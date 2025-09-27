2025-09-28 Sunday

Best Altcoins to Buy After Vanguard’s Big Crypto ETF Shift

The post Best Altcoins to Buy After Vanguard’s Big Crypto ETF Shift appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Best Altcoins to Buy After Vanguard’s Big Crypto ETF Shift Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Krishi splits his time between decoding the chaos of the markets and writing about it in a way that doesn’t put you to sleep. He’s been at it for nearly two years in the crypto trenches. Yes, he regrets missing the magnificent rallies that came before that (who doesn’t!), but he’s more than ready to put his money where his words are. Before diving headfirst into crypto, Krishi spent over five years writing for some of the biggest names in tech, including TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, and PC Gaming, covering everything from gadgets and cybersecurity to gaming and software. When he’s not scouring and writing about the latest happenings in crypto, Krishi trades the forex market while keeping crypto in his long-term HODL plans. He’s a Bitcoin believer, though he never lets that bias creep into his writing. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/best-altcoins-to-buy-after-vanguard-crypto-etf-shift/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 18:38
Ethereum reclaims the lead as the largest blockchain for USDT deployment

The post Ethereum reclaims the lead as the largest blockchain for USDT deployment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum has reclaimed its position as the largest blockchain for USDT deployment by surpassing Tron in supply. USDT supply on the ETH blockchain has grown by around $17 billion since May to $77 billion.  The shift represents a reversal from earlier in May, when Tron temporarily held the lead with 48% supply compared to Ethereum’s 42%. The two blockchain networks have remained close competitors throughout the year, with between $75 billion and $80 billion supply levels. According to DeFiLlama data, Tron’s supply stands at $76.23 billion at the time of publication.  Institutional adoption fuels ETH dominance as the preferred network for USDT Retail traders have largely favored Tron for its low fees against Ethereum’s institutional-grade infrastructure with higher transfer fees. Despite that, ETH has maintained deep liquidity and an extensive DeFi ecosystem reach. Other notable chains include the BSC chain, which holds 7.48% of the USDT supply, and Plasma (XPL), with a supply of $4.37 billion. Solana has remained low, capturing only $2.1 billion of the USDT supply, according to data on DeFiLlama. 📈🔝 @Tether_to‘s USDT on @ethereum is back as the biggest stablecoin deployment by supply. The supply of USDT on Ethereum has increased by ~$17 billion since May. pic.twitter.com/1wS2RZ1FA3 — Token Terminal @ TOKEN2049 🇸🇬 (@tokenterminal) September 26, 2025 Ethereum’s daily USDT transactions average around 400K, while overall network transactions surpassed 1.64 million today. This shows its active use in payments and settlements across the DeFi ecosystem. Tron, however, still dominates in terms of daily transactions.  Institutional adoption of Ethereum has fueled the reversal, with companies like PayPal integrating PYUSD stablecoin into Ethereum, currently leading with $1.75 billion in supply. The scale of USDT volumes on Ethereum influences cross-chain bridge activity, liquidity provision, and exchange integration. Ethereum’s ability to capture institutional stablecoin flows positions it as the primary…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 18:37
Fetch.ai Launches Agentverse MCP Tools to Simplify AI Agent Development

According to Fetch.ai, the Agentverse MCP and Agentvere MCP-Lite are the exclusive toolkit versions for Agentvere simplifying management of AI agents.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/27 18:30
Hyperliquid launches HYPE/USDH spot trading pair

PANews reported on September 27 that according to the official website, Hyperliquid has just launched the HYPE/USDH spot trading pair, having previously launched USDH/USDC.
PANews2025/09/27 18:19
Vitalik Buterin Slams EU’s ‘Chat Control’ Bill: Privacy Concerns Alarm Blockchain Pioneer

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has issued a strong warning against the European Union’s proposed “Chat Control” legislation, asserting that it poses a significant threat to digital privacy rights. As debates over crypto regulation intensify across the continent, Buterin’s comments highlight the growing concern within the crypto community about government surveillance measures and their potential impact [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/27 18:15
Blackrock Cryptocurrency Investment Framework Applied to XRP Tundra’s Value Proposition

BlackRock has become a force in digital assets, building a regulated bridge for institutional capital. Its spot Bitcoin ETF in the US and tokenization fund BUIDL are examples of how it treats crypto like infrastructure, not speculation. The strategy is clear: establish transparency, stability, and predictable yield structures so large investors can commit. XRP Tundra’s […]
Tronweekly2025/09/27 18:00
XRP Ledger Positioned as Foundation for Institutional DeFi, Says Ripple CTO David Schwartz

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Tronweekly2025/09/27 18:00
Bitcoin Price Could Hit $200,000 If Fed Turns Dovish, Says Galaxy CEO

Highlights: Novogratz predicts that a dovish Federal Reserve chair could trigger a major crypto rally. He said the Bitcoin price might climb to $200,000, though the U.S. economy could face costs. Trump’s Fed appointment choice may shock markets, boosting both Bitcoin and gold sharply. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz said Bitcoin might climb to new highs if the next U.S. Federal Reserve chair adopts a strongly dovish stance. In an interview with Kyle Chasse released Friday, he described such a move as the biggest potential catalyst for Bitcoin and the wider crypto market. He explained that a dovish leader would likely speed up interest rate cuts, which could provide solid support for risk assets.  Novogratz Sees Bitcoin Hitting $200K but Warns of Economic Costs Mike Novogratz said the Bitcoin price could go up to $200,000, but it might be a temporary high. While he acknowledged the upside for crypto, he also cautioned that this outcome could come with significant costs for the U.S. economy. Novogratz added that despite the benefits of digital assets, it is not something he personally wants to see because of his concern for America. Novogratz cautioned that an overly dovish Federal Reserve could weaken the U.S. dollar, which might drive investors toward assets like Bitcoin and gold. He viewed this as a situation where both assets could rise sharply if confidence in U.S. monetary independence fades. Historically, lower interest rates have reduced the appeal of bonds and deposits, often redirecting liquidity into risk assets.  Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz said Bitcoin’s “biggest bull catalyst” could be an ultra-dovish policy shift following a change in Federal Reserve leadership. He noted that if Trump appoints a dovish chair, aggressive rate cuts could drive Bitcoin to $200,000 — but warned it… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) September 27, 2025 Daleep Singh, vice chair and chief global economist at PGIM Fixed Income, shared a similar perspective, saying that risks to the dollar remain tilted to the downside. He also highlighted the likelihood of a major shift in the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) after Powell’s term ends in May 2026. “On a cyclical basis, I think the risks to the dollar are skewed to the downside,” he added.  Trump’s Fed Appointment Could Shock Markets Novogratz suggested that if Trump goes ahead with his promise to appoint a dovish leader, it could create what he described as a major shock for the markets. He believed such a move would cause both gold and Bitcoin to rise sharply. He explained that while many expect Trump to select someone dovish, there is still uncertainty surrounding the final choice. According to him, this scenario may not fully appear in market behavior until the appointment is officially confirmed. Novogratz also mentioned that investors might not take Trump’s intentions seriously until the decision is actually made. BREAKING: President Trump just called on Jerome Powell to “RESIGN IMMEDIATELY.” And if he doesn’t, he should be FIRED for lying to Congress, as Federal Housing Chair @Pulte alleged POWELL MUST GO! pic.twitter.com/jpNoFCoblt — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 2, 2025 Reports suggest that Trump has limited his choices for the next Federal Reserve chair to three names. The list includes White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, and former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh. Trump mentioned during remarks at the Oval Office on September 6 that these three could be considered the leading candidates for the role.  Fed Moves Put Pressure on Bitcoin Price The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points in September, as markets largely expected. Waller had been calling for a rate cut since July. Bitcoin is under pressure, trading near $109,000 after a 6% drop last week. Powell lowered expectations for further rate cuts, saying policy depends on data. Crypto markets faced turmoil this week with over $1.1 billion in liquidations. Ethereum led the selloff with $409 million, while Bitcoin saw $272 million liquidated. Still, Galaxy Digital CEO hopes that the Bitcoin price could shift market sentiment quickly if the Fed Chair turns dovish. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Coinstats2025/09/27 17:55
Presale Frenzy: Lyno AI Dominates September’s Best Crypto Picks

The September presale frenzy is underway, and Lyno AI is on the frontline. Lyno AI has piqued investor interest because of its novel AI-based platform and appealing presale figures amidst intense competition. The enthusiasm over other competitors such as Pepe Dollar is an indication that there is great confidence in the possibility of Lyno in […] The post Presale Frenzy: Lyno AI Dominates September’s Best Crypto Picks appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/27 17:49
Bombay Stock Exchange rejects crypto-linked firm’s listing application

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has rejected a company’s application for listing its shares. The firm raised funds through a stock offering to invest in crypto.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 17:20
