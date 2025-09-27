Giełda MEXC
/
Wiadomości krypto
/
2025-09-28 Sunday
Wiadomości krypto
Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
Beyond BTC & ETH: Crypto ETFs Turn to DOGE, XRP, Is Pepeto the Next Breakout?
The post Beyond BTC & ETH: Crypto ETFs Turn to DOGE, XRP, Is Pepeto the Next Breakout? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News SEC Greenlights Regulations That Could Trigger a Surge of New Crypto ETF Listings The SEC has approved a new set of “generic listing standards,” designed to streamline the process for listing spot crypto ETFs. As of September 19, 2025, this change means that funds meeting basic criteria, such as having a regulated futures market for …
BTC
$109,393.98
+0.11%
ETH
$4,002.67
-0.53%
DOGE
$0.22974
-0.64%
Udostępnij
CoinPedia
2025/09/27 18:30
Udostępnij
Ethereum surpasses other networks as leading chain for Tether's USDT
Ethereum has reclaimed its position as the largest blockchain for USDT deployment by supply, surpassing Tron.
Udostępnij
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/27 18:21
Udostępnij
Cache Wallet Taps CodexField to Elevate Onchain Security and Drive Web3 Adoption
Cache Wallet and CodexField set to deliver secure, recoverable, and user-friendly Web3 solutions across DeFi, NFTs, GameFi, and AI at the global level.
WALLET
$0.02228
+0.04%
DEFI
$0.001497
+1.01%
AI
$0.1223
-2.31%
Udostępnij
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/27 18:10
Udostępnij
Experts Load a $0.035 Altcoin, Calling It the Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Year-End
The post Experts Load a $0.035 Altcoin, Calling It the Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Year-End appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News As crypto charts continue to fluctuate and investors debate why crypto is down, analysts are turning their attention to Mutuum Finance (MUTM) as one of the best crypto investment opportunities currently available. Market insiders are quietly accumulating MUTM at $0.035, recognizing both its utility-driven design and its strong potential for year-end returns. With Phase 6 …
ALTCOIN
$0.0003774
-2.70%
NOW
$0.00494
-2.17%
WHY
$0.00000002846
-1.86%
Udostępnij
CoinPedia
2025/09/27 18:01
Udostępnij
Crypto Regulation is Struggling to Keep Pace with Rapid Adoption – Exclusive Insights
The post Crypto Regulation is Struggling to Keep Pace with Rapid Adoption – Exclusive Insights appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto Loopholes Criminals Exploit While Regulators Play Catch-Up Just this month, the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority accelerated crypto approvals to address criticisms of slow licensing and acknowledgment that regulation must catch up to the pace of innovation. At the same time, crypto adoption is rising fast: around 562 million people now own crypto globally, up …
PLAY
$0.04056
+7.41%
CATCH
$0.0229
-6.91%
PEOPLE
$0.01665
-0.23%
Udostępnij
CoinPedia
2025/09/27 17:55
Udostępnij
Is Ripple’s Bull Run Finished? AI’s Answers May Surprise the XRP Army
Is it all over for XRP during this cycle?
BULL
$0.001836
+4.79%
AI
$0.1223
-2.31%
MAY
$0.03813
-0.54%
Udostępnij
CryptoPotato
2025/09/27 17:55
Udostępnij
Novogratz: Dovish Fed Chair Nominee Could Trigger Major Bitcoin Rally
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz believes Bitcoin could stage a sharp rally if the next US Federal Reserve chair turns out to be a monetary dove.
MAJOR
$0.12249
+0.64%
STAGE
$0.0000432
-10.00%
Udostępnij
Coinstats
2025/09/27 17:46
Udostępnij
The Risky, Rewarding World of DeFi Yield Optimization
Decentralized finance offers more than just staking. Protocols like Yearn, Barnbridge, and Horizon showcase advanced strategies—liquidity pools, yield farming, interest rate swaps, and tranching—that can generate higher returns while mitigating risks like impermanent loss. By combining diversification, hedging, and algorithmic optimization, DeFi is evolving into a bank-like system designed to balance stability with growth for savers.
DEFI
$0.001497
+1.01%
MORE
$0.07647
+2.39%
LIKE
$0.007913
+3.81%
Udostępnij
Hackernoon
2025/09/27 10:00
Udostępnij
Typographic Attacks on Vision-LLMs: Evaluating Adversarial Threats in Autonomous Driving Systems
This paper explores the critical safety risk of typographic attacks against Vision-Large-Language-Models (Vision-LLMs) integrated into autonomous driving (AD) systems.
VISION
$0.0002817
-0.31%
Udostępnij
Hackernoon
2025/09/27 09:28
Udostępnij
The Role of Mutation Path Algorithms in Tree-Diffusion Program Synthesis
This article details the Tree Path Algorithm, which finds the first mutation step to convert a source syntax tree into a target tree.
TREE
$0.2687
+0.48%
Udostępnij
Hackernoon
2025/09/27 09:18
Udostępnij
Popularne wiadomości
Więcej
Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately
ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity
SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase
Tehran faces UN sanctions after missing 30-day deadline to meet Western demands
Crypto treasury companies pose a similar risk to the 2000s dotcom bust