$200,000 BTC: Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Price Surge

$200,000 BTC: Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Price Surge

The post $200,000 BTC: Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Price Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Does Bitcoin cycle still work? How could crypto transform the world? Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz has issued yet another bold Bitcoin prediction. “Can Bitcoin get to 200,000? Of course it could,” he said. Novogratz believes the current crypto cycle could play out differently than previous ones, citing unprecedented institutional interest and the rise of tokenized finance. Speaking on Kyle Chasse’s podcast, Novogratz reflected on the scale of recent Bitcoin activity handled by Galaxy, noting, “When we sold $9 billion of Bitcoin for a customer, I thought to myself, where would Bitcoin be if I hadn’t sold that $9 billion? A lot higher. That’s the scale we’re talking about.” Does Bitcoin cycle still work? Novogratz warned that market frenzies often peak in ways that exceed expectations. “”he last leg of stock market frenzies always gets crazier than you can imagine. At the end of the day, price is more than just numbers on a chart — it’s about narrative, community, and belief,” he said. Historically, crypto markets have moved in four-year cycles, often culminating in euphoric peaks followed by sharp corrections.  “Normally, this would be the time we should be selling it all and going away,” Novogratz said, referencing the pattern seen in 2017 and 2021. “And the most dangerous words in investing are, ‘It could be different this time.’ But — it’s going to be different this time.” How could crypto transform the world? Novogratz argued that the difference now lies in institutional adoption and infrastructure development. “What we’re seeing at Galaxy is every bank and institution realizing, ‘We need some form of hot and cold wallets because we’re going to trade currencies in token and equities in token.’ Custodians are going to be important,” he explained. He revealed that Galaxy recently tokenized its own stock on Superstate, which…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 19:59
Historic Debate in Bitcoin: A Developer Attempts to Transform BTC with a Hard Fork

Historic Debate in Bitcoin: A Developer Attempts to Transform BTC with a Hard Fork

The post Historic Debate in Bitcoin: A Developer Attempts to Transform BTC with a Hard Fork appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Core developer and Bitcoin Knots contributor Luke Dashjr is reportedly planning a hard fork that aims to create a “trusted multi-signature committee” to remove illegal content from the blockchain. In private messages shared by The Rage, Dashjr appears to acknowledge that current filtering methods are not sufficient. There has long been a debate within the Bitcoin ecosystem between Bitcoin Core and Bitcoin Knots regarding the place of non-monetary data, often referred to as “spam,” on the blockchain. The Core team proposes increasing the op_return size to move such transactions to a more secure environment, while the Knots side argues that non-monetary data should not be included in Bitcoin at all. Dashjr’s Knots client implements a mechanism to filter certain types of data before it enters the node pool. The debate has evolved over time from preventing harmless data to more serious claims that nodes should not contain illicit data. However, experts argue that this approach is technically infeasible, as current consensus rules require all nodes to maintain a validated block. According to leaked messages, Dashjr is suggesting a multi-signature committee as a solution. In this proposed system, a designated group of individuals can retroactively review data on the blockchain and replace sections they identify as “illegal content” with zero-knowledge proofs. This allows node operators to remove the relevant data from the blockchain while preserving the validity of the transaction. “The only options we have right now are for BTC to die or we have to rely on someone else,” Dashjr wrote in his messages. Implementing this proposal would require a Bitcoin hard fork. However, this approach poses a serious contradiction to Bitcoin’s core principles. Critics argue that such a committee would have the power to remove not only CSAM but also any “unwanted” data in the future, undermining Bitcoin’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 19:56
James Wynn once again opens a 3x leveraged ASTER long position

James Wynn once again opens a 3x leveraged ASTER long position

PANews reported on September 27 that according to Onchain Lens detection, after being liquidated, James Wynn returned and opened a 3x leverage ASTER long position again.
PANews2025/09/27 19:31
Bittensor Breakdown: Will TAO Crash Toward $225?

Bittensor Breakdown: Will TAO Crash Toward $225?

Bittensor (TAO) is under noticeable selling pressure after losing a key technical formation. TAO declined further during the day, trading at $299.61 with a daily fall of 1.79%, with selling pressure remaining dominant over the token. Having a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and high trading volume, TAO is now facing major technical levels, which […]
Tronweekly2025/09/27 19:30
Next week's macro outlook: Fed officials speak intensively, non-farm payrolls will challenge dovish bets

Next week's macro outlook: Fed officials speak intensively, non-farm payrolls will challenge dovish bets

PANews reported on September 27th that market sentiment was jittery this week due to central bank communications and seasonal factors. Cryptocurrencies performed the worst, seeing their strong yearly performance take a hit. Although they remain at fairly high levels, their price action resembles a minor correction rather than a simple pullback: Ethereum has fallen below $4,000 as of this writing, while Bitcoin is just shy of $110,000. The market will also be watching to see whether further corrections in cryptocurrencies will trigger a further reaction to the current stubborn market enthusiasm. The following are key points that the market will focus on in the new week: At 8:00 PM on Monday, 2026 FOMC voting member and Cleveland Fed President Hammack will participate in a policy panel discussion. At 01:30 on Tuesday, FOMC permanent voting member and New York Fed President Williams and 2025 FOMC voting member and St. Louis Fed President Moussallem will deliver speeches; At 06:00 on Tuesday, 2027 FOMC voting member and Atlanta Fed President Bostic will have a dialogue with Delta Air Lines CEO on issues including the Atlanta economy; At 18:00 on Tuesday, Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Jefferson delivered a speech; Tuesday at 21:45, US September Chicago PMI; Tuesday at 22:00, the US JOLTs job vacancies for August and the US Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index for September; At 01:00 on Wednesday, Goolsbee, a 2025 FOMC voting member and president of the Chicago Fed, will deliver a speech; At 07:10 on Wednesday, Logan, a 2026 FOMC voting member and president of the Dallas Fed, delivered a speech; At 08:30 on Wednesday, Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Jefferson delivered a speech; At 20:30 on Thursday, the number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending September 27 and the monthly rate of factory orders in the United States in August; At 10:30 PM on Thursday, Logan, the 2026 FOMC voting member and president of the Dallas Fed, will deliver a speech. At 18:05 on Friday, FOMC permanent voting member and New York Fed President Williams delivered a speech at the farewell symposium of Dutch Central Bank President Knot; At 20:30 on Friday, the US September non-farm payrolls, unemployment rate, and average hourly wage annual and monthly rates will be released.
PANews2025/09/27 19:28
Mercury allegedly issues proposal to blacklist Arthur Hayes wallet

Mercury allegedly issues proposal to blacklist Arthur Hayes wallet

PANews reported on September 27th that Arthur Hayes's previous sale of HYPE at the market's peak sparked discontent within the HyperLiquid community. HyperLiquid ecosystem application Mercury, seemingly jokingly, published a proposal on the X platform to blacklist Arthur Hayes' wallet, describing him as a "famous trendline destroyer, the embodiment of market top signals, and a part-time philosopher," and demanding he be stopped before he could buy any more HYPE tokens at the bottom. Arthur Hayes reportedly stated that swing trading HYPE did not mean he was leaving the HyperLiquid ecosystem.
PANews2025/09/27 19:26
Coinbase (COIN) Stock Rebounds After Issuing $20M Loan to Semler Scientific

Coinbase (COIN) Stock Rebounds After Issuing $20M Loan to Semler Scientific

The post Coinbase (COIN) Stock Rebounds After Issuing $20M Loan to Semler Scientific appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase Credit recently issued a $20 million loan to Semler Scientific, using Bitcoin as collateral. Notably, Coinbase (COIN) stock shows movement as investors track the loan and its implications in the broader Bitcoin as a reserve asset push. The deal was signed on September 25, 2025, to help Semler settle a U.S. Department of Justice obligation. Coinbase and Semler Scientific Agree on Loan Deal Coinbase Credit has lent $20 million to Semler Scientific. The loan is backed by Bitcoin and carries a 10% interest rate. The agreement was made on April 15, 2025, when Semler set up a Master Loan Agreement with Coinbase. This allowed the company to borrow either cash or digital assets when needed. On September 25, Semler Scientific borrowed the funds to pay a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice. By using Bitcoin as collateral, Semler could secure the cash while still keeping its exposure to the cryptocurrency. For Semler Scientific, the deal provides needed liquidity. The company has faced pressure from falling revenue and cash flow problems. It also has operational challenges that weigh on its performance. At the same time, Semler Scientific shows strong profitability and has been making moves in both healthcare and Bitcoin-related investments. Analysts remain cautious on the Semler and COIN stock. The most recent rating for Semler Scientific (SMLR) is Hold, with a price target of $32. This loan marks a step forward for Coinbase as well. The company is expanding beyond trading into areas like lending and custody services. Notably, by accepting Bitcoin as collateral, Coinbase shows how digital assets can back real financial agreements. Coinbase (COIN) Stock and Insider Trading Trends Coinbase (COIN) stock closed at $303.96 on September 25, down 2.73 from the day before. The stock is now trading between $308.62, up 0.63%. Over the past…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 19:25
Native Markets: 200,000 HYPE tokens have been pledged and locked for three years

Native Markets: 200,000 HYPE tokens have been pledged and locked for three years

PANews reported on September 27th that Native Markets, the winner of the Hyperliquid stablecoin USDH issuance bidding process, announced on the X platform that it has pledged and locked up 200,000 HYPE tokens for a three-year lockup period, aiming to make USDH the first permissionless spot asset added to Hyperliquiquid. Furthermore, Native Markets is seeking partnerships to promote USDH minting and exchange, as well as integration with other entities.
PANews2025/09/27 18:55
Solana ETFs Embrace Staking Feature as SEC Decision Looms

Solana ETFs Embrace Staking Feature as SEC Decision Looms

A major new development in the digital asset market has put Solana (SOL) firmly back in the spotlight. A wave of prominent financial issuers, including Grayscale, Fidelity, Bitwise, VanEck, Franklin, CoinShares, and Canary, have strategically revised their Spot Solana Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) applications to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The crucial update? The … Continue reading "Solana ETFs Embrace Staking Feature as SEC Decision Looms" The post Solana ETFs Embrace Staking Feature as SEC Decision Looms appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
Coinstats2025/09/27 18:41
Details Emerge About a Deal That Could Shift the Balance in the Cryptocurrency World

Details Emerge About a Deal That Could Shift the Balance in the Cryptocurrency World

Following the impact of Coinbase's IPO in recent years, another company is preparing to raise a large amount of investment. Continue Reading: Details Emerge About a Deal That Could Shift the Balance in the Cryptocurrency World
Coinstats2025/09/27 18:31
