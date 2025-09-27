This Dabo Swinney Bashing Over Clemson Football’s 1-3 Start Is Out Of Control

CHARLOTTE, NC – DECEMBER 05: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers reacts after a play against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the Atlantic Coast Conference Football Championship at Bank of America Stadium on December 5, 2015 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) Getty Images Despite a college football season of horrors for the Clemson Tigers, they will not extend their losing streak from two games to three this weekend. That's because they don't play. Rimshot. But seriously, folks. It's time for everybody to leave Dabo Swinney and his $11.13 million per year salary alone. Only Georgia's Kirby Smart ($13.28 million) makes more than Swinney, and they deserve their status as financial kings of their profession. Only Smart joins Swinney with two national championships among active coaches, and nobody else has more than one. So all this whining over Swinney these days needs to stop. That's especially true for those around Clemson, South Carolina, where he is the reason the Tigers became famous in a hurry beyond Howard's Rock, the other Death Valley and a hill of 30 to 40 degrees inside Memorial Stadium on campus. Swinney gets it, though. "We'll just try to have a great open date and reset our goals," Swinney told reporters earlier this week, reflecting on the 1-3 start for a supposedly loaded Clemson team ranked in the top six of most preseason polls. "We have an 8-game season. That's how we have to look at it. We have a bunch of great people who have worked their tails off. It's frustrating when you don't get the results you worked for, but that's life. Life also is about accountability. My job is to make sure we are better. We have not achieved what we expected to achieve."