2025-09-28 Sunday

GitHub Discontinues Recent Changes to Home Dashboard

GitHub Discontinues Recent Changes to Home Dashboard

The post GitHub Discontinues Recent Changes to Home Dashboard appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Timothy Morano Sep 26, 2025 10:44 GitHub has concluded its testing of new improvements to the home dashboard, which were initially available to a subset of users. The changes have now been disabled. GitHub has announced the conclusion of its recent testing phase for improvements to the home dashboard. The changes, which included modifications to both the content and layout, were initially rolled out to a limited group of users. According to The GitHub Blog, these updates have now been disabled as the testing period has ended. Testing Phase Overview Last month, GitHub initiated a test aimed at enhancing user experience by refining the home dashboard’s interface. The improvements were designed to deliver a more streamlined and user-friendly experience, focusing on better content organization and layout adjustments. This initiative was part of GitHub’s ongoing efforts to optimize its platform for developers. Feedback and Future Plans Despite the changes being disabled, the feedback gathered during the test period will likely inform future updates to the dashboard. GitHub has not yet detailed specific future plans for the dashboard but remains committed to evolving its platform based on user input and technological advancements. Related Developments This move comes amidst a broader trend of tech companies continuously updating and testing new features to enhance user engagement and satisfaction. As platforms like GitHub serve an increasingly global and diverse user base, maintaining a balance between innovation and usability becomes crucial. Users are encouraged to stay informed about upcoming changes and participate in feedback opportunities to influence future enhancements. For more information on GitHub’s updates, users can refer to the official changelog and blog posts. Image source: Shutterstock Source: https://blockchain.news/news/github-discontinues-recent-changes-home-dashboard
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 18:41
Coinbase (COIN) Stock Falls 6% as Mizuho Raises Price Target to $300. Time To Buy?

Coinbase (COIN) Stock Falls 6% as Mizuho Raises Price Target to $300. Time To Buy?

TLDR Coinbase stock dropped 6% this week to $312.59 as crypto market sell-off reduced trading volumes Q2 earnings disappointed with transaction revenue down 39% quarter-over-quarter and higher operating costs Mizuho raised price target to $300 from $267, citing benefits from potential interest rate cuts Security concerns and regulatory scrutiny continue to weigh on investor sentiment [...] The post Coinbase (COIN) Stock Falls 6% as Mizuho Raises Price Target to $300. Time To Buy? appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/27 18:39
NVIDIA Unveils Neural Innovations to Revolutionize Robot Learning

NVIDIA Unveils Neural Innovations to Revolutionize Robot Learning

The post NVIDIA Unveils Neural Innovations to Revolutionize Robot Learning appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ted Hisokawa Sep 26, 2025 10:23 NVIDIA introduces three groundbreaking neural technologies aimed at enhancing robot learning, bridging the gap between simulation and real-world applications. NVIDIA has unveiled a trio of neural advancements designed to propel robot learning into new realms, according to NVIDIA Research. These innovations were highlighted during the Conference on Robot Learning (CoRL) 2025, showcasing significant strides in how robots can learn and adapt to complex real-world tasks. Neural Robot Dynamics (NeRD) The first of these innovations, Neural Robot Dynamics (NeRD), enhances simulation capabilities by integrating learned dynamics models. These models are capable of generalizing across different tasks while allowing for real-world fine-tuning. This approach replaces traditional low-level dynamics in simulators, enabling a hybrid framework that effectively bridges the gap between simulation and reality. NeRD has demonstrated remarkable accuracy, achieving less than 0.1% error in simulations involving the ANYmal quadruped robot. This model’s ability to adapt real-world data further narrows the simulation-to-reality gap, offering a robust tool for developers working on intricate robotic systems. Reference-Scoped Exploration (RSE) Another breakthrough, Reference-Scoped Exploration (RSE), focuses on enhancing robotic dexterity by leveraging human motion capture data. By treating human demonstrations as adaptive guidance rather than strict templates, RSE allows robots to autonomously discover motions that suit their unique configurations. This method shows a significant improvement in success rates, especially when tested on the Inspire and Allegro robotic hands. Vision-Tactile Refinement (VT-Refine) Lastly, VT-Refine combines vision and tactile sensing to tackle precise bimanual assembly tasks. This innovative approach employs a real-to-sim-to-real framework, wherein limited real-world demonstrations are used to pretrain policies which are then fine-tuned in simulation environments. The outcome is a notable enhancement in task performance, with real-world success rates improving by up to 40%. The integration of visual and tactile feedback…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 18:17
Best AI Presales in 2025: Analysts Highlight Lyno AI as the #1 Pick

Best AI Presales in 2025: Analysts Highlight Lyno AI as the #1 Pick

The post Best AI Presales in 2025: Analysts Highlight Lyno AI as the #1 Pick appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lyno AI is receiving significant interest as the leading AI presale of 2025. Analysts point to its sophisticated decision engine and actual cross-chain features.   Analysts Are Buzzing—Early $LYNO Investors Could Ride the Next 181% Boom! Early Bird, which is the first phase of the Lyno AI presale, is already running at 0.050 per token. There are 793,580 tokens sold to date and a total of 39,679 has been raised. The second step of presale raises the price to 0.055, and the ultimate goal is 0.100 per token. Any investor who buys over $100 worth of tokens will be eligible for a giveaway option where they can win 100K, which will be divided into ten prizes of 10K each. The momentum of the presale is characterized by high early-adoption. Analysts commend the neural-optimized risk assessment engine of Lyno AI. Because it uses oracle-fed gas analytics, it can run on over 15 blockchains as opposed to other AI tokens. This wideness enables even people, like a teacher in Santiago de Cuba, to make money on autonomous arbitrage. As Cardano owners continue to swap in presales of $10 million, and Cronos soars 181% this month, Lyno AI will be the platform adopted by many early adopters. No Capital? No Problem—Flash Loans and AI Arbitrage Are Yours With $LYNO! Many projects do not have true AI-powered cross-chain arbitrage as Lyno AI provides. Security and reliability of its smart contracts are audit-tested by Cyberscope. The platform links liquidity pools on Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Optimism as well as with 12 other networks. AI is used to scan prices and liquidity in real time to identify arbitrage opportunities. Trades are executed within milliseconds having automatic risk controls and flash loans without initial capital requirements. The token holders control the governance, fee structures, and supported…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 18:14
Unveiling ADA’s Transformative Path To $2 By 2030

Unveiling ADA's Transformative Path To $2 By 2030

The post Unveiling ADA’s Transformative Path To $2 By 2030 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano Price Prediction: Unveiling ADA’s Transformative Path To $2 By 2030 Skip to content Home Crypto News Cardano Price Prediction: Unveiling ADA’s Transformative Path to $2 by 2030 Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/cardano-price-prediction-2030-2/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 18:03
why digital assets are taking over

why digital assets are taking over

The post why digital assets are taking over appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The global economy is at an inflection point. Traditional models built on centralized banking, paper-based settlement, and slow-moving institutions are giving way to digital-first systems. From payments to capital markets, the transition is accelerating, powered by blockchain, tokenization, and the rapid growth of digital assets. In recent months, this shift has only become clearer. Central banks are trialing digital currencies, corporations are experimenting with blockchain-based supply chains, and investors are allocating to crypto at unprecedented levels. This transformation mirrors earlier technological revolutions. Just as the internet displaced old communication models and cloud computing replaced on-premises infrastructure, digital assets are set to redefine how value is stored and transferred. The “old economy” isn’t disappearing overnight, but its dominance is waning. Younger generations, emerging markets, and institutional innovators are pulling finance into the digital realm. For investors, this moment represents not only a change in infrastructure but also an opportunity to identify projects that will thrive in a tokenized world. Among them, MAGACOIN FINANCE is quickly gaining visibility as a presale phenomenon aligned with this new digital era. The decline of traditional models Signs of the old system’s limits are everywhere. Settlement times for cross-border payments remain slow, often taking days to clear. Bank transfer fees eat into remittances that are lifelines for emerging economies. Centralized intermediaries control flows of capital and information, making transparency scarce. Meanwhile, younger consumers increasingly demand instant, 24/7 financial access through apps and platforms, expectations that legacy institutions often fail to meet. Global debt levels also weigh heavily on the old order. With governments running deficits and central banks debasing currencies, trust in traditional fiat systems is eroding. Investors are looking for hedges not just against inflation but against systemic inefficiency. Digital assets, whether in the form of Bitcoin, Ethereum, or stablecoins, offer transparency, speed, and a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 18:00
Trump’s New Pharma, Truck Tariffs: Terrible Or Toothless?

Trump's New Pharma, Truck Tariffs: Terrible Or Toothless?

The post Trump’s New Pharma, Truck Tariffs: Terrible Or Toothless? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mexico dominates U.S. imports of heavy-duty trucks, accounting for 82.31% of the total this year. The United States also has its second-largest deficit with Mexico. ustradenumbers.com Add heavy trucks and pharmaceuticals to the long list of imports President Trump has targeted for tariffs in his quixotic battle to rid the nation of its $1 trillion annual trade deficit. Trump announced on Thursday he was imposing 100% tariffs on branded or patented pharmaceutical products – essentially an embargo – and 25% tariffs on commercial trucks, effective Oct. 1. Terrible? With pharmaceuticals, maybe not, since about 90% of all prescriptions filled in the United States are generics, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. They are not affected. In addition, any drug maker that is building a manufacturing plant in the United States is exempt. Might need to switch this one to toothless. What about those heavy-duty trucks? Terrible? Maybe not, since 82.31% of trucks (HS 8704) imported this year come from Mexico, mainly through Port Laredo and Eagle Pass, Texas, and another 13,40% from Canada. That’s 95.71% of the $24.1 billion total, according to U.S. Census Bureau data through July, the latest available. Mexico and Canada are, of course, the “M” and the “C” in USMCA, the treaty Trump negotiated in his first term that has allowed imports to enter the United States without being subjected to tariffs if they were compliant with the treaty, as had been the case with the treaty’s successor, NAFTA. But maybe so. Maybe it will be terrible for commercial vehicle manufacturers Daimler, Paccar, Volvo and Traton, all with manufacturing in Mexico. That’s because earlier this year, when announcing 25% tariffs that involved imports from USMCA partners Canada and Mexico, Trump followed with a “carve out,” meaning those imports that complied with the treaty terms…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 17:49
At AIESEC in Nigeria’s IYD 2025, Youth Leaders Prove the Future Is Now

At AIESEC in Nigeria's IYD 2025, Youth Leaders Prove the Future Is Now

At AIESEC in Nigeria’s IYD 2025 event, “Youth in a Connected World,” young leaders explored how technology, storytelling, and purposeful community action can drive meaningful change. From building trust beyond the internet, to championing local SDG initiatives, to amplifying youth voices through storytelling platforms like HackerNoon, the discussions reinforced one truth: the future isn’t something to wait for—it’s something youth are actively shaping today.
Hackernoon2025/09/27 17:00
Implementation Details of Tree-Diffusion: Architecture and Training for Inverse Graphics

Implementation Details of Tree-Diffusion: Architecture and Training for Inverse Graphics

This article provides the technical implementation details of the Tree-Diffusion architecture using PyTorch and NF-ResNet.
Hackernoon2025/09/27 09:23
BlockDAG Presale Analysis Provides Context for XRP Tundra’s Market Strategy

BlockDAG Presale Analysis Provides Context for XRP Tundra's Market Strategy

XRP Tundra’s dual-token presale, staking model, and DAMM V2 liquidity design stand out in contrast to BlockDAG’s massive fundraising drive.
Cryptodaily2025/09/27 01:15
Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately

ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity

SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase

Tehran faces UN sanctions after missing 30-day deadline to meet Western demands

Crypto treasury companies pose a similar risk to the 2000s dotcom bust