2025-09-28 Sunday

Hyperliquid Launches HYPE/USDH Spot Trading Pair on September 27

Hyperliquid Launches HYPE/USDH Spot Trading Pair on September 27

The post Hyperliquid Launches HYPE/USDH Spot Trading Pair on September 27 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Hyperliquid adds HYPE/USDH trading pair after USDH/USDC introduction. Launch boosts $2.24 million spot trading volume via HyperCore. Pre-minted $15 million USDH strengthens intra-system liquidity. Hyperliquid introduced the HYPE/USDH spot trading pair on September 27, 2025, enhancing the platform’s offerings with its USDH stablecoin, developed by Native Markets. This launch aims to boost liquidity and offers an internal stablecoin alternative, potentially affecting USDC’s market position on Hyperliquid, as supported by over $2.24 million in initial trading volume. Significant Trading Surge as HYPE/USDH Debuts Hyperliquid introduced the HYPE/USDH trading pair, marking a significant development in its trading offerings. This addition follows validator community decisions and aligns with the goals of expanding Hyperliquid’s native market presence. The choice of a smaller native issuer over corporate options was favored due to ecosystem alignment, as evidenced by validator voting patterns. The new trading pair’s introduction resulted in a $2.24 million trading volume, enhancing liquidity within Hyperliquid’s network. This impact is tied to the pre-minted $15 million USDH, solidifying its market position. Community and industrial reactions highlight confidence in the strategic decisions by Hyperliquid. Official announcements from Native Markets emphasized the pre-minting efforts, though key opinion leaders have not publicly commented on this launch. “USDH is now live for all Hyperliquid users. The USDH / USDC spot order book is open on HyperCore, with over $15M USDH pre-minted in the last 24 hours.” — Native Markets Official Statement Community Trust Grows Amid Strategic Market Moves Did you know? Between synchronization with significant validator votes and expansion strategies, Hyperliquid’s HYPE introduction mirrors past developments using validator guidance to streamline native offerings, fostering liquidity and strategic expansions. Data from CoinMarketCap shows Hyperliquid (HYPE) trading at $43.45 with a market cap of $14.63 billion. Despite a 24-hour price increase of 4.29%, the 7-day change reflects a decrease…
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.98+1.77%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011481+7.98%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994+0.03%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 18:30
Crypto Growth Puts Financial Stability at Risk in Emerging Markets

Crypto Growth Puts Financial Stability at Risk in Emerging Markets

The post Crypto Growth Puts Financial Stability at Risk in Emerging Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech 27 September 2025 | 13:20 Moody’s has warned that the rapid spread of cryptocurrencies in developing nations could weaken governments’ control over their own financial systems. In a new report, the credit rating agency said digital assets are no longer confined to speculative investing but are increasingly being used for day-to-day savings and remittances. The rise of dollar-pegged stablecoins is of particular concern. Moody’s said their growing use in pricing and payments risks undermining local currencies and could replicate the effects of dollarization without official oversight. This shift may disrupt central banks’ ability to guide monetary policy, while also reducing transparency for regulators. The agency also pointed to capital flight as a mounting issue. With anonymous wallets and offshore exchanges, individuals in fragile economies now have easier ways to move wealth abroad, putting pressure on exchange rates and financial stability. Emerging markets in Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America have seen the fastest uptake of crypto, fueled by inflation, currency volatility, and limited access to traditional banking. By contrast, adoption in wealthier economies is being driven by institutional investors and clearer regulations. Moody’s estimates that more than half a billion people will be using cryptocurrencies globally by 2024, reflecting double-digit annual growth. The report frames this as both an opportunity for innovation and a challenge to sovereign monetary systems struggling to retain control. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011481+7.98%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012426-1.49%
MAY
MAY$0.03813-0.57%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 18:28
Bitwise Advances Filing For Solana ETF Approval With SEC

Bitwise Advances Filing For Solana ETF Approval With SEC

The post Bitwise Advances Filing For Solana ETF Approval With SEC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Spot Solana exchange-traded funds (ETFs) appear closer to hitting the market following Bitwise’s latest filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). On September 26, Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley revealed that the firm had filed its Form 8-A with the SEC. This filing represents a key procedural step that allows an ETF to begin trading once approval is granted. Sponsored Sponsored Other Solana ETF Issuers Make Further Amendments With SEC Horsley’s disclosure reinforces growing market optimism that a spot Solana ETF may not be far off. Meanwhile, the move follows a wave of amendments from multiple issuers, including Grayscale and Franklin Templeton. These updates signal intensified engagement between asset managers and the financial regulator. Nate Geraci, president of ETF advisory firm Nova Dius Wealth, said these amendments could accelerate the SEC’s review process. Considering this, he believes the regulator could issue approvals within two weeks, which would align with the financial regulator’s timeframe. Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart echoed this view, adding that this coordinated activity points to active dialogue between issuers and the SEC. Sponsored Sponsored Meanwhile, this surge in activity follows growing institutional appetite for Solana-linked investment products. The REX-Osprey Solana Staking ETF, launched in June as the first Solana-focused fund in the US, has already attracted over $300 million in inflows. Similarly, Bitwise disclosed $60 million of new capital entering its European Solana Staking ETP this week, underscoring investor conviction in Solana’s long-term potential. Market experts noted that this influx of institutional capital could have a meaningful impact on Solana’s market performance. Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan said Solana “has all the ingredients for an epic end-of-year run.” He pointed to the network’s strong activity and growing institutional participation as key drivers for its potential growth. Moreover, Hougan noted that Solana’s size makes it more…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011481+7.98%
FORM
FORM$0.913-8.37%
MAY
MAY$0.03813-0.57%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 18:27
Best Crypto to Buy Now: Which Coins Could Deliver 100x Gains in 2025?

Best Crypto to Buy Now: Which Coins Could Deliver 100x Gains in 2025?

AlphaPepe presale heats up with $0.00684 entry, staking up to 85% APR, and DAO governance ahead. Analysts say it could rival PEPE with 100x upside in 2025.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00494-2.17%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0222+1.23%
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1104-0.27%
Blockchainreporter2025/09/27 18:13
Vitalik Buterin Slams EU’s ‘Chat Control’ Bill, Warns of Privacy Threat

Vitalik Buterin Slams EU’s ‘Chat Control’ Bill, Warns of Privacy Threat

The post Vitalik Buterin Slams EU’s ‘Chat Control’ Bill, Warns of Privacy Threat appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has criticized the European Union’s proposed “Chat Control” legislation, warning that it threatens the right to privacy in digital communications. In a Saturday post shared on X, Buterin voiced opposition to mandatory surveillance measures that would require tech platforms to scan private messages for illegal content. “We all deserve privacy and security… for our private communications,” Buterin said. “You cannot make society secure by making people insecure,” he wrote, arguing that backdoors built for law enforcement are “inevitably hackable” and undermine the safety of everyone. The post was in response to another message by entrepreneur Pieter Levels, who urged Europeans to reject the regulation, warning that it could allow officials to access citizens’ personal messages. Vitalik slams EU’s Chat Control. Source: Vitalik Related: EU proposal to scan all private messages gains momentum Vitalik calls out lawmaker hypocrisy Buterin also called out the hypocrisy of lawmakers reportedly seeking to exempt themselves from the Chat Control legislation. “The fact that government officials want to exempt themselves from their own law is telling,” he said, linking to a report from EU Reporter. Per the report, a leaked draft of the proposed law has revealed that interior ministers are seeking to exempt themselves, along with intelligence, police and military staff, from the mass surveillance provisions aimed at scanning private chats. 15 EU countries currently support the proposal but fall short of the 65% population threshold required for passage. Germany, which holds the pivotal vote, has yet to take a final stance. If Germany votes in favor, the law will likely pass; if it abstains or opposes, the legislation is expected to fail. 15 EU countries support the law. Source: Fight Chat Control Related: US Treasury’s DeFi ID plan is ‘like putting cameras in every living room’ EU’s Chat Control could push users toward…
Solchat
CHAT$0.2281+0.61%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011481+7.98%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01665-0.23%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 18:11
DOGE Or Remittix In 2025? One Of These Is Set For 40x Gains

DOGE Or Remittix In 2025? One Of These Is Set For 40x Gains

The post DOGE Or Remittix In 2025? One Of These Is Set For 40x Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin price prediction debates are intensifying as the original meme coin struggles to maintain momentum, while Remittix (RTX), a newcomer to PayFi, is making waves in the presale market. Both coins have vastly different positions: Dogecoin is an established giant with a $32 billion market capitalization, while Remittix is still raising capital but claims to be building a real-world payment utility. The question investors are asking is simple: which has the better chance of delivering 40x gains by 2025? Dogecoin Price Prediction: Safe but Capped At press time, Dogecoin trades around $0.22 after weeks of volatility. Analysts remain divided on its outlook. Technically, Dogecoin is consolidating around critical support at $0.22. If this floor holds and resistance near $0.27 is broken, price momentum could accelerate toward $0.35, then $0.55, and possibly retest its old high at $0.70. However, the inflationary supply of DOGE and its dependence on social sentiment remain major hurdles. A 40x move would require prices near $8–$10 per token, a scenario most analysts dismiss as unrealistic given the massive inflows needed. Source: TradingView Remittix: High-Risk, High-Reward Remittix is positioning itself as a PayFi platform designed to connect crypto with the global banking system. Its presale has already raised over $26.7 million, with more than 672 million tokens sold, representing 68.06% completion. The current token price is $0.1130, set to rise to $0.1166 at the next tier. The project is also running a $250,000 giveaway to drive engagement. Unlike meme coins, Remittix markets itself on utility. Its Web3 wallet beta is live on Ethereum and Solana, and the team is targeting direct crypto-to-bank transfers in over 30 countries. The system supports more than 40 cryptocurrencies and 30 fiat currencies with real-time FX conversion, aiming to solve problems for freelancers, remitters, and small businesses. A full CertiK audit has…
DOGE
DOGE$0.22973-0.75%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0222+1.23%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011481+7.98%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 18:05
Neptune GM NFTs Launch: VeBetterDAO Unveils Ninth Tier in Cosmic Series

Neptune GM NFTs Launch: VeBetterDAO Unveils Ninth Tier in Cosmic Series

The post Neptune GM NFTs Launch: VeBetterDAO Unveils Ninth Tier in Cosmic Series appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Zach Anderson Sep 26, 2025 10:03 VeBetterDAO introduces Neptune GM NFTs, marking the ninth tier in its cosmic journey with enhanced rewards and governance for dedicated members. VeBetterDAO has officially launched the Neptune GM NFTs, marking a significant milestone as the ninth tier in its cosmic journey, according to VeChain Official. This latest release offers a substantial rewards multiplier and governance influence for the community’s most committed participants. Discover Neptune The Neptune tier represents a pivotal advancement in VeBetterDAO’s GM NFT progression system. It offers an extraordinary 10.00x multiplier for GM Rewards Pool shares, granting participants the highest possible benefits before reaching the Galaxy tier. Additionally, members gain peak governance influence, allowing them to exercise significant authority in the DAO’s decision-making processes. The Neptune status is reserved for those willing to contribute 5,000,000 B3TR to the VeBetter Treasury, with no free node upgrades available at this level. The distinctive oceanic artwork of the Neptune NFTs symbolizes the deep-blue cosmic design, reflecting the commitment and leadership of its holders. Activating Neptune’s Full Force To fully leverage the Neptune tier’s potential, community members are encouraged to maintain voting consistency in governance cycles and X Allocation rounds. Engaging across various proposals and initiatives is crucial to maximizing reward opportunities. Strategically deploying VOT3 across governance activities enhances the Vote2Earn approach, optimizing returns. It’s important to note that while the Neptune GM NFT establishes a multiplier capacity, active participation is essential to powering the system and capturing significant rewards. Galaxy on the Horizon Following the Neptune tier, the final cosmic destination, Galaxy, is set to launch in December. This ultimate level requires a 12,500,000 B3TR donation and does not include free node upgrades, promising even greater rewards and governance capabilities. As the most remote ice giant, Neptune’s…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011481+7.98%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004325-0.32%
Griffin AI
GAIN$0.0198--%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 17:59
Bitcoin Price Prediction: The Key Onchain Support Levels Bulls Must Defend to Avoid $60,000

Bitcoin Price Prediction: The Key Onchain Support Levels Bulls Must Defend to Avoid $60,000

Bitcoin price prediction warns bulls must hold $107K–$104K support or risk a collapse toward $60,000.
BULLS
BULLS$791.2+0.38%
Coinstats2025/09/27 17:56
Solana ETF Approval in 2 Weeks: Nate Geraci

Solana ETF Approval in 2 Weeks: Nate Geraci

Solana could soon become the next major cryptocurrency with a spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the United States. ETF analyst Nate Geraci said that recent filings suggest Solana ETFs with staking could receive approval within two weeks, triggering the asset’s ‘institutional moment.’ Another flurry of S-1 amendments filed today on spot sol ETFs… Franklin, Fidelity, CoinShares, Bitwise, Grayscale, VanEck, & Canary. Includes staking (yes, bodes well for spot eth ETF staking). Guessing these are approved w/in next two weeks. pic.twitter.com/g13NDFKSEU — Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) September 26, 2025 Major Firms Lined Up Several leading managers, including Franklin Templeton, Fidelity, CoinShares, Bitwise, Grayscale, VanEck, and Canary Capital, submitted amended S-1 documents to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday. These updates came just two months after the first Solana staking ETF debuted on the Cboe BZX Exchange, attracting $33 million in trading volume and $12 million in inflows on launch day. Staking Provisions Bitwise CIO Hunter Horsley noted that its European Solana staking ETP drew $60 million in inflows in just five sessions. $60,000,000 into the Europe Bitwise Solana Staking ETP this week — Solana on people's minds. https://t.co/J3megoQwTO — Hunter Horsley (@HHorsley) September 26, 2025 Pantera Capital has also described Solana as “next in line” for institutional allocation, highlighting its relative underweight position compared to Bitcoin and Ether. The filings also include staking provisions. Geraci pointed out that this could strengthen the case for future Ethereum ETFs with staking, a feature issuers have been pressing the SEC to approve. Analysts believe staking in ETFs would boost yields and significantly affect investor behavior. SOL Price Analysis: What’s Next? Solana (SOL) trades near $201, dropping almost 15% in the past week. The chart structure shows SOL consolidating within a rising wedge pattern, with resistance marked near $236 and support around $180. A decisive move above $236 could open the path toward $300–$320, while a breakdown below $180 risks a deeper test toward the $124–$130 support zone. Solana weekly price action inside rising wedge | Source: TradingView Meanwhile, the RSI at 54 suggests neither overbought nor oversold conditions, leaving room for volatility. The MACD is flattening, signaling slowing momentum, while volume spikes indicate strong trader positioning ahead of ETF-related developments. If approval arrives by mid-October as Geraci predicts, the announcement could act as a powerful catalyst for Solana, potentially making SOL the next crypto to explode. nextThe post Solana ETF Approval in 2 Weeks: Nate Geraci appeared first on Coinspeaker.
SOON
SOON$0.3243-4.78%
Major
MAJOR$0.12249+0.57%
FUND
FUND$0.0191+1.59%
Coinstats2025/09/27 17:53
Peter Schiff Doubles Down: Gold Set to Outshine Crypto in 2025

Peter Schiff Doubles Down: Gold Set to Outshine Crypto in 2025

Outspoken economist and gold advocate Peter Schiff has reasserted his bold prediction for 2025, arguing that gold and precious metals are poised to leave Bitcoin and Ethereum “in the dust.” Schiff maintains that while digital assets remain highly speculative, the enduring stability and institutional backing of gold confirm its superiority as the ultimate store of … Continue reading "Peter Schiff Doubles Down: Gold Set to Outshine Crypto in 2025" The post Peter Schiff Doubles Down: Gold Set to Outshine Crypto in 2025 appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
Dust
DUST$0.003188+31.30%
Coinstats2025/09/27 17:49
