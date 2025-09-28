BTC Ends Weak Quarter Amid Seasonal Pressures as mNAV Contracts in Treasury Companies

BTC$109,481.70 just ended what is historically the largest cryptocurrency's third-worst week of the year with a greater-than-average drop of 5%. Week 38 effectively closes out the third quarter, which is up about 1%, as well as September, which has managed to hold flat. While the figures are consistent with the period's historical reputation as one of the weakest seasons of the year, a few catalysts might have contributed to the underperformance. On Friday, more than $17 billion in options expired, with the max pain price — the strike price at which option holders lose the most money and options writers profit the most — sitting at $110,000, which acted as a gravitational center for the spot price. A key technical factor remains the short-term holder cost basis at $110,775, which reflects the average on-chain acquisition price for coins that moved in the past six months. Bitcoin tested this level in August, and in bull markets, it typically moves toward this line multiple times. This year, it broke significantly below that level only once: during the tariff tantrum in April, when it dropped to as low as $74,500. Cost Basis (Glassnode) Zooming out, it is important to assess whether bitcoin remains in an uptrend characterized by higher highs and higher lows to get an idea of whether the rally is sustainable. Analyst Caleb Franzen highlights that bitcoin has slipped below its 100-day exponential moving average (EMA), with the 200-day EMA sitting at $106,186. The previous significant low was around $107,252 on Sept. 1, and for the broader trend to remain intact, bitcoin will need to hold above that level., Macro Backdrop The U.S. economy grew at an annualized pace of 3.8% in the second quarter, well above the 3.3% estimate and the strongest performance since the second quarter of 2023. Initial…