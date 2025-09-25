Over 200 leaders, experts demand global ‘red lines’ for AI use

More than 200 prominent politicians, public figures, and scientists released a letter calling for urgent binding international "red lines" to prevent dangerous artificial intelligence (AI) use. The letter was released to coincide with the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The illustrious list of signees included ten Nobel Prize winners, eight former heads of state and ministers, and several leading AI researchers. They were joined by over 70 organizations worldwide, including Taiwan AI Labs, the Foundation for European Progressive Studies, AI Governance and Safety Canada, and the Beijing Academy of Artificial Intelligence. "AI holds immense potential to advance human wellbeing, yet its current trajectory presents unprecedented dangers," read the letter. "We urgently call for international red lines to prevent unacceptable AI risks." Among the concerned figures putting their name to the call for AI caution was Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa, who announced the letter in her opening speech at the UN General Assembly's High-Level Week on Monday. She warned that "without AI safeguards, we may soon face epistemic chaos, engineered pandemics, and systematic human rights violation." Ressa added that "history teaches us that when confronted with irreversible, borderless threats, cooperation is the only rational way to pursue national interests." The brief letter, published on a dedicated site called 'red-lives.ai', raised fears that AI could soon "far surpass human capabilities" and, in so doing, escalate risks such as widespread disinformation and manipulation of individuals. This, it claimed, could lead to national and international security concerns, mass unemployment, and systematic human rights violations. "Some advanced AI systems have already exhibited deceptive and harmful behavior, and yet these systems are being given more autonomy to take actions and make decisions in…