Giełda MEXC
/
Wiadomości krypto
/
2025-09-28 Sunday
Wiadomości krypto
Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
Crypto.com Secures Crucial U.S. Margin Derivatives License
The post Crypto.com Secures Crucial U.S. Margin Derivatives License appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto.com Secures Crucial U.S. Margin Derivatives License Skip to content Home Crypto News Crypto.com Secures Crucial U.S. Margin Derivatives License Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/crypto-com-derivatives-license/
COM
$0.011465
+7.87%
U
$0.010397
+0.49%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 19:42
Udostępnij
Crypto Miner Terawulf to Raise Billions for AI-Driven Data Centers With Google Support
The post Crypto Miner Terawulf to Raise Billions for AI-Driven Data Centers With Google Support appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Terawulf Inc. plans to raise $3 billion to expand its data centers, backed by Google’s $3.2 billion commitment. The move highlights the growing diversification of the cryptocurrency mining industry and its allure to capture the interest of tech behemoths like Google. Structure and Timing of the Debt Offering Crypto mining firm Terawulf Inc. is preparing […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/crypto-miner-terawulf-to-raise-billions-for-ai-driven-data-centers-with-google-support/
AI
$0.1227
-1.99%
COM
$0.011465
+7.87%
MOVE
$0.1094
-1.79%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 19:41
Udostępnij
Dogecoin Price Forecast for 2025: Analysts Highlight Pepeto as the Next 100x
After helping many traders become millionaires overnight, is Dogecoin losing momentum or simply taking a pause? Investors scouting for the […] The post Dogecoin Price Forecast for 2025: Analysts Highlight Pepeto as the Next 100x appeared first on Coindoo.
Udostępnij
Coindoo
2025/09/27 19:40
Udostępnij
Coinbase Legal Chief Says : L2 Sequencers Like Base Are Not Securities Exchanges Amid Regulatory Scrutiny
Paul Grewal, the chief legal officer of Coinbase, a leading American crypto firm, has defended the company’s native layer-2 blockchain, Base, following a recent argument by a Commissioner at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that such infrastructures should be treated similarly to securities exchanges like the Nasdaq and NYSE. Launched in 2023, Base ... Read more The post Coinbase Legal Chief Says : L2 Sequencers Like Base Are Not Securities Exchanges Amid Regulatory Scrutiny appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
LIKE
$0.007915
+3.84%
NOT
$0.00157
+0.12%
LAYER
$0.4203
+0.59%
Udostępnij
Bitemycoin
2025/09/27 19:39
Udostępnij
Ethereum ETF Headlines Signal Safety, BlockchainFX Presale Signals Scarcity With Token Prices Rising Fast
Now in 2025, the best crypto presale projects are where the next millionaire-making stories are being written. Among all trending […] The post Ethereum ETF Headlines Signal Safety, BlockchainFX Presale Signals Scarcity With Token Prices Rising Fast appeared first on Coindoo.
SCARCITY
$0.0808
+13.80%
TOKEN
$0.01181
-0.08%
NOW
$0.00495
-1.98%
Udostępnij
Coindoo
2025/09/27 19:35
Udostępnij
United States Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count rose from previous 418 to 424
The post United States Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count rose from previous 418 to 424 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
ROSE
$0.0255
-0.89%
COM
$0.011465
+7.87%
FORWARD
$0.0002202
-0.09%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 19:34
Udostępnij
GitHub Copilot Enhances Code Search with New Embedding Model
The post GitHub Copilot Enhances Code Search with New Embedding Model appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ted Hisokawa Sep 26, 2025 03:41 GitHub introduces a new Copilot embedding model, enhancing code search in VS Code with improved accuracy and efficiency, according to GitHub’s announcement. GitHub has announced a significant upgrade to its Copilot tool, introducing a new embedding model that promises to enhance code search within Visual Studio Code (VS Code). This development aims to make code retrieval faster, more memory-efficient, and significantly more accurate, as detailed in a recent GitHub blog post. Enhanced Code Retrieval The new Copilot embedding model brings a 37.6% improvement in retrieval quality, doubling the throughput and reducing the index size by eight times. This means developers can expect more accurate code suggestions, faster response times, and reduced memory usage in VS Code. The model effectively provides the correct code snippets needed, minimizing irrelevant results. Why the Upgrade Matters Efficient code search is crucial for a seamless AI coding experience. Embeddings, which are vector representations, play a key role in retrieving semantically relevant code and natural language content. The improved embeddings result in higher retrieval quality, thereby enhancing the overall GitHub Copilot experience. Technical Improvements GitHub has trained and deployed this new model specifically for code and documentation, enhancing context retrieval for various Copilot modes. The update has shown significant improvements, with C# developers experiencing a 110.7% increase in code acceptance ratios and Java developers seeing a 113.1% rise. Training and Evaluation The model was optimized using contrastive learning techniques, such as InfoNCE loss and Matryoshka Representation Learning, to improve retrieval quality. A key aspect of the training involved using ‘hard negatives’—code examples that appear correct but are not—helping the model distinguish between nearly correct and actually correct code snippets. Future Prospects GitHub plans to expand its training and evaluation data to include…
COM
$0.011465
+7.87%
MORE
$0.07642
+2.32%
INDEX
$1.049
-2.41%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 19:29
Udostępnij
Shocks driving UK’s high inflation will fade
The post Shocks driving UK’s high inflation will fade appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In an op-ed published in The Times, Bank of England (BoE) policymaker Swati Dhingra argued that shocks driving the UK’s high inflation will fade and that they should not be overly cautious about cutting interest rates. Dhingra further added that the UK is not suffering from more food inflation than it’s peers and noted that earnings play a smaller role in the services’ Consumer Price Index (CPI). Market reaction These comments received a dovish score of 2.0 from FXStreet BoE Speech Tracker. Nevertheless, GBP/USD clings to daily recovery gains near 1.3400 in the Americn session. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/boes-dhingra-shocks-driving-uks-high-inflation-will-fade-202509261516
COM
$0.011465
+7.87%
OP
$0.6709
+0.97%
BANK
$0.07403
-3.53%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 19:22
Udostępnij
USD/CNH to test 7.1500 before a pullback can be expected – UOB Group
The post USD/CNH to test 7.1500 before a pullback can be expected – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. There is scope for US Dollar (USD) to test 7.1500 before a pullback can be expected; 7.1600 is unlikely to come into view. In the longer run, upward momentum continues to increase; if USD breaks above 7.1500, the next ‘level to watch is 7.1600, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. Upward momentum continues to increase 24-HOUR VIEW: “USD soared to a high of 7.1400 on Wednesday. Yesterday, Thursday, when USD was at 7.1340, we stated that ‘while the sharp rise appears to be overdone, there is scope for USD to test 7.1420 before the risk of a pullback increases.’ We pointed out that ‘we do not expect the major resistance at 7.1500 to come into view today.’ USD subsequently soared, but did not reach 7.1500 (high was 7.1480). Not surprisingly, conditions are overbought after the sharp advance over the past couple of days. However, this time around, there is scope for USD to test 7.1500 before a pullback can be expected. Based on the overbought momentum, the next major resistance at 7.1600 is unlikely to come into view. Support levels are at 7.1380 and 7.1330.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “On Monday (22 Sep, spot at 7.1185), we highlighted that USD ‘appears to have entered a consolidation phase, but given the slightly firmer underlying tone, it is likely to test the top of the expected 7.1000/7.1360 range first.’ After USD soared to a high of 7.1400, we highlighted yesterday (25 Sep, spot at 7.1340) that ‘while the increasing upward momentum could lead to further advances in USD, it is worth noting that 7.1500 is a significant resistance level.’ USD subsequently rose to a high of 7.1480. Upward momentum continues to increase, and if USD breaks above 7.1500, the next level to watch is 7.1600. On the downside,…
COM
$0.011465
+7.87%
SER
$0.0001997
-0.10%
RISE
$0.0124
-1.70%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 19:16
Udostępnij
Russian State-Linked Firms Used $8B in Crypto to Bypass Restrictions
The investigation, based on recently leaked data, shows that wallets linked to state-backed firms and allies of Moscow handled more […] The post Russian State-Linked Firms Used $8B in Crypto to Bypass Restrictions appeared first on Coindoo.
MORE
$0.07642
+2.32%
Udostępnij
Coindoo
2025/09/27 19:03
Udostępnij
Popularne wiadomości
Więcej
Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately
ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity
SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase
Tehran faces UN sanctions after missing 30-day deadline to meet Western demands
Crypto treasury companies pose a similar risk to the 2000s dotcom bust