BTC Ends Weak Quarter Amid Seasonal Pressures as mNAV Contracts in Treasury Companies

BTC Ends Weak Quarter Amid Seasonal Pressures as mNAV Contracts in Treasury Companies

The post BTC Ends Weak Quarter Amid Seasonal Pressures as mNAV Contracts in Treasury Companies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BTC$109,481.70 just ended what is historically the largest cryptocurrency’s third-worst week of the year with a greater-than-average drop of 5%. Week 38 effectively closes out the third quarter, which is up about 1%, as well as September, which has managed to hold flat. While the figures are consistent with the period’s historical reputation as one of the weakest seasons of the year, a few catalysts might have contributed to the underperformance. On Friday, more than $17 billion in options expired, with the max pain price — the strike price at which option holders lose the most money and options writers profit the most — sitting at $110,000, which acted as a gravitational center for the spot price. A key technical factor remains the short-term holder cost basis at $110,775, which reflects the average on-chain acquisition price for coins that moved in the past six months. Bitcoin tested this level in August, and in bull markets, it typically moves toward this line multiple times. This year, it broke significantly below that level only once: during the tariff tantrum in April, when it dropped to as low as $74,500. Cost Basis (Glassnode) Zooming out, it is important to assess whether bitcoin remains in an uptrend characterized by higher highs and higher lows to get an idea of whether the rally is sustainable. Analyst Caleb Franzen highlights that bitcoin has slipped below its 100-day exponential moving average (EMA), with the 200-day EMA sitting at $106,186. The previous significant low was around $107,252 on Sept. 1, and for the broader trend to remain intact, bitcoin will need to hold above that level., Macro Backdrop The U.S. economy grew at an annualized pace of 3.8% in the second quarter, well above the 3.3% estimate and the strongest performance since the second quarter of 2023. Initial…
2025/09/28 02:41
Solana Strengthens Above $220 as MAGAX Presale Captures Viral Momentum

Solana Strengthens Above $220 as MAGAX Presale Captures Viral Momentum

The post Solana Strengthens Above $220 as MAGAX Presale Captures Viral Momentum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 27 September 2025 | 21:00 Solana trades near $220 in September 2025, backed by NFT and gaming growth, while MAGAX’s Meme-to-Earn presale is drawing massive retail attention. Solana Maintains Its Momentum in 2025 Solana (SOL) continues to prove its resilience in the competitive crypto landscape of 2025. Trading near $210, the network is once again positioning itself as a frontrunner in high-speed, low-cost blockchain infrastructure. According to CoinMarketCap, Solana remains in the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, underscoring its relevance despite constant challenges from Ethereum and newer rivals. The network’s ability to process up to 65,000 transactions per second (TPS) with minimal fees has kept developers and retail users loyal, particularly in NFT marketplaces and gaming ecosystems. Institutional investors are also taking notice, with Solana staking inflows rising steadily throughout 2025. Yet while Solana’s strength reinforces its position in established markets, the retail spotlight is shifting toward Moonshot MAGAX ($MAGAX) — a presale project tapping directly into the cultural wave of Meme-to-Earn engagement. Source: CoinMarketCap MAGAX: A Viral Contrast to Solana’s Institutional Strength While Solana delivers technical performance and scalability, MAGAX offers an entirely different kind of value proposition: culture-driven adoption. Instead of relying on transaction throughput, MAGAX leverages its Meme-to-Earn model, turning memes into a functional economy where users get rewarded for creating and sharing content. At the heart of this innovation is Loomint AI, which verifies authentic creators and filters out bots, ensuring fair rewards across platforms like TikTok, Reddit, Instagram, and X (Twitter). This unique model has helped the MAGAX presale quickly attract more than 80,000 participants — a level of retail engagement Solana itself once enjoyed during its early DeFi and NFT boom. Currently in Stage 2 of its presale, MAGAX is priced at $0.000293 per token, with a 5% instant bonus for…
2025/09/28 02:16
Packers Stop Dallas, Chiefs And Bengals Cover

Packers Stop Dallas, Chiefs And Bengals Cover

The post Packers Stop Dallas, Chiefs And Bengals Cover appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Green Bay’s Micah Parsons returns to Dallas after being traded before the season. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Kansas City and Baltimore, Super Bowl contenders who have not found their footing this season, will meet in a Sunday afternoon showcase. When the NFL adopted a weighted schedule in 1978, these kinds of games — better against better, poorer against poorer based on the previous year’s record — became commonplace. Good for parity. Bad for contenders trying to stay on top. Baltimore already has played 2024 playoff teams Buffalo and Detroit, both losses. The Chiefs have played and lost to playoff teams Los Angeles Chargers and the Super Bowl champion Eagles. The Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys meet in the Micah Parsons Reunion Tour in Big D in the Sunday night feature, while underachievers Cincinnati and Denver play in one of two Monday night games. Derrick Henry has left opponents — and occasionally the ball — in his wake this season. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Baltimore Ravens (1-2) at Kansas City Chiefs (1-2) Sunday, CBS, 4:25 pm ET Neither team has been particularly impressive this season, and the Ravens now have an unexpected concern — running back Derrick Henry has fumbled in each of the first three games after losing only three times all last season. A costly late fumble turned the Buffalo game around. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has again been brilliant this season, leading the league in quarterback rating with nine touchdowns and no interceptions, but Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has found ways around him. Jackson is 1-4 in five starts against KC. The Chiefs have not played well offensively, but the Ravens have been porous. The Chiefs win at home — they are…
2025/09/28 02:10
Bitcoin to start a bigger correction at this level, according to analyst

Bitcoin to start a bigger correction at this level, according to analyst

The post Bitcoin to start a bigger correction at this level, according to analyst appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Bitcoin (BTC) lingers below the $110,000 mark, a trading analyst has warned that the asset may be facing a deeper correction if certain levels are breached. According to analysis by Ted Pillows, after a recent decline from resistance above $113,000, the cryptocurrency is holding within a critical support zone.  Bitcoin price analysis chart. Source: Ted Pillows The outlook suggests that $112,000 remains a key level for bulls, as reclaiming it could trigger a fresh uptrend toward $118,000 and potentially retest the $123,000–$124,000 region. On the downside, immediate support lies around $107,000, where failure to hold could confirm the start of a broader correction.  A break below this level would expose the next major support cluster near $105,000, extending down to $101,000, signaling a deeper retracement. Notably, Bitcoin’s current price action highlights indecision, with the asset consolidating in a narrow range as traders weigh whether momentum will shift upward or give way to stronger selling pressure.  Therefore, a decisive move above $112,000 or below $107,000 is likely to set the tone for the coming weeks, with volatility expected to build as these thresholds are tested. Bitcoin price analysis  At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $109,386, down 0.11% in the past 24 hours and nearly 6% lower on the weekly chart.  Bitcoin seven-day price chart. Source: Finbold The 50-day simple moving average (SMA) stands at $114,313, signaling short-term weakness and reinforcing the ongoing bearish sentiment. However, the asset remains above the 200-day SMA of $104,142, suggesting the broader trend is intact unless that level is broken. Meanwhile, the 14-day RSI at 37.81 reflects bearish momentum, edging closer to oversold territory.  While sellers remain in control, the indicator suggests Bitcoin could soon enter a zone where buyers step in to defend key support levels. For any sustained upward move, the asset…
2025/09/28 02:07
Ether.fi Foundation Executes $7.1M ETHFI Buyback, Fueling DeFi Scarcity Debate

Ether.fi Foundation Executes $7.1M ETHFI Buyback, Fueling DeFi Scarcity Debate

The post Ether.fi Foundation Executes $7.1M ETHFI Buyback, Fueling DeFi Scarcity Debate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Ether.fi buys 127,000 ETHFI tokens with protocol revenue of 51 ETH. Weekly buybacks exceed $7.1M in total purchases. Market eyes scarcity potential in DeFi-focused governance tokens. The ether.fi Foundation utilized 51 ETH, equivalent to approximately $205,000, for repurchasing 127,000 ETHFI tokens in late September 2025, increasing the total buyback to over $7.1 million. This buyback strategy highlights ether.fi’s commitment to reducing supply and enhancing token value, sparking increased interest in ETHFI and sETHFI among DeFi stakeholders. Ether.fi’s $7.1M ETHFI Buyback Strategy Unveiled Ether.fi Foundation completed a buyback of 127,000 ETHFI tokens this week, investing approximately $205,000 from its protocol revenue. This action marks part of a strategic buyback initiative, having accumulated over $7.1 million in total ETHFI repurchases. CEO Mike Silagadze plays a leading role in executing these strategic measures, constantly updating developments on X (Twitter). The buyback is expected to enforce positive buy pressure on ETHFI, reducing its circulating supply significantly. By prudently allocating protocol revenue to these repurchases, ether.fi aims to amplify token value, rendering its governance more appealing to stakeholders. Market observers note parallels to successful buyback models in DeFi, noting Silagadze’s speculative public remarks on X regarding potential scarcity impact. His statement drew trade analyst attention by illustrating hypothetical scenarios showcasing DeFi’s transformative potential via scarcity, prompting extensive community discussion. Ethereum’s Price Amid Market Volatility: Key Analysis Did you know? Historical buybacks often attempt to recreate bitcoin halving-like scarcity by reducing supply, enhancing price stability and increasing value for token holders. Ethereum’s current price is $4,000.42, falling by 1.07% over the last day. Per CoinMarketCap, its market cap stands at $482.86 billion with a dominance of 12.81%. Trading volume hit $25.25 billion, reflecting a sharp decline of 53.82%. Meanwhile, its 90-day gain is notable at 64.08%. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 17:55…
2025/09/28 02:00
12 Crypto Time Capsules Open in 2 Days: Dormant Wallets Move $32M in Bitcoin

12 Crypto Time Capsules Open in 2 Days: Dormant Wallets Move $32M in Bitcoin

The post 12 Crypto Time Capsules Open in 2 Days: Dormant Wallets Move $32M in Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dormant no more, a dozen long-silent bitcoin wallets just broke their decade-long nap and dropped a combined 294.56 BTC—roughly $32.24 million—back into circulation over the last 48 hours. Bitcoin Blast From the Past: 12 Dormant Wallets Shift Nearly 300 BTC Since Sept. 26, nearly 300 BTC that hadn’t twitched in years suddenly stirred. The oldest […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/12-crypto-time-capsules-open-in-2-days-dormant-wallets-move-32m-in-bitcoin/
2025/09/28 01:50
Ethereum Struggles to Hold $4,000 as ETF Outflows and Selling Mount

Ethereum Struggles to Hold $4,000 as ETF Outflows and Selling Mount

TLDR Ethereum saw $796M in ETF outflows, signaling a drop in institutional demand. Ethereum’s Liveliness metric hits a 2023 high, reflecting long-term holder selling. Ethereum struggles to hold the $3,875 support level amid increasing bearish pressure. A continued lack of demand could push Ethereum’s price to $3,626 or lower. Ethereum’s recovery is showing signs of [...] The post Ethereum Struggles to Hold $4,000 as ETF Outflows and Selling Mount appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/09/28 00:51
Exploring Promising Altcoins for October's Market Surge

Exploring Promising Altcoins for October's Market Surge

Understanding cryptocurrency market dynamics can be complex, particularly when anticipating shifts such as the October surge in value, commonly referred to as "Uptober." Historically, as Bitcoin experiences a rise, subsequent investments tend to flow into lesser-known altcoins, heralding the start of what many call an altseason. This year, certain altcoins are on the radar for potentially yielding extraordinary returns. What is Uptober? October has been notably significant for the cryptocurrency market, often marking the beginning of price increases that last through the end of the year. Past trends suggest a robust performance during these months, with Bitcoin leading the charge followed by impressive rallies in altcoins. Altcoins to Watch, According to Experts Dogecoin pundits like OxPhilantrop have pinpointed several altcoins they believe are poised for significant gains. They draw parallels between current market conditions and those of 2021—an exceptionally strong year for altcoins. The Noteworthy Altcoins Ondo Foundation (ONDO): With its innovative on-chain solutions for managing tokenized real-world assets, ONDO stands out to experts as a token with potential for substantial price appreciation. The Ionet Protocol (IO): This project aims at decentralizing computing power for machine learning applications, offering significant cost reductions compared to existing solutions. The PayDax Protocol (PDP): Redefining traditional banking, this protocol boasts a decentralized peer-to-peer financial system, earning its place as a top contender for investment. Learn more about PayDax. Highlight on PayDax Protocol (PDP) Among the mentioned altcoins, PayDax Protocol gets a special nod due to its impressive presale success and the robust suite of services it offers linking traditional and cryptocurrency markets. With significant security measures, like continuous smart contract audits, and global regulatory compliance, PayDax aims to mitigate common presale risks. Their transparent operational model includes regular updates and complete executive disclosures, fostering community trust and engagement. Investment Opportunities with PayDax The current presale stage offers a unique chance for investors to purchase PDP tokens at advantageous prices, with predictions suggesting potential gains up to 10,000%. Taking action now could mean considerable portfolio growth, especially with additional incentives like an 80% purchase bonus using the code "PD80BONUS." Connect with PayDax Join the Presale | Website | Whitepaper | Twitter | Telegram Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
2025/09/28 00:37
Spot Solana ETF’s met staking onderweg volgens Nate Geraci

Spot Solana ETF’s met staking onderweg volgens Nate Geraci

Er lijkt opnieuw beweging te komen in de wereld van crypto ETF’s. Deze week hebben maar liefst zeven grote financiële partijen hun gewijzigde aanvragen ingediend voor een spot Solana ETF, en daar zit iets interessants bij: staking. Volgens ETF Store CEO Nate Geraci is dit een veelbelovend signaal, niet alleen... Het bericht Spot Solana ETF’s met staking onderweg volgens Nate Geraci verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
2025/09/28 00:29
Why XRP Price Has Dropped Despite Massive Success This Week

Why XRP Price Has Dropped Despite Massive Success This Week

XRP slipped 6.88% over the past 7 days, trading at $2.78, despite a wave of positive developments bolstering sentiment around the crypto.
2025/09/28 00:16
