Giełda MEXC
/
Wiadomości krypto
/
2025-09-28 Sunday
Wiadomości krypto
Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
Electronic Arts (EA) Stock: Company Explores $50 Billion Private Buyout Deal
TLDR Electronic Arts is in advanced talks for a $50 billion private buyout that would be the largest leveraged buyout in history The deal involves Silver Lake, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, and Jared Kushner’s Affinity Partners EA stock surged nearly 15% to a record high of $193.35 following news of the potential deal The [...] The post Electronic Arts (EA) Stock: Company Explores $50 Billion Private Buyout Deal appeared first on CoinCentral.
PUBLIC
$0.05602
-0.24%
FUND
$0.0191
+1.59%
Udostępnij
Coincentral
2025/09/27 19:43
Udostępnij
16,710,000,000 DOGE: Flat Open Interest Volume Stirs Doubt
The post 16,710,000,000 DOGE: Flat Open Interest Volume Stirs Doubt appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Despite the sudden shift in market sentiment that saw the price of DOGE retrace sharply by nearly 2%, the leading meme token has seen its derivatives market remain negative, according to data from CoinGlass. The data shows that Dogecoin traders have committed about 16.71 billion DOGE tokens to its derivatives market, suggesting a rise in speculative activity around the leading meme-based cryptocurrency. Dogecoin still headed for breakout? Open interest volume shows the total value of outstanding derivatives contracts, such as futures and options, that have not yet been settled. A surge in this metric signals growing confidence among investors about the token’s price potential, hence they have decided to commit more funds to the asset’s derivatives market. Unfortunately, this is not the case for Dogecoin this time, as the asset has seen the value of its outstanding futures contracts decline to $3.83 billion on Sept. 27, a decline of 1.23% over the last 24 hours. The decline in DOGE’s derivatives activity has spurred uncertainty among investors as the token has remained in deep reds for the most part of last week. While it has shown a slight resurgence in its price over the last day, showing a 1.49% increase to a decent $0.2291 as of writing time, investors are worried about the sustainability of the ongoing price resurgence. Data from CoinMarketCap shows that the asset has reached a high of $0.2342 today after hitting an intraday low of $0.222. Source: CoinMarketCap Although the rapid surge witnessed in the last day might be signaling renewed interest in the asset, the plummeting open interest volume has raised concerns among market watchers that the latest price bounce may be short-lived. Despite the brief DOGE price rally, a sustained decline in the asset’s derivatives activities poses a threat to its expected breakout. This could see the token face…
DOGE
$0.22976
-0.63%
OPEN
$0.54459
-6.61%
COM
$0.011465
+7.87%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 19:38
Udostępnij
Opendoor (OPEN) Stock: Wall Street Trading Giant Makes $362 Million Move
TLDR Jane Street disclosed a 5.9% passive stake in Opendoor Technologies worth approximately $362 million The investment firm owns around 44 million shares but won’t pursue activist strategies Opendoor stock jumped over 10% following the disclosure news The position could be a direct investment or hedge against another trade Opendoor has gained 450% year-to-date driven [...] The post Opendoor (OPEN) Stock: Wall Street Trading Giant Makes $362 Million Move appeared first on CoinCentral.
OPEN
$0.54459
-6.61%
MOVE
$0.1094
-1.79%
T
$0.01529
-0.71%
Udostępnij
Coincentral
2025/09/27 19:35
Udostępnij
Tether’s AI Strategy Advances with ‘QVAC Translate’ Preview
The post Tether’s AI Strategy Advances with ‘QVAC Translate’ Preview appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Tether is actively developing its QVAC decentralized AI platform, which runs locally on user devices to ensure data privacy. The ecosystem comprises a developer SDK, software such as QVAC Translate and Health, and an upcoming hardware keyboard with integrated AI. This push into AI is a strategic move to diversify and fortify Tether’s market dominance as stablecoin competition increases. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino has shared an updated look on X at the “QVAC Translate” application. He posted about the latest development in the company’s ongoing push into artificial intelligence. The preview, posted on Sept. 27, follows a series of updates on the QVAC ecosystem, which was first announced in May and also includes AI-powered health and keyboard applications. The broader QVAC initiative is centered on the principle of “Local AI”. That is a concept that the company says was inspired by an Isaac Asimov science fiction story, “The Last Question.” QVAC’s architecture is designed for its tools to operate directly on a user’s local device. This approach is intended to ensure user data remains private and under the control of its creator. QVAC Translate (private beta design)@QVAC_tether pic.twitter.com/qDw6czlPAQ — Paolo Ardoino 🤖 (@paoloardoino) September 27, 2025 The QVAC ecosystem is built upon a foundation of tools for developers and a suite of software for consumers. At its core is the QVAC SDK, a toolkit that enables creators to build their own decentralized AI agents for the platform’s peer-to-peer network. Technical progress has been steady, with the project demonstrating high-speed local inference on mobile devices and support for AI models like LLAMA 3.2. This technology powers the user-facing applications, including the recently previewed QVAC Translate and a wellness monitor called QVAC Health. A Multi-Faceted Innovation Strategy Tether’s strategy includes a significant expansion into physical hardware, demonstrating the scope of…
AI
$0.1227
-1.99%
COM
$0.011465
+7.87%
PUSH
$0.02817
-0.31%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 19:24
Udostępnij
Fragile sentiment in the Copper market – Commerzbank
The post Fragile sentiment in the Copper market – Commerzbank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The price jump in Copper, temporarily rising by almost 5% in reaction to the news that the operator of the important Grasberg mine in Indonesia has declared force majeure on contracted supplies, demonstrates how fragile market sentiment is regarding the supply situation. The production at the mine had to be halted due to an accident at the beginning of the month. At least since the treatment and refining charges at Copper smelters had virtually collapsed – indicating a shortage of raw materials – concerns about a supply shortage have increased, Commerzbank’s Head of FX and Commodity Research Thu Lan Nguyen notes. Copper surges on Grasberg force majeure, supply surplus remains “The latest figures from the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) in fact show that mine production in the first seven months of this year has developed better than in previous years. Growth has been driven by production increases in the top exporters Chile, Peru, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, whereas supply from Indonesia has declined by 32%, not least due to pre-existing issues at the Grasberg mine.” “Nonetheless, global mine production has increased by 3.4%. For metal production as well, experts report a rise of 3.9% for the first seven months, with output thus also exceeding last year’s figures. Reportedly, smelters in China have called on the government to more strictly regulate the expansion of production capacities. This suggests that production may not increase as significantly as in recent years but is likely to remain at a high level.” “Although global Copper demand is also increasing, driven by China, which accounts for about 60% of global demand, the continued dynamic production has recently resulted in a supply surplus of 100,000 tons. This means the global Copper market remains well-supplied, albeit less comfortably so than last year, when the surplus…
COM
$0.011465
+7.87%
FACT
$3.29
-1.79%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 19:13
Udostępnij
Why BlockDAG is the Top Crypto to Invest In: ADA and Pi Fail to Keep Pace
Key Takeaways The BlockDAG (BDAG) amassed over $410 million in presales. Early investors have already made substantial gains, making it one of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in now. The live demonstration of the product before the listing had boosted the investor confidence around the BDAG. The market sentiment around ADA and Pi renins is ... Read more The post Why BlockDAG is the Top Crypto to Invest In: ADA and Pi Fail to Keep Pace appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
WHY
$0.00000002846
-1.86%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
ADA
$0.7813
-1.08%
Udostępnij
Bitemycoin
2025/09/27 19:11
Udostępnij
Any advance is likely part of a higher range of 149.20/150.15 – UOB Group
The post Any advance is likely part of a higher range of 149.20/150.15 – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Further US Dollar (USD) strength is not ruled out, but any advance is likely part of a higher range of 149.20/150.15. In the longer run, USD could rise further to 150.15, with lesser odds of reaching 150.90, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. USD might rise further to 150.15 24-HOUR VIEW: “Yesterday, we expected USD to ‘trade in a range between 148.20 and 149.15.’ However, instead of trading in a range, USD surged, reaching a high of 149.92. Further USD strength is not ruled out. However, with negative divergence forming, combined with deeply overbought conditions, suggest that any advance is likely part of a higher range of 149.20/150.15.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “After USD rose to a high of 148.91 two days ago, we highlighted yesterday that ‘while the renewed upward momentum suggests USD could reach 149.15, it is currently unclear whether it could continue to rise toward the next major resistance at 149.55.’ We did not expect USD to then surpass both levels, as it surged to a high of 149.92. The sharp rally over the past couple of days appears excessive, but with no sign of slowing just yet, USD could rise further to 150.15, with lesser odds of reaching the major resistance at 150.90. To sustain the overbought momentum, USD must hold above the ‘strong support’ at 148.50 (level was at 147.70 yesterday).” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-jpy-any-advance-is-likely-part-of-a-higher-range-of-14920-15015-uob-group-202509261430
PART
$0.2034
-4.32%
COM
$0.011465
+7.87%
NOT
$0.00157
+0.12%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 18:55
Udostępnij
Grok AI’s Best Meme Coin Picks For The Next Bull Run
In the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, spotting the next viral meme coin can feel like searching for a needle in a haystack. But with advanced AI models now scanning social trends, community engagement, and market mechanics, uncovering hidden gems is becoming increasingly precise. Best meme coins to buy now by Grok AI showcases how AI […]
GROK
$0.001083
+4.33%
AI
$0.1227
-1.99%
MEME
$0.002344
+0.08%
Udostępnij
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/27 18:49
Udostępnij
GBP/USD edges higher as Greenback eases
The post GBP/USD edges higher as Greenback eases appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GBP/USD edges higher as Greenback eases after US PCE and UoM sentiment data The British Pound (GBP) gains traction against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday, with GBP/USD snapping a two-day losing streak. At the time of writing, the pair is hovering near 1.3393, staging a modest recovery after dropping to its weakest level in about seven weeks on Thursday. Read More… Pound Sterling remains on backfoot ahead of US PCE Inflation The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades with caution around 1.3330 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Friday, around the seven-week low at 1.3324 posted on Thursday. The GBP/USD pair faces selling pressure as the US Dollar (USD) trades firmly ahead of the United States (US) Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data for August, which will be published at 12:30 GMT. Read More… GBP/USD stays near 1.3350 as traders adopt caution due to UK inflation risks GBP/USD holds ground after two days of losses, trading around 1.3350 during the Asian hours on Friday. The downside of the pair could be restrained as the Pound Sterling (GBP) may gain ground on the United Kingdom’s (UK) inflation risks and the uncertain Bank of England’s (BoE) policy stance. Read More… Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/pound-sterling-price-news-and-forecast-gbp-usd-edges-higher-as-greenback-eases-202509261429
COM
$0.011465
+7.87%
GAINS
$0.0222
+1.23%
NEAR
$2.722
-0.87%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 18:49
Udostępnij
China’s Gold Imports Declined in August – Commerzbank
The post China’s Gold Imports Declined in August – Commerzbank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold prices continue to climb, attracting strong ETF inflows, but high prices are weighing on physical demand as China’s August imports fell 3.4% month-on-month and net imports from Hong Kong dropped 39%, Commerzbank’s commodity analyst Barbara Lambrecht notes. Rising Gold prices temper physical demand in China “While some are drawn to the continuously rising Gold prices and Gold ETFs are seeing strong inflows (as we reported), high prices are deterring others: China’s Gold imports in August were 3.4% lower than in the previous month.” “Net Gold imports from Hong Kong even saw a steeper drop, falling 39% to just under 27 tons compared to July. Reports suggest that Gold dealers are currently selling an ounce of Gold at discounts ranging from $21 to $36—these are the highest discounts since May 2020.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/chinas-gold-imports-declined-in-august-commerzbank-202509261423
COM
$0.011465
+7.87%
NET
$0.00007317
-0.09%
KONG
$0.00974
-6.52%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 18:46
Udostępnij
Popularne wiadomości
Więcej
Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately
ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity
SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase
Tehran faces UN sanctions after missing 30-day deadline to meet Western demands
Crypto treasury companies pose a similar risk to the 2000s dotcom bust