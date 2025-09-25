Ethereum, Polygon, BNB Chain Growth With HEMI Gaining 200%
The post Ethereum, Polygon, BNB Chain Growth With HEMI Gaining 200% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market was dominated by sharp price changes in key ecosystems throughout the week, with some of the tokens registering impressive returns. By September 24, 2025 HEMI is the outstanding performer, with an phenomenal 203% per week gain. Other crypto market assets, such as MERL, ORDER, and AIC, experienced a high momentum, whereas the leaders in the sectors in Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Optimism ecosystems drew significant investor interest. The market capitalization value, as well as the percentage growth, shows that the liquidity is pouring into these ecosystems strengthening both old and new tokens. Ethereum Ecosystem Leads the Crypto Market Within Ethereum, HEMI was the first to rally with a 203% increase in seven days to hit a $171 million market cap. MERL was next with a growth of 75.20 percent, which was backed by a 306.2 million market value, and ORDER increased 69.90 percent to 72.6 million. FLUID, with a valuation of $590.4 million, reported an increase of 51.30% and APEX, with a valuation of 43.7 million, increased by 48.40%. The steady and stable functioning of the Ethereum ecosystem highlights the interest of investors in tokens that have a high utility level, and mid-capitalizers such as MERL and ORDER gave a solid push to well-developed leaders. BNB Chain Momentum BNB Chain delivered operational outcomes also, thanks to the impressive performance of HEMI on a weekly basis. In addition to the 203% growth in HEMI, STBL had a booming growth of 157.10 to their market capitalization of $220.7 million. AIC reported a 151.90 percent growth on a valuation of 367.3million dollars. MERL, intersecting ecosystems, once again featured in the BNB Chain chart, gaining 75.20% per week, and Trust Wallet Token (TWT) had a gain of 53.80% with a robust market cap of $501 million. This combination of…
