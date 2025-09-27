Trump’s New Pharma, Truck Tariffs: Terrible Or Toothless?

Mexico dominates U.S. imports of heavy-duty trucks, accounting for 82.31% of the total this year. The United States also has its second-largest deficit with Mexico. ustradenumbers.com Add heavy trucks and pharmaceuticals to the long list of imports President Trump has targeted for tariffs in his quixotic battle to rid the nation of its $1 trillion annual trade deficit. Trump announced on Thursday he was imposing 100% tariffs on branded or patented pharmaceutical products – essentially an embargo – and 25% tariffs on commercial trucks, effective Oct. 1. Terrible? With pharmaceuticals, maybe not, since about 90% of all prescriptions filled in the United States are generics, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. They are not affected. In addition, any drug maker that is building a manufacturing plant in the United States is exempt. Might need to switch this one to toothless. What about those heavy-duty trucks? Terrible? Maybe not, since 82.31% of trucks (HS 8704) imported this year come from Mexico, mainly through Port Laredo and Eagle Pass, Texas, and another 13,40% from Canada. That's 95.71% of the $24.1 billion total, according to U.S. Census Bureau data through July, the latest available. Mexico and Canada are, of course, the "M" and the "C" in USMCA, the treaty Trump negotiated in his first term that has allowed imports to enter the United States without being subjected to tariffs if they were compliant with the treaty, as had been the case with the treaty's successor, NAFTA. But maybe so. Maybe it will be terrible for commercial vehicle manufacturers Daimler, Paccar, Volvo and Traton, all with manufacturing in Mexico. That's because earlier this year, when announcing 25% tariffs that involved imports from USMCA partners Canada and Mexico, Trump followed with a "carve out," meaning those imports that complied with the treaty terms…