decisive moment. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 18:16
BNB Up, LINK Down: Digitap Captures Market Attention

The post BNB Up, LINK Down: Digitap Captures Market Attention appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BNB Up, LINK Down: Digitap Captures Market Attention Skip to content Home Press Release BNB Looks Bearish At $984 And LINK Shows Weakness At $23 While Digitap Enjoys Analyst 20x Forecast Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bnb-looks-bearish-at-984-and-link-shows-weakness-at-23-while-digitap-enjoys-analyst-20x-forecast/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 18:07
Tether Could Join World’s Most Valuable Private Firms with New Deal

The post Tether Could Join World’s Most Valuable Private Firms with New Deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 27 September 2025 | 13:03 Tether is edging closer to one of the biggest cash injections ever seen in crypto, with heavyweight investors SoftBank and Ark Investment Management circling the deal. Talks underway could value the stablecoin powerhouse at as much as $500 billion, a level that would place it among the planet’s most valuable private companies. The raise, reportedly seeking up to $20 billion for a minority stake, would reinforce Tether’s dominance in the $173 billion stablecoin market and highlight growing interest from traditional finance. SoftBank, famous for backing bold bets in tech, and Ark, which previously invested in Circle, are expected to play leading roles if the funding closes. The push comes as Tether expands beyond USDT. A U.S.-focused product called USAT is in the works, and the company has been moving to strengthen its ties with governments and regulators. Its reliance on short-term U.S. Treasuries has already generated billions in interest, underlining its unusual position as both a crypto giant and a financial juggernaut. Advising the deal is Cantor Fitzgerald, long a key partner and custodian for Tether’s reserves. With Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick still linked to Cantor, the raise also highlights the growing overlap between Washington, Wall Street, and digital assets. If finalized, the funding would dwarf most previous crypto rounds and further cement stablecoins as a backbone of global payments and markets. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 18:04
Small chance of breaking below the next support at 0.5730 – UOB Group

The post Small chance of breaking below the next support at 0.5730 – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New Zealand Dollar (NZD) could decline further, but it remains to be seen if it can break below the next support at 0.5730. In the longer run, the outlook for NZD remains negative; the next level to watch is 0.5730, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. Outlook for NZD remains negative 24-HOUR VIEW: “NZD plunged to a low of 0.5807 two days ago. In the early Asian session yesterday, we were of the view that NZD ‘could drop below the major support at 0.5800, but it might not be able to hold below this level.’ We also pointed out that ‘the next major support at 0.5775 is unlikely to come into view for now.’ We were correct on the first count, but not the second, as NZD plunged to a low of 0.5759. While strong downward momentum continues to suggest further declines, given the deeply oversold conditions, it remains to be seen if NZD can break below the next support at 0.5730. To sustain the oversold momentum, NZD must hold below 0.5800, with minor resistance at 0.5785.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “We have expected NZD to trade with a downward bias since last Friday (see annotations in the chart below). After NZD dropped to a low of 0.5807, we indicated yesterday (25 Sep, spot at 0.5815) that ‘the price action not only indicates that NZD could break below 0.5800, but also it may test the next major support at 0.5775.’ However, we did not expect NZD to drop below 0.5775 so soon, as it plunged to a low of 0.5759 in the NY session. The outlook for NZD remains negative as long as 0.5830 (‘strong resistance’ level was at 0.5865 yesterday) is not breached. The next level to watch on the downside is 0.5730.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/nzd-usd-small-chance-of-breaking-below-the-next-support-at-05730-uob-group-202509261416
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 17:55
Greeks.live: Multiple traders actively manage short options positions, including ETH call options and BTC put options

PANews reported on September 27th that Adam, a macro researcher at Greeks.live, published an English community briefing on the X platform, noting that the community displayed mixed sentiment, with traders positioning themselves on both sides, including selling call options at a strike price of $110,000 and buying put options at a strike price of $109,000. He expressed doubts about the current market optimism, noting that "CT's Q4 forecasts are overly optimistic," and describing the price action as "foolish price behavior." Traders observed significant volatility compression heading into the weekend, making it "difficult to see" significant moves. Several traders actively managed their short options positions, including ETH call options and BTC put options, aiming to take profits before holding them overnight.
PANews2025/09/27 17:28
U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick: Trump may forgive Musk but will not forget the negative impact

PANews reported on September 27th that according to The Hill, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that Trump may forgive Musk, but will not forget the negative impact he had after leaving the administration. Musk was once one of the president's closest allies in the Trump administration. Lutnick said: "I think Musk is that kind of person. He did win the president's friendship and admiration, but when he left, he showed a very negative side of himself. And I don't think the president will forget that negativity. Trump will remain friendly to Musk in the future and will be friendly and kind because he is indeed very affable, but do I think he will forget it? I don't think so."
PANews2025/09/27 17:20
Syz Capital Partner Richard Byworth Withdraws from Bitcoin ETFs and MSTR to Metaplanet

PANews reported on September 27 that according to BitcoinTreasuries, Richard Byworth, partner of Swiss hedge fund Syz Capital, is withdrawing funds from Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) and some Bitcoin ETF investments, and has begun to invest in Japanese Bitcoin treasury company Metaplanet. He expects the company's market performance to outperform Bitcoin's recent market trends by more than 50%.
PANews2025/09/27 17:18
Hong Kong-listed company Zhiyun International has completed the opening of a Bitcoin account and purchased more than one BTC.

PANews reported on September 27 that according to an announcement from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Zhiyun International, a Hong Kong-listed company, disclosed that its wholly-owned subsidiary Zhiyun Kuangshi Co., Ltd. has completed the opening of a Bitcoin account at a regulated virtual asset trading platform service provider in Hong Kong, and purchased more than one Bitcoin through the group's internal resources, with an average purchase price of approximately US$118,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$918,000).
PANews2025/09/27 17:14
Economist: Bitcoin's growth rate this year lags behind precious metals such as gold and silver, and it may have been in a long-term invisible bear market

PANews reported on September 27th that economist and cryptocurrency critic Peter Schiff published data on the X platform showing that BTC and ETH's year-to-date gains have lagged behind those of major precious metals: platinum is up 74%, silver is up 59%, palladium is up 44%, gold is up 43%, Ethereum is up 20%, and Bitcoin is up 16%. Peter Schiff also pointed out that Bitcoin has been in a long-term "hidden bear market," as its price, denominated in gold, is currently 22% below its August 2025 high and 20% below its November 2021 high.
PANews2025/09/27 17:09
