2025-09-28 Sunday

Wiadomości krypto

Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
Analysis: SharpLink and other three leading ETH treasury companies have all seen their mNAVs fall below 1, suggesting a negative feedback loop in the “flywheel”

Analysis: SharpLink and other three leading ETH treasury companies have all seen their mNAVs fall below 1, suggesting a negative feedback loop in the “flywheel”

PANews reported on September 27 that according to data from Strategythreserve, as the price of ETH fell, the mNAV indicators of the three Ethereum treasury companies, SharpLink, The Ether Machine and ETHZilla, have all fallen below 1, reaching 0.99, 0.07 and 0.88 respectively. The three companies' current ETH holdings are 838,730, 495,360 and 102,240 respectively. The ratio of market capitalization to net asset value (mNAV) is a key indicator for measuring the valuation of a treasury company. If mNAV is greater than 1, the company can issue additional shares within the premium range and use the proceeds to purchase ETH, thereby increasing the ETH holdings per share and bringing about a thickening of the book value. If it converges to 1 or below 1, the price of ETH itself will decline and the secondary market will be weak, and the flywheel mechanism will shift from "thickening" to "dilution", forming a negative feedback.
Ethereum
ETH$4,002.68-0.53%
1
1$0.008362-3.88%
LoopNetwork
LOOP$0.02235+0.76%
Udostępnij
PANews2025/09/27 18:44
Udostępnij
"Big Brother Maji" increased his XPL holdings fivefold to 8.8 million, worth $13.3 million.

"Big Brother Maji" increased his XPL holdings fivefold to 8.8 million, worth $13.3 million.

PANews reported on September 27 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai, "Big Brother Maji" Huang Licheng increased his XPL holdings fivefold to 8.8 million coins, worth $13.3 million, with an average opening price of $1.55. The current floating loss on a single coin is $381,000, and the overall floating loss on the position is $14.06 million.
Plasma
XPL$1.5899+26.64%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1227-1.99%
1
1$0.008362-3.88%
Udostępnij
PANews2025/09/27 18:32
Udostępnij
Report: Crypto Growth Puts Financial Stability at Risk in Emerging Markets

Report: Crypto Growth Puts Financial Stability at Risk in Emerging Markets

In a new report, the credit rating agency said digital assets are no longer confined to speculative investing but are […] The post Report: Crypto Growth Puts Financial Stability at Risk in Emerging Markets appeared first on Coindoo.
Udostępnij
Coindoo2025/09/27 18:20
Udostępnij
Crypto security experts warn of risks in pending market structure bill

Crypto security experts warn of risks in pending market structure bill

The experts want Congress to ensure that crypto legislation includes measures to protect against money laundering, sanctions evasion, and more.
Moonveil
MORE$0.07647+2.39%
Udostępnij
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 18:00
Udostępnij
Coinbase Defends Base Network From Exchange Label Amid Token Exploration

Coinbase Defends Base Network From Exchange Label Amid Token Exploration

Highlights: Coinbase has defended Base network, as Paul Grewal says sequencers process transactions but do not match trades. Base is exploring a token launch and aims to add a Solana bridge to boost decentralization. Base has secured 4.83 billion TVL with stablecoin liquidity as it strengthens its position in the DeFi market. Coinbase’s chief legal officer, Paul Grewal, dismissed claims that its Ethereum Layer-2 network, Base, should be labeled an exchange. Speaking in an interview, Grewal explained that Base functions as blockchain infrastructure, not a marketplace for securities trading. He stressed that transaction matching happens inside applications, including automated market makers or centralized order book protocols, not on the Layer-2 level itself. Should @base be regulated like the Nasdaq exchange? Here's what @coinbase CLO @iampaulgrewal has to say: “Base is just a normal blockchain… Yes it’s a layer2. But that doesn’t change its relationship to securities laws.” “We are not matching buyers and sellers of securities…… pic.twitter.com/Cd4M8kizTZ — Bankless (@BanklessHQ) September 26, 2025 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission defines an exchange as a system that brings buyers and sellers together. This raised questions about whether sequencers, which order transactions, could fall into that category. Commissioner Hester Peirce warned that centralized sequencers might resemble matching engines and attract legal oversight. Grewal argued that this interpretation creates confusion. He compared sequencers to cloud service providers, which run code but are not responsible for the activities built on top. Ripple’s David Schwartz supported that position, while Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin praised Base for combining centralized sequencing with decentralized Ethereum security. Base is doing things the right way: an L2 on top of Ethereum, that uses its centralized features to provide stronger UX features, while still being tied into Ethereum's decentralized base layer for security. Base does not have custody over your funds, they cannot steal funds or… https://t.co/0EMdThg4gU — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) September 22, 2025 Grewal cautioned that treating sequencers as exchanges could impose heavy compliance demands. He said such restrictions would harm innovation and slow the development of Ethereum’s scaling ecosystem. Coinbase Defends Base Network While Exploring Token Plans Coinbase used its BaseCamp 2025 event in Vermont to outline new directions for the Base network. Jesse Pollak, who leads the project, revealed that the team is now exploring the launch of a native token. This represented a shift from earlier statements that ruled out any token for Base. Meanwhile, Coinbase recently launched a $5 million security program that is set to focus on its on-chain products and the smart contracts of the Base network. Pollak clarified that no decision has been reached on token design, governance, or launch timing. However, he said that the exploration aligns with efforts to expand decentralization and support more opportunities for developers and creators. The remarks followed the recent token release by Consensys’ Linea network, which distributed more than nine billion LINEA tokens. At the same event, Base announced a new bridge with Solana. The bridge will facilitate interoperability between ERC-20 and SPL tokens and allow more flexibility to users. Pollak termed these steps as crucial to developing more adoption and creating more avenues of cooperation among ecosystems. Grewal emphasized that the Base Network operates as infrastructure. He said compliance burdens should fall on applications, not on the Layer-2 itself. He added that mislabeling sequencers only spreads confusion and slows adoption. Base Strengthens Its DeFi Position Base continues to gain traction in decentralized finance. The network has a total value locked of $4.83 billion in over 700 protocols. Liquidity is also high, and $4.4 billion of stablecoins are circulating on the network. These assets allow lending, trading, and other DeFi activity. Source: DefiLlama Ethereum remains dominant in the industry with a locked value of $86.3 billion. Solana comes behind, with Base gaining an increasing market share despite its smaller size. The gradual increase emphasizes the significance of the Coinbase user base and infrastructure. Base has positioned itself as a major player in the growth of the market. Its development demonstrates the ability of Layer-2 networks to compete and overcome innovation objectives as well as legal challenges. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01181-0.08%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00157+0.12%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.0639+2.10%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/27 17:59
Udostępnij
Greeks.live: Most traders focus on the two key price levels of $104,000 and $112,000 for Bitcoin

Greeks.live: Most traders focus on the two key price levels of $104,000 and $112,000 for Bitcoin

PANews reported on September 27th that Greeks.live macroeconomic researcher Adam released a Chinese community briefing, noting that there is a significant disagreement among the community regarding Bitcoin's short-term outlook, with bearish sentiment predominant. Most traders are focusing on Bitcoin's key price levels of $104,000 and $112,000, while also closely monitoring Ethereum's support level of $3,700 and resistance level of $4,300. Ethereum's relative strength has drawn attention: Yesterday, ETH and SOL rebounded significantly more strongly than Bitcoin, and despite a net outflow of over 60,000 coins from ETFs, Ethereum still saw a 4% surge, indicating signs of whales buying the dip.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01576-4.48%
Ethereum
ETH$4,002.68-0.53%
Solana
SOL$202.14+0.77%
Udostępnij
PANews2025/09/27 17:58
Udostępnij
Data: Aster's cumulative fee revenue has exceeded US$100 million, surpassing Circle's fee revenue in the past 7 days

Data: Aster's cumulative fee revenue has exceeded US$100 million, surpassing Circle's fee revenue in the past 7 days

PANews reported on September 27 that according to Deflama data, the cumulative fee income of perpetual contract DEX Aster has exceeded US$100 million, currently reaching US$110.5 million. In addition, Aster's fee revenue has reached US$56.3 million in the past seven days, more than 2.5 times the fee revenue of Hyperliquid ($21.75 million). It has now surpassed Circle ($54 million) and is currently ranked second in protocol revenue, second only to Tether ($153.95 million).
Aster
ASTER$1.9655-4.73%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07647+2.39%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00495-1.98%
Udostępnij
PANews2025/09/27 17:55
Udostępnij
Caitong Securities received a fine from the Zhejiang Securities Regulatory Bureau due to risk control issues at its overseas subsidiary. In June, it obtained the qualification to trade virtual asset E

Caitong Securities received a fine from the Zhejiang Securities Regulatory Bureau due to risk control issues at its overseas subsidiary. In June, it obtained the qualification to trade virtual asset E

PANews reported on September 27 that according to Cailianshe, due to multiple compliance loopholes in the management of overseas subsidiaries, the Zhejiang Securities Regulatory Bureau issued a fine. Caitong Securities and the company's assistant general manager and the then chairman of Caitong Securities (Hong Kong) Qian Bin were respectively issued warning letters and the relevant circumstances were recorded in the securities and futures market integrity file. Caitong Hong Kong reportedly obtained virtual asset ETF agency trading licenses in June of this year, becoming one of the first Chinese institutions to offer brokerage services for Bitcoin and Ethereum-related ETFs. Caitong Hong Kong is expected to complete approximately HK$21.2 billion in offshore debt financing in 2024. According to a penalty notice released by the Zhejiang Securities Regulatory Bureau, Caitong Securities failed to establish an effective risk isolation and control system for its overseas subsidiaries, increasing its cross-border operating risk exposure.
FINE
FINE$0.0000000013547-6.76%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.105+8.13%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.09915+3.31%
Udostępnij
PANews2025/09/27 17:48
Udostępnij
Indian investigators link businessman to 285 Bitcoins in scam proceeds

Indian investigators link businessman to 285 Bitcoins in scam proceeds

The Indian Enforcement Directorate has filed a charge sheet against businessman Raj Kundra over his possession of Bitcoin linked to a crime.
Chainlink
LINK$20.86-0.71%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000019--%
Udostępnij
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 17:00
Udostępnij
Why AI Won’t Replace Your Weather App (Yet)

Why AI Won’t Replace Your Weather App (Yet)

AI can summarize, interpret, and enhance – but when it comes to delivering reliable, real-time weather data, your radar-based weather app is still irreplaceable. Here's why.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002846-1.86%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1227-1.99%
Threshold
T$0.01528-0.77%
Udostępnij
Hackernoon2025/09/27 08:21
Udostępnij

Popularne wiadomości

Więcej

Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately

ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity

SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase

Tehran faces UN sanctions after missing 30-day deadline to meet Western demands

Crypto treasury companies pose a similar risk to the 2000s dotcom bust